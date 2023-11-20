You are here

Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition

2023-11-20
Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition

Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition
  • The competition gets underway next week and will take place this year from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10
RIYADH: A new youth category has been added to the upcoming Saudi Games, which will feature 12 sports, organizers said on Sunday.

The competition gets underway next week and will take place this year from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

The Saudi Youth Games will see Saudi Arabia’s under-18s compete in a range of sports including boy’s 3x3 basketball, boy and girl’s table tennis, boy’s gymnastics, boy and girl’s judo, boy and girl’s 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles for boys.

Boxing, fencing, Kumite, Taekwondo and swimming events will also feature.

Gold medalists will receive prizes of SAR100,000 ($26,663), silver medalists will be awarded SAR 50,000 and bronze medalists will receive SAR25,000.

Organizers added their winnings will be supplemented with monetary support for future athletic careers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Games 2023

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Second batch of tickets go on sale Monday

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Second batch of tickets go on sale Monday
The tournament's 51 matches will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 in nine stadiums

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Second batch of tickets go on sale Monday
  • The tournament’s 51 matches will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 in nine stadiums
LONDON: The second batch of tickets for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar will be released on Monday, the event’s organizers said on Sunday.

The tournament’s 51 matches will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 in nine stadiums, seven of which were used for matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The organizers said there was high demand for the first batch of tickets, with fans from India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar buying the most.

They added that with the stadiums being no more than 75 km apart, fans would be able to base themselves in a single location for the duration of the tournament.

Tickets are available through the official website at www.asiancup2023.qa/ar.

Topics: football soccer Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth Cricket World Cup title

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth Cricket World Cup title
Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth Cricket World Cup title

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth Cricket World Cup title
  • Head’s knock and his marathon stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 58, ended India’s dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches
AHMEDABAD: Opener Travis Head hit a sparkling 137 to power Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title with a convincing six-wicket win over India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Chasing a tricky 241 for victory in the final, Australia slipped to 47-3 before the left-handed Head hit his second century of the tournament to steer the team home with seven overs to spare.
Head’s knock and his marathon stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 58, ended India’s dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches at the event.
Head fell after his 120-ball knock laced with 15 fours and four sixes before Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations in the Aussie camp.
“Just thrilled to be a part of it,” man-of-the-match Head told Star Sports.
“It’s a lot better than seeing the World Cup on the couch at home (on his injury). I was a little bit nervous but Marnus played exceptionally well and soaked all the pressure.”
India’s chances of ending a global trophy drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy win went up in smoke once Head got going with Labuschagne.
Head’s century was the seventh in a World Cup final and third by an Australian after Ricky Ponting (140 not out v India in 2003) and Adam Gilchrist (149 v Sri Lanka in 2007).
The bowlers set up victory for an Australian side that bounced back after two losses to win nine in a row as Mitchell Starc (3-55) and Pat Cummins (2-34) helped bowl out India for 240.
India hit back when Mohammed Shami shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah and struck on his second delivery to get David Warner caught behind for seven.
But it was Bumrah’s double strike in quick succession that raised the roof as he had Mitchell Marsh caught behind for 15 and Steve Smith lbw for four.
Head stood firm with Labuschagne for company to thwart the Indian attack despite captain Rohit Sharma rotating his bowlers in a hunt for a breakthrough.
Head, who suffered a fractured hand in South Africa in September, was in danger of missing the World Cup but Australia kept him in the squad until he was fit to play.
He hit a match-winning century against New Zealand in the team’s sixth league game and after a few low scores hit an attacking 62 in his team’s nervy three-wicket semifinal win over South Africa in Kolkata.
He turned India’s nemesis a second time this year after his 163 proved decisive in Australia’s World Test Championship triumph at the Oval in June.
Head reached his 100 in 95 balls and raised his bat to an applauding Australian dressing room.
“What we’ve achieved today is unbelievable,” said Labuschagne.
“It’s the best achievement I’ve ever been part of. India have been the team of the tournament, but you know if you play your best cricket, you have a chance. Our bowlers were sensational and Travis put on one hell of a display.”
Warner said, “Our bowlers were fantastic, they set the tone from ball one. The fielding supported that.”
Australia elected to field first and the players backed up Cummins’ decision with disciplined bowling and impressive fielding.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit 54 and 66 respectively after Rohit’s attacking 47 but the ball dominated the bat on a slow, dry pitch.
Head took a stunning catch while running back from cover point to cut short Rohit’s innings off spinner Maxwell.
Cummins bowled Kohli, who ended as the leading batsman in tournament with 765 runs, to silence the crowd of 92,453 fans, who like the home team in the middle had a forgettable day.

Topics: Cricket 2023 Cricket World Cup India Australia

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
  • Dutchman won by 2.070 over Leclerc but had to work for his victory in what was the latest starting race in F1 history.
LAS VEGAS: World champion Max Verstappen claimed the 18th win of his record-breaking season, overcoming a five-second penalty to power to victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtook Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the last lap to grab second place ahead of the Mexican with French driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine finishing fourth at the end of a race which saw multiple lead changes and plenty of overtaking.
Verstappen had been highly critical of the return of Formula One to Vegas after a 41-year absence, saying the event was “99 percent show,” but as he drove past the finish line he celebrated with a chorus of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ on the team radio.
“He loves a race like that. Even though he was on the end of a penalty. When he came back...the way he fought. I think he changed his mind about Vegas,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
The show was certainly evident with pre-race grid packed with a host of celebrities from the world of music, sport and entertainment as memories of the embarrassment of the opening practice session on Thursday being stopped early due to a loose water valve on the track, faded.
When the race was under way, the low grip on the track made sure there was no shortage of incident, overtaking and lead changes, as the night race delivered the entertainment the American promotors had craved from the new event.
The Dutchman won by 2.070 over Leclerc but had to work for his victory in what was the latest starting race in F1 history.
“It was a tough one. I tried to go for it at the start. We both braked quite late and I just ran out of grip, so we ended up a bit wide,” said the triple world champion.
“The stewards gave me a penalty for that and it put us on the backfoot. I had to pass quite a few cars and there was the Safety Car, so at that point there was a lot going on,” added Verstappen, summing up the race as “a lot of fun.”
The Dutchman, starting second on the grid, grabbed the lead in the first turn of the opening lap but was penalized five seconds for pushing Leclerc wide.
The tricky surface was evident when McLaren’s Lando Norris crashed out, spinning into the barrier on turn 14 of the fourth lap. The British driver was taken to hospital for precautionary tests.
Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Leclerc kept in close touch though and was able to get the lead back, overtaking Verstappen on lap 16.
The Dutchman had to serve his penalty in the pit, leaving him plenty of work to do to regain his lead and when Leclerc went into the pits on lap 22, Perez took over at the front.
Mercedes’ George Russell made contact with Verstappen, clipping his front wing, an incident which resulted in a five second penalty for the British driver who crossed the line fourth but ended in eighth place.
Leclerc and Perez jousted for the lead but Verstappen was ominously gaining ground and after he passed Perez he then made his decisive move on lap 37.
From then on, Verstappen never looked back, Leclerc slipping into third spot after he out-braked himself and allowed Perez to fly by.
But there was one more twist in the tale as Leclerc brilliantly moved past Perez to grab second place.
“What a race. I enjoyed it so much. I’m of course disappointed to only finish second, but that’s the best we could do,” said Leclerc.
“And we needed it. The weekend didn’t start the way we wanted it to start but I am so happy it ended that way. It’s such an incredible sport. The energy around the city is incredible and I at least really enjoyed today,” he said.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who had started in 12th place after being sanctioned with a harsh ten-place grid penalty, rose to finish sixth behind Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Russell finished seventh and eighth with Aston Martin’s veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso ninth and McLaren’s Australian Oscar Piastri tenth.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 US Las Vegas Las Vegas Grand Prix Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen

Australia beat India to win record sixth World Cup title

Australia beat India to win record sixth World Cup title
Australia beat India to win record sixth World Cup title

Australia beat India to win record sixth World Cup title
  • Travis Head scores century to help Australia beat India by six wickets
  • Australia successfully chase India's 241-run target within 44 overs 
Australia won a record-extending sixth 50-overs World Cup title on Sunday by defeating hosts and title favorites India by six wickets in the final at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.
Chasing a modest 241 for victory thanks to their brilliant bowling display after they had asked Rohit Sharma's team to bat first, Australia reached their target in 43 overs to snap India's 10-match winning streak at the tournament.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 India Australia sport Cricket

Baseball United to introduce 8 prospects at All-Star Showcase Series in Dubai

Baseball United to introduce 8 prospects at All-Star Showcase Series in Dubai
Players come from baseball national team programs in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and Palestine

Baseball United to introduce 8 prospects at All-Star Showcase Series in Dubai
  • Players come from baseball national team programs in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and Palestine
DUBAI: Dubai-based Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, have announced the eight baseball prospects who will compete alongside the league’s top players at the Baseball United All-Star Showcase in Dubai this week.

The inaugural event will feature the Baseball United West All-Stars versus the East All-Stars in a two-game series at Dubai International Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25.

These eight prospects include players from the Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, Ugandan, and Palestinian baseball national teams. They are the first set of prospects announced by Baseball United and will be part of the league’s planned “Super 16” prospect group that will compete in league events next year.

The West All-Stars will include Saurabh Gaikwad (21 years old), right-handed pitcher out of Satara, India; Akshay More (19), right-handed pitcher out of Pune, India; and Akshay Mogal (22), infielder out of Nashik, India. Gaikwad and More are considered the nation’s best pitchers, with fastballs topping 90 MPH and several years of experience on the Indian national team, as well as at their university, Lovely Professional University in Punjab.

The West All-Star team will also include Palestinian national baseball team captain, Yunis Halim (26). Halim was the team’s Most Valuable Player at their recent second-place finish at the West Asia Cup in Islamabad, Pakistan, and also played two years of American college baseball at Chicago State University. Halim’s parents were born in Palestine and immigrated to Oak Lawn, Illinois just before he was born.

The East All-Stars will include Syed Mohammed Shah (20), infielder from Lahore, Pakistan; Wahid (19), infielder out of Khyber, Pakistan; and Hashan Senewirathna (20), infielder out of Colombo, Sri Lanka. All three prospects competed in the 2023 West Asia Cup, and all have been key members of their national team programs since childhood. Shah is the son of Syed Khawar Shah, who is widely considered the founder of baseball in Pakistan. The Pakistan national team won this year’s West Asia Cup and will be competing in the Asian Championships next month.

The East All-Star team also includes Ugandan catcher and outfielder, Dennis Kasumba (20). Kasumba, who has grown a following on social media through his inspiring workout and training videos, caught the eye of Baseball United CEO Kash Shaikh. The two connected via Instagram and then met via Zoom a few days later. Orphaned at a young age, Kasumba documented and shared his intense workouts on social media while earning $1 a day working in a slaughterhouse. He now will take the field in Dubai alongside former MLB legends like Bartolo Colon, Robinson Cano, and Pablo Sandoval.

“I am so excited for all of these guys,” said Shaikh. “They have all earned this opportunity. It will be a huge moment for them, and an incredible milestone for their families, communities, and countries. A core part of our vision at Baseball United is helping to build the grassroots and youth development ecosystem in all the countries in this region. We’ve been working with the national teams across South Asia and the Middle East for the past two years, and we’ve just begun our work in Africa. There are so many kids who love baseball on this side of the world, and there are a lot of prospects who we believe can compete at the professional level with the right training, support, and resources. In partnership with each country’s national baseball program, we will do our best to help provide those benefits.”

The Baseball United All-Star Showcase will represent the first professional baseball games ever played in the Middle East and South Asia.

 Tickets are on sale now via Platinumlist or at baseballunited.com/tickets.

Topics: baseball UAE Baseball United

