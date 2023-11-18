Saudi Arabia launches relief sea bridge to Gaza 

You are here

This aid comes as part of the Saudi public campaign to donate aid the Palestinian people in Gaza. (SPA)
This aid comes as part of the Saudi public campaign to donate aid the Palestinian people in Gaza. (SPA)
This aid comes as part of the Saudi public campaign to donate aid the Palestinian people in Gaza. (SPA)
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
  First vessel carrying 1,050 tons of aid departed the port in Jeddah for Egypt
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief has launched an aid sea bridge to Gaza.

A first vessel carrying 1,050 tons of aid departed the port in Jeddah headed to Egypt, where its cargo will be transfered to the besieged enclave.

It comes as part of the Saudi campaign to donate aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, under the patronage of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  Head of UNRWA announced the strikes on UN-run schools in Gaza, including the Al-Fakhoura school
Updated 57 min 57 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Saturday the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation “in the strongest terms” of Israeli bombing of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees-run school in the Gaza Strip, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The head of UNRWA on Saturday announced the strikes on UN-run schools in Gaza, including the Al-Fakhoura school, after the Hamas-run health ministry said at least 50 people had been killed in Jabalia refugee camp.

Philippe Lazzarini said he had seen “horrifying images and footage of scores of people killed and injured” in one of his agency’s schools “sheltering thousands of displaced.” 

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday: “These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop.”

Following the announcement, the Saudi foreign ministry renewed the Kingdom’s complete rejection of the systematic targeting of civilians, while demanding an immediate ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians and relief facilities and their workers. 

It also stressed the importance and necessity of activating international accountability mechanisms in the face of the ongoing Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and international legitimacy resolution, SPA added.

 

Updated 18 November 2023
Ghadi Joudah
  • Enclave only receiving 10 percent of needed deliveries, says KSrelief official
  • Fears mount over contaminated water causing cholera, malaria outbreaks
Updated 18 November 2023
AL-ARISH, Egypt: An 11th Saudi relief plane for Gaza, carrying 35 tons of aid including food, shelter and medical supplies, reached Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Saturday.
A day earlier, a ninth relief plane carried three of 20 ambulances that will be transported to Gaza through Rafah on the Gaza-Egypt border.
The delivery of aid is being overseen by Saudi aid agency KSrelief.
Mubarak Al-Dosari, director of branches management at KSrelief and head of the center’s specialized team in Egypt, told Arab News: “The Saudi humanitarian bridge has been extended for more than 10 days now and has been expanding every day. Planes are arriving at this airport, as you can see, to deliver tons of food, shelter, and medical supplies to be transported to Palestinian families.”
He added: “We are witnessing the arrival of a batch of ambulances, representing an important humanitarian need for the Palestinian Red Crescent because of ambulances impacted due to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.”
Al-Dosari said that the ambulance delivery was a response to an appeal by the Palestinian Red Crescent, adding: “We will coordinate with the Egyptian side to deliver them quickly into the Gaza Strip.”
Israel has imposed a land, air and sea blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007. The Rafah crossing acts as a critical connection between the besieged territory and the world.
Rafah — overseen by Egypt — is the only crossing into Gaza not controlled by Israel. Tel Aviv runs the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings.
Dr. Samer Al-Jutaili, the KSrelief spokesman, told Arab News that the situation in Gaza is “the worst scene in decades.”
He added: “To see dead children, women and the elderly everywhere in Gaza — the humanitarian truce means stopping the killing first, and this in itself is a massive achievement. After that, providing the opportunity for humanitarian aid will be smoother.”
Al-Jutaili said that humanitarian aid workers believe that the aid entering Gaza now is only a small portion of what is necessary to sustain Palestinians in the enclave.
“We have a feeling as humanitarian workers that what is entering Gaza now is worth nothing in relation to the actual humanitarian need. Only 10 percent of the needs are being met.”
About 100 trucks are entering Gaza each day. But Al-Jutaili, citing UN figures, said that the enclave requires about 1,000 aid trucks or more.
KSrelief is “fully prepared” for the situation and has increased the amount of aid being sent, he added.
“There is a real catastrophe happening on Earth. There is something we want to say to the international community … that the killing must stop first. We cannot work on providing humanitarian aid while people who need it are being killed.”
He said that Israel has a “systematic policy” to starve people in the Gaza Strip, in addition to targeting all infrastructure, including health care facilities, bakeries, water systems and electricity stations.
“Regrettably, it is now our belief that the intention encompasses not only the destruction of humanity but also the obliteration of vital life components at the same time. This fact indicates that there is an organized strategy to displace the inhabitants of Gaza,” he said.
Al-Jutaili expressed concern about the rapid decline in the standard of living in Gaza.
“Can you imagine that we are now talking about polluted water that nearly everyone in Gaza drinks? We are now talking about hepatitis cases that have begun to spread due to the polluted water. We expect there will be cases of cholera and malaria spreading due to rain and water swamps.”
Only about 15 percent of Gaza’s entire health care sector remains in operation, and every person “is a target” inside hospitals in the enclave, Al-Jutaili said.
He told Arab News: “Can you imagine how premature babies are pulled from incubators and subjected to a slow death because they are farther away from much-needed oxygen and nutritional supplies? Can you imagine that everything related to the intensive care rooms, from oxygen to fuel, is being purposefully targeted?”
Al-Dosari said that KSrelief is working with all active partners, such as the World Health Organization, the Red Crescent and UNRWA, to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“We held meetings with these organizations through our specialized team from the center regarding health, food and shelter concerns.”
He added that KSrelief is holding regular meetings with the Palestinian Red Crescent to assist Palestinian families.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s chief, said that the air bridge to Egypt will be maintained to send humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing.
The center is also “studying the possibility of operating a sea bridge according to the need and speed of arrival,” he added.
“We are working on a sea bridge that will convey thousands of tons of aid. All of this will make us quantitatively prepared for any truce, such that it will increase the volume of aid entering Gaza.”

Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
  Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with EU foreign policy official Josep Borrell in Manama
Updated 18 November 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell developments in the situation in Gaza on Saturday.

The two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, as well as military escalation in the region, in a meeting on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Security summit in Bahrain.

Prince Faisal rejected the continued military escalation and violations against civilians in Gaza, stressed the importance of haulting the escalation and forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

“We call on the international community to stop the occupation’s violations against civilians in Gaza” said Prince Faisal.

Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
Updated 18 November 2023
RIYADH: Saudi ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Alshebel presented her credentials as the non-resident ambassador to Latvia to President of the Republic of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevich, SPA reported.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 

Updated 17 November 2023
SPA
  Officials met on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM Summit
Updated 17 November 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Climate Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on Friday met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM Summit, where they tackled topics of common interest.

