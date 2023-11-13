You are here

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer
Former Philippine senator Leila de Lima, center, is accused of taking money from drug lords jailed inside the country’s largest prison to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015. (AFP)
Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer
  • Leila de Lima is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015
MANILA: Jailed Philippine former senator Leila de Lima was granted bail on Monday, her lawyer said.
“Bail granted,” Filibon Tacardon said in a message sent to reporters.
Outside the court, Tacardon said: “We’re ecstatic, happy. Ma’am (de Lima) cried.”
De Lima, one of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly anti-drug war, has been in prison for nearly seven years on narcotics-related charges.
She says the three charges — two of which have been dismissed — were fabricated to silence her.
De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015.
Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two charges against de Lima.

Topics: Philippines

All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse ‘safe’

All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse ‘safe’
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse 'safe'

All 40 workers in India tunnel collapse ‘safe’
  • Initial contact was made via a note on a scrap of paper, but later rescuers managed to connect using radio handsets
  • Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
DEHRADUN, India: Rescue workers in northern India said Monday they had made contact with 40 workers trapped for over 24 hours after the road tunnel they were building collapsed.
“All the 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe,” Karamveer Singh Bhandari, a senior commander in the National Disaster Response Force said, from the site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. “We sent them water and food.”
The collapse occurred early Sunday morning, with rescue teams using heavy excavators to clear piles of debris in desperate efforts to reach the 40 men.
Oxygen was being pumped into the blocked portion of the tunnel, with food sent through a water pipe.
Initial contact was made via a note on a scrap of paper, but later rescuers managed to connect using radio handsets.
“Some small food packets were sent in through a pipe which is also taking oxygen inside,” rescue official Durgesh Rathodi said from the site.
Rathodi said excavators had removed about 20 meters (65 feet) of heavy debris, but the men were 40 meters beyond that point.
“Due to excess debris in the tunnel, we are facing some difficulty in the rescue, but our team is leaving no stone unturned,” Bhandari added.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who on Monday flew to the site of the accident, said the work to remove the tons of tumbled concrete debris were “being made continuously to bring them out safely,” he wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
“Contact has been made with the workers trapped in the tunnel through a walkie-talkie,” he said. “Efforts are being made to get them out safely soon.”
One rescue worker, quoted by the Press Trust of India news agency, said the men were contacted shortly after midnight on Monday.
Disaster response official Devendra Patwal said that while the men were trapped, they had space in the tunnel area where they were.
“The good thing is that the laborers are not crammed in, and have a buffer of around 400 meters to walk and breathe,” Patwal told the Indian Express newspaper.
The 4.5-kilometer (2.7-mile) tunnel is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect two of the holiest Hindu shrines of Uttarkashi and Yamunotri.
Photographs released by the government rescue teams showed huge piles of rubble blocking the wide tunnel, with twisted metal bars on its broken roof poking down in front of the rubble.
The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Char Dham Road Project, which is meant to improve connectivity for some of the most popular Hindu shrines in the country, as well as areas bordering China.
Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India.
In January, at least 200 people were killed in flash floods in ecologically fragile Uttarakhand in a disaster that experts partly blamed on excessive development.

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza
Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza
  • Blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 a.m. local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing
Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute’s silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 a.m. local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing, a day after the world body reported “a significant number of deaths and injuries” in strikes on a facility in Gaza.
The UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) announced on Friday that more than 100 of its employees had died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.
Israel has been bombing targets across the Gaza Strip since Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7.
About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attacks and around 240 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
More than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by Israel, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza UN UNRWA

Smoky skies in Indian capital on Diwali as revellers defy firecracker ban

Smoky skies in Indian capital on Diwali as revellers defy firecracker ban
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Smoky skies in Indian capital on Diwali as revellers defy firecracker ban

Smoky skies in Indian capital on Diwali as revellers defy firecracker ban
  • Air Quality Index across 40 monitoring stations in capital averaged 219, indicating “poor” conditions
  • Globally, air pollution was worst in eastern Indian city of Kolkata while Delhi was the fifth-most polluted
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A toxic haze began to circulate in New Delhi on Sunday as people in the city of 20 million, which has struggled with heavy pollution recently, defied a ban on firecrackers on the night of Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of light.

Smoke plumes were visible across the sky as revellers let off firecrackers in the evening to mark the country’s biggest festival.

Every year government authorities or India’s Supreme Court impose bans on firecrackers — but only rarely do those bans appear to be enforced.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across all 40 monitoring stations in the capital averaged 219 on a scale of 500, according to the federal pollution control board data, indicating “poor” conditions that can affect most people on prolonged exposure.

The AQI data also showed that the concentration of “PM2.5” poisonous particulate matter in a cubic meter of air was around 100 micrograms per cubic meter — 20 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended maximum.

Globally, air pollution was the worst in India’s eastern city of Kolkata, while Delhi was the fifth-most polluted, according to Swiss group IQAir.

Doctors say the air quality is likely to worsen on Monday as smoke from firecrackers lingers in the air, potentially causing itchy eyes and irritation in the throat.

“I can see my patients are getting distressed. As a society we have not understood the value of clean air,” said Desh Deepak, a senior consultant at Delhi’s Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Some Hindus resent the Diwali firecracker bans, which they see as an attempt to interfere with them observing their religious festivals.

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai had urged citizens to steer clear of firecrackers to prevent citizens from having breathing problems later.

Just before the weekend, a spell of rain had brought some relief to the city, where the AQI dipped below 160 after hovering around the 400-500 level over the past week.

The world’s most polluted capital typically experiences heavy smog in the winter months as particulate matter gets trapped in the cold air, leading to spikes in cases of respiratory distress.

Topics: India Diwali

New Zealand says 11 of its citizens have left Gaza for Egypt

New Zealand says 11 of its citizens have left Gaza for Egypt
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

New Zealand says 11 of its citizens have left Gaza for Egypt

New Zealand says 11 of its citizens have left Gaza for Egypt
  • The Middle Eastern territory has been bombarded by Israeli forces since early last month in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s government on Monday said 11 New Zealanders left Gaza overnight on Sunday and entered Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokeswoman in an email said the people were met by a New Zealand consular team and provided with support.
The Middle Eastern territory has been bombarded by Israeli forces since early last month in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Gaza’s border authority announced that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders after being closed on Friday.
The MFAT spokeswoman said New Zealand is working around the clock to get its remaining citizens and permanent residents out of Gaza.
New Zealand last week said it was working with 21 New Zealanders, family members and permanent residents to help them leave Gaza.

 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US New Zealand

More than 180,000 people across France march against soaring antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war

More than 180,000 people across France march against soaring antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 13 November 2023
AP
Follow

More than 180,000 people across France march against soaring antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war

More than 180,000 people across France march against soaring antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war
  • France has the largest Jewish population in Europe, but given its own World War II collaboration with the Nazis, antisemitic acts today open old scars
Updated 13 November 2023
AP

PARIS: More than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, marched peacefully on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives of several parties on the left, conservatives and centrists of President Emmanuel Macron’s party as well as far-right leader Marine Le Pen attended Sunday’s march in the French capital amid tight security. Macron did not attend, but expressed his support for the protest and called on citizens to rise up against “the unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism.”
However, the leader of the far-left France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, stayed away from the march, saying last week on X, formerly Twitter, that the march would be a meeting of “friends of unconditional support for the massacre” in Gaza.
The interior ministry said at least 182,000 people marched in several in French cities in response to the call launched by the leaders of the parliament’s upper and lower houses. No major incident has been reported, it said.
Paris authorities deployed 3,000 police troops along the route of the protest called by the leaders of the Senate and parliament’s lower house, the National Assembly, amid an alarming increase in anti-Jewish acts in France since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas after its Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.
France has the largest Jewish population in Europe, but given its own World War II collaboration with the Nazis, antisemitic acts today open old scars.
Holding a French flag, Robert Fiel said marching against antisemitism is “more than a duty.”
“It’s a march against violence, against antisemitism, against all (political extremes) that are infiltrating the society, to show that the silent majority does exist,” the 67-year-old said.
Family members of some of the 40 French citizens killed in the initial Hamas attack, and of those missing or held hostage, also took part in the march, which Paris police said drew 105,000 participants.
Patrick Klugman, a lawyer and a member of “Freethem” committee working to obtain the release of people held by Hamas and other groups in Gaza, said the large participation in the march is meaningful and symbolic in reassuring Jewish communities in France.
“I am very proud of my country because of this mobilization,” Klugman said. “I feel less alone than in the past weeks and days.”
Yonathan Arfi, the president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France known as CRIF said he was encouraged Sunday’s show of support, but the question remains, he told French broadcaster BFM at the march, “what will be done (against antisemitism) tomorrow?”
Tomer Sisley, an Israeli and French actor insisted the massive show of solidarity proves that majority of French citizens are against violence and hate against any religious and ethnic group.
“We’re not Jews, we’re not Muslims, we’re not Christians,” Sisley said. “We are French and we are here to show that we are all together.”
French authorities have registered more than 1,000 acts against Jews around the country in the month since the conflict in the Middle East began.
Former French president Francois Hollande said “there are many French flags in the protest but what unites us is not just a flag, it’s what it represents, it’s the value of freedom and the value of human dignity.”
In a letter addressed to the French on Sunday, Macron vowed that perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished.
“A France where our Jewish fellow citizens are afraid is not France,” Macron said in the letter, published in Le Parisien newspaper. He called on the country to remain “united behind its values ... and work for peace and security for all in the Middle East.”
Macron said he will attend “in my heart and in spirit,” but not in person. “My role is to build unity of the country and to be firm on values,” Macron said Saturday on the sidelines of Armistice Day commemorations to mark the end of World War I.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen attended Sunday’s march amid fierce criticism that her once-pariah National Rally party has failed to shake off its antisemitic heritage despite growing political legitimacy.
After arriving to the march with the president of the party, Jordan Bardella, Le Pen dismissed critics and said that she and the party members are “exactly where we need to be.” She called on other politicians “to take a break from fomenting political controversies” during the march.
Le Pen and other far-right officials showed up at the end of the march, hundreds of meters away from government members and other officials who led the demonstration.
Borne, who is the daughter of a Jewish Holocaust survivor, tweeted “the presence of the National Rally is not fooling anyone.”
The president of the Paris region council, Valérie Pécresse, a former conservative presidential candidate, denounced “hypocrisy,” saying that National Rally officials ran against her in past elections “who were clearly antisemitic people and Marine Le Pen never sanctioned them.”
As of Saturday, officials counted 1,247 antisemitic acts since Oct. 7, nearly three times as many as in the whole of 2022, according to the Interior Ministry.
Sunday’s march in Paris appears as the biggest gathering to denounce antisemitism in France since a 1990 demonstration against the desecration of a Jewish cemetery.
France has banned a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, although supporters have marched in several French cities in the past weeks, including thousands demanding a cease-fire in Gaza in a protest in Paris last Sunday.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US antisemitism

