‘Leejam Day Conference’ urges investment in sports sector

In collaboration with the Ministry of Investment and the presence of the Ministry of Sports, Leejam Sports Company, the only publicly traded fitness company in the Middle East and North Africa region and the owner of Fitness Time, hosted the “Leejam Day Conference.” The event took place under the theme “Invest in Sports,” which is an initiative of the Invest Saudi program affiliated with the Ministry of Investment.

The conference convened a gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries, sparking an insightful conversation that focused on the trajectory of the private sports sector in the Kingdom. The discourse explored the current sports landscape and investment plans, highlighting Leejam Sports’ ambitious vision and pivotal role in supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Sports Strategy by promoting health and well-being as well as economic diversification.

Speakers included Basim K. Ibrahim, sport investment development manager at the Ministry of Investment, and Donal McElwee, partner and head of Middle East and Africa for Portas Consulting. Together, they shared valuable insights into the achievements of the sports sector in the Kingdom to date and charted out plans to attract investment and bolster the nation’s sporting prowess.

Based on the importance of the private sector’s role in achieving these plans, Ibrahim thanked Leejam Sports for organizing the conference, describing the company as “a pivotal success story in supporting and enabling investment projects within the sports sector.”

Adnan Al-Khalaf, CEO of Leejam Sports, said:“Our Leejam Day Conference has not only provided a platform for robust discussions and insights but also showcased our steadfast commitment to realizing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Sports Strategy of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, with the invaluable support of the Ministry of Investment, aiming to increase public sports participation to 40 percent by 2030. We take pride in leading the private sector and empowering the sports scene in the Kingdom.”

Al-Khalaf added: “Leejam Sports has experienced a remarkable boom, effectively navigating the challenges posed by COVID-19, thanks to our strong foothold and capabilities that empower us to expand and diversify our ambitious growth plans. Today, Leejam Sports boasts a network of 173 sports centers and specialized studios with over 448,000 members, supported by more than 1,500 certified sports trainers and 570 professional trainers across 19 different sports. Through its efforts to invigorate the sports sector in the Kingdom, Leejam Sports plays a key role in economic diversification and enhancing individual lifestyles, with the ultimate goal of building a healthy and vibrant community.”

As the panel drew to a close, attendees left with a glimpse into the future of the private sports sector in Saudi Arabia. The event reiterated Leejam Sports’ commitment to fulfilling its health goals for the mind and body through its expansion plans. These plans seek to open more than 100 additional centers in the coming years, further solidifying its position as a leader in fitness and wellness in the region.