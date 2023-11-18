What We Are Reading Today: The Rohingya Crisis by Mohammed Abdul Bari

You are here

Widely known as the world’s most persecuted minority group, the Rohingya in Myanmar are now facing extinction. 

Denied citizenship rights, denied their very ethnic identity, hundreds of thousands have fled Rakhine State in Myanmar over the border into Bangladesh, where they face squalid conditions. 

Many have witnessed death, mutilation and rape, as well as whole villages, what they called home, burning to ashes.  

Mohammed Abdul Bari, a leading British Muslim figure, has no doubt been saying that the Rohingya have been facing genocide. 

In this concise but powerfully argued book, he brings to light the scale and barbarity of their suffering and argues that the international community.

Author: Julie Kalman

At the height of the Napoleonic Wars, the Bacri brothers and their nephew, Naphtali Busnach, were perhaps the most notorious Jews in the Mediterranean.
Based in the strategic port of Algiers, their interconnected families traded in raw goods and luxury items, brokered diplomatic relations with the Ottomans, and lent vital capital to warring nations.
For the French, British, and Americans, who competed fiercely for access to trade and influence in the region, there was no getting around the Bacris and the Busnachs. “The Kings of Algiers” traces the rise and fall of these two trading families over four tumultuous decades in the 19th century.
In this panoramic book, Julie Kalman restores their story — and Jewish history more broadly — to the histories of trade and high-stakes diplomacy in the Mediterranean during the Napoleonic Wars and their aftermath.
“The Kings of Algiers” brings vividly to life an age of competitive imperialism and nascent nationalism.

 

Since its publication in 1997, Robert Kiyosaki’s personal finance book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” has gained immense popularity. In it, Kiyosaki offers advice on investments and money management.

The book explains the distinction between assets and liabilities and stresses the value of financial knowledge. Kiyosaki exhorts readers to understand that they can accumulate money by making investments in things that yield passive income.

The book urges readers to take charge of their financial future by beginning their own business or making real estate investments. On several occasions, Kiyosaki highlights the importance of entrepreneurship in accumulating wealth, and for those who are seeking a means of escaping the corporate world and gaining financial independence, this viewpoint is energizing and motivating.  

The book may not be relevant to everyone, as it does not cover all financial situations, and Kiyosaki does not claim to offer a complete overview of personal finance. So readers should exercise caution before putting any of his advice into practice.

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” is undoubtedly an insightful book that offers a number of interesting perspectives on entrepreneurship and personal finance. It is not without flaws, though. The author ignores numerous crucial facets of life — such as relationships and personal development — and instead correlates success only with material prosperity. Some readers may find this emphasis on materialism problematic if they believe Kiyosaki is overly preoccupied with obtaining wealth at the expense of other facets of life.

While the book’s perspective on wealth and success may not work for everyone, it is a valuable read for anyone keen to achieve financial freedom.

 

“Talking with Serial Killers,” by criminologist Christopher Berry-Dee, delves into the author’s interactions and interviews with some of the world’s most notorious murderers.

Berry-Dee has spent years corresponding with and visiting convicted serial killers, with the aim of gaining insights into their psychology and motivations.

In his book, first published in 2003, he shares his experiences and conversations with several high-profile murderers, including Dennis Rader — known as the BTK killer — Arthur Shawcross, and Joel Rifkin.

It provides a dark and in-depth perspective into their minds, exploring childhoods, early warning signs, and the factors that led them to become serial killers.

Berry-Dee highlights the motivations, desires, and disturbing fantasies — at times in graphic detail — that drove their crimes, but he does not revere them. His probe into the dark side of human behavior is carried out responsibly and with sensitivity. 

Berry-Dee began corresponding with the likes of Genesee River killer Shawcross and the so-called Happy Face murderer Keith Hunter Jesperson in the 1990s for his first book “Talking with Serial Killers,” and he has since authored several other books on the subject.

He has appeared in several television documentaries related to true crime, sharing his expertise and insights into the minds of serial killers.

And he has been a consultant and contributor to programs such as “Britain’s Most Evil Killers,” and “Born to Kill?”
 

Author: Jean Hatzfeld
Translated by: Linda Coverdal

In the late 1990s, French author and journalist Jean Hatzfeld made several journeys into the hilly, marshy region of the Bugesera, one of the areas most devastated by the Rwandan genocide of April 1994, where an average of five out of six Tutsis were hacked to death with machetes and spears by their Hutu neighbors and militiamen. 

In the villages of Nyamata and Ntarama, Hatzfeld interviewed 14 survivors of the genocide, from orphan teenage farmers to the local social worker. 

 

DUBAI: In a region with a rich history of storytelling, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is known for its intellectual exploration. For the past 15 years, this cultural extravaganza has been celebrated annually as a movement dedicated to kindling a love for literature, embracing diverse voices, and igniting cross-cultural exchanges. At the helm of this transformative journey is Ahlam Bolooki, the festival director and CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation who was appointed in 2023. 

Arab News caught up with Bolooki to discuss her initiatives and her commitment to amplifying the voices of Arab authors. 

Bolooki touched on how Emirati audiences now rank among the top nationalities purchasing tickets for the event, according to organizers. “It's amazing to see the shift in encouraging our community to engage with writers and speakers from around the world,” she shared.  

This transformation has also seeped into education. Bolooki added: “We have seen many students whose lives have been changed by the ELF and have gone on to pursue careers related to literature, such as journalism or the arts. Some of these students have even published their own books, inspiring the next generation of writers and readers.” 

Similarly, promoting Arab authors within the Middle East's literary landscape stands as a core tenet for Bolooki and the Emirates Literature Foundation. Ahlam emphasised the rich heritage of storytelling in the Arab world and pointed out that while Arabic classics like "1001 Nights" have captivated readers worldwide for centuries, contemporary Arabic literature remains underrepresented.  

The Kateb Maktub initiative, started in 2020, aims to help Arab authors. Bolooki explained: “One of the biggest challenges the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature faced for its first 15 years was the lack of information available on Arab authors." She noted that this scarcity of resources hindered not only the festival's pursuits but also the global understanding of Arab literature. This realisation gave birth to Kateb Maktub with a mission to substantially increase the presence of Arab author pages on Wikipedia, both in Arabic and English. The ultimate aim? To offer Arabic literature the attention and recognition it richly deserves.  

Since its inception, Kateb Maktub has augmented the number of Wikipedia pages dedicated to Arab authors by over 500 percent, according to Bolooki.  

Bolooki’s commitment to the cause is further evident through initiatives like the ELF Seddiqi Writer's Fellowship, an extensive program designed to nurture Arab writers in both Arabic and English. She commented: “The fellowship offers aspiring fiction writers the opportunity to elevate the level of their craft, understand what global audiences are looking for, and work with renowned names in the publishing world.”  

Addressing the challenges that Arab and regional authors face in achieving global recognition, she highlighted the need for improved distribution and translation efforts. “The lack of distribution is a significant issue within the publishing industry,” she noted. “Piracy is another problem in the Arab world. Due to the absence of clear laws around it, books are illegally provided online or in less privileged areas where access to books is limited.” Yet, she stood as a beacon of inspiration, urging aspiring writers to persevere, embrace opportunities, and embrace the transformative power of literature. 

Bolooki’s vision extends beyond the horizon, rooted in forging partnerships and collaborations that catalyse the transformation of the literary landscape.  

