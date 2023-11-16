You are here

German authorities raid suspected pro-Hezbollah properties
German police officers work during the raid of an Islamic center at Neukoelln district, following the Islamic Center Hamburg being under suspicion of supporting Hezbollah in Berlin. (Reuters)
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
  • Islamic Center Hamburg, or IZH, has long been under observation by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency
BERLIN: German police raided 54 locations across the country on Thursday in an investigation of a Hamburg-based center suspected of promoting Iranian ideology and supporting the activities of Hezbollah, the government said.
The Interior Ministry said the Islamic Center Hamburg, or IZH, has long been under observation by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency. It said the activities of the group are aimed at spreading the “revolutionary concept” of Iran’s supreme leader.
Authorities are also looking into suspicions that it supports banned activities in Germany by Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which has repeatedly traded fire with Israel across the Israel-Lebanon border since Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza last month.
The IZH runs a mosque in Hamburg. The Interior Ministry said German intelligence believes it exerts significant influence or full control over some other mosques and groups, and that they often promote a “clearly antisemitic and anti-Israel attitude.” It said authorities are examining whether it can be banned, and material seized during the searches will be evaluated.
Wednesday’s raids were carried out in Hamburg and six other German states — Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria in the south, Berlin, and Hesse, North-Rhine Westphalia and Lower Saxony in the west and northwest. In addition to IZH, the investigation is also targeting five other groups suspected of being sub-organizations of it.
“We have the Islamist scene in our sights,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. “Now in particular, at a time when many Jews feel particularly threatened, we tolerate no Islamist propaganda and no antisemitic and anti-Israel agitation.”
On Nov. 2, Faeser implemented a formal ban on activity by or in support of Hamas and dissolved Samidoun, a group that was behind a celebration of Hamas’ attack on Israel, following up on a pledge made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz shortly after the attack.

Indian rescuers drill to rescue 40 tunnel workers trapped for five days

Indian rescuers drill to rescue 40 tunnel workers trapped for five days
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Indian rescuers drill to rescue 40 tunnel workers trapped for five days

Indian rescuers drill to rescue 40 tunnel workers trapped for five days
  • Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning from the site of the collapse in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand
  • India has sought advice from the Thai company that rescued children from a flooded cave in 2018 as it races to save the men
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

DEHRADUN: Indian rescuers said Thursday that a powerful new drilling machine had been deployed as efforts to free 40 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel entered their fifth day.
Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning from the site of the collapse in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand to create an escape tunnel for the workers, some of whom have fallen sick.
But rescue efforts have been slowed by debris continuing to fall as workers labored to clear the tunnel, with progress stalled after an earth-boring drill developed problems.
The air force flew in a second drilling machine on a C-130 Hercules military plane on Wednesday, with the giant drill bit stretching much the length of the aircraft’s cargo hold.
“Drilling is starting soon,” rescue leader Deepak Patil said Thursday.
Engineers are trying to drive a steel pipe about 90 centimeters (nearly three feet) wide through the debris, wide enough for the trapped men to squeeze through.
India has sought advice from the Thai company that rescued children from a flooded cave in 2018 as it races to save the men, as well as from engineering experts in soil and rock mechanics at the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute.
Rescuers can communicate with the trapped men using radios.
Food, water and oxygen have also been sent to the trapped workers via a pipe — too narrow for people to escape through — as well as medicine.
No details have been given about the condition of the men or how many of them were sick.
Dozens of colleagues of the trapped workers protested outside the tunnel on Wednesday, blaming authorities for “slow rescue work,” one of the protesters told AFP.
The 4.5-kilometer (2.7-mile) tunnel was being constructed between the towns of Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri, two of the holiest Hindu shrines.
The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road project aimed at improving travel conditions between some of the most popular Hindu shrines in the country as well as in areas bordering China.
Experts have warned about the impact of extensive construction in Uttarakhand, where large parts of the state are prone to landslides.
Accidents on big infrastructure projects are common in India.
In January, at least 200 people were killed in flash floods in ecologically fragile Uttarakhand in a disaster that experts partly blamed on excessive development.

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
  • Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron wants to underscore London’s support for Ukraine
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
KYIV: Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron traveled to wartime Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks on his first working trip abroad, the Ukrainian leader said on Thursday.
Former prime minister Cameron, who was named as Britain’s new foreign minister on Monday, said in a video posted by Zelensky’s office that he wanted to underscore London’s support for Ukraine.
Zelensky said he was grateful for the gesture, which comes amid a conflict in the Middle East that he said had drawn global attention away from Ukraine’s war with Russia, which is now in its 21st month and with no end in sight.
“The world is not so focused on the battlefield situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help,” he said.
Britain has been a close ally of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.
“What I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support... but above all the military support that you need not just this year and next year, but however long it takes,” Cameron said.
He added that Britain would work with its allies “to make sure the attention is here in Ukraine.”
The Ukrainian statement did not say when the talks took place. Strict security measures in place because of the war mean details of visits by foreign dignitaries are sometimes released only some time after they have happened.

Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo

Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo

Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo
  • President Vladimir Putin announced the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle in 2018
  • Russia says the post-Cold War dominance of the United States is crumbling
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s rocket forces loaded an intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with the nuclear-capable “Avangard” hypersonic glide vehicle into a launch silo in southern Russia, according to a defense ministry TV channel broadcast on Thursday.
President Vladimir Putin announced the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle in 2018, saying it was a response to US development of a new generation of weapons and a US missile defense system that it could penetrate.
As it approaches its target, the Avangard glide vehicle detaches from the rocket and is able to maneuver sharply outside the trajectory of the rocket at hypersonic speeds of up to 27 times the speed of sound (about 21,000 miles per hour or 34,000 kilometers per hour).
The ‘Zvezda’ television channel owned by the Russian defense ministry showed a ballistic missile being transported to a launch silo, slowly raised into vertical position and then lowered into a shaft in the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan.
Russia installed its first Avangard-equipped missile in 2019 at the same Orenburg facility.
Russia and the United States, by far the biggest nuclear powers, have both expressed regret about the steady disintegration of arms-control treaties which sought to slow the Cold War arms race and reduce the risk of nuclear war.
But the United States, Russia and China are developing a range of new weapons systems, including hypersonic ones.
The United States casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat, while US President Joe Biden argues that this century will be defined by an existential contest with between democracies and autocracies.
Russia says the post-Cold War dominance of the United States is crumbling and that Washington has for years sown chaos across the planet while ignoring the interests of other powers.

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend
  • Beijing looks to reassure global business and counter struggles to entice foreign investment
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, and there is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation, President Xi Jinping told American executives in San Francisco on Wednesday, as Beijing looks to reassure global business and counter his country’s struggles to entice foreign investment.
The US executives dined with Xi on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum following a day of talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden, aimed at steadying relations between the world’s two largest economies.
Xi received a standing ovation and applause as he entered the room, and was applauded again as he took the stage to speak.
The world needs China and the US to work together, and it is wrong to view China as a threat and play a zero-sum game against it, Xi said in a speech to the audience, including some hand-picked by Beijing.
“Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others. China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone.”
He also expressed sympathy for the American people over the fentanyl crisis. China and the US reached an agreement to curb fentanyl production in earlier talks between Xi and Biden.
The high-security dinner was a chance for companies to hear directly from China’s leader as they search for ways to navigate China’s economic slowdown, a US push to “de-risk” some American supply chains away from China, and uncertainty caused by China’s expanding security rules.
The event attracted nearly 400 in attendance including business and government officials and academics.
Executives from US corporate giants such as Apple’s Tim Cook, BlackRock’s Laurence Fink, Broadcom’s Hock Tan, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla were at the dinner tables.
Courses served included a seasonal vegetable salad, an option for coffee crusted black angus flat iron steak or a vegetable curry with squash and rice, a fruit tart and wine.
US Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo also attended the event with other US officials.

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict
  • Antonio Guterres ‘deeply concerned by the expansion of conflict’ across a vast swathe of the country
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he is “deeply concerned” about the widening conflict in Myanmar, sparked by an offensive launched by ethnic minority armed groups last month.
Guterres is “deeply concerned by the expansion of conflict” across a vast swathe of the country that the UN says has displaced more than 200,000 people, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Fighting has raged since October 27 after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) launched attacks on the military near the northern border with China.
This week, the AA launched fresh attacks on the military in western Rakhine state, while anti-junta fighters in Kayah state on the Thai border were battling the military near state capital Loikaw.
At least 75 civilians including children have been killed and 94 people wounded in the fighting, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing initial reports from the field.

