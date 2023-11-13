40 Spanish citizens evacuate Gaza through the Rafah border crossing

You are here

People wait on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip. (File/AFP)
  • Citizens will be evacuated from Gaza in groups of 30 to 40 people
LONDON: Around 40 Palestinians of Spanish nationality left Gaza on Monday through the Rafah border crossing, the Spanish Foreign Ministry announced.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that half of the group were minors. Meanwhile, 180 people of dual Spanish-Palestinian nationality remain in Gaza.

Albares added that the citizens, along with their spouses and family members, will be evacuated from Gaza in groups of 30 to 40 people in the coming days and transported to Spain via Egypt.
 

Jordan’s lower house tasks legal committee to examine all Amman-Israel deals amid Gaza war

Jordan’s lower house tasks legal committee to examine all Amman-Israel deals amid Gaza war
Updated 6 sec ago
Raed Omari
Follow

Jordan’s lower house tasks legal committee to examine all Amman-Israel deals amid Gaza war

Jordan’s lower house tasks legal committee to examine all Amman-Israel deals amid Gaza war
  • House speaker, Ahmad Safadi, proposed that all Jordanian-Israeli agreements be examined by the legal committee
  • Speaker also called on the legal committee to prepare an official complaint letter to be sent to the International Criminal Court about “Israeli war crimes and genocide in Gaza”
Updated 6 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The Jordanian lower house on Monday tasked its legal committee with examining the agreements Jordan has signed with Israel.

The house speaker, Ahmad Safadi, proposed during Monday’s session that all Jordanian-Israeli agreements be examined by the legal committee, which will then refer its recommendations to the government for any necessary actions.

Nearly all lawmakers present during the session voted in favor of Safadi’s proposal.

The speaker also called on the legal committee to prepare an official complaint letter to be sent to the International Criminal Court about “Israeli war crimes and genocide in Gaza” and ask other Arab and Islamic parliaments to follow suit.

He also said that the chamber will coordinate with the government and the military to increase the number of field hospitals in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Jordan has had a military field hospital operating in Gaza since 2009. The Jordanian Army said that it had twice air-dropped aid to the hospital, which was reported to be suffering from severe shortages.

Besides the 1994 Wadi Arab Peace Treaty, Jordan signed a $10 billion with Israel in 2016 under which the country will receive gas for 15 years from a field in the Mediterranean.

Also in November 2022 Jordan and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding to move ahead with a water-for-energy deal. Under the UAE-brokered agreement, Jordan is to build 600 megawatts of solar power capacity to export to Israel, which would in return provide water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.

Jordan has previously said it would “immediately” recall its ambassador in Tel Aviv in protest against the humanitarian catastrophe Israel has caused in Gaza. Amman also said it has told Israel not to send its ambassador to the kingdom, linking the return of the two envoys to Israel halting its war on Gaza.

Jordan focuses on attracting Kuwaiti investments

Jordan focuses on attracting Kuwaiti investments
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Jordan focuses on attracting Kuwaiti investments

Jordan focuses on attracting Kuwaiti investments
  • Saqqaf noted the ministry’s focus on attracting Arab and foreign investments
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf stressed on Monday the importance of Kuwaiti investments in Jordan, which account for the country’s largest foreign investments in the finance, tourism, communications, energy, real estate, and infrastructure sectors.

Saqqaf met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Rashid Al-Marri on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the investment sector, Jordan News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Saqqaf noted the ministry’s focus on attracting Arab and foreign investments. She stated that the investment promotion strategy for 2023-2026 would focus on a variety of target markets, including Kuwait. This strategy aligns with the most important reforms that have positively impacted the business environment, consistent with the Economic Modernization Vision. These reforms include the approval of the Investment Environment Law and its accompanying regulations, as well as the approval of the Public-Private Partnership Law.

Saqqaf also discussed promising investment opportunities in Jordan across a variety of sectors, directing investors to the invest.jo platform for more information. The Ministry of Investment launched this platform to facilitate global and local investor communication and provide insights into Jordan’s business environment.

Al-Marri expressed his country’s pride in its established relations with Jordan and its commitment to developing them in various fields. Saqqaf likewise praised the strong ties between Jordan and Kuwait, which are underpinned by mutual respect.
 

Lebanon front with Israel heats up, stoking fears of wider war

Lebanon front with Israel heats up, stoking fears of wider war
Updated 13 November 2023
Follow

Lebanon front with Israel heats up, stoking fears of wider war

Lebanon front with Israel heats up, stoking fears of wider war
Updated 13 November 2023
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Nov 13 : Weeks of hostilities across the Lebanese-Israeli border have escalated, with growing casualties on both sides and a war of words fueling concerns of a widening conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Israeli strikes killed two people in south Lebanon on Monday, according to a first-responder organization affiliated to the Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement.
On the Israeli side, a Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday wounded several workers from the Israel Electric Company and one died of his wounds on Monday, the firm said.
Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israeli forces since its Palestinian ally Hamas went to war with Israel on Oct. 7.
The exchanges mark the deadliest violence at the border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006. So far, more than 70 Hezbollah fighters and 10 civilians have been killed in Lebanon, and 10 people including seven troops have been killed in Israel. Thousands more on both sides have fled shelling.
Until now, violence has largely been confined within a band of territory on either side of the border.
Israel has said it does not want war on its northern front as it seeks to crush Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while sources familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking said its attacks have been designed to keep Israel forces busy while avoiding all-out war.
The United States has said it doesn’t want conflict to spread around the region, sending two aircraft carriers to the area to deter Iran from getting involved. But that has not stopped the escalating rhetoric from Hezbollah and Israel.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday the Lebanon front would “remain active,” and said there was “a quantitative improvement” in the pace of the group’s operations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah on Monday not to broaden its attacks.
“This is playing with fire. Fire will be answered with much stronger fire. They should not try us, because we have only shown a little of our strength,” he said in a statement.
Asked at a news conference on Saturday about what Israel’s red line was, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: “If you hear that we have attacked Beirut, you will understand that Nasrallah has crossed that line.”
‘TIT-FOR-TAT’
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, said he was reassured by the “rationalism” of Hezbollah so far.
“We are preserving self-restraint, and it’s up to Israel to stop its ongoing provocations in south Lebanon,” he said.
Lebanon took years to rebuild from the 2006 war and can ill afford another one, four years into a financial crisis that has impoverished many Lebanese and paralyzed the state.
Israel has long seen Hezbollah as the biggest threat along its borders. The 2006 war killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 157 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin characterised the violence as “tit-for-tat exchanges between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the north,” predicting Israel would remain focused on the threat from Hezbollah “for the foreseeable future.”
“And certainly no one wants to see another conflict break out in the north on Israel’s border in earnest,” he told reporters in Seoul, although he said it was hard to predict what might happen.
Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center said: “I can definitely see a wider escalation but I am not sure about a full conflict that nobody wants.”
“Nobody wants one on one hand, and I think the US is playing a strong role keeping things under control,” he said.

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels

COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels
  • Officials released a statement outlining key elements that will shape COP28 outcomes
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: COP28 President Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber met with EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra on Monday in Brussels, Emirates News Agency reported.

Al-Jaber and Hoekstra released a joint statement outlining several key elements that will shape COP28 outcomes.

“COP28 must accelerate practical action on mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance and build a fully inclusive COP28 that leaves no one behind,” the statement declared.

The two also praised the “very positive outcome” of talks earlier this month in Abu Dhabi on fully operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund. The talks’ recommendations will be taken to COP28, and if adopted, the fund will provide grant capital to some of the most vulnerable communities affected by climate change.

The commissioner is “ready to announce a substantial financial contribution by the EU and its Member States” to the fund during COP28, according to the statement.

Al-Jaber hailed this commitment, stating that if implemented, the fund’s impact would affect “billions of people, lives, and livelihoods who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

According to the two, the successful completion of the global stocktake should mark a “turning point” on climate action.

They also emphasized the importance of COP28 sending a signal on a just energy transition that results in a 43 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.

Hoekstra said that the commission is planning to announce “a financial contribution in support of the COP28 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency pledge, and invites countries to do the same during the World Climate Action Summit.”

The COP28 president and the commissioner “emphasised the need for significant progress on enhanced adaptation action that builds resilience and reduces vulnerability, with robust outcomes on the Global Goal on Adaptation at COP28.”

In closing, the statement said: “COP28 is a critical opportunity to show unity and restore faith in multilateralism in a world that is polarised through a positive, action-oriented engagement and outcomes.”

While in Brussels, Al-Jaber also met with the EU Foreign Affairs Council and spoke to the European Commission’s College of Commissioners on preparations for COP28.

“The fact that the EU is stepping up in serious, meaningful ways ahead of COP28 gives me hope,” the president stressed.

Al-Jaber continued he wants “to see language on fossil fuels and renewables in the negotiated text.

“An energy system free of all unabated fossil fuels is inevitable and essential … and must be delivered in a responsible way that leaves no one behind.

“I believe that at COP28 we are on the brink of something special. By delivering on Loss and Damage, by delivering a landmark text, and by delivering on the global stocktake, we can show the world that, as leaders, we can unite, we can act, and that multilateralism is still a potent force for good.”

Baghdad signals Kurdish oil exports will resume within days

Baghdad signals Kurdish oil exports will resume within days
Updated 13 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Follow

Baghdad signals Kurdish oil exports will resume within days

Baghdad signals Kurdish oil exports will resume within days
  • Challenges remain to end deadlock over Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, analyst warns
  • International Chamber of Commerce ruled that Ankara pay Baghdad about $1.5 billion damages for unauthorized exports between 2014 and 2018
Updated 13 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A protracted dispute that halted northern oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline may be resolved within days after a major diplomatic initiative.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Sunday that an accord had been struck with the Kurdistan Regional Government and international oil companies, signaling the resumption of production from the Kurdish region’s oilfields, possibly within three days.

The agreement, which comes after months of deadlock, will focus attention on diplomatic relations between Ankara and Baghdad. 

The impasse began on March 25 when Turkiye halted the northern export of 450,000 barrels of oil per day through the pipeline following an arbitration ruling by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce in favor of Baghdad and against Ankara.  

Turkiye then began maintenance work on the pipeline, which contributes around 0.5 percent of global crude supply.

Foreign oil companies operating in the region were forced to store their crude output in tanks rather than allowing it to flow to the pipeline.

The chamber ruled that Ankara pay Baghdad about $1.5 billion damages for unauthorized exports between 2014 and 2018.

Turkiye has yet to pay the sum and is pushing for a reduction in the figure.

During a visit to Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan, Abdel-Ghani said that Baghdad and Ankara had reached an understanding on the resumption of oil exports.

However, Rich Outzen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said this is not the first time Iraq’s oil ministry has announced a breakthrough without resolving underlying issues with the pipeline agreement.

Any shipments through the pipeline that fail to conform to the agreement risk incurring further penalties for Turkiye following the recent arbitration decision, he told Arab News.

“That decision and the ITP agreement state that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil needs to provide loading instructions and approvals for the sales to be valid and not violate the ITP agreement. The ministry has not done that yet, according to my information,” he added. 

Although the months-long dispute had little affect on global oil markets, it dealt a massive blow to the KRG economy, with oil exports accounting for at least 80 percent of KRG revenues last year.

According to Outzen, the KRG and international oil companies, or IOCs, are pressing Baghdad, especially the Iraqi oil ministry, to respect previous agreements regarding production sharing and costs.

“As far as I know, this also has not been done,” he said.

“So, unless there was literally a breakthrough in the last 48 hours despite no high-level contacts between the IOCs and the Ministry of Oil, or Ankara and Baghdad, this could well be more posturing by Baghdad to make it look like they are solving a problem when they have not actually changed their position,” Outzen said. 

However, if there has been a change, Outzen believes that it will be a big step forward for Ankara-Baghdad and Irbil-Baghdad relations.

“Turkiye’s expectation will, of course, be that if more oil starts to flow through the ITP, there is an explicit agreement from Baghdad not to pursue further arbitration damages. The IOCs, similarly, will seek to ensure current contracts are honored.

“I am highly skeptical those two assurances have been given and thus skeptical of the statement,” he added.

Mehmet Alaca, research fellow at ORSAM, a think tank in Ankara, said that there have been several statements in the past indicating an agreement with Ankara and the resumption of oil exports to Turkiye through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, but numerous challenges remain. 

“I don’t expect real progress until these are overcome, or expectations are met. Iraq and the KRG have incurred losses of over $6 billion so far,” he said.

Turkiye is also experiencing a relative loss, but holds a strong position in bringing the parties to the table. Ankara is seeking a waiver from the second lawsuit related to KRG oil exports between 2018 to April 2023. It appears Iraq is not sufficiently eager in this regard,” Alaca told Arab News.

Regarding payment of the compensation amount, Alaca said that although Turkiye approved the first arbitration decision, there are uncertainties about the payment.

“There are claims that installment payments are requested or that Irbil should take the initiative on payment,” he said.

“Furthermore, after the arbitration decision, oil trade will be less profitable for Ankara compared to the past because the KRG now has to sell its oil at OPEC price standards,” he said.

“In this case, Turkiye may have an expectation of being more active in the processing of Kurdish oil in the new equation to increase profitability. Ankara does not want to make an agreement without progress on such issues.”

Therefore, even if an agreement is reached between Irbil and Baghdad, Alaca thinks that the flow will start when Turkiye’s expectations are met.

Baghdad and Irbil signed a temporary deal to restart northern oil exports through Turkiye in April. But pipeline flows have yet to begin. Accordingly, crude export revenues would be deposited in an account at the Iraqi Central Bank under Irbil’s control.

“From Abdel-Ghani’s statements, they seem to hold a consensus between Ankara and Baghdad to reach an agreement,” Alaca said.

In the meantime, Turkiye also wants the Baghdad and Irbil administrations to hold a common position before dealing with the details of an agreement with Ankara.

In August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Baghdad and Irbil. However, this visit did not achieve the expected clear roadmap to resolve the halted oil exports.

The impasse on resolving the issue may be behind the postponement of a planned visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in August just after Fidan’s meetings in the region, sources say. 

During a televised interview in early October, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the suspended crude oil pipeline from Iraq through Turkiye was ready to resume operations and that Ankara was about to begin shipments.

About 500,000 barrels per day of oil is expected to be pumped to global markets, Bayraktar said.

Ankara accords high political and economic value to its ties with Baghdad, with bilateral trade exceeding $24 billion last year.

Topics: Iraq-Turkiye pipeline Hayan Abdel-Ghani International Chamber of Commerce

