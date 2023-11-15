Aramco wins global award for smart city platform A’amer

Aldenham Education announces new school in Riyadh’s KAFD

Aldenham Education Group will build a new K-12 school campus in King Abdullah Financial District for children aged 3-18 years old.

The announcement follows extensive discussions and due diligence between AEG and King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company, resulting in the signing of a letter of intent between the two companies expressing their full agreement to build a new, world-class international school in this vibrant district of Riyadh.

KAFD DMC chose AEG to develop the only school to reside in the world-renowned business district due to Aldenham’s unique all-round and forward-thinking approach, and its synergy with Vision 2030’s ambition to raise the quality of education, transform youth mindsets, and strengthen the economy. The signing heralds the start of the first stage of design and construction for the new AEG school to be named Aldenham Riyadh.

It is anticipated that Aldenham Riyadh will be completed to accept students for the academic year beginning Autumn 2026.

The school is uncommonly positioned as a genuine branch campus of a notable UK independent school not only in the Kingdom but also among other schools in the wider GCC region.

This innovative model starts by infusing Aldenham’s culture by sending the existing heads of its UK schools to act as the founding principals of the newly established campuses overseas. It continues by having the UK education team actively implement and adapt their UK curriculum in each new school. Finally, it is manifested by having its UK academic team involved in every interview of all pupils and teachers. The very first Aldenham school was established in 1597 in North London during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC, said: “Widespread and quality education is the foundation of all societal growth and prosperity. Fulfilling the educational transformation objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia invests heavily in the sector, having committed approximately 20 percent of the national budget in 2022 to education. We’re absolutely thrilled to play a role in this and to welcome Aldenham Riyadh, which will bring premium international education to local and international communities in KAFD.”

Shahram Hashemi, managing partner, AEG, said: “We are honored to be part of KAFD and the PIF family and look forward to building on this valued relationship through the provision of a world-beating education for current and future generations and helping make Vision 2030 a reality. We are proud of the nation’s tremendous growth and are delighted to be able to play a part in this and help create a sustainable future.”

Alec Nejad, managing partner, AEG, added: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to both the Royal Commission of Riyadh City and the Ministry of Investment for inviting us as one of the first educational institutions vetted to collaborate in the enlightened reform programs in the K-12 sector. Aldenham Education Group believes deeply that we have a responsibility to not only operate our own schools at the highest possible standards but to also be leading partners with RCRC, MISA, Ministry of Education as well as the private sector in the overall growth of the educational provision in the Kingdom.”