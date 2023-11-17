You are here

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Saudi Artabia kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a 4-0 win over Pakistan. (X/@SaudiNT)
Updated 8 sec ago
John Duerden
Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
  • Iraq thrilled fans with 5-1 win over Indonesia, while Palestine, Lebanon played out 0-0 draw
Updated 8 sec ago
John Duerden
RIYADH: Asia’s qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, and also the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, kicked off on Thursday with most of the fancied teams negotiating expected wins and India pulling off the shock result of the round.

The top two from each of the nine groups of four progress to the final stage of World Cup qualification, and here are five things learned from Thursday’s action.

Al-Shehri with a point to prove for Saudi Arabia

Head coach Roberto Mancini said after Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 4-0 that the pouring rain in the first half was a good omen. That remains to be seen in what was an expected victory, but it was notable for how dangerous Saleh Al-Shehri looked.

The striker, who was scoring against Argentina in the World Cup just a year ago, has had little playing time for Al-Hilal this season as the team — propelled by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goals — has soared to the top of the standings in both the domestic and Champions League. The Jeddah-born forward showed his ability to find the net with a fine shot early in the game and his penalty early in the second half sealed the win. He could have had more too and perhaps his lack of playing time had a part in that.

There were eyebrows raised when Mancini did not select Firas Al-Buraikan, who plays and scores more at home, so the Italian will be delighted that Al-Shehri is looking like his main man in attack. He will be happier still if he can do something similar in Jordan on Tuesday, though that will be a tougher task.

Iraq thrill fans on home soil

Iraq thrashed a decent Indonesia team 5-1 to give more than 60,000 fans in the southern city of Basra much to shout about.

The only way it could have been better would have been if the Lions of Mesopotamia were allowed to return to the capital Baghdad to play a competitive match for the first time in over 20 years.

For now, though, those watching enjoyed the show with the teenage Ali Jasim looking very good indeed.

Al-Ittihad fans will remember the Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya playmaker pulling the strings in a recent Asian Champions League loss that resulted in coach Nuno Santo getting his marching orders.

Against Indonesia, the 19-year-old recorded three assists, showing his creative talents, vision, and reading of the game – not to mention a fine technical ability.

Under Spanish coach Jesus Casas, Iraq look to be heading in the right direction and will take control of the group if they can win in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Mabkhout gives UAE winning start

The UAE defeated Nepal 4-0 in Dubai, a result that was never in doubt from when Khalifa Al-Hammadi put the hosts ahead early on.

The only question from that point was how many goals the 1990 World Cup participants would go on and score. Ali Mabkhout got two to take his international tally to 83.

It was not the most fluid of performances but against a team ranked 173 in the world, it did not have to be.

The UAE did enough to ensure that coach Paulo Bento, appointed in July, could make changes in the second half to rest players ahead of a tougher test in Bahrain on Tuesday.

It is so far so good under the Portuguese boss – who took South Korea to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup – with four wins from four. It will take time to impose his preferred patient build-up play but there will be opportunities to develop and fine-tune the style in a group that should present few problems for his team.

Kuwait suffer huge blow from India

The first Asian Arab team to make the World Cup back in 1982 are going to have their work cut out to make the next stage after a 1-0 home loss against India.

It has been a long time since their glory days, and it also feels like a while since they thrashed the Indians 9-1 in 2010.

That was never going to happen this time, with India having made significant strides while Kuwait seem to be going backwards. At home, they just did not create enough and struggled to break down a disciplined and hard-working Indian side.

Preparations under Portuguese boss Rui Bento had been solid with recent wins over Syria and Bahrain and there was some cause for optimism, but it is becoming the same old story for the team that have not reached the latter stages of qualification since the 2006 campaign.

It is not over yet. Kuwait should be able to beat Afghanistan, who lost 8-1 in Qatar, on Tuesday and hope that India lose to the group leaders. Overall, though, there are going to have to be improvements if there is a chance of progressing.

Oman on track while Palestine and Lebanon draw

After their fine showing in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Oman were awarded top-seed status for this group stage.

It means that Branko Ivankovic’s men have an easier path, and they certainly had a comfortable first game, defeating lowly Chinese Taipei 3-0 in Muscat.

It means that the Reds can go to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday knowing that even a draw is likely to put them four points clear of third place and on course for a smooth passage into the top two spots and beyond.

Lebanon’s 0-0 draw with Palestine was hardly a surprise given how evenly matched the two teams are. Played in Sharjah instead of Beirut and behind closed doors, it was an eerie atmosphere, but the game was as tight as all expected with Palestine looking the more likely to score.

As Australia should top the group, the competition for second is going to be fierce between Lebanon and Palestine and on this evidence, it may well go to the final kick.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kuwait

Saudi Arabia outsmart Pakistan 4-0 to win World Cup qualifier
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia outsmart Pakistan 4-0 to win World Cup qualifier
Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign
Sport
Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign

Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign

Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign
Updated 16 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign

Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign
  • He scores the first two goals in a 4-0 home victory that gives Roberto Mancini his first win since taking over as head coach in August
  • The three-time Asian champions dominated possession but were unable to completely put the game to bed and relax until the final few minutes
Updated 16 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Two goals from Saleh Al-Shehri, plus late strikes from Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Abdullah Radif, ensured Saudi Arabia’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign got off to a winning start on Thursday with a 4-0 home win over Pakistan.

It was also Roberto Mancini’s first victory since taking over as head coach in late August.

The match in Al-Ahsa, which began in the pouring rain, was mostly one-way traffic but not exactly a vintage performance by the three-time Asian champions, who dominated possession but were never quite able to completely put the game to bed and relax until the final few minutes.

Given the new-look squad assembled by Mancini, it was perhaps no great surprise that the performance was somewhat disjointed. The Green Falcons lacked fluidity in attack and did not look completely comfortable at the back. Still, they got the job done, with Al-Shehri scoring early in each half and the remaining two goals coming in second-half injury time.

The odds heavily favored the hosts against a team ranked 136 places below them and if there were any doubts about the Saudi prospects, they were quickly eased when Al-Shehri fired his team into the lead after just six minutes. The Al-Hilal striker pounced on a loose ball and let fly with an unstoppable left-foot shot from the edge of the area.

Soon after, Mohammed Maran turned and fired just over from a similar position, though a little further out.

If the home fans expected a rush of goals to follow, Pakistan had other ideas. After 18 minutes, Abdul Arshad delivered a cross from the right that was met by Fareed Ullah, who managed to get ahead of Hassan Tambakti but headed the ball just over the bar, ending a move that had started in their own penalty area.

This signaled the start of an impressive period of play from the South Asians, who recorded their first-ever World Cup qualifier victory in September, against Cambodia, and were facing a team aiming for their seventh appearance on the global stage. Pakistan found plenty of space inside the opposition’s half and were able to pass through the lines to good effect.

The first half ended with vehement Saudi appeals for handball by Omer Rao on the edge of the area, but they were waved away.

Just three minutes after the restart, however, a penalty was awarded after Mahmood Khan wrestled Al-Shehri to the ground inside the box. The striker made no mistake from the spot, rolling the ball into the left corner.

He should have completed his hat-trick soon after. Goalkeeper Yousuf Butt palmed a Mukhtar Ali shot into Al-Shehri’s path but he shot straight at the shot-stopper from close range. Moments later, he fired just over the bar when free inside the area.

Though two goals down, Pakistan were still in the game and a fierce Harun Hamid shot, from an Otis Khan free-kick, was denied by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

The Saudis finally put the result beyond any doubt in added time, when the impressive Saud Abdulhamid sent over a perfect cross from the right and Ghareeb volleyed into the corner of the net. That still left time for Radif to add a fourth with the final kick of the game.

Mancini and his men will face a much tougher test on Tuesday when they head to Amman to take on Jordan, who drew 1-1 with Tajikistan on Thursday.

Elsewhere, there were mixed results for Arab teams. Lebanon and Palestine played out a 0-0 draw in Sharjah, a game that was moved to the UAE from Beirut and played behind closed doors. Iraq defeated Indonesia 5-1, while Oman beat Taiwan 3-0. Qatar thrashed Afghanistan 8-1 and Kuwait lost 1-0 at home to India.

The top two teams from each of the nine groups of four will progress to the third round of the regional qualifiers.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Pakistan 2026 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Saleh Al-Shehri

Pakistan to face Saudi Arabia in historic FIFA World Cup qualifier in Al Ahsa today
Pakistan
Pakistan to face Saudi Arabia in historic FIFA World Cup qualifier in Al Ahsa today
Saleh Al-Shehri’s injury a bigger blow for Saudi Arabia than for Al-Hilal
Sport
Saleh Al-Shehri’s injury a bigger blow for Saudi Arabia than for Al-Hilal

SPL quality this season ‘vindication’ of transfer policy: Saudi league’s director of football

SPL quality this season ‘vindication’ of transfer policy: Saudi league’s director of football
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

SPL quality this season ‘vindication’ of transfer policy: Saudi league’s director of football

SPL quality this season ‘vindication’ of transfer policy: Saudi league’s director of football
  • Michael Emenalo, in charge of Player Acquisition Center of Excellence, on league’s progress since summer
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Michael Emenalo is the Saudi Pro League’s director of football, charged with leading its Player Acquisition Center of Excellence (PACE), which provides a centralized approach to transfers while also assisting with squad mapping and player care.

Appointed in July, the former Nigerian international brings with him a wealth of experience highlighted by his success as a long-serving technical director at Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League.

At the SPL, Emenalo’s deep know-how is considered key to providing all clubs with the best possible expertise and governance to ensure a dynamic, young, and sustainable future.

Now a few months into the role, he spoke to Arab News about the progress already made and what was still to come.

Could you explain what your role as the league’s director of football entails?

Simply put, my role is, first and foremost, to help attract interest into the league locally and globally.

It is also to help the process of bringing into the league quality players and staff to help elevate the standard of the league — which is already good and, historically, very performant — but to take it to a level of competition that mirrors the ambition that the stakeholders have.

Also, part of that role is to help foster a process of education in the industry for nationals of Saudi Arabia so they can improve other youngsters in this country who are interested in football.

You are a few months into the job already. What is your assessment of the progress the SPL has achieved since your arrival?

We’re all very excited. From what we’ve seen so far, it’s not perfect, and our ambition is to always reach for perfection.

At this point, it’s very clear that there are things that need to be fixed. But we’re all very encouraged by the progress that’s been made so far.

The quality of some of the games — it doesn’t matter who is playing, be it the so-called smaller teams against the bigger teams — the quality of the football, and the competitiveness, has been something to admire, and we are encouraged by that.

We are also encouraged that the foreign players that have come in are showing the relevant expertise that we anticipated, and that the locals are matching that level of performance.

Overall, it is progress beyond what we expected, but obviously the ambition is very, very high.

How do you assess that first transfer window in your current role?

Well, again, I think we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish, which was to get our foot into the market and compete aggressively.

But, also, we wanted to do that while giving every single club in the league an opportunity to improve. I believe we accomplished that.

And I believe that, what you’re seeing, in terms of the quality of the games and the performance of most of the acquired international players, is a vindication that the transfer market has been relatively well. And we hope that we will continue to perfect our process in the future.

As head of PACE, what are the key metrics you use to assess the success of bringing high-prolife players to the league?

The metrics are simple — it is that the players have a background or history of high performance; that they could be acquired at a reasonable price; that they fit the model or the requirements of the acquiring club; and, last but not least, that they are individuals that we believe will not only come in and bring a great competency on the pitch, but who will also bring the desire to lead in positive and educational ways for youngsters in Saudi Arabia.

How busy do you envision the January transfer window will be, and how far along are plans in further strengthening squads with top-end players?

Well, I’m hoping it’s not very busy, because I think the job that was done has been quite interesting and aggressive, and most of the clubs, I believe, have what they need.

And hopefully the attention will now turn to work within the training facilities to improve these players and to allow the time to adapt and perform.

Now, whatever additional improvement that we need to do for any club, with time on our hands and preparation, we believe will be additions of the highest level.

What is the SPL’s vision and what must you do to ensure it becomes one of the lead destinations for the best players in the world?

Well, the SPL vision is all about raising standards; we want to improve standards in everything that surrounds the league and the clubs that it governs.

That means that we have to improve governance, we have to improve our public relations, we have to improve commercially, and we have to improve our outreach to our fans.

Of course, we have to improve performances on the pitch, the academies, and we have to raise standards of training and development of young players coming through.

We want the medical establishment that looks after the players to be of the highest standard, and we want to improve welfare for staff and players that are working in the Kingdom and for these clubs.

It is just about making sure the league is at the highest standard we can possibly be. I think a better word to use is, I would want to make sure that professionally we are competing against and with the best.

What are the unique selling points the SPL can provide that contribute to attracting the game’s best players?

As I’ve said in previous interviews, world-class players and good players around the world are interested in an ambition more than anything else.

They want to see who is trying to go for the highest possible goal — and that’s what we are really trying to offer them.

We’re trying to offer a league that has incredible ambition, that wants to entertain, that wants to have a global outreach to everyone in the world that wants to improve the quality of their lives, but also extend their careers. And I think those are selling points.

We’ve heard many of the summer additions speak about the quality of life in Saudi Arabia. How important a role do you think that plays?

I think about three key areas for a potential entrance into an adventure — in this case, a football adventure — anywhere in the world.

The first thing you think about is, ‘am I going to have fun? If I go to this league, will I be able to have fun on the pitch?’ And then you think, ‘will I be safe?’ And the final element is, ‘will I grow?’

And, right now, what you’re hearing and what you see is that the players who are here think those three boxes are ticked for them. They can have fun here, but they and their families will be safe, and they have an opportunity for growth.

And the combination of those three elements means they have a good time being in the RSL (Roshn Saudi League).

There has been significant investment in infrastructure and facilities. How key is that for the SPL in relation to becoming one of the leading leagues in the world?

The infrastructure of facilities you mentioned are not just building blocks; they are the working environment for the players and staff.

And, if you want to raise standards to reach the ambitions you’ve set, your working space has to be at the highest level. That’s the goal.

How do you balance the desire to attract elite-level players with the need to promote local talent and develop a strong domestic player base?

I think there was a time when this was a very simple debate, and all everyone wanted to do was limit the number of foreign players to improve local players. And I think we have seen that this doesn’t necessarily work.

We’ve seen in places like England, that sudden infusion of world-class players in the league has led to the development of local, world-class players, and I think that’s what is going to happen here.

But you have to grow these players, and when you use the words grow or develop, it means you have to look at the academies, you have to look at the younger ages. That’s where the development of the process starts.

And we want to provide them with an environment — a well-tended development environment — that will allow them to pursue the ambition while they are looking across and competing with some of the best players in the world. So that, by the time they get to the level where they are set free, they’re ready to be the stars like the guys who have come in at the moment.

What impact does having the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and other prominent names have on the development of local players?

It never hurts in any industry to have the best performers as part of your actors. And these guys just listed have been the best performers for a very long time in our industry. We’re very, very lucky to have them.

I’ve always explained, privately and publicly, that top-level footballers are incredible and unique artists, and what they can do, you can only dream of until you try to do it, when you realise how difficult it is.

Those guys are exceptional artists, and the artists as time goes on will be greatly appreciated and copied by youngsters in the country and that will be for the good of everyone.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Michael Emenalo

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
Sport
‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
Special Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums
Sport
Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums

Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini determined to take 3 points from Pakistan

Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini determined to take 3 points from Pakistan
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini determined to take 3 points from Pakistan

Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini determined to take 3 points from Pakistan
  • The World Cup qualifier on Thursday is the first competitive game since the Italian took control of the Green Falcons in late August
  • There are a number of new faces in the squad and Mancini is ‘confident that we have talented young players who deserve the opportunity’
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

AL-AHSA: The Saudi national football team’s match against Pakistan on Thursday “is our first official match and of course, beginnings are always challenging,” said head coach Roberto Mancini.
The match, at Al-Fateh’s Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, kicks off the first round of the second stage of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which also serve as qualifiers for the 2027 Asian Cup.
It is the first competitive game since Mancini took control of the team in late August, and the squad has been preparing this week in Al-Ahsa.
“I would like to thank the people of Al-Ahsa for the warm welcome we have received in the past few days,” said Mancini.
Regarding the readiness of the players for their first competitive game since the Gulf Cup in January, he added: “We are aiming to perform well and secure the points from the match.”
There are a number of new faces in his squad and Mancini said: “I believe it is the right time to call up new players, especially after observing several players over the past three months. I am confident that we have talented young players who deserve the opportunity.”
The Saudis will also take on Jordan in the qualifiers on Tuesday, and Mancini said: “Our goal is to give our best effort in all the matches but right now we need to focus on the match against Pakistan, where we aim to perform well and win all three points.”
Midfielder Faisal Al-Ghamdi said: “The match will not be easy, especially as it comes at the beginning of the qualifiers. We aim to show our best performance in it.”
When asked about how he has found working with assistant coach Yaya Toure, Al-Ghamdi said: “(He) is one of the best midfielders in football and I will surely benefit a lot from him.”

Topics: Roberto Mancini Green Falcons Saudi national football team Faisal Al-Ghamdi

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom
Saudi Football
Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom
Mancini puts Green Falcons through paces in Portugal photos
Sport
Mancini puts Green Falcons through paces in Portugal

45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty

45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty

45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty
  • Al-Nassr, Damac clubs have the most internationals on duty, with five from each
  • 28 RSL players have been included in Saudi Arabia’s squad for matches against Pakistan and Jordan
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Forty-five Roshn Saudi League players have been called up to represent their countries in the November 2023 international break.

Additionally, 28 RSL players have been included in Saudi Arabia’s squad for the two matches against Pakistan and Jordan in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Of the 45 international players, Al-Nassr and Damac sent the most, with five players from each of the two clubs selected. Four players were called up for national duty from each of Al-Hilal, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Shabab, while Al-Ahli, Al-Fayha, Al-Wehda, Abha and Al-Hazem saw three of their players report for international duties.

With 27 different countries represented, Morocco and Senegal lead the nations represented by RSL players, with each squad featuring four Saudi-based players, while each of Portugal, Senegal, Romania, Cameroon, Gambia and Cote d’Ivoire has three RSL representatives in their senior squads.

Only one of the 17 RSL clubs had no foreign players reporting for international duty this month. Star midfielders N’Golo Kante and Fabinho, from defending champions Al-Ittihad, were left absent from the France and Brazil squads, respectively.

Below is a list of all RSL players called up for international duty this window:

Al-Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo, Otavio (Portugal), Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Seko Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire).

Damac: Moustapha Zeghba (Algeria), Tarek Hamed (Egypt), Assan Ceesay (Gambia), Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (Cameroon), Nicolae Stanciu (Romania).

Al-Hilal: Yassine Bono (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Ruben Neves (Portugal), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Al-Ahli: Edouard Mendy (Senegal), Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).

Al-Ettifaq: Jack Hendry (Scotland), Jordan Henderson (England), Robin Quaison (Sweden), Demarai Gray (Jamaica).

Al-Shabab: Kim Seung-gyu (South Korea), Romain Saiss (Morocco), Habib Diallo (Senegal), Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).

Al-Fayha: Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Ghislain Konan (Cote d’Ivoire), Fashion Sakala (Zambia).

Al-Wehda: Munir Mohammedi, Jawad El-Yamiq (Morocco), Craig Goodwin (Australia).

Abha: Saad Natiq (Iraq), Francois Kamano (Guinea), Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).

Al-Hazem: Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia), Muhammed Badamosi (Gambia), Faiz Selemani (Comoros).

Al-Okhdood: Andei Burca, Florin Tanase (Romania).

Al-Tai: Alfa Semedo (Guinea-Bissau).

Al-Raed: Oumar Gonzalez (Cameroon).

Al-Riyadh: Didier Ndong (Gabon).

Al-Khaleej: Mohammed Sherif (Egypt).

Al-Fateh: Lucas Zelarayan (Armenia).

Al-Taawoun: Musa Barrow (Gambia).

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Cristiano Ronaldo Jordan Henderson

Update New era for Roshn Saudi League with more fans and more goals resulting in growth, engagement and entertainment worldwide
Sport
New era for Roshn Saudi League with more fans and more goals resulting in growth, engagement and entertainment worldwide
Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Football
Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan
Updated 15 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan
  • Italian coach has had a disappointing start as Green Falcons boss, with a draw and three losses in four friendlies
Updated 15 November 2023
John Duerden

On Thursday, it will be six days short of one year since Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup.

It also marks the start of qualification campaign for the 2026 tournament at home against Pakistan, with a tricky trip to Jordan to follow on Nov. 21.

Tomorrow’s opposition may not be as glamorous as the South Americans, who went all the way to lift the trophy, but nothing short of three points will be acceptable.

The standard of opponent for this first-time meeting is not the only thing that has changed from year ago, with Herve Renard having left in March to take over the France women’s team. The Frenchman led Saudi Arabia through qualification for Qatar 2022 in impressive fashion, though it started with a bit of a wobble and a 2-2 draw against Yemen in September 2019.

Now, four years and two months later, it is the turn of another European coach.

Roberto Mancini has been in place since August and needs a win, as results in the friendlies since then have not been encouraging. The former Manchester City boss, who left his job in charge of European champions Italy to head to Riyadh, has lost three and drawn one of his four games so far, though six of the seven before he arrived had also been defeats.

Under the Italian, the standard of friendly opposition has been relatively high: The defeats came against Costa Rica, South Korea and Mali, with the stalemate against Nigeria. However, it goes without saying that nothing less than a win will do on Thursday in Al-Ahsa.

Anything else would be as big a surprise as that victory over Argentina. This is, on paper at least, the easiest game the Green Falcons will have on the road to North America — a home tie against a team ranked 193, a full 136 spots below. A good start is essential ahead of a tricky trip to Jordan next Tuesday. It should at least end the winless streak and the talk around that.

Thursday is the start of the second round of qualification and the first time that Asia’s big boys step into the fray. The 36 teams have been divided into nine groups of four, with the top two from each going through to the final round. There, the successful 18 teams will battle it out for Asia’s eight automatic places.

The doubling of the continent’s allocation should make it easier for Saudi Arabia to add to the six previous appearances, though this week South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann said that expanding the number of spots will motivate all teams to fight harder than usual and go right to the end.

That remains to be seen, but to be one of the 48 to clinch a seventh World Cup appearance is obviously the target for Saudi Arabia. Mancini will be without his star player Salem Al-Dawsari, the match-winner against Argentina. The winger, named as the Asian Player of the Year last month, is doubtful due to an ankle injury sustained in Al-Hilal’s 2-0 win over Al-Taawoun last Friday. It is a blow, with the 32 year-old becoming increasingly influential as the Blues have gone to the top of the table. His team-mate and namesake Nasser Al-Dawsari is also out.

However, the real talking point is the relatively young and inexperienced squad named by Mancini, with most having fewer than 10 appearances. Even Talal Hajji, a 16-year-old forward from Al-Ittihad, has been selected. The likes of Firas Al-Buraikan — the leading Saudi Arabian goalscorer in the league recently — Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Sultan Al-Ghannam are absent.

It is a bold squad and bold statement that has resulted in some criticism from the local media for Mancini, who is looking to build for the future, including a likely home World Cup in 2034.

First, though, are Pakistan, a team that won their first World Cup qualifier just last month, with a 1–0 victory over Cambodia, and will be keen to avoid heavy defeat against an Asian powerhouse. The lineup includes a number of European-based players, such as former Manchester United youth player Otis Khan. Coach Stephen Constantine knows his way around Asia, but also knows that he will not be judged on what happens in Saudi Arabia.

Mancini will not be judged on what happens against Pakistan — unless the unthinkable happens — as tougher tests lie ahead. For the Italian and Saudi Arabia, the road to North America starts here, and it could be quite a ride.

Topics: football Roberto Mancini Saudi Arabia

Mancini puts Green Falcons through paces in Portugal photos
Sport
Mancini puts Green Falcons through paces in Portugal
Injury blow as Green Falcons prepare for Asian qualifiers
Football
Injury blow as Green Falcons prepare for Asian qualifiers

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Review: ‘Priscilla’ is an eye-opening look at life with Elvis Presley
Review: ‘Priscilla’ is an eye-opening look at life with Elvis Presley
FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
Saudi envoy to Egypt lauds Kingdom’s Gaza aid appeal response
Saudi envoy to Egypt lauds Kingdom’s Gaza aid appeal response
Elite runners confirmed for 5th Abu Dhabi Marathon
Elite runners confirmed for 5th Abu Dhabi Marathon

