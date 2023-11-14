You are here

Cybersecurity leader Fortinet showcases OT solutions at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh

Cybersecurity leader Fortinet showcases OT solutions at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh
Sami Alshwairakh, senior director for Saudi Arabia at Fortinet
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Cybersecurity leader Fortinet showcases OT solutions at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh

Cybersecurity leader Fortinet showcases OT solutions at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, is participating in Black Hat Middle East and Africa in Riyadh. The event, which runs from Nov. 14-16 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, is organized by Tahaluf in collaboration with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones.

Themed “Infosec on the Edge,” the leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition is expected to gather more than 40,000 infosec professionals, 300+ exhibitors and 300+ world-renowned speakers from over 120 countries.

Sami Alshwairakh, senior director for Saudi Arabia at Fortinet, said: “Fortinet is excited to align with the forward-looking vision of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Our commitment to cybersecurity excellence reflects the Kingdom’s aspirations for a technologically advanced future.”

Fortinet’s exhibition booth, situated in Hall 3 at Booth B31, serves as an innovative showcase featuring a comprehensive array of products, solutions, and services, with a specific focus on operational technology solutions. In addition to OT, Fortinet is spotlighting its expertise in secure access service edge, cloud security, and the Fortinet Security Fabric, reaffirming its role as a cybersecurity trailblazer.

Fortinet’s participation in Black Hat MEA is geared toward establishing strategic and strong partnerships with local customers and partners and deepening its engagement within the Kingdom.

Fortinet’s significance in the Saudi cybersecurity landscape is underscored by compelling projected data. Statista projects a robust 9.94 percent growth in the Saudi cybersecurity market from 2023 to 2028, while TechSci Research forecasts an even more impressive CAGR of 18.73 percent by 2027. In the 2023 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development, the Kingdom secured second place in the Global Cybersecurity Index. Furthermore, in the overall competitiveness ranking, Saudi Arabia has made substantial progress, securing the 17th position, which is a notable jump of seven places compared to its 2022 ranking.

With Fortinet’s continued expansion in Saudi Arabia, aimed at better supporting clients and tapping into the region’s diverse high-technology talent pool, it aims to play a pivotal role in enhancing cybersecurity and diminishing threats for Saudi businesses. The company’s participation at Black Hat MEA underscores its dedication to empowering the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

Saudi Awwal Bank has partnered with Mastercard to offer customers across the country greater access to secure digital transactions.

Through this partnership, SAB will leverage Mastercard Gateway’s advanced transaction risk management technology to deliver safe and seamless digital transactions, customer protection from cybercrime and payment fraud prevention. Driven by cutting-edge data science, Mastercard Gateway AI-powered technology helps to reduce financial risk by proactively assessing transactions for vulnerabilities.

Yasser Al-Barrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer at SAB, said: “As we evolve our digital proposition, we have chosen Mastercard, our long-standing trusted partner, to support our efforts in the cybersecurity space. The company is ideally positioned to help us boost our capabilities to mitigate financial risks and increase peace of mind.”

He added: “This partnership reflects our commitment at SAB to providing a reliable and secure digital financial environment for all our customers. We continuously strive to equip them with advanced tools and solutions that instill confidence in conducting online banking transactions.”

Adam Jones, country general manager, MENA Central, at Mastercard, said: “At a time when cyberthreats are growing globally and cyber criminals are getting smarter, Mastercard’s innovative cybersecurity solutions are foiling cyberattacks worth billions of dollars every year. We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with SAB to provide enhanced protection for its digital transactions. Our collaboration aligns with our commitment to driving the digitization of the payment ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and with the objectives of the Kingdom’s national cybersecurity strategy.”

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its goal of building a thriving digital economy and a 70 percent cashless society by 2030, according to the latest Global Cybersecurity Index, Saudi Arabia ranks first in cybersecurity readiness in the Middle East and North Africa.
 

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has signed a membership agreement with Bayan Credit Bureau, a provider of local and global credit reports in more than 180 countries.

This agreement aims to enhance the process of obtaining comprehensive credit, financial, and commercial reports about potential clients and partners. This step is part of ROSHN’s efforts to ensure making informed and responsible partnership decisions in line with its core institutional values of trust, integrity, and responsibility.

The agreement was signed by Iain Mcbride, head of commercial at ROSHN Group, and Talal Alshehri, chief business officer of Bayan.

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN, said: “At ROSHN, making informed partnerships is not solely a smart business decision but it is a responsibility to work with transparent partners that we are confident can successfully aid us in enabling Saudi’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals of home ownership and economic diversification. Working with Bayan will enable us to enhance the scope and increase the efficiency of our credit dealings with potential customers and further, through access to global reports, identifying strategic partnership opportunities with world-class businesses who share our ambitions. We’re proud to partner with Bayan and set new standards in the Kingdom,”

Alshehri added: “We are pleased to sign a membership agreement with ROSHN. This partnership will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and accurate credit reports. We are committed to providing reliable and high-quality credit information and strive to help companies make informed strategic decisions. We look forward to sharing the data and to work closely with ROSHN to achieve our shared goals and enhance transparency and trust in the Saudi market.”

Moreover, representatives from both parties expressed their happiness with the signing of the agreement and the importance of this cooperation in enhancing transparency, credibility, and trust in the Saudi economy.

“With this signing, ROSHN reaffirms its commitment to strengthening strong and sustainable partnerships and emphasizes that quality and reliability are paramount to achieving its strategic goals,” the company said in a statement.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Sports Council, visited Gulfood Manufacturing on the second day of the global trade event at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The four co-located events — Gulfood Manufacturing, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East and Private Label ME — which ran until Nov. 9, saw displays of innovation, latest trends and best practices from across the global F&B sector.

At Gulfood Manufacturing’s Food Tech Summit, topics of discussion included inventions and best practices within supply chain and logistics, the evolution of food safety and quality control, and how the food industry can work together to deliver sustainable impact.

Bobby Krishna, senior food safety specialist — Dubai Municipality, gave insight into how Dubai has leveraged digitization to improve food safety. “We were lucky to have digital momentum from the early 2000s. That gave us an enormous amount of data in digital format, which we are currently using to make our decisions. We are able to use that data to predict problems,” he said.

ISM Middle East, the biggest confectionery and snacks event in the Middle East and North Africa, saw the announcement of the winners of ISM Middle East New Product Showcase. Me Gusto Sp. z.o.o picked up Best Bakery Product for its organic wafer with peanut butter; Magical Flavors for the Food Industry won in Best Hard and Soft Candy for its Marshzone Marshmallow Fries; Gia Siming (zhuhai) Food Technology Co., Ltd. scooped Best Chocolate Product for its lyophilized chocolate; and Matis Bros S.A. was awarded Best Snack Product for its tahini spread with rice krispies.

The second day of Gulfood Manufacturing also saw curated workshops by hand-picked artisan brands, as part of Gourmet Boutique. Led by gourmet experts and connoisseurs of heritage brands, Gourmet Boutique is the perfect platform from which to discover niche brands and products that are grabbing the attention of the hospitality industry and retailers in the region. Visitors have the opportunity to access engaging workshops, demonstrations and tasting sessions as heritage brands unleash their products in an impressive showcase.

Speaking from the show floor at Gulfood Manufacturing, Rizwan Ahmed, executive director — IFFCO Group, said: “IFFCO Group is thrilled to be part of Gulfood Manufacturing 2023, a dynamic and global industry platform that fosters learning, engagement and the presentation of innovative products and solutions. This event is pivotal for industry leaders and innovators, offering a unique opportunity to collaborate and drive progress in the ever-evolving food manufacturing sector. We look forward to networking, and contributing to the industry’s growth at this esteemed event.”

As businesses around the globe act to understand and capitalize on the full potential of artificial intelligence, global advisory and advocacy communications consultancy APCO Worldwide announced that it is launching a new form of adaptive intelligence called Margy — an advanced form of AI that dynamically brings the collective wisdom and history of APCO’s powerful team to its client strategy and work, and learns from the firm’s top experts to provide better insights over time — as well as a comprehensive AI advisory offering to help clients navigate this moment of transformation.

Margy is inspired by founder Margery Kraus, under whose leadership APCO has emerged from a small practice inside Arnold and Porter to a powerhouse global consulting firm.

“At APCO, we believe that AI should not be looked at as a tool for people to use to do their jobs. Instead, we see AI as an opportunity to harness the collective wisdom of our global employees, our top advisers, and 40 years of history, synthesize it in a streamlined way for every unique situation our clients face, and then make it available to our team,” said Evan Kraus, president and managing director of operations at APCO. “That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce Margy, who will help us deliver better, more valuable insights for our clients, as well as our new AI advisory offering, which will help clients navigate one of the most disruptive business environments we’ve seen in decades.”

Margy, which emerged from APCO’s AI Comms Lab after more than five years of testing and experimentation under the leadership of renowned AI strategist Dr. Abdullah Sahyoun and his team, is an empowered, forward-thinking adviser that understands clients’ business challenges. She can automate content generation, help teams work more efficiently and has a reputation management tool that monitors a client’s online presence and manages potential crises. Margy also allows teams to provide a comprehensive view of their work, progress and impact using intuitive dashboards that are updated in real time. She performs these skills by seamlessly integrating with different data sources and formats and making sense of large amounts of information using advanced techniques.

“Margy represents the unification of all our AI capabilities into one evolving entity, blending AI and human collaboration,” said Imad Lahad, managing director of Dubai and head of AI Comms Lab. “We created her to be a wise, more experienced member of the team, who can give our employees and our clients a competitive advantage in the market — just like Margery does for many of our teams today in real life.”

APCO has also created a new AI advisory offering for clients who are facing business challenges, navigating their own AI transformations, or are anxious to fast-forward their growth and gain market share.

“Our clients want to leverage AI to fast-forward their business, upskill their staff and position themselves for increased productivity and profits — but they know they need to act now or risk being left behind,” said Emily Scherberth, managing director of APCO West and North America tech practice lead. “The current moment is one of listening, learning and responsible experimentation. We are partnering with clients to help them navigate this journey and actualize the potential of this transformative time.”

LuLu Group International has announced the opening of its new outlet in the port city of Yanbu, located on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

The store — the largest hypermarket in the city — was declared open by Prince Faisal bin Salman Al-Saud, governor of Madinah. He congratulated the LuLu Group on the new store and commended the group’s role in Saudi Arabia’s growth.

“This store opening is an indication of how closely the LuLu Hypermarket chain is linked to our growing urban spaces, bringing world-class quality and customer service to every corner of the Kingdom,” he said.
The hypermarket, which has been open for customers from Nov. 6, is part of the Royal Commission Mall and is spread over an area of 10,000 square meters.

Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, said that the store opening comes in line with the group’s commitment to the Saudi leadership’s vision and energy for a bright future. He said the continuing expansion of LuLu is a reaffirmation of the group’s confidence in the progress of Saudi Arabia.

Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarket, and Rafeek Mohammed Ali, regional director, western region, were present at the inauguration on Nov. 9.

Chief guest Abdulhadi Aljuhani, CEO of the Royal Commission Yanbu, and Ahmed bin Salem Al-Shagdali, chairman of the Yanbu Chamber of Commerce, were received by Ali, who accompanied them on a tour of the store. The guests explored various categories of products including Saudi-made products, local produce of Yanbu, imported products, fresh foods and more.

The Yanbu store includes a hypermarket and department store, both of which feature all the popular shopper-friendly aspects of LuLu. Customers will experience seamless shopping with 14 checkout counters and 260 dedicated parking spaces. The store has been designed with a modern layout that makes it easier for shoppers to navigate.

Special features in-store include an emphasis on healthy and diet food choices, an extensive range of “Free From” foods, pet foods, a seafood section that also extends to freshly made sushi and grilled fish, premium meats and an expansive imported products range. There is also a wide choice of fresh items, from freshly squeezed juices to baked breads and cakes, in addition to fresh fruit and vegetables from around the world.

Other sections include the popular “LuLu Connect” digital showcase, EyeXpress eyewear and the BLSH cosmetics section, complementing the LuLu Fashion store.

A host of dedicated green checkout counters at the store is in line with the company policy of prioritizing ecologically aware customers. LuLu is offering e-receipts at checkout, in line with its green drive that promotes paperless transactions.

