Lebanon releases suspect in Irish peacekeeper killing: official
Lebanese soldiers stand behind a damaged vehicle after a UN peacekeepers convoy came under fire in the Al-Aqbiya village, south Lebanon, on Dec. 15, 2022. (AP/File)
AFP
Lebanon releases suspect in Irish peacekeeper killing: official
  • The court released the suspect pending a trial, the official said
  • The suspect was part of the group that surrounded the UN patrol
AFP
BEIRUT: A man suspected of fatally shooting an Irish UN peacekeeper in south Lebanon has been released after spending almost a year in detention, a military court official told AFP Wednesday.
The court released the suspect pending a trial, the official said.
On December 15, Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others were wounded after a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy came under fire in south Lebanon — a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
“A military court... ordered on Thursday the release of the detainee suspected of killing the Irish peacekeeper” after he had been interrogated twice, the official told AFP, adding that he was freed on bail.
The suspect was part of the group that surrounded the UN patrol, the official said, adding that “he may have opened fire... but there is no conclusive evidence proving he was the one who injured the Irish peacekeeper, causing his death.”
The only suspect detained in the case, he was handed over to the authorities by Hezbollah in December, a security official had previously told AFP.
“We continue to urge that all perpetrators be held accountable, and for justice for Private Rooney and his family,” UNIFIL said.
Lebanon’s ailing justice system has long been hampered by political interference.
UNIFIL said it was aware of reports of the man’s release, adding in a statement on Wednesday that the force was “working to confirm this information with the military court.”
In June, a Lebanese judge had accused five men, including the suspect who was released last week, of killing the peacekeeper.
UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, neighbors who remain technically at war. It operates in the south near the border.
Hezbollah security chief Wafic Safa has said the killing was “unintentional.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah UNIFIL Irish UN peacekeeper

UN Security Council to vote on call for pauses in Gaza fighting
Reuters
UN Security Council to vote on call for pauses in Gaza fighting
  • Resolution needs at least nine votes in favor, no vetoes by the US, Russia, China, France or UK
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council is due to vote later on Wednesday on a call for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a number of days to enable aid access, diplomats said.
Some diplomats said they expected the 15-member council to adopt the resolution, though some countries were likely to abstain. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain.
It will be the fifth council attempt to take action since Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 people hostage. Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, striking the enclave of 2.3 million from the air, imposing a siege and launching a ground invasion.
The Security Council attempted four times in two weeks in October to act — Russia failed twice to get the minimum votes needed, the United States vetoed a Brazilian-drafted resolution and Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted resolution.
The stalemate has largely been centered on whether to call for a humanitarian pause or a ceasefire. A pause is generally considered less formal and shorter than a ceasefire, which has to be agreed by the warring parties.
The draft resolution to be voted on later on Wednesday, drafted by Malta, “calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable ... the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access.”
The text demands compliance with international law, specifically the protection of civilians, especially children.
It also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children. The draft does not condemn the actions of Hamas, a point of contention for Israel’s ally, the United States.
The text calls on all parties not to deprive civilians in Gaza of basic services and humanitarian aid needed for their survival, welcomes the initial, limited deliveries of aid and calls for that to be scaled up.
In the wake of the Security Council deadlock last month, the 193-member UN General Assembly adopted on Oct. 28 — with 121 votes in favor — a resolution drafted by Arab states that called for an immediate humanitarian truce and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.

Topics: War on Gaza United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

Lebanon’s struggling hospitals could collapse if war escalates, doctors fear
Reuters
Lebanon’s struggling hospitals could collapse if war escalates, doctors fear
  • The hospital runs on generators 20 hours a day and has to pay up to $20,000 a month for the fuel
  • If the fuel runs out, the hospital closes
Reuters

MARJAYOUN, Lebanon: From his office overlooking the border with Israel, Dr. Mounes Klakesh can hear the thump of artillery rounds and air strikes landing on nearby Lebanese towns. The increasing frequency of those strikes has the staff of his small hospital on edge.
“We’ve already had to treat 51 people wounded by explosions in the last month or so. Seventeen of those died, or arrived dead. More than that and we’d be overwhelmed,” Klakesh said.
Klakesh, director of the Marjayoun Hospital in southern Lebanon, said it serves nearly 300,000 people in the area. It has 14 emergency beds and struggles to operate because of a lack of staff and, crucially, lack of fuel.
The hospital runs on generators 20 hours a day and has to pay up to $20,000 a month for the fuel. “None of that money comes from the government anymore. We rely on what funds the hospital has from one week to the next,” Klakesh said.
If the fuel runs out, the hospital closes. “We can’t just switch off part of the hospital.”
Dozens more public hospitals are in a similarly precarious state. Lebanon’s economic collapse in 2019 left them barely able to cope in peacetime.
Now, an escalating conflict on the southern border with Israel is pushing the health care sector into a new crisis. Doctors worry the latest Middle East war could stretch it beyond breaking point.
Fighting broke out here after Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas went to war in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.
The Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has fired rockets at Israeli troops and Israel has bombed and shelled areas along the border in increasing attacks that are fueling concerns of a widening conflict.
It is the deadliest violence here since Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating war in 2006 and has killed more than 70 Hezbollah fighters, 10 Lebanese civilians and 10 Israelis, mostly soldiers. Shells land on Lebanese towns and villages on a daily basis.
The hilltop hospital in Marjayoun has had its share of worse humanitarian crises. Doctors evacuated patients under Israeli air strikes during Israel’s 2006 invasion in which hundreds died. In the 1980s another Israeli invasion cut south Lebanon off from the rest of the country.
But this time, Klakesh and doctors in other hospitals say they are ill-equipped to handle any more than current levels of violence, let alone another major war.
Lebanon has lurched from one crisis to another in recent years. The 2019 financial collapse and a devastating chemical explosion at Beirut port in 2020 left the state crumbling.
Government money dried up, thousands of doctors and nurses left the country and hospital budgets were slashed.

’WE EXPECT STRIKES ON HOSPITALS’
Marjayoun Hospital is no exception. Many of its staff left for bigger cities or foreign countries, Klakesh said.
“We had four or five surgeons, bone doctors and women’s doctors, and we’ve maybe got one of each now which means they’re working long shifts on their own with no one to rotate in,” he said.
The Lebanese health ministry has said its budget can no longer meet demand. It rushed trauma kits to state hospitals this week, anticipating the worst. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it supplied fuel to hospitals including Marjayoun.
Emergency aid will only go so far if fighting intensifies, a surgeon at a private hospital in nearby Nabatieh said.
“Hospitals could maybe absorb 40 to 50 wounded a week, but if it’s more than that no hospital in Lebanon would cope properly,” Dr. Moussa Abbas said.
The Lebanese exodus after the financial crisis at least means there are fewer people left to treat, Klakesh said. But an influx of patients would clog the narrow driveway that feeds into the joint emergency room and reception area.
Klakesh equipped and renovated the hospital in the months before the financial crash, when government money was still available. He bought kidney dialysis machines and moved a laundry room to an outhouse to create more space to treat patients.
He worries that could all vanish in an air strike and has watched with horror the failure to protect medical staff in Gaza.
Israel’s Gaza bombardment has knocked out 25 hospitals in the besieged Palestinian enclave, Hamas officials say. Closer to home, Lebanese authorities said an Israeli shell hit a small hospital near the border last week.
“We don’t just worry about Israel hitting a hospital, we expect it. After what happened the other day we could be next,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon hospitals Israel

France issues arrest warrants for Syrian president, 3 generals alleging involvement in war crimes
AP
France issues arrest warrants for Syrian president, 3 generals alleging involvement in war crimes
  • The arrest warrants were issued for his brother, Maher Assad, and two Syrian army generals
  • Jeanne Sulzer and Clemence Witt, lawyers at the Paris Bar who represent the plaintiffs, and NGOs behind the complaint, hailed the decision
AP

PARIS: French judicial authorities on Wednesday issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his brother and two army generals for their alleged involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity, including a 2013 chemical attack on rebel-held Damascus suburbs, lawyers for Syrian victims said.
In addition to President Assad, the arrest warrants were issued for his brother, Maher Assad, the commander of the 4th Armored Division, and two Syrian army generals, Ghassan Abbas and Bassam Al-Hassan.
Jeanne Sulzer and Clemence Witt, lawyers at the Paris Bar who represent the plaintiffs, and NGOs behind the complaint, hailed the decision.
“It marks a crucial milestone in the battle against impunity,” Sulzer told The Associated Press on the phone. “It signifies a positive evolution in case law recognizing the grave nature of the crimes committed.”
The Paris prosecutor’s office has not publicly commented on the arrest warrants that remain secret under French law while an investigation is ongoing.
“Legally speaking, this is a procedural act as the investigation into the 2013 attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Douma continues,” Sulzer said. The four individuals named in the arrest warrants “can be arrested and brought to France for questioning by the investigative judges,” she said.
More than 1,000 people were killed and thousands were injured in the August 2013 attacks on Douma and Eastern Ghouta.
The investigation into the two chemical weapons attacks has been conducted under universal jurisdiction in France by investigative judges of the Specialized Unit for Crimes against Humanity and War Crimes of the Paris Judicial Court.
The investigation was opened in March 2021 in response to a criminal complaint by the survivors. It was filed by the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.
Mazen Darwish, the director of the center, said the issuing of arrest warrants is “a new victory for the victims, their families and survivors” of the 2013 attacks.
Assad’s government was widely deemed by the international community to be responsible for the Aug. 21, 2013, sarin gas attack in the then-opposition-held Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta. The Syrian government and its allies have denied their responsibility and claimed the Ghouta attack was carried out by opposition forces trying to push for foreign military intervention.
The United States threatened military retaliation in the aftermath of the attack, with then-President Barack Obama saying Assad’s use of chemical weapons would be Washington’s “red line.” However, the US public and Congress were wary of a new war, as invasions in Afghanistan and Iraq had turned into quagmires.
In the end, Washington settled for a deal with Moscow for Syria to give up its chemical weapons stockpile.
Syria says it eliminated its chemical arsenal under the 2013 agreement. However, watchdog groups have continued to allege chemical attacks by Syrian government forces since then.
Alaa Makhzoumi, a survivor of the chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, said the French decision is an “initial step toward achieving justice and fulfilling the rights of all martyrs and victims we lost that day.”
Makhzoumi, now a refugee in Turkiye, said she and her husband and son suffered respiratory problems after the attack, and her younger son was born with birth defects that she believes are linked to chemical exposure.
“The most important thing about this decision is to bring the chemical (attacks) issue back to the forefront,” she said, at a time when international attention has drifted away from Syria following normalization agreements of several Arab countries with Assad’s government.
“I hope that all countries will contribute to the implementation of the decision by arresting Assad if they have the opportunity,” Makhzoumi said.
In addition to France, complaints relating to the chemical attacks in Eastern Ghouta in 2013 and Khan Shaykhun in 2017 were submitted to the authorities in Germany in October 2022, and in Sweeden on April 2021, based on witness testimonies, visual evidence and information about the chain of command of the entities suspected of carrying out the attacks.
Syria is not a member of the International Criminal Court, meaning it does not have jurisdiction there. However, human rights lawyers in the past have urged prosecutors to open an investigation into crimes during the country’s civil war, arguing that the court could exercise jurisdiction over Syrian civilians forced into Jordan, which is a member of the court.
So far, the court has not opened an investigation.
An investigative team at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has repeatedly found that Syrian forces used chemical weapons, including in the April 2018 attack on Douma. However, the OPCW does not have any means of prosecuting perpetrators.

Topics: France President Bashar Assad Syria douma chemical attack war crimes

Gaza mission: Seventh Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
Arab News
Gaza mission: Seventh Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
Arab News

RIYADH: A seventh Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Wednesday. The aid was dispatched from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The plane transported 35 tons of materials, including food and shelter, as part of the Saudi campaign to assist the people of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This initiative was launched by order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in alignment with the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.

In the last few days, six Saudi relief planes, each carrying 35 tons of aid, have arrived in Egypt. The aid will be distributed to Palestinians via the Rafah Border Crossing.

Meanwhile, the national fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Gaza has so far raised over SR495 million ($132 million).

The initiative was launched on the Sahem platform by KSrelief. By Wednesday, more than 775,000 people had accessed the platform to make donations.

Contributions can be made through Sahem’s website at sahem.ksrelief.org. Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account, or by downloading the Sahem app on their mobile devices from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

On Tuesday, KSrelief also contributed $15 million to the first phase of a UN aid plan for Gaza.

The humanitarian response plan, launched by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, will deliver food, shelter, non-food items, medication, water and sanitation supplies to the besieged enclave.

It will be implemented through a partnership between the two organizations aimed at easing the critical situation in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Gaza Egypt

Turkiye’s Erdogan calls Israel ‘terror state’
Reuters
Turkiye’s Erdogan calls Israel ‘terror state’
  • Reiterates his view that Palestinian militant group Hamas is not a terrorist organization
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Israel was a “terror state” committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza, while repeating his view that Palestinian militant group Hamas was not a terrorist organization.
Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce whether Israel had nuclear bombs or not, and added that the Israeli premier was a “goner” from his post.
He said Hamas was a political party that had been elected by Palestinians.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

