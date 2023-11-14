Cybersecurity leader Fortinet showcases OT solutions at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh

Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, is participating in Black Hat Middle East and Africa in Riyadh. The event, which runs from Nov. 14-16 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, is organized by Tahaluf in collaboration with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones.

Themed “Infosec on the Edge,” the leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition is expected to gather more than 40,000 infosec professionals, 300+ exhibitors and 300+ world-renowned speakers from over 120 countries.

Sami Alshwairakh, senior director for Saudi Arabia at Fortinet, said: “Fortinet is excited to align with the forward-looking vision of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Our commitment to cybersecurity excellence reflects the Kingdom’s aspirations for a technologically advanced future.”

Fortinet’s exhibition booth, situated in Hall 3 at Booth B31, serves as an innovative showcase featuring a comprehensive array of products, solutions, and services, with a specific focus on operational technology solutions. In addition to OT, Fortinet is spotlighting its expertise in secure access service edge, cloud security, and the Fortinet Security Fabric, reaffirming its role as a cybersecurity trailblazer.

Fortinet’s participation in Black Hat MEA is geared toward establishing strategic and strong partnerships with local customers and partners and deepening its engagement within the Kingdom.

Fortinet’s significance in the Saudi cybersecurity landscape is underscored by compelling projected data. Statista projects a robust 9.94 percent growth in the Saudi cybersecurity market from 2023 to 2028, while TechSci Research forecasts an even more impressive CAGR of 18.73 percent by 2027. In the 2023 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development, the Kingdom secured second place in the Global Cybersecurity Index. Furthermore, in the overall competitiveness ranking, Saudi Arabia has made substantial progress, securing the 17th position, which is a notable jump of seven places compared to its 2022 ranking.

With Fortinet’s continued expansion in Saudi Arabia, aimed at better supporting clients and tapping into the region’s diverse high-technology talent pool, it aims to play a pivotal role in enhancing cybersecurity and diminishing threats for Saudi businesses. The company’s participation at Black Hat MEA underscores its dedication to empowering the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.