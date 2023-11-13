Yanbu gets largest hypermarket with new LuLu store

LuLu Group International has announced the opening of its new outlet in the port city of Yanbu, located on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

The store — the largest hypermarket in the city — was declared open by Prince Faisal bin Salman Al-Saud, governor of Madinah. He congratulated the LuLu Group on the new store and commended the group’s role in Saudi Arabia’s growth.

“This store opening is an indication of how closely the LuLu Hypermarket chain is linked to our growing urban spaces, bringing world-class quality and customer service to every corner of the Kingdom,” he said.

The hypermarket, which has been open for customers from Nov. 6, is part of the Royal Commission Mall and is spread over an area of 10,000 square meters.

Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, said that the store opening comes in line with the group’s commitment to the Saudi leadership’s vision and energy for a bright future. He said the continuing expansion of LuLu is a reaffirmation of the group’s confidence in the progress of Saudi Arabia.

Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarket, and Rafeek Mohammed Ali, regional director, western region, were present at the inauguration on Nov. 9.

Chief guest Abdulhadi Aljuhani, CEO of the Royal Commission Yanbu, and Ahmed bin Salem Al-Shagdali, chairman of the Yanbu Chamber of Commerce, were received by Ali, who accompanied them on a tour of the store. The guests explored various categories of products including Saudi-made products, local produce of Yanbu, imported products, fresh foods and more.

The Yanbu store includes a hypermarket and department store, both of which feature all the popular shopper-friendly aspects of LuLu. Customers will experience seamless shopping with 14 checkout counters and 260 dedicated parking spaces. The store has been designed with a modern layout that makes it easier for shoppers to navigate.

Special features in-store include an emphasis on healthy and diet food choices, an extensive range of “Free From” foods, pet foods, a seafood section that also extends to freshly made sushi and grilled fish, premium meats and an expansive imported products range. There is also a wide choice of fresh items, from freshly squeezed juices to baked breads and cakes, in addition to fresh fruit and vegetables from around the world.

Other sections include the popular “LuLu Connect” digital showcase, EyeXpress eyewear and the BLSH cosmetics section, complementing the LuLu Fashion store.

A host of dedicated green checkout counters at the store is in line with the company policy of prioritizing ecologically aware customers. LuLu is offering e-receipts at checkout, in line with its green drive that promotes paperless transactions.