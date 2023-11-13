You are here

Green Falcons prep in Al-Ahsa for Pakistan, Jordan World Cup qualifiers

Green Falcons prep in Al-Ahsa for Pakistan, Jordan World Cup qualifiers
Updated 1 min ago
Khaled Al-Arafah
Green Falcons prep in Al-Ahsa for Pakistan, Jordan World Cup qualifiers

Green Falcons prep in Al-Ahsa for Pakistan, Jordan World Cup qualifiers
Updated 1 min ago
Khaled Al-Arafah
RIYADH: Saudi national team footballers trained in Al-Ahsa on Sunday ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Pakistan and Jordan.
Khalid Al-Ghanam was called up to the side after Ayman Yahya was declared unfit by medical staff. Salem Al-Dawsari took part in a therapy program and did not train.
The team will face Pakistan in the Eastern Province on Thursday before they play Jordan on Tuesday to kick off a  campaign to get the Green Falcons back to the World Cup, taking place in 2026 in North America.
Head coach Roberto Mancini lead the team training session, held in the evening, at Al-Fateh Club’s reserve stadium.

Al-Ettifaq boss Gerrard has fingers crossed for Moussa Dembele return versus Al-Ittihad

Al-Ettifaq boss Gerrard has fingers crossed for Moussa Dembele return versus Al-Ittihad
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Al-Ettifaq boss Gerrard has fingers crossed for Moussa Dembele return versus Al-Ittihad

Al-Ettifaq boss Gerrard has fingers crossed for Moussa Dembele return versus Al-Ittihad
  • Al-Ettifaq drew with Al-Feiha on Saturday night, their 2nd Roshn Saudi League 0-0 draw in succession
  • ‘It’s obvious we’re missing a center-forward if you’ve looked at our last 3 or 4 performances’: Steven Gerrard
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

AL-MAJMA’AH: Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard hopes to have key striker Moussa Dembele back from injury for the club’s next Roshn Saudi League fixture at home to champions Al-Ittihad.

The international break will allow Dembele, who has been out injured since he netted in the defeat to Al-Fateh at the beginning of October, extra time to recover from a small operation on his knee.

Al-Ettifaq have scored only three times in five games since then – with their last two fixtures, at home to Al-Raed and away on Saturday to Al-Feiha, ending in 0-0 draws.

And Gerrard also hopes to have the former Fulham, Celtic, Lyon, and Atletico Madrid striker available for the big Roshn Saudi League match against Al-Ittihad – led up front by Karim Benzema – on Friday, Nov. 24.

Gerrard said: “I think it’s obvious we’re missing a center-forward if you’ve looked at our last three or four performances.

“Moussa is always going to be missed and I’m hoping that if the next week or 10 days go really, really well, then he possibly could be involved in some capacity in the next game. If not, he won’t be far away from returning after that.

“It’s not going to be a long time, but we need to be patient and make sure the problem is healed and he gets the right rehabilitation.”

The Englishman, whose side are seventh in the league table with 22 points after 13 matches, described the goalless draw at Al-Feiha as “two points dropped.”

Gerrard, whose side were also without former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson for the game, added: “We missed Henderson, sure, because he has brought assists to our game this season. Moussa Dembele has brought goals and assists. We certainly missed those two in terms of the quality we have shown previously in the final third.

“A similar pattern has been happening in recent games where we’re not finding enough quality in the final third.

“Defensively we had one or two issues but in the main we’ve kept another clean sheet. In possession we are getting into some good, interesting areas on the pitch but our final pass or shot and quality in the final third is missing at the moment.”

Al-Feiha manager Vuk Rasovic noted that his side were unfortunate not to beat Al-Ettifaq after creating some good chances, with Henry Onyekuru acrobatically volleying over from close range.

Fashion Sakala hit the post and saw a one-on-one opportunity saved, and Anthony Nwakaeme hit the top of the bar from close range just minutes from time.

Rasovic said: “We played very well defensively and offensively but unfortunately, we didn’t score. We had three maybe four very good moments – but that is football.

“I liked the way we played and what my players did on the field. We had big confidence on the ball and that is something that we are working on – we are working to try and improve and be better.

“We love to control the ball. We have players who love to play and be on the ball. We need more moves in the final third, but we need more time to work on that. We need more confidence in finishing. But game by game I think everything will come,” he added.

Al-Feiha, who are eighth in the table with 16 points, play their next league fixture on Saturday, Nov. 25 when they travel to Al-Fateh, who are two places and eight points above them.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq Steven Gerrard

Al-Nassr maintain perfect start to Saudi Women's Premier League season with victory over Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr maintain perfect start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season with victory over Al-Hilal
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Al-Nassr maintain perfect start to Saudi Women's Premier League season with victory over Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr maintain perfect start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season with victory over Al-Hilal
  • The 4-3 Riyadh Derby win means Al-Nassr are the only team not to drop a point this season
  • Unbeaten Al-Ittihad overcome Riyadh 2-0 to strengthen grip on second place
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

 

Al-Nassr maintained their 100 percent start to the Saudi Women’s Premier League after a 4-3 win over Al-Hilal in the season’s fourth round of matches.

The win in the Riyadh Derby — inspired by two goals from Tanzanian forward Clara Luvanga — means Al-Nassr top the table with 12 points and are the only team not to drop a point this season. Al-Hilal are in fourth place with four points.

Al-Ahli recorded a comprehensive 4-0 win over Eastern Flames on Friday night to move into third place with seven points.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad on Saturday night beat Riyadh 2-0 at the end of the fourth round of the Saudi Women’s Premier League to strengthen their grip on second place in the table.

The Jeddah team’s victory came thanks to Moroccan international Salma Amani’s two goal, one in each half.

Al-Ittihad remain unbeaten on 10 points, two points behind leaders Al-Nassr. Riyadh are pointless, and rooted to the bottom of the table, after four straight defeats.

Ittihad will next face Al-Hilal in the “Classico” next Friday.

In Saturday’s other match, Al-Qadisiyah recorded a fourth draw in a row when their match against visitors Al-Shabab ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Al-Qadisiyah sit in fifth place with four points, on goal difference above Al-Shabab in sixth.

Topics: Al-Nassr women football Saudi Women’s Premier League

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again
Updated 12 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again
  • Cristiano looked raring to go from the outset as did the rest of the team in what was an impressive performance
Updated 12 November 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action on Saturday to help Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win at Al-Wehda to close Al-Hilal’s lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League to four points.

The 38 year-old had been rested for Al-Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al-Duhail in Qatar in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday — a 15th win in 16 games in all competitions — and looked raring to go from the outset as did the rest of the team in what was an impressive performance.

It was not a surprise that the opening goal came early, after just 11 minutes, even if it did not come from Ronaldo. It certainly seemed to surprise the hosts as the five-time Ballon D’Or winner lined up to take a free-kick from almost 30 yards out. Instead, Alex Telles stepped up to bend a left-footed shot around the wall and into the right hand corner of the Al-Wehda with goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi rooted to the spot. It was the Brazilian’s first goal for Al-Nassr since being signed from Manchester United in the summer, as his delighted celebrations demonstrated.

Ten minutes later and the Moroccan shotstopper was flying through the air to save a header from Sadio Mane that bounced high to head towards the top left corner of the Al-Wehda goal. Moments later, the hosts almost drew level with a header from Moroccan defender Jawad El Yamiq drifting just wide. 

Mohamedi was in action again just before the half-hour, diving to his right to save a fierce free-kick from Ronaldo that was even further out from the effort from Telles.

Five minutes before the break Al-Nassr extended their lead from an unlikely source. Marcelo Brozovic crossed from the left and Abdulelah Al-Amri headed home powerfully at the far post. In added time, Ronaldo almost made it three, shooting just wide from the left side of the area.

He did just that four minutes after the restart, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up from Al-Wehda to shoot home from close range for goal number 13 of the season.

Midway through the second half, Anderson Talisca bundled home a fourth but it was ruled out by VAR due to offside. Regardless, Al-Nassr were stroking it around nicely but the hosts scored next as Anselmo headed home a free-kick nine minutes from the end.

There was still time for a fourth deep for Al-Nassr in the 98th minute as Abdulrahman Ghareeb cut into the left side of the area and fired a fierce shot into the roof of the net with a finish that Ronaldo would have been proud of. Yet it was also ruled out by VAR.

It didn’t matter as Al-Nassr picked up another win to keep in touch with their Riyadh rivals at the top of the table.

Earlier, Ettifaq, who could have gone into the top six if they had won at Al-Fahya, were held to a goalless draw for the second successive game and stay in seventh.

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

Al-Hilal boss hails 'merciless' Mitrovic and Bounou heroics after win over Al-Taawoun

Al-Hilal boss hails ‘merciless’ Mitrovic and Bounou heroics after win over Al-Taawoun
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Hilal boss hails 'merciless' Mitrovic and Bounou heroics after win over Al-Taawoun

Al-Hilal boss hails ‘merciless’ Mitrovic and Bounou heroics after win over Al-Taawoun
  • Jorge Jesus lauded the former Fulham frontman, as well as the Moroccan shot-stopper, after a 2-0 triumph extended Roshn Saudi League lead
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aleksandar Mitrovic has been hailed as “merciless” by Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus after scoring his 10th Roshn Saudi League goal of the season and 17th in all competitions.

Mitrovic broke the deadlock with a diving header nine minutes from time in the 2-0 victory over Al-Taawoun on Friday night to extend Al-Hilal’s lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League to seven points.

Jesus said: “Mitrovic is a big finisher. We don’t have another player (with) his characteristics in the team. Inside the box, he is merciless — he is a finisher. He has his own characteristics as a player and is very important for the squad.”

Mitrovic’s goal, set up by a whipped Malcolm free kick from the left, came after the Serbian international and former Fulham and Newcastle United striker had a first-half headed goal disallowed through VAR for a foul.

Al-Hilal, unbeaten with 35 points from 13 league games, sealed victory at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh through a stunning 25-yard Mohamed Kanno free kick in injury time.

While Al-Hilal had the vast majority of the possession against this season’s Roshn Saudi League dark horses Al-Taawoun, who drop to fourth place, Jesus was also quick to praise goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The Moroccan goalkeeper, who starred at the FIFA World Cup 2022, produced two superb saves to stop firstly Kanno in the 53rd minute and then defender Hassan Al-Tambakti in the 72nd minute from netting own goals. The save from Kanno saw Bounou dive to his left to palm away an attempted clearing header, while the goalkeeper then spared Al-Tambakti’s blushes with an instantaneous reaction stop to his right from a sliced interception.

“Bounou was a crucial part of today’s victory,” said the Portuguese coach. “He made two very important saves that would have been own goals from two of his teammates. He had to change direction for the balls, but he was there (at) the right time.”

Al Taawoun’s Brazilian manager Pericles Chamusca, whose side played a 5-3-2 formation rather than the 4-3-3 they have more commonly used this season, said: “We played with a different formation to try and maintain a defensive block, which meant we didn’t have much possession of the ball, but we wanted to maintain balance and a defensive shape.”

Al-Hilal’s Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr, who are in second place in the Roshn Saudi League on 28 points, are next in action when they travel to Al-Wehda on Saturday night.

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Club

Benzema grabs hat-trick to help seal crucial win for Al-Ittihad

Benzema grabs hat-trick to help seal crucial win for Al-Ittihad
Updated 11 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Benzema grabs hat-trick to help seal crucial win for Al-Ittihad

Benzema grabs hat-trick to help seal crucial win for Al-Ittihad
  • After a turbulent week in which head coach Nuno Santo was dismissed, the Jeddah side finally return to winning ways after a run of five league games without a victory
Updated 11 November 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Karim Benzema scored his first hat-trick for Al-Ittihad on Friday as the reigning Roshn Saudi League champions defeated Abha 4-2 and made a much-needed return to winning ways.

It had been a tough week for the Jeddah giants, with the dismissal of head coach Nuno Santo on Tuesday evening less than six months after he led the team to their first Saudi league title since 2009.

The Portuguese tactician was axed following a 2-0 defeat in the Asian Champions League by Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya. This followed a run of five games in the domestic league without a win, which left the Jeddah giants languishing in sixth place, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Friday night’s performance, under interim coach Hassan Khalifa, was a much-improved effort from the Tigers, who attacked from the first whistle to the last. It was therefore little surprise when they broke the deadlock, seven minutes before the break.

Benzema, who it is rumored had fallen out with Santo, tumbled over in the area and, after a lengthy check with the video assistant referee, a penalty was awarded. The French striker stepped up to fire home from the spot.

Abha, who arrived in Jeddah on the back of three successive victories in the league and King’s Cup, had looked threatening throughout most of the game, however, and managed to get back on level terms just six minutes after the restart, courtesy of Karl Toko Ekambi.

The Cameroonian striker, who had scored in each of the his two games, swept the ball home from close range after Marcelo Grohe palmed away a shot from Abha skipper Saad Bguir.

Within three minutes, however, Al-Ittihad were ahead again. A spinning backheel pass from Benzema inside the area fed Igor Coronado and the Brazilian fired home from close range.

Abha had chances to get back on level terms but were left to rue their wastefulness when, midway through the second half, Benzema grabbed his second goal. Coronado slipped the ball through the Abha defense and the Frenchman made no mistake as he shot home from the edge of the area.

Just two minutes later, the former Real Madrid star completed his hat-trick, and effectively secured the win, when he side-footed the ball into the net from near the penalty spot after Coronado once again delivered the ball. It was his ninth goal in eight games for the Saudi champions.

Five minutes from the end, Fahad Jumayah headed home Abha’s second but it was nothing more than a consolation. For Al-Ittihad, however, the game was a very welcome return to winning ways ahead of the international break.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-ittihad Karim Benzema

