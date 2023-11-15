You are here

Aramco wins global award for smart city platform A’amer

Aramco wins global award for smart city platform A’amer
Aramco SVP of Community Services Talal Al-Marri and Aramco SVP of Digital and Information Technology Nabil Al-Nuaim receive the award.
Arab News
Aramco wins global award for smart city platform A’amer

Aramco wins global award for smart city platform A’amer
Arab News
Aramco has been recognized on the world stage for its adoption of the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technologies. The company’s A’amer platform, which has revolutionized the management of residential and commercial facilities and services at Aramco’s Dhahran headquarters, won the Infrastructure and Building Award at the World Smart City Awards in Spain.

The awards event took place at the Smart City Expo World Congress on Nov. 8, in Barcelona. Aramco’s award for A’amer, which elevates urban living through integrated citywide services, was collected by the company’s community services team.

Talal Al-Marri, senior vice president of community services, Aramco, said: “We are thrilled to be recognized on the world stage for our work in smart city development, which is essential to meet the changing needs and expectations of urban communities. Our aim is to provide not only basic services like transportation and utilities but also a range of amenities and services that enhance people’s quality of life. As our understanding of cities evolves, so too must their infrastructure to reflect an increasingly interconnected, technology-driven and more sustainable way of living.”

Nabil Al-Nuaim, senior vice president of digital and informational technology, said: “This award is a proud moment for us and a recognition of the positive impact we are making through the deployment of cutting-edge digital technologies, such as IoT and AI. The A’amer platform is a prime example of how Aramco is harnessing the fourth industrial revolution to positively shape its operations and enhance the lives of its employees, both inside and outside the workplace.”

A’amer optimizes building operations, space planning and asset management across Aramco’s Dhahran facilities, using centralized data to predict, detect and solve issues. It enables predictive, data-led maintenance and operation of all city services with an accessible, unified public service interface.

The platform provides substantial efficiency and sustainability-focused benefits, including annual savings of 1.7 billion gallons of water and 20.5 GWh of annual energy. The platform has also resulted in a 31 percent increase in process optimization, a 40 percent increase in steps automation and more than a 30 percent increase in efficiency.

Aldenham Education Group will build a new K-12 school campus in King Abdullah Financial District for children aged 3-18 years old.

The announcement follows extensive discussions and due diligence between AEG and King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company, resulting in the signing of a letter of intent between the two companies expressing their full agreement to build a new, world-class international school in this vibrant district of Riyadh.

KAFD DMC chose AEG to develop the only school to reside in the world-renowned business district due to Aldenham’s unique all-round and forward-thinking approach, and its synergy with Vision 2030’s ambition to raise the quality of education, transform youth mindsets, and strengthen the economy. The signing heralds the start of the first stage of design and construction for the new AEG school to be named Aldenham Riyadh.

It is anticipated that Aldenham Riyadh will be completed to accept students for the academic year beginning Autumn 2026.

The school is uncommonly positioned as a genuine branch campus of a notable UK independent school not only in the Kingdom but also among other schools in the wider GCC region.

This innovative model starts by infusing Aldenham’s culture by sending the existing heads of its UK schools to act as the founding principals of the newly established campuses overseas. It continues by having the UK education team actively implement and adapt their UK curriculum in each new school. Finally, it is manifested by having its UK academic team involved in every interview of all pupils and teachers. The very first Aldenham school was established in 1597 in North London during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC, said: “Widespread and quality education is the foundation of all societal growth and prosperity. Fulfilling the educational transformation objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia invests heavily in the sector, having committed approximately 20 percent of the national budget in 2022 to education. We’re absolutely thrilled to play a role in this and to welcome Aldenham Riyadh, which will bring premium international education to local and international communities in KAFD.”

Shahram Hashemi, managing partner, AEG, said: “We are honored to be part of KAFD and the PIF family and look forward to building on this valued relationship through the provision of a world-beating education for current and future generations and helping make Vision 2030 a reality. We are proud of the nation’s tremendous growth and are delighted to be able to play a part in this and help create a sustainable future.”

Alec Nejad, managing partner, AEG, added: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to both the Royal Commission of Riyadh City and the Ministry of Investment for inviting us as one of the first educational institutions vetted to collaborate in the enlightened reform programs in the K-12 sector. Aldenham Education Group believes deeply that we have a responsibility to not only operate our own schools at the highest possible standards but to also be leading partners with RCRC, MISA, Ministry of Education as well as the private sector in the overall growth of the educational provision in the Kingdom.”

Retail Leaders Circle, the Middle East and North Africa’s preeminent annual strategic forum for the retail, real estate, tourism and related sectors, has announced the theme of its 10th edition: “Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers.” The flagship event will convene notable global and regional industry leaders on Feb. 19-20, 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh to highlight the importance of international dialogue, action, and consensus to drive systemic positive change.

The 10th anniversary edition of the summit will see a confluence of global CEOs, senior policymakers, innovators, and investors from more than 40 countries and across industries, including retail, real estate, tourism, and technology, to drive discussions and share their diverse perspectives and experiences.

Themes of discussion will include: The New Growth Agenda; The Lifestyle Destinations Frontiers; AI and Tech: Powering Progress; Leadership in the New Normal; Purpose, Profit and Conscious Consumerism; and The Future Disruption Catalysts.

“For a decade, RLC has cemented its legacy by pushing boundaries, embracing disruption, and pioneering change in the global retail industry,” said Panos Linardos, chairman of RLC. “Riyadh is the ideal host city for the 10th anniversary of RLC as Saudi Arabia’s retail narrative extends beyond commerce; it exemplifies how, through fearless cross-industry innovation and collaboration, retail can redefine a nation’s trajectory.”

As part of Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey toward becoming a top global retail hub and the biggest in the Middle East and Africa, RLC also highlights the retail sector’s pivotal role as a key pillar of Vision 2030. A cornerstone of the Kingdom’s GDP, retail fuels economic growth, emphasizing non-oil revenue streams and invigorating consumer spending.

By serving as a strategic platform for influential conversations, RLC acknowledges Saudi Arabia’s retail milestones and positions the Kingdom as a leading force in the global retail landscape.

Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, is participating in Black Hat Middle East and Africa in Riyadh. The event, which runs from Nov. 14-16 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, is organized by Tahaluf in collaboration with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones.

Themed “Infosec on the Edge,” the leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition is expected to gather more than 40,000 infosec professionals, 300+ exhibitors and 300+ world-renowned speakers from over 120 countries.

Sami Alshwairakh, senior director for Saudi Arabia at Fortinet, said: “Fortinet is excited to align with the forward-looking vision of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Our commitment to cybersecurity excellence reflects the Kingdom’s aspirations for a technologically advanced future.”

Fortinet’s exhibition booth, situated in Hall 3 at Booth B31, serves as an innovative showcase featuring a comprehensive array of products, solutions, and services, with a specific focus on operational technology solutions. In addition to OT, Fortinet is spotlighting its expertise in secure access service edge, cloud security, and the Fortinet Security Fabric, reaffirming its role as a cybersecurity trailblazer.

Fortinet’s participation in Black Hat MEA is geared toward establishing strategic and strong partnerships with local customers and partners and deepening its engagement within the Kingdom.

Fortinet’s significance in the Saudi cybersecurity landscape is underscored by compelling projected data. Statista projects a robust 9.94 percent growth in the Saudi cybersecurity market from 2023 to 2028, while TechSci Research forecasts an even more impressive CAGR of 18.73 percent by 2027. In the 2023 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development, the Kingdom secured second place in the Global Cybersecurity Index. Furthermore, in the overall competitiveness ranking, Saudi Arabia has made substantial progress, securing the 17th position, which is a notable jump of seven places compared to its 2022 ranking.

With Fortinet’s continued expansion in Saudi Arabia, aimed at better supporting clients and tapping into the region’s diverse high-technology talent pool, it aims to play a pivotal role in enhancing cybersecurity and diminishing threats for Saudi businesses. The company’s participation at Black Hat MEA underscores its dedication to empowering the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

Saudi Awwal Bank has partnered with Mastercard to offer customers across the country greater access to secure digital transactions.

Through this partnership, SAB will leverage Mastercard Gateway’s advanced transaction risk management technology to deliver safe and seamless digital transactions, customer protection from cybercrime and payment fraud prevention. Driven by cutting-edge data science, Mastercard Gateway AI-powered technology helps to reduce financial risk by proactively assessing transactions for vulnerabilities.

Yasser Al-Barrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer at SAB, said: “As we evolve our digital proposition, we have chosen Mastercard, our long-standing trusted partner, to support our efforts in the cybersecurity space. The company is ideally positioned to help us boost our capabilities to mitigate financial risks and increase peace of mind.”

He added: “This partnership reflects our commitment at SAB to providing a reliable and secure digital financial environment for all our customers. We continuously strive to equip them with advanced tools and solutions that instill confidence in conducting online banking transactions.”

Adam Jones, country general manager, MENA Central, at Mastercard, said: “At a time when cyberthreats are growing globally and cyber criminals are getting smarter, Mastercard’s innovative cybersecurity solutions are foiling cyberattacks worth billions of dollars every year. We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with SAB to provide enhanced protection for its digital transactions. Our collaboration aligns with our commitment to driving the digitization of the payment ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and with the objectives of the Kingdom’s national cybersecurity strategy.”

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its goal of building a thriving digital economy and a 70 percent cashless society by 2030, according to the latest Global Cybersecurity Index, Saudi Arabia ranks first in cybersecurity readiness in the Middle East and North Africa.
 

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has signed a membership agreement with Bayan Credit Bureau, a provider of local and global credit reports in more than 180 countries.

This agreement aims to enhance the process of obtaining comprehensive credit, financial, and commercial reports about potential clients and partners. This step is part of ROSHN’s efforts to ensure making informed and responsible partnership decisions in line with its core institutional values of trust, integrity, and responsibility.

The agreement was signed by Iain Mcbride, head of commercial at ROSHN Group, and Talal Alshehri, chief business officer of Bayan.

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN, said: “At ROSHN, making informed partnerships is not solely a smart business decision but it is a responsibility to work with transparent partners that we are confident can successfully aid us in enabling Saudi’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals of home ownership and economic diversification. Working with Bayan will enable us to enhance the scope and increase the efficiency of our credit dealings with potential customers and further, through access to global reports, identifying strategic partnership opportunities with world-class businesses who share our ambitions. We’re proud to partner with Bayan and set new standards in the Kingdom,”

Alshehri added: “We are pleased to sign a membership agreement with ROSHN. This partnership will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and accurate credit reports. We are committed to providing reliable and high-quality credit information and strive to help companies make informed strategic decisions. We look forward to sharing the data and to work closely with ROSHN to achieve our shared goals and enhance transparency and trust in the Saudi market.”

Moreover, representatives from both parties expressed their happiness with the signing of the agreement and the importance of this cooperation in enhancing transparency, credibility, and trust in the Saudi economy.

“With this signing, ROSHN reaffirms its commitment to strengthening strong and sustainable partnerships and emphasizes that quality and reliability are paramount to achieving its strategic goals,” the company said in a statement.

