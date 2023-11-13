You are here

  • Home
  • COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels
COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yrcy6

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels
  • Officials released a statement outlining key elements that will shape COP28 outcomes
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: COP28 President Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber met with EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra on Monday in Brussels, Emirates News Agency reported.

Al-Jaber and Hoekstra released a joint statement outlining several key elements that will shape COP28 outcomes.

“COP28 must accelerate practical action on mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance and build a fully inclusive COP28 that leaves no one behind,” the statement declared.

The two also praised the “very positive outcome” of talks earlier this month in Abu Dhabi on fully operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund. The talks’ recommendations will be taken to COP28, and if adopted, the fund will provide grant capital to some of the most vulnerable communities affected by climate change.

The commissioner is “ready to announce a substantial financial contribution by the EU and its Member States” to the fund during COP28, according to the statement.

Al-Jaber hailed this commitment, stating that if implemented, the fund’s impact would affect “billions of people, lives, and livelihoods who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

According to the two, the successful completion of the global stocktake should mark a “turning point” on climate action.

They also emphasized the importance of COP28 sending a signal on a just energy transition that results in a 43 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.

Hoekstra said that the commission is planning to announce “a financial contribution in support of the COP28 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency pledge, and invites countries to do the same during the World Climate Action Summit.”

The COP28 president and the commissioner “emphasised the need for significant progress on enhanced adaptation action that builds resilience and reduces vulnerability, with robust outcomes on the Global Goal on Adaptation at COP28.”

In closing, the statement said: “COP28 is a critical opportunity to show unity and restore faith in multilateralism in a world that is polarised through a positive, action-oriented engagement and outcomes.”

While in Brussels, Al-Jaber also met with the EU Foreign Affairs Council and spoke to the European Commission’s College of Commissioners on preparations for COP28.

“The fact that the EU is stepping up in serious, meaningful ways ahead of COP28 gives me hope,” the president stressed.

Al-Jaber continued he wants “to see language on fossil fuels and renewables in the negotiated text.

“An energy system free of all unabated fossil fuels is inevitable and essential … and must be delivered in a responsible way that leaves no one behind.

“I believe that at COP28 we are on the brink of something special. By delivering on Loss and Damage, by delivering a landmark text, and by delivering on the global stocktake, we can show the world that, as leaders, we can unite, we can act, and that multilateralism is still a potent force for good.”

Related

Pakistan says will discuss funding for climate change at COP28 UAE
Pakistan
Pakistan says will discuss funding for climate change at COP28 UAE
Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference
World
Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference

Baghdad signals Kurdish oil exports will resume within days

Baghdad signals Kurdish oil exports will resume within days
Updated 13 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Follow

Baghdad signals Kurdish oil exports will resume within days

Baghdad signals Kurdish oil exports will resume within days
  • Challenges remain to end deadlock over Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, analyst warns
  • International Chamber of Commerce ruled that Ankara pay Baghdad about $1.5 billion damages for unauthorized exports between 2014 and 2018
Updated 13 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A protracted dispute that halted northern oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline may be resolved within days after a major diplomatic initiative.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Sunday that an accord had been struck with the Kurdistan Regional Government and international oil companies, signaling the resumption of production from the Kurdish region’s oilfields, possibly within three days.

The agreement, which comes after months of deadlock, will focus attention on diplomatic relations between Ankara and Baghdad. 

The impasse began on March 25 when Turkiye halted the northern export of 450,000 barrels of oil per day through the pipeline following an arbitration ruling by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce in favor of Baghdad and against Ankara.  

Turkiye then began maintenance work on the pipeline, which contributes around 0.5 percent of global crude supply.

Foreign oil companies operating in the region were forced to store their crude output in tanks rather than allowing it to flow to the pipeline.

The chamber ruled that Ankara pay Baghdad about $1.5 billion damages for unauthorized exports between 2014 and 2018.

Turkiye has yet to pay the sum and is pushing for a reduction in the figure.

During a visit to Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan, Abdel-Ghani said that Baghdad and Ankara had reached an understanding on the resumption of oil exports.

However, Rich Outzen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said this is not the first time Iraq’s oil ministry has announced a breakthrough without resolving underlying issues with the pipeline agreement.

Any shipments through the pipeline that fail to conform to the agreement risk incurring further penalties for Turkiye following the recent arbitration decision, he told Arab News.

“That decision and the ITP agreement state that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil needs to provide loading instructions and approvals for the sales to be valid and not violate the ITP agreement. The ministry has not done that yet, according to my information,” he added. 

Although the months-long dispute had little affect on global oil markets, it dealt a massive blow to the KRG economy, with oil exports accounting for at least 80 percent of KRG revenues last year.

According to Outzen, the KRG and international oil companies, or IOCs, are pressing Baghdad, especially the Iraqi oil ministry, to respect previous agreements regarding production sharing and costs.

“As far as I know, this also has not been done,” he said.

“So, unless there was literally a breakthrough in the last 48 hours despite no high-level contacts between the IOCs and the Ministry of Oil, or Ankara and Baghdad, this could well be more posturing by Baghdad to make it look like they are solving a problem when they have not actually changed their position,” Outzen said. 

However, if there has been a change, Outzen believes that it will be a big step forward for Ankara-Baghdad and Irbil-Baghdad relations.

“Turkiye’s expectation will, of course, be that if more oil starts to flow through the ITP, there is an explicit agreement from Baghdad not to pursue further arbitration damages. The IOCs, similarly, will seek to ensure current contracts are honored.

“I am highly skeptical those two assurances have been given and thus skeptical of the statement,” he added.

Mehmet Alaca, research fellow at ORSAM, a think tank in Ankara, said that there have been several statements in the past indicating an agreement with Ankara and the resumption of oil exports to Turkiye through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, but numerous challenges remain. 

“I don’t expect real progress until these are overcome, or expectations are met. Iraq and the KRG have incurred losses of over $6 billion so far,” he said.

Turkiye is also experiencing a relative loss, but holds a strong position in bringing the parties to the table. Ankara is seeking a waiver from the second lawsuit related to KRG oil exports between 2018 to April 2023. It appears Iraq is not sufficiently eager in this regard,” Alaca told Arab News.

Regarding payment of the compensation amount, Alaca said that although Turkiye approved the first arbitration decision, there are uncertainties about the payment.

“There are claims that installment payments are requested or that Irbil should take the initiative on payment,” he said.

“Furthermore, after the arbitration decision, oil trade will be less profitable for Ankara compared to the past because the KRG now has to sell its oil at OPEC price standards,” he said.

“In this case, Turkiye may have an expectation of being more active in the processing of Kurdish oil in the new equation to increase profitability. Ankara does not want to make an agreement without progress on such issues.”

Therefore, even if an agreement is reached between Irbil and Baghdad, Alaca thinks that the flow will start when Turkiye’s expectations are met.

Baghdad and Irbil signed a temporary deal to restart northern oil exports through Turkiye in April. But pipeline flows have yet to begin. Accordingly, crude export revenues would be deposited in an account at the Iraqi Central Bank under Irbil’s control.

“From Abdel-Ghani’s statements, they seem to hold a consensus between Ankara and Baghdad to reach an agreement,” Alaca said.

In the meantime, Turkiye also wants the Baghdad and Irbil administrations to hold a common position before dealing with the details of an agreement with Ankara.

In August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Baghdad and Irbil. However, this visit did not achieve the expected clear roadmap to resolve the halted oil exports.

The impasse on resolving the issue may be behind the postponement of a planned visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in August just after Fidan’s meetings in the region, sources say. 

During a televised interview in early October, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the suspended crude oil pipeline from Iraq through Turkiye was ready to resume operations and that Ankara was about to begin shipments.

About 500,000 barrels per day of oil is expected to be pumped to global markets, Bayraktar said.

Ankara accords high political and economic value to its ties with Baghdad, with bilateral trade exceeding $24 billion last year.

Topics: Iraq-Turkiye pipeline Hayan Abdel-Ghani International Chamber of Commerce

Related

Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline ready to resume operations soon
Middle-East
Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline ready to resume operations soon
Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October
Business & Economy
Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October

Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry

Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry

Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry
  • Facility suffered fuel shortages amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday the death toll at Al-Shifa hospital rose to 34 since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.
The latest toll included 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, Youssef Abu Rish said.
The hospitals in the center of the heaviest north Gaza fighting have been forced out of service amid shortages and combat, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, adding the number of patients dying in the biggest medical center had risen.
Israel argues that its Hamas enemies have built their military headquarters in tunnels beneath the Al-Shifa hospital complex, while UN agencies and doctors inside the facility warned the effects of the raging battles were claiming the lives of civilians including infants.
As witnesses reported more “violent fighting,” overnight aerial bombardments and the clatter of gunfire echoed across the sprawling Al-Shifa hospital at the heart of the Gaza City, now an urban war zone.
The Hamas government’s deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish told AFP all hospitals in the north of the embattled territory were “out of service.”
The World Health Organization in the Palestinian Territories warned that up to 3,000 patients and staff are sheltering inside without adequate fuel, water or food, after the UN’s humanitarian agency said previously that 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals have been disabled.
“Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore,” said WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after contacting on-the-ground staff inside the Al-Shifa complex.
“It’s been three days without electricity, without water,” he said, describing the plight of those trapped inside as “dire and perilous.”
The Israeli army pushed on with their campaign, determined to destroy the Islamist movement whose gunmen it says killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages in the country’s worst ever attack.
But Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimize civilian suffering amid its massive air and ground operation, which that Hamas authorities say have killed 11,180 people, including 4,609 children.
Israel said 44 of its troops have been killed in the Gaza offensive.
Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute’s silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Heavy fighting
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel to show “maximum restraint” while condemning Hamas for using “hospitals and civilians as human shields.”
The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported more heavy fighting and again stressed its claim that Hamas was hiding in civilian infrastructure.
“IDF troops are continuing to conduct raids... targeting terrorist infrastructure located in central governmental institutions in the heart of the civilian population, including schools, universities, mosques and residences of terrorists,” it said.
Israeli forces had entered Gaza’s Abu Bakr mosque and found “a large number of explosive devices and flammable materials” as well as weapons, military equipment and Hamas operational plans, it said.
In another operation, “IDF ground troops entered the residence of a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist and located a large number of weapons inside the kids’ room of the residence.”
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out calls for a cease-fire, saying Hamas must first release the hostages.
Israelis are still stunned by the October 7 attack and preoccupied with the fate of those missing.
A recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute showed many Israelis support talks with Hamas to secure the release of hostages, but believe fighting should not be halted.
Netanyahu told US media that “there could be” a deal to free the hostages, but stopped short of providing any details, adding that “the less I say about it, the more I’ll increase the chances that it materializes.”
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC there has been “active negotiation” on a potential deal but kept mum on any details.
A Palestinian official in Gaza speaking on condition of anonymity accused Israel of dragging its feet.
“Netanyahu is responsible for the delay and obstacles in reaching a preliminary agreement on the release of several prisoners,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Humanitarian disaster

International attention has focused on the plight of Palestinians, and protests have been held worldwide in solidarity with the 2.4 million under bombardment and siege for more than five weeks.
Only a few hundred trucks carrying humanitarian aid had been let into Gaza since October 7, with Israel concerned fuel deliveries would be used by Hamas militants.
Almost 1.6 million people — about two-thirds of Gaza’s population — have been internally displaced since October 7, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.
Across Gaza City at the Al-Quds hospital the picture was also said to be dire, with the Palestinian Red Crescent warning it was now out of service due to a lack of generator fuel.
Tens of thousands of Gazans have already fled from the north of the territory under Israeli orders.
But it is unclear what, if any, provisions there would be for the sick and injured to be transported from Al-Shifa.
Israel’s military said it would observe a “self-evacuation corridor” Monday, allowing people to move from Al-Shifa southward, but admitted the area was still the scene of “intense battles.”
The area of fighting “currently includes the area surrounding the Shifa hospital but not the hospital itself,” a spokesperson for IDF told AFP.
The Israeli army also said its ground soldiers had hand-delivered 300 liters (80 gallons) of fuel near the hospital “for urgent medical purposes.”
The military shared grainy night-time footage of combat troops hauling jerry cans, leaving a dozen or more outside a building.
AFP was unable to independently verify the video or Israel’s claim that Hamas “forbade the hospital from taking it.”
Al-Shifa director Mohammad Abu Salmiya told journalists the Israeli claims were “lies” and said that, at any rate, 300 liters would power generators for “no more than quarter of an hour.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Palestine

Related

Al-Shifa hospital suspends operations, baby dies — Gaza health ministry
Middle-East
Al-Shifa hospital suspends operations, baby dies — Gaza health ministry
Israeli strikes on Al-Shifa hospital compound in Gaza leave many dead, wounded video
Middle-East
Israeli strikes on Al-Shifa hospital compound in Gaza leave many dead, wounded

Eight pro-Iran fighters dead in US strikes in Syria: Monitor

Eight pro-Iran fighters dead in US strikes in Syria: Monitor
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Eight pro-Iran fighters dead in US strikes in Syria: Monitor

Eight pro-Iran fighters dead in US strikes in Syria: Monitor
  • Strikes late Sunday hit Mayadeen and Albu Kamal areas of Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON/BEIRUT: At least eight pro-Iran fighters were killed in US strikes on eastern Syria, a war monitor said Monday, after Washington announced the raids a day earlier in response to attacks on American forces.

The toll is “eight pro-Iran fighters dead, including at least one Syrian, and Iraqi nationals,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, following the strikes late Sunday on the Mayadeen and Albu Kamal areas of Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province.

It is the third time in less than three weeks that the US military has targeted locations in Syria it said were tied to Iran, which supports various armed groups that Washington blames for a spike in attacks on its forces in the Middle East.

“US military forces conducted precision strikes today on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

“The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Albu Kamal and Mayadeen, respectively,” he said.

The United States targeted a Tehran-linked weapons storage site in Syria on Wednesday, and also hit two facilities in the country on October 26 that it said were used by Iran and affiliated organizations.

Washington says the series of strikes is in response to repeated attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria — more than 45 since October 17 — that have wounded dozens of US personnel.

The surge in attacks on US troops in recent weeks is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which began when the Palestinian militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people.

Israel’s military responded with a relentless air, land and naval assault on Gaza that the territory’s health ministry said has killed more than 11,100 people — deaths that have sparked widespread anger in the Middle East, and criticism against Washington from Iran-backed groups.

There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.

The militants once held significant territory in both countries but were pushed back by local ground forces supported by international air strikes in a bloody, multi-year conflict.

Topics: Syria US Israel

Related

Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel
Middle-East
Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel
Five US service members killed in helicopter crash
Middle-East
Five US service members killed in helicopter crash

Emirates opens Dubai Airshow with $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing

Emirates opens Dubai Airshow with $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing
Updated 13 November 2023
AP
Follow

Emirates opens Dubai Airshow with $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing

Emirates opens Dubai Airshow with $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing
  • Low-cost carrier company flydubai also it will buy 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the first wide-body aircraft in its fleet
Updated 13 November 2023
AP

DUBAI: Long-haul carrier Emirates opened the Dubai Airshow with a $52 billion purchase of Boeing Co. aircraft, showing how aviation has bounced back after the groundings of the coronavirus pandemic, and even as Israel’s war with Hamas clouds regional security.

That conflict, as well as Russia’s war on Ukraine, likely will influence the five-day show at Al-Maktoum Airport at Dubai World Central. It is the city-state’s second airfield after Dubai International Airport, which is the world’s busiest for international travel and home base for the long-haul carrier Emirates.

Emirates made the announcement witnessed by the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Emirates’ low-cost carrier company flydubai also it will buy 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the first wide-body aircraft in its fleet.

Boeing also announced that SunExpress, an airline jointly owned by Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, made a commitment to purchase up to 90 single-aisle Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The deal includes 28 Boeing 737-8s and 17 Boeing 737-10s models, as well as the opportunity for another 45 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The companies did not offer a dollar figure for the deal.

While commercial aviation takes much of the attention, arms manufacturers also have exhibitions at the show. Two major Israeli firms — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Israel Aerospace Industries had been slated to participate.

But the IAI stand, bearing the slogan “Where Courage Meets Technology,” was roped off and empty Monday morning as people poured into the show. A stand for Rafael handed out coffee, though there were no salespeople there. A request for comment left with an attendant there was not immediately returned.

Rafael also sponsored a meeting of air force commanders Sunday at a luxury Dubai hotel, highlighting the balancing act being struck by the UAE amid anger in the Arab world over the Israel-Hamas war.

The UAE established diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020.

The firm Russian Helicopters will likely have staff on hand for the air show after appearing at the Abu Dhabi arms fair earlier this year despite being sanctioned by the US and others over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. ROSCOSMOS, the Russian state space company, is also at the show.

Global aviation is booming after the coronavirus pandemic saw worldwide lockdowns and aircraft grounded — particularly at Al-Maktoum Airport, which served for months as a parking lot for Emirates double-decker Airbus 380s.

Air traffic is now at 97 percent of pre-COVID levels, according to the International Air Transport Association. Middle Eastern airlines, which supply key East-West routes for global travel, saw a 26.6 percent increase in September traffic compared to a year earlier, IATA says.

Emirates, a main economic engine for Dubai amid its booming real estate market, announced record half-year profits of $2.7 billion Thursday. That is up from $1.2 billion for the same period last year, potentially putting the airline on track for another record-breaking year. The airline says it has repaid some $2.5 billion of the loans it received during the height of the pandemic to stay afloat.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates, told Bloomberg in September to “watch this space” when it comes to purchases from both Airbus and Boeing during the air show. The airline is hiring a slew of new pilots and crew, likely to staff new aircraft.

“We’ve got a lot of big plans for the airline going forward,” Clark said. “New fleet, larger numbers, larger network.”

Also in the market is Riyadh Air, a new Saudi carrier being created as part of spending planned in the kingdom. In March, the airline announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jetliners and has further plans to expand.

Turkish Airlines may also make a record-shattering purchase of 355 aircraft from Airbus, including 250 A321neo aircraft, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Topics: aviation Emirates Dubai Airshow Dubai UAE Flydubai

Related

GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow
Business & Economy
GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow
Dubai Airshow 2023 to advance localization 
Middle-East
Dubai Airshow 2023 to advance localization 

‘Clearest prima facie case of genocide,’ says top UN official who stepped down over Israeli actions in Gaza

‘Clearest prima facie case of genocide,’ says top UN official who stepped down over Israeli actions in Gaza
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

‘Clearest prima facie case of genocide,’ says top UN official who stepped down over Israeli actions in Gaza

‘Clearest prima facie case of genocide,’ says top UN official who stepped down over Israeli actions in Gaza
  • Official who recently resigned from OHCHR accuses the UN of failing to acknowledge Israel’s “genocide” in latest conflict
  • Craig Mokhiber says Israeli PM Netanyahu’s aim is not to save hostages or overthrow Hamas but remove civilians from Gaza
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A senior UN official recently left his post at the UN Human Rights Office, accusing the world body of failing the people of Gaza and showing timidity in confronting the ongoing genocide and apartheid there, despite a wealth of evidence to support these charges.

Appearing on “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News current affairs show, Craig Mokhiber decried “the hesitancy on the part of the UN officially to talk about Israeli apartheid in Palestine despite the fact that every major international human rights organization … has decided that the crime of apartheid is manifest there. Or, as most recently raised by my (resignation) letter, the question of genocide as defined by UN Convention.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Mokhiber discussed whether his resignation would change anything at the OHCHR, why he says Israeli lobbyists are putting pressure on UN leaders, the need for more empathy for the people of Gaza, and if anyone could put an end to the slaughter of Palestinian civilians.

The UN’s apparent failure to address the worsening situation in Gaza also came in for criticism at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday.

In his opening remarks, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe that demonstrates the failure of the (UN) Security Council and the international community to put an end to the flagrant Israeli violations of international laws and norms and international humanitarian law.”

The crown prince added that the situation in Gaza posed a threat to international security and stability, and that all leaders must unite to take effective action to confront the situation.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “We have a responsibility to exercise all possible pressure on the international community, on the United Nations, and on the Security Council, to take up its responsibility for international peace and stability.”

When he stepped down as the director of the New York office of the OHCHR, Mokhiber labeled the US, UK and much of Europe as complicit in the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza. As of Sunday, more than 11,000 people had been killed in Gaza, of whom more than 4,500 were children, according to Palestinian health officials.

Despite being a legal term, genocide is seen as overly politicized these days. But as an international human rights lawyer, Mokhiber is confident that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount indisputably to genocide.

“First of all, I deal with this as a human rights lawyer, and that means that I work from the definition that’s contained in international human rights law in the convention on genocide of the United Nations, where a very clear definition is laid out together with what the elements are,” he told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”

He added: “There are basically two pieces there. One is intent to destroy. The second, a catalog of specific acts, is beyond dispute. We are talking about mass killing.

“We’re talking about serious harm being caused, including physical harm, about imposing conditions of life designed to bring about the destruction of the population, again beyond dispute because we’re all well aware of the closure and siege of the Gaza Strip since 2015, which is specifically designed to limit food, medicine, adequate housing, water, sanitation, freedom of movement, all of the conditions of life necessary for survival.”

He continued: “Normally when you’re investigating genocide, you have to dig through dusty archives to find records to prove intent. In this case, because of the climate of impunity over several decades, you’ve got Israeli officials publicly expressing genocidal intent, including the president, the prime minister, senior Cabinet ministers, and senior military officials, explicitly calling for wiping out all of Gaza, explicitly dehumanizing Palestinians, explicitly calling for no distinction between combatants and noncombatants.

“Even the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) invoked a biblical verse, calling for the wiping out of the entire population, sparing none of them, including women, men, children, and suckling babies, as well as their livestock. To quote this biblical verse (was clear) indication of genocidal intent, with such a long catalog of specifically enumerated actions (listed in the genocide convention) taking place.

“In a context where we’ve seen successive ethnic purges going back to 1948 with this intent, this is the clearest prima facie case of genocide that we have seen.”

Mokhiber addressed accusations by some that Palestinian civilians in Gaza were complicit in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel because they voted for Hamas more than 15 years ago and have refused to overthrow the party. He said this was “further evidence of the kind of genocidal rhetoric, which has gone far beyond government officials and has seeped into the public consciousness as well.”

He added: “If you talk only about Gaza, you’re talking about 2.3 million civilians in a densely populated open-air prison. They are literally caged in that area, can’t move in, can’t move out, are regularly denied adequate food, water, shelter, water sanitation, any of the things necessary for a decent life.”

Talking about his experience living with Palestinians in Gaza in the 1990s, he described the currently embattled enclave as “one of the best places I’ve ever lived — not because of the conditions on the ground, but because of the people that I met.”

He said: “The images that are portrayed in the media and by politicians do not capture the reality of the Palestinian people. If you’re able to look into the eyes of a Palestinian child or woman or man or grandmother or grandfather, if you’re able to, to know them as a people, to see that just like you, they laugh and they cry, and they fall in love and they have parties, all of the things that your own family does.

“To see the humanity of the Palestinian people, it becomes impossible to pursue these kinds of genocidal policies that many governments are pursuing. It becomes impossible to dismiss them as the ‘other.’ They are not the ‘other,’ they are ‘us.’ They are you. When you’re doing human rights work, you feel a lot of solidarity with the people you work with around the world.

“To see them every day, to see their smiles and their tears and their laughter. To love people from that community, that changes it. And we need a, a heck of a lot more of that, including to know that at this moment, as we’re speaking, there are children and women and men buried under rubble, their bones broken, their skin burned, very little oxygen in the space they find themselves; dying slow, excruciating deaths as people above try to dig them out with their bare hands. That’s what this is.”

Arguing that the Israeli military assault is “not a war on Hamas,” he said the people of Gaza are “not numbers and statistics.”

He said: “This is not some barbarous population living in some obscure place of the world. These are human beings. These are you and me. If we can just get beyond the dehumanization and start thinking of everyone, Christians, Muslims and Jews, as equal human beings, that’s where the solutions are going to be found.”

Mokhiber asserted that Netanyahu’s aim is not to remove Hamas but to remove everyday civilians from Gaza, which amounts to a textbook case of genocide.

“Netanyahu certainly bears responsibility for the violations that cause Hamas to exist in, in the first place. (But) his motives at this moment are clearly not to save the hostages, because they’re dropping bombs on where the hostages are living,” he said.

Referring to the actions of the Israeli military in Gaza, he said: “They’re clearly not just to battle with Hamas because what they are doing is wholesale destruction and slaughter.

“What’s happening in Gaza now is an effort to purge the remaining part of Palestine that is Gaza. Most of it to be bombed to the ground, the rest of it to be rendered unlivable in the hopes that any surviving Palestinians will then be compelled for survival’s sake to leave for the Rafah border and either fade away in the Sinai Peninsula or enter into the Palestinian diaspora. So, the takeover of historic Palestine will then be complete.”

Mokhiber further believes that countries such as the US and the UK are in breach of their international humanitarian law obligations in the Palestinian crisis by providing financing, arms, intelligence and diplomatic support to Israel, and so could face legal liability for their actions.

He said: “The US and the UK are parties to these international conventions. They’re bound by international humanitarian law, international human rights law, which is clear. First, the Geneva Conventions don’t only require that you respect them in your own conduct, they require that all high contracting parties ensure respect vis-a-vis others over whom they have influence, in this case Israel.

“Not only have the US and the UK and others not done what they needed to do to stop this, but they’ve actually been actively complicit. The US, for example, in providing financing, arms intelligence, support, diplomatic cover, even the use of the veto in the Security Council.

“Those are direct acts of complicity in breach of their humanitarian law obligations. The crime of genocide as defined in the convention includes the act of genocide, attempted genocide, incitement to genocide, conspiracy for genocide, and complicity in genocide.

“Active support going on, even while these acts are taking place, exposes the US, the UK and other states that have been involved so directly to legal liability for their actions. What they should be doing is using all their influence, diplomatic and otherwise, to stop what’s happening, including stopping the arming, financing, intelligence support, diplomatic cover (for the Israeli government), so that there is accountability, so that human life can be saved and human dignity protected.”

Asked what took him so long to resign given that he had made clear his concern that the rights of the Palestinian people were not being addressed, Mokhiber acknowledged that the conversation began in March between himself and the OHCHR in the wake of “a series of Israeli atrocities on the West Bank, including some military attacks on civilians in the West Bank and the pogroms by Israeli settlers in Hawara.”

He said: “At that point, I was speaking quite publicly about those violations in public and on social media. The UN was taking a more careful, inappropriately trepidatious, approach to those events.

“I was speaking particularly forcefully about that publicly, as I have on human rights situations in countries around the world for 32 years. But what happened in this case, there was an organized campaign by a group of Israeli lobby organizations that decided to target me by smearing me on social media, and also by (handing a protest note to) the UN in an effort to have me punished, in spite of the fact that I’m a UN human rights official, whose job it is to speak out on human rights violations.

“That created an atmosphere where there was even more trepidation and an effort on the part of the UN to tell me to be silent on these issues, which was something that I clearly could not do.

“So, already in March, as a result of this, I wrote and indicated, one, that I thought that this deference to powerful states — because the critique was coming also from Western countries and to these lobby groups — was undercutting our principled application of UN norms and standards, and that we needed to stand up against these things and not be intimidated into silence by them. To the contrary, I would encourage that we should be speaking out more loudly.”

As opposed to most politicians who are calling for a two-state solution, Mokhiber believes the world must support a single democratic secular state in all of historic Palestine, with equal rights for Christians, Muslims and Jews.

Told that the only other known politician who called for it was the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, he responded that there are a lot of public figures around the world who have been calling for it for “many, many years, including people from the human rights community who see this as consistent with our standards.”

Explaining why he did not consider a single-state solution unconventional, he said: “The interesting thing is that in every other situation around the world, the international community calls for solutions based upon equality between all of the people there. They call for a democratic secular state with equal rights for everybody who is involved in the application of international human rights standards.

“It’s only in this particular situation that there’s been a kind of muzzle around this consistency. So, it’s a very conventional response. It’s just that it’s been constrained by an application in this one case. The reality is that there is already one state de facto: the entire area of historic Palestine in Israel is controlled by the Israeli government. There is nothing left in the West Bank and Gaza for a viable, sustainable Palestinian state as a second state.

“Even if they were to adopt that, it wouldn’t remedy the central human rights challenge because Palestinians inside the Green Line would still be second-class citizens, they would have no right to return, so on and so forth. (The two-state solution) never answered that. And the question is, if we demand equality everywhere else, in this case, equal rights for Christians, Muslims, and Jews, why do we not demand it in the case of Israel and Palestine?”

Mokhiber firmly rejected the notion that advocating for a single state was effectively a call for the end of Israel’s Jewish state status, the existential idea on which the state of Israel was founded some 75 years ago.

“Netanyahu’s government doesn’t even agree with stopping a genocide. They are not my audience,” he said.

“This is not a call for the end of Israel; this is a call for the salvation of Israel and Palestine. It’s a call for the end to apartheid and the end to settler colonialism, and the embrace of the norms and standards of the UN that call for democratic secular states with equal rights for all of the people who are there to be protected.”

 

Latest updates

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels
COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels
Over 123k Saudis employed in private sector with more than 20 years’ experience: report
Over 123k Saudis employed in private sector with more than 20 years’ experience: report
Global health and pet love at Riyadh’s vet expo
Global health and pet love at Riyadh’s vet expo
Saudi IT firm solutions by stc seals tech deal with Aramco
Saudi IT firm solutions by stc seals tech deal with Aramco
Riyadh Air to bring ‘romance’ back to travel with focus on passenger experience, says chief commercial officer 
Riyadh Air to bring ‘romance’ back to travel with focus on passenger experience, says chief commercial officer 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.