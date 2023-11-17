You are here

  • Home
  • 7 arrested over Makkah firewood stash

7 arrested over Makkah firewood stash

Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security urged citizens and residents to report any cases that constitute a threat to the environment. (SPA)
Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security urged citizens and residents to report any cases that constitute a threat to the environment. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zstwx

Updated 23 sec ago
SPA
Follow

7 arrested over Makkah firewood stash

7 arrested over Makkah firewood stash
  • The penalty for transporting, selling, and storing such materials is SR16,000 ($4,260) per cubic meter
Updated 23 sec ago
SPA
Follow

MAKKAH: Members of the Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security have arrested four Sudanese and three Egyptians in Makkah on suspicion of illegally storing local firewood and charcoal.

The penalty for transporting, selling, and storing such materials is SR16,000 ($4,260) per cubic meter.

Separately, security patrols in the Qassim region seized a large amount of firewood stored at a site in Buraidah city.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security firewood

Related

Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security personnel have arrested firewood smugglers in Riyadh. (Twitter @SFES_KSA)
Saudi Arabia
Seven local firewood smugglers arrested in Riyadh
109 violations of selling firewood, charcoal in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
109 violations of selling firewood, charcoal in Riyadh

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM
  • Officials met on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM Summit
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Climate Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on Friday met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM Summit, where they tackled topics of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir Trinidad and Tobago

Related

CARICOM supports Saudi Expo 2030 bid
Saudi Arabia
CARICOM supports Saudi Expo 2030 bid
New policy seeks to propel Saudi aviation sector to new heights by 2030
Business & Economy
New policy seeks to propel Saudi aviation sector to new heights by 2030

Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition

Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition
Updated 17 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition

Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition
  • Mohannad Bahari was revealed as the winner by public vote on the last day of the Misk Global Forum
  • Eight talented artists were selected to take part in this year’s Misk Arts Competition
Updated 17 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Misk CEO Badr Al-Badr has announced the winner of the Misk Arts Competition, which aims to promote the Kingdom’s creative community.
Mohannad Bahari was revealed as the winner by public vote on the last day of the Misk Global Forum.
He will receive a financial reward and series of benefits.
Al-Badr said: “The dreamers are not always appreciated; some dreamers were hanged, some were vilified, some were in prison, only to be found or believed, or appreciated long after their deaths, yet we are very fortunate to live in a place and a time that celebrates dreamers.”
He added: “The founder of the Misk Foundation, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, once said we tried to work only with dreamers, those who create new things. We celebrate dreamers here, and this is an opportunity for you.”
Eight talented artists were selected to take part in this year’s Misk Arts Competition, which was supported by the Misk Arts Institute in collaboration with the foundation.
Dia Mrad, Nada Al-Shahrani, Hashem Al-Sharif, Mohannad Bahari, Maha Al-Sabhan, Mohammed Al-Jubran, Renad Al-Tufayl and Rashid Al-Subaie competed for the top prize.
Their works were presented for visitors at the Misk Global Forum in response to this year’s theme, “The Big Now.”
The eight artists were selected to take part by a committee.
The Misk Arts Competition is held annually by the Misk Arts Institute, inviting both Saudi and international artists across multiple disciplines to showcase their works.
Artists at Misk Arts Institute receive the benefits of the institute’s systems of support, expertise and education, and are offered access to innovative programs to help elevate the Kingdom’s creatives.
Artists are encouraged to address the themes of the Misk Global Forum, which presents important topics relevant to local and international audiences.
Misk Arts Institute, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, is a nonprofit cultural arts organization established in 2017.

Topics: MISK GLOBAL FORUM Badr Al-Badr Misk Arts Competition

Related

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week
Artists bring region’s rich history to life at Misk Art Week photos
Saudi Arabia
Artists bring region’s rich history to life at Misk Art Week

Saving Arabic: Riyadh panel tackles language’s future

Saving Arabic: Riyadh panel tackles language’s future
Updated 17 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Saving Arabic: Riyadh panel tackles language’s future

Saving Arabic: Riyadh panel tackles language’s future
  • The panel said that when language is preserved, customs and traditions live on
  • Language is more than the sum of its elements — grammar and sentence structure — and encompasses history, customs and heritage, they added
Updated 17 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Experts at a Riyadh forum have discussed safeguarding the Arabic language amid the growing dominance of English in professional and cultural life.
The Misk Global Forum session, titled “How to Save Arabic,” was moderated by journalist and Al Arabiya news anchor Fatma Fahad.
Former permanent representative of the Kingdom to UNESCO, Ziyad Al-Dress, and the director general of Riyadh Schools, Abdulrahman Al-Ghofaili, addressed fears of losing Arabic language proficiency as young people in the Middle East find themselves at a linguistic crossroads.
The panel shed light on the decline of Arabic and raised concerns about the preservation of the Kingdom’s linguistic heritage.
“It is the people who need to be saved, not the language itself. And that is why we celebrate the Arabic International Day,” said Al-Dress.
“Civilization and languages are interlinked; there is no civilization in human history without language. Language is considered the mirror of any civilization,” he added.
Al-Ghofaili said: “The Arabic language is part of our identity, our culture, and the most powerful means of preserving the Arabic language lies in speaking it boldly and proudly.”
The panel said that when language is preserved, customs and traditions live on. Language is more than the sum of its elements — grammar and sentence structure — and encompasses history, customs and heritage, they added.
Preserving Arabic requires measures, including strengthening the teaching and learning of the language, the panel said.
School curriculums should also be revised and the Qur’an must be read and understood by Arabic-speaking youth, they added.
“We need to develop the performance of Arabic teachers and work to develop the Arabic learning curriculum in schools, and, in my opinion, the previous curriculum of the Arabic language was much better,” said Al-Ghofaili.
“And again, there’s no better way to enhance our understanding and learning of the Arabic language than reading the Qur’an.”
The conflict between standard Arabic language and dialectal Arabic is another factor behind the decline of the language, panelists said.
“I used to think that English and the dialectal Arabic are endangering the standard Arabic language, but now I believe what’s endangering any language, including Arabic, is lack of communication,” said Al-Dress.
“Preserving the Arabic language does not diminish the importance of English. It is crucial that our youth become proficient in English. But they must maintain a strong connection to Arabic.”

Topics: MISK GLOBAL FORUM Riyadh UNESCO Arabic language

Related

Special ‘My last night on Earth’: Saudi astronauts share insights at Misk Global Forum
Saudi Arabia
‘My last night on Earth’: Saudi astronauts share insights at Misk Global Forum
Specialists unleash the power of AI at Misk Global Forum
Saudi Arabia
Specialists unleash the power of AI at Misk Global Forum

Saudi Arabia, Barbados sign air transport services agreement

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser signed the deal with Kerrie D. Symmonds in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser signed the deal with Kerrie D. Symmonds in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Barbados sign air transport services agreement

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser signed the deal with Kerrie D. Symmonds in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej attended the signing ceremony
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who is also chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, signed an air transport agreement in Riyadh on Friday with Barbados, represented by Foreign Minister Kerrie D. Symmonds.

GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej attended the signing ceremony.

The bilateral deal complements the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, which regulates international civil aviation movement in accordance with the principle of fair and equal opportunity.

 

Topics: Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser Kerrie D. Symmonds

Related

Jeddah airport tops Kingdom’s October performance rankings: GACA
Business & Economy
Jeddah airport tops Kingdom’s October performance rankings: GACA
GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow
Business & Economy
GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis
  • During the calls, the ministers discussed developments of the military escalation in the Gaza Strip
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday spoke on the phone with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the two ministers discussed developments of the military escalation in the Gaza Strip.

They agreed upon the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the supporting of a political solution to end the crisis in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, as well as stopping the forced displacement of Palestinians.

They also reviewed relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them in all fields, and the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

Prince Faisal also spoke with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on Friday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Palestine, during which they both reiterated the importance of a ceasefire.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia France Finland Israel Palestine Gaza

Related

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, China’s FM Wang Yi discuss Gaza crisis
Saudi Arabia
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, China’s FM Wang Yi discuss Gaza crisis
Saudi FM discusses Gaza conflict with Red Cross president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses Gaza conflict with Red Cross president

Latest updates

Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.