Lyon finally taste victory in French league at 11th attempt

Lyon finally taste victory in French league at 11th attempt
Lyon's Irish defender #12 Jake O Brien (2ndL) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais FC and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at the Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP
  • Irish center back Jake O’Brien scored from close range with a header following a corner in the 62nd minute in the Brittany city to secure a morale-boosting win
  • Last season’s runner-up Lens continued their recovery with a 1-0 win over Marseille
PARIS: Nearly six months after their last victory, seven-time champion Lyon finally got back to winning ways in the French league by beating 10-man Rennes 1-0 on Sunday.

That ended a 10-game winless run this season in the league for Lyon, whose previous win dated back last term to May 27, a 3-0 defeat of Reims.

“It’s a big release. We’ve been waiting for this win for a long time,” Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso said.

Irish center back Jake O’Brien scored from close range with a header following a corner in the 62nd minute in the Brittany city to secure a morale-boosting win.

“I feel very proud, and I’d like to thank the fans who made the trip,” said O’Brien, who joined Lyon during the offseason. “We’ll be able to build on this victory for the future. We approach every game as if it were our last, and we’ve been unlucky in the last few games.”

Despite the win, Lyon remain at the bottom of the standings with just seven points from 11 games.

The goal was a rare moment of quality in a poor game that featured the early dismissal of Rennes defender Guela Doue after just six minutes for a late tackle on Nicolas Tagliafico.

Lyon did not take advantage of the situation and struggled to create chances until O’Brien broke the deadlock from Saël Kumbedi’s cross following a corner.

The prospect of relegation still remains for Lyon, a storied club known for its record run of seven straight league titles from 2002 to 2008. The last time Lyon played in the second division was during the 1988-89 season.

The defeat extended 13th-place Rennes’ own winless run to five matches.

TOULOUSE HOLD LILLE

Lille were held to a 1-1 home draw by Toulouse after hitting the woodwork twice.

Lille extended their unbeaten run to six matches but missed the chance to reduce the gap with its rivals in the fight for Champions League places.

The result moved the northern side to fourth in the standings. It’s four points behind Monaco who drew 0-0 with Le Havre on Saturday, when PSG moved to the top of the league with a 3-0 win at Reims after Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick.

Leny Yoro put Lille ahead in the first half with a header from Edon Zhegrova following a corner. Toulouse’s equalizer also came from a set piece when Thijs Dallinga headed the ball home into the top left corner near the hour mark.

The hosts pushed hard in the closing stages and their efforts came close to being rewarded. First, in the 82nd minute when Remy Cabella hit the left post, then eight minutes later as Tiago Santos’s shot took a slight deflection onto the crossbar.

After two straight league losses it has been a much better week for Toulouse, who beat Liverpool 3-2 midweek in a Europa League game.

LENS BEAT MARSEILLE

Last season’s runner-up Lens continued their recovery with a 1-0 win over Marseille. The result extended the hosts’ unbeaten run to seven matches after four losses in their five opening matches.

After a close contest with few chances, the teams looked set for a draw but defender Jonathan Gradit struck with an injury-time header. Lens moved to sixth place, three points above 10th-place Marseille.

NICHOLSON SPOT ON

A penalty from Shamar Nicholson was enough to secure three important points for Lorient in its duel with fellow struggler Lorient.

After a VAR decision following a foul in the box, Nicholson converted from the spot with a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner in the 68th minute for his first goal in the French league.

Clermont remained in 17th place, two points behind Lorient, who have won just one of their past nine matches.

Also, Metz defeated Nantes 3-1.

Topics: Ligue 1 Lyon Stade Rennais

Green Falcons prep in Al-Ahsa for Pakistan, Jordan World Cup qualifiers

Green Falcons prep in Al-Ahsa for Pakistan, Jordan World Cup qualifiers
Updated 13 November 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
Follow

Green Falcons prep in Al-Ahsa for Pakistan, Jordan World Cup qualifiers

Green Falcons prep in Al-Ahsa for Pakistan, Jordan World Cup qualifiers
Updated 13 November 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Saudi national team footballers trained in Al-Ahsa on Sunday ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Pakistan and Jordan.
Khalid Al-Ghanam was called up to the side after Ayman Yahya was declared unfit by medical staff. Salem Al-Dawsari took part in a therapy program and did not train.
The team will face Pakistan in the Eastern Province on Thursday before they play Jordan on Tuesday to kick off a  campaign to get the Green Falcons back to the World Cup, taking place in 2026 in North America.
Head coach Roberto Mancini lead the team training session, held in the evening, at Al-Fateh Club’s reserve stadium.

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League
Updated 12 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League

Salah extends scoring streak to send Liverpool joint top of Premier League
  • The Egyptian took his tally for the season to 12, nine of which have come at Anfield, as Liverpool continued their perfect record at home this season
Updated 12 November 2023
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool moved level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah extended his scoring streak at Anfield with a double in a 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.
The Egyptian took his tally for the season to 12, nine of which have come at Anfield, as Liverpool continued their perfect record at home this season.
Nine of Salah’s goals have come from Darwin Nunez assists and the Uruguayan played provider to break the deadlock after being frustrated in front of goal earlier in the first half.
Twice Nunez had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.
But his clever pass into Salah was met with a calm finish into the far corner to open the floodgates on 39 minutes.
Salah is the first player ever to score in each of Liverpool’s first six home league games of a season.
Brentford had their chances as Alisson Becker was needed to make great saves to deny Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo.
However, there was no way back for the Bees once Salah was left unmarked to head in Kostas Tsimikas’ cross to the back post on the hour mark.
Diogo Jota then fired in the third 16 minutes from time as Liverpool made it nine wins and 27 goals from nine games at Anfield in all competitions this season.
City can restore their three-point lead at the top of the table when the champions travel to Chelsea later on Sunday.
Aston Villa made it 13 consecutive home wins in the Premier League as Unai Emery’s side eased past Fulham 3-1.
Antonee Robinson’s own goal and a sweet strike from outside the box by Villa captain John McGinn put the hosts in command by half-time.
A superb counter-attack, rounded off by Ollie Watkins, secured the points midway through the second half, before Raul Jimenez pulled a goal back for Fulham.
Victory lifts Villa up to fifth and within a point of the top four.
West Ham snapped their streak of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Lucas Paqueta’s fine strike had given the Hammers a perfect start after three minutes, but they needed to rely on their threat from set-pieces to turn the game around in the second half.
Goals either side of the break from Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga had put Forest 2-1 up.
However, two James Ward-Prowse corners were headed in by Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek to ease any rising pressure on David Moyes.
Brighton may have enjoyed famous back-to-back victories over Ajax in the Europa League, but the Seagulls struggles domestically go on after Sheffield United snatched a 1-1 draw from the Amex.
Roberto De Zerbi’s men were in complete control as Simon Adingra opened the scoring.
But Brighton were forced to see out the final 20 minutes with 10 men when Mahmoud Dahoud was sent-off and the Blades took advantage to level through Adam Webster’s own goal.
A point edges Sheffield United off the bottom of the table and within four points of safety.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Mohamed Salah Brentford

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat
Updated 12 November 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat

Kieran Trippier downplays Newcastle United fan altercation after Bournemouth defeat
  • Two goals from former Eddie-Howe-signing Dominic Solanke made it two defeats in a week for Newcastle
  • Trippier was filmed in a heated debate with a member of the near-1,000 traveling supporters at the Vitality Stadium
Updated 12 November 2023
Liam Kennedy

BOURNEMOUTH: Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier had to be dragged away from a verbal altercation with a fan after the Magpies’ 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Two goals from former Eddie-Howe-signing Dominic Solanke made it two defeats in a week for Newcastle, who lost to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

And in the aftermath of the encounter, Trippier was filmed in a heated debate with a member of the near-1,000 traveling supporters at the Vitality Stadium. The England defender was seen shouting “Were the lads not giving everything? How many injuries we got?” repeatedly before Joelinton was seen to pull the player away from the stand.

It was a sore end to what was a bitter afternoon for the depleted Magpies, who suffered another three injuries in the game, to add to the 10 players already ruled out.

Trippier explained: “The fans are emotional, of course they are. They have traveled a long way, they spend a lot of money to come and watch us. I was just having a chat with one of them, I said we are giving everything. There is no need to panic, we are still in a good position in the league, we are still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup quarter-finals, there is no need to panic.

“We got beat, we do apologize for that result, but the most important thing is that the lads are giving everything. We are giving more under the circumstances.”

Howe stood by the 33-year-old in his post-match press conference.

He said: “I did see that. I think it’s high emotions at the end of games, we really appreciate our away-support, everyone is valued and we’re just disappointed with the result.

“Kieran’s fine. Emotions run high. We all feel a bit emotional after that. No problems with our away-support.”

The Magpies went into the game with an already depleted squad with Howe handing full Newcastle Premier League debuts to 17-year-old Lewis Miley and 19-year-old Lewis Hall. Newcastle were without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes and banned Sandro Tonali, while Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo were all out injured.

Miguel Almiron’s withdrawal will be seen as a concern.

“It’s a hamstring problem, I hope it’s not serious,” Howe said of the Paraguayan. “We don’t know at this moment in time just how bad it is.”

On the defeat, The Magpies boss added: “It was a game where we just couldn’t be where we needed to be, it was a tough watch. We were unrecognizable today to how we can be and how we have been for such a long period.

 “A real off-day and there are reasons for it. I don’t want to make excuses but I do want to support the team.”

Topics: Newcastle United

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again
Updated 12 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again
  • Cristiano looked raring to go from the outset as did the rest of the team in what was an impressive performance
Updated 12 November 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action on Saturday to help Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win at Al-Wehda to close Al-Hilal’s lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League to four points.

The 38 year-old had been rested for Al-Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al-Duhail in Qatar in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday — a 15th win in 16 games in all competitions — and looked raring to go from the outset as did the rest of the team in what was an impressive performance.

It was not a surprise that the opening goal came early, after just 11 minutes, even if it did not come from Ronaldo. It certainly seemed to surprise the hosts as the five-time Ballon D’Or winner lined up to take a free-kick from almost 30 yards out. Instead, Alex Telles stepped up to bend a left-footed shot around the wall and into the right hand corner of the Al-Wehda with goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi rooted to the spot. It was the Brazilian’s first goal for Al-Nassr since being signed from Manchester United in the summer, as his delighted celebrations demonstrated.

Ten minutes later and the Moroccan shotstopper was flying through the air to save a header from Sadio Mane that bounced high to head towards the top left corner of the Al-Wehda goal. Moments later, the hosts almost drew level with a header from Moroccan defender Jawad El Yamiq drifting just wide. 

Mohamedi was in action again just before the half-hour, diving to his right to save a fierce free-kick from Ronaldo that was even further out from the effort from Telles.

Five minutes before the break Al-Nassr extended their lead from an unlikely source. Marcelo Brozovic crossed from the left and Abdulelah Al-Amri headed home powerfully at the far post. In added time, Ronaldo almost made it three, shooting just wide from the left side of the area.

He did just that four minutes after the restart, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up from Al-Wehda to shoot home from close range for goal number 13 of the season.

Midway through the second half, Anderson Talisca bundled home a fourth but it was ruled out by VAR due to offside. Regardless, Al-Nassr were stroking it around nicely but the hosts scored next as Anselmo headed home a free-kick nine minutes from the end.

There was still time for a fourth deep for Al-Nassr in the 98th minute as Abdulrahman Ghareeb cut into the left side of the area and fired a fierce shot into the roof of the net with a finish that Ronaldo would have been proud of. Yet it was also ruled out by VAR.

It didn’t matter as Al-Nassr picked up another win to keep in touch with their Riyadh rivals at the top of the table.

Earlier, Ettifaq, who could have gone into the top six if they had won at Al-Fahya, were held to a goalless draw for the second successive game and stay in seventh.

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top
Updated 11 November 2023
AP
Follow

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top
  • Lecce drew level in the second half with two goals in four minutes
  • Milan remained third but will be overtaken by Napoli if the defending champion beat Empoli on Sunday
Updated 11 November 2023
AP

MILAN: AC Milan let slip a two-goal lead for the second time in three league matches and also lost key player Rafael Leão to injury in a drama-filled 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.
Milan appeared to be heading for their first league win in more than a month following goals from Olivier Giroud and Tijjani Reijnders but Lecce drew level in the second half with two goals in four minutes from Nicola Sansone and Lameck Banda.
Lecce had what would have been a stoppage-time winner ruled out by the video assistant referee, moments after Milan forward Giroud was sent off.
Milan remained third but will be overtaken by Napoli if the defending champion beat Empoli on Sunday.
Juventus moved a point clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Cagliari. Inter Milan can retake the lead when they host Frosinone on Sunday.
Juventus host Inter after the international break.
Milan were hoping to get back on track in Serie A after ending a winless run with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The Rossoneri were already without a number of players, including United States standout Christian Pulisic, and their injury crisis deepened when Leão limped off in the 10th minute.
His replacement Noah Okafor had a hand in the opening goal in the 28th minute as he played a one-two with Theo Hernández, who then cut into the box and crossed for Giroud to chest in from point-blank range, marking his 100th appearance for Milan with a goal.
Milan doubled their lead seven minutes later with a superb solo goal from Reijnders, who raced downfield from near the halfway line before firing past Wladimiro Falcone for his first goal for Milan since joining from AZ Alkmaar in the offseason.
Reijnders almost did the same three minutes later but hit the right post.
Milan had let a two-goal, halftime lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Napoli at the end of October and the same was to happen at Lecce.
Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa made a triple change in the 63rd minute, bringing on Alexis Blin, Sansone and Roberto Piccoli and that proved a masterstroke.
Blin nodded on a corner three minutes later for Sansone to tap in and the latter was also involved in the equalizer as he touched on Piccoli’s cross for Banda to fire into the far bottom corner.
Sansone almost scored the winner five minutes from time, but his header came off the left post and then rolled across the face of the empty goal.
There was more drama to come as Giroud was sent off in stoppage time, receiving two yellow cards in a matter of seconds for continuous dissent.
Piccoli then appeared to have scored with a stunning long-range strike to send the home fans wild and he was surrounded by celebrating teammates, but their joy turned to dismay when it was ruled out for a foul by the young forward on Milan defender Malick Thiaw.
JUVENTUS WIN
Two dead-ball situations for Filip Kostić. Two goals for Juventus.
After a drab first half, Juventus broke the deadlock against Cagliari on the hour mark when Kostić whipped in a free kick to the back post where Bremer was left unmarked to head into the far side of the net.
Juventus doubled their lead 10 minutes later in unusual circumstances. Kostić’s corner came off Daniel Rugani’s chest and onto the crossbar but Rugani chested in the rebound.
Cagliari’s goal also came from a corner and was headed in by Alberto Dossena.
It was the first goal Juventus had conceded in more than 600 minutes, since a 4-2 loss at Sassuolo in September.
Dossena almost snatched an equalizer late on but Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny fingertipped the header onto the post.
Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari had won their last two matches for their first victories back in Serie A.

Topics: Milan Olivier Giroud Lecce Serie A Juventus

