Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier

Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Green Falcons trained ahead of the Jordan clash on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Updated 20 November 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier

Khaled Al-Arafah
RIYADH: Saudi footballers trained in Al-Ahsa ahead of their match against Jordan in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The team held two training sessions at Al-Fateh Club facilities on Sunday led by head coach Roberto Mancini.

Walid Al-Ahmad did not take part in training due to a health problem.

The evening training session was attended by the Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Yasser Al-Misehal, and the Secretary-General, Ibrahim Al-Qassim.

The team will fly to Jordan on Monday and will hold a training session in the evening at Amman International Stadium, ahead of the game on Tuesday.

Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo

Arab News
Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo

Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad’s new head coach Marcelo Gallardo arrived in Jeddah late Sunday to lead the reigning Roshn Saudi League champions for the next year and a half.

Gallardo takes over the Tigers following a highly decorated 8 years with Argentine club River Plate, where he led the team to win the Copa Libertadores, South America’s prime club competition, in 2015 and 2018.

The club posted photos on social media early on Monday of Gallardo being welcomed with roses and Arabic coffee after landing at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International airport.

The 47-year-old Argentine will lead the club in his first match this Friday against Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Dammam.

Ittihad are currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League.

They are set to represent Saudi Arabia at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Jeddah next month.

In his first visit to Saudi Arabia, Gallardo led a Saudi Riyadh Season select team in an exhibition match against French champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year.

Ittihad parted ways with former coach Nuno Espírito Santo early this month following five consecutive winless matches.

The club thanked the outgoing manager, who joined the side on July 4, 2022, for his time with the team.

Topics: Al-ittihad Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Marcelo Gallardo

Steven Gerrard aiming to be Al-Ettifaq’s modern-day ‘Nawkhada’

Arab News
Steven Gerrard aiming to be Al-Ettifaq’s modern-day ‘Nawkhada’

Arab News

RIYADH: The summer of 2023 marked 40 years since the most memorable moment in the history of Al-Ettifaq, the green and red club based in Dammam on the eastern shores of Saudi Arabia.

It was in the 1982-83 season that Al-Ettifaq made Saudi football history, becoming the first team in the nation’s history to win the league without a single defeat. It was the first league triumph for a club that was until that point not considered one of Saudi Arabia’s powerhouses, and it would be followed by only one more league title, four years later.

The success of the 1980s shaped the identity of the club nicknamed “Al-Nawkhada,” a nod to the ancient profession of Nawkhada, captains of the traditional dhow boats that roamed the waters of the Arabian Gulf for centuries, transporting goods between the Arabian Peninsula and places like India, Iran and East Africa as well as carrying experienced pearl divers on whose shoulders the fortunes of the region were built long before the discovery of oil.

Coach Khalil Al-Zayani was the original Nawkhada, leading Al-Ettifaq to their two league titles as well as guiding Saudi Arabia to their maiden AFC Asian Cup trophy in 1984.

Four decades later, Steven Gerrard, a man who established his legendary status in two iconic port cities thousands of miles away, in Liverpool as a player and then in Glasgow as a coach, is hoping to become the new Nawkhada in Saudi Arabia’s main port city of Dammam.

The former Liverpool captain says his journey to the Middle East began six months before putting pen to paper at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, when an icon of his former club’s fiercest rivals, Manchester United, arrived in the Kingdom.

“The arrival of ‘The GOAT’ as we call him, Cristiano (Ronaldo), in January (was) a huge signing. He still had a lot of football to offer,” said Gerrard as he sat in front of the Roshn Saudi League cameras.

“So, from afar, for six months, I was looking in at Ronaldo’s results, at the league, watching results and highlights. I think from that moment, the league around the world had become a popular talking point for everyone. After Ronaldo’s arrival, even more big-name signings, talents and skillsets were joining the league.

“At the time, it coincided with me being out of the game and looking for my next opportunity, so I was fascinated from afar looking in, and when my agents brought a couple of opportunities from the Gulf area at the time, I was fascinated to explore them.”

After a short trip to the Eastern Province where he explored the club facilities, discussed with the board and learned about the history and ambitions of the club hoping to restore their glory days and compete with the established elite of the RSL, Gerrard’s mind was made up.

“The Ettifaq proposal and opportunity was the most exciting for me because I’ve signed up to a club where the board are very passionate. They understand where the club are, they understand it’s something that’s going to need building, and it’s going to take time. That’s the reason why I was very interested to analyze this one because in my job you need time, especially when a club has finished seventh in the league and so many points behind the top four, that’s not an easy fix; it’s not something you fix in a week, a month, or six months. It’s a project to build on the pitch, which is obviously the priority, but also a lot of things needed to change around it to give the first team the support it needs.”

In a summer when the RSL title challengers brought in the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane, Gerrard had the task of rebuilding his squad, albeit not with the same resources or promise of immediate success that the likes of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr or Al-Ittihad could offer.

The first port of call for the Scouser was the man who succeeded him in wearing the Liverpool captain’s armband, Jordan Henderson, and for Gerrard, the decision to bring his former teammate was a no-brainer. 

“I think when you’re the coach, the manager, you want players going into games that can be an extended version of the staff. People, who can really help on-pitch coaching, where the team needs to be in terms of distances, to make on-field decisions.

“Myself and Jordan (Henderson), we have that trust. We played together and he’s a fantastic player still, a fantastic human being. For us, to execute that signing was key and very important and I think a lot of the other signings we made came on the back of Jordan agreeing to come here. I think he wanted to still play, I think that was the key.

“He was at Liverpool at the time. He’s had a fantastic career, he’s achieved everything at that club, he’s been a fantastic servant to Liverpool Football Club, but I think in the previous months, maybe him not being a regular starter in the team, when you get to that age.

“I’ve been there myself under Brendan Rodgers. When you’re the captain, you play all the games, then all of a sudden you’re on the bench or you’re not getting as many minutes as you’d like, and that’s when you analyze and think about the different challenges, and when we knew it was a possibility, I wanted to be aggressive and wanted that to be my first signing, because for me it was a no-brainer.

“Still a fantastic player, he’s a leader, an on-pitch coach,” Gerrard added. “His standards on how he lives his daily life on and off the pitch is good for our young players to see, watch and learn. Jordan understands the size of the project, that it’s not a quick fix. He wants to be part of the journey and building it with us, but he was a very important signing at a key time.”

With one former Liverpool player signed, attention turned to another member of the 2019 UEFA Champions League winning side’s midfield. Dutchman Giorgino Wijnaldum had just returned to Paris Saint-Germain following a disappointing loan spell at AS Roma where his single season under Jose Mourinho was plagued by an injury that kept him out of the side for over half of the 2022-23 campaign.

“Gini (Wijnaldum) recently hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked,” said Gerrard. “He had an injury where he broke his leg, and his last couple of experiences haven’t brought him football happiness, so he was looking to play regular football, he wanted to smile again, to feel an important part of the team and we could give him that platform.

“He’s got many similarities to Jordan in terms of leadership, professionalism. He’s a winner, a different type to Jordan in terms of style, but they complement each other very well and I’ve seen that firsthand being a Liverpool fan for many years. We’re looking for that combination, we’re looking for that leadership and we’re looking for them to play those key roles in terms of presence and contribution on the pitch.

Looking for further additions to enable his squad to compete at the top, Gerrard was in pursuit of an established goalscorer and he looked no further than a man with connections to his former Old Firm rivals Celtic.

“I watched Moussa Dembele for many years up in Scotland when he played for Celtic and competed against him, so I’ve seen him live and up close a lot of times. He’s a goalscorer, he scores important goals. He’s a box player, he gives you profile, he gives you strength, structure and I think it’s important to have a focal point in your team as your forward and Moussa gives us that.

“Bringing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele and Jack Hendry, it was important they were the right characters. The right people to also support us and give us a good core strength in the dressing room.” 

Topics: Al-Ettifaq Steven Gerrard

Enhance Fitness delivering personal training across Saudi and the GCC

Ali Khaled
Enhance Fitness delivering personal training across Saudi and the GCC

Ali Khaled

“Think of it like Uber for personal training,” said Tarek Mounir, founder and CEO of Enhance Fitness, as he explained his business model to Arab News.

“So, the original idea came back in 2018, when we created the platform that connects trainers to clients,” he said. “As the company grew and evolved, we started hiring more and more trainers, and we got into the B2B segments. So, we became providers of personal trainers to large gym chains, hotels and commercial outfits where it was easier for them to subcontract us to deliver the service of personal training.”

Enhance directly services a large base of clients in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar who can choose their preferred packages and book sessions through the company’s app.

“A big portion of our trainers still just go and deliver the service in people’s homes or in the community gym or the building gym, depending on the location,” Mounir said. “But primarily, the reason why we’ve been very successful is that we improved that booking platform, which we created in 2018, into a full management software, which basically helps us manage the personal training business a lot better than the usual outfits that hire trainers.”

Mounir says that Enhance has a rigorous process for recruiting certified fitness trainers and another one to train newcomers to ensure they are of the required standards.

“But really, I can attribute the big part of our success to the software that we develop, because it helps us see clearly how the trainer’s performance is, the relationship with the client, and the results of the clients,” he said.

The software consists of three main pillars.

There is a trainer application, where the history, details and goals of the client are logged. From that, a suitable program for the individual is curated.

The client application reflects the trainer’s specific goals for their customer, and allows that client to track their own progress through their smart devices.

Finally, there is an interface that allows the business owners who operate the personal training space to follow the relationship between clients and trainers.

Enhance today has over 300 trainers and a client list in the thousands, with the last three years seeing a significant rise in the number of those looking for personal sessions.

“The real growth of the business happened after the COVID-19 lockdown finished,” Mounir said. “That was when there was an invasion of people coming back to the clubs.

“The nature of the fitness industry is very social, very community driven. People want to see each other, they want to be at the gym, so we strongly believe that that business model is going to continue to grow the way it is.”

Enhance Fitness currently operates in six cities, two of which are in Saudi Arabia, where demand for personal trainers is on the rise. 

“We are in Riyadh, we are in Jeddah. We are in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sharjah,” said Mounir. “And we forecast that the highest growth of our business is, at least for the year 2024, going to be in Saudi. There are serious expansions to some of our partners in Saudi. Locations are going to be open and running very soon, and as we are contractually committed to fulfilling our part of the business, I can tell you that we have a recruitment plan that includes hundreds of people to be hired in Saudi in 2024.”

More than 50 percent of Enhance’s personal trainer roster in the Kingdom are Saudi nationals.

“They are by far some of our most successful trainers because the locals have the cultural understanding,” said Mounir. “There’s certainly a big level of expats that cater to the expat community that lives in Saudi, but also it caters to some of the Saudi nationals.”

The service in Saudi remains gender-to-gender.

“We only have male trainers servicing male clients, and female trainers servicing female clients,” said Mounir. “We see a lot of female trainers that are Saudi nationals. That is a huge portion of our current workforce. We see great discipline, we see a great work ethic, we see ambition, we see drive.”

Mounir says that Enhance also caters to gyms that want to hire their own personal trainers.

“What we do with those gyms is that we just license them the software that we build,” he said. “So, we have two segments for the business, working in parallel now. Our own lifestyle business where we hire the trainers, manage them, train them, deploy them, and optimize the business (is one). But we’re also working with other gyms who do not want to let go of that business, they want to manage it themselves, and then we make it easier for them and license them the software and they can run that business in a very efficient way.”

Mounir hopes that the awareness of the fitness industry — brought about in large part by Saudi Vision 2030 — will continue to rise in the coming months and years.

“We believe that what we do is the best prevention of illnesses and disease, and we believe that a workout is a very helpful service to humanity in general. We’re very proud of the mission,” he said. “And we have a great hope that this trend is only starting to go to its next phase. We have very large aspirations when it comes to the fitness industry.”

Topics: Enhance Fitness

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli 3-0 to maintain winning start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season

Arab News
Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli 3-0 to maintain winning start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season

Arab News

Al-Nassr kept up their perfect start to the season with a win over Al-Ahli, while Al-Hilal emerged victorious from their highly anticipated home clash with Al-Ittihad in the fifth round of matches of the Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Al-Nassr’s comprehensive 3-0 victory at home on Saturday maintains their 100 percent record at the top of the table with 15 points from five matches. Clara Luvanga scored two with Lina Boussaha getting the other.

Meanwhile, A-Hilal’s 3-2 win over their Jeddah opponents on Friday came thanks to goals from Nouf Saud, Noura Al-Hamli and Shokhan Salihi, while Al-Ittihad’s two goals came from Salma Amani, one of them a sensational solo effort that saw her slalom through the home defence.

Despite their loss, Al-Ittihad held on to second place with 10 points, followed by Al-Hilal in third with seven.

In the round’s other matches, Al-Shabab defeated Eastern Flames 2-0 on Friday, and Al-Qadisiyah beat Riyadh Club by the same scoreline the following day.

Al-Qadisyah jumped to fourth place in the table, also with seven points, on goal difference ahead of Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab in fifth and sixth.

Eastern Flames are seventh with only two points, and Riyadh are in last place with no points so far this season.

Topics: Saudi Women’s Premier League Al-Nassr Al-Ahli

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Arab News
Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Arab News

BELGRADE: Saudi national coach Yasser Al-Harbi has joined the Serbian club FK Vozdovac as an assistant coach for the first team in a move that meets the objectives of the Future Falcons Program.
Al-Harbi, who initially joined the program as an assistant coach, signed the contract with the top-tier Serbian club this week.
The FFP, which is affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, aims to develop national coaches and administrators by offering them opportunities in Europe.
Saudi coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri signed a contract earlier this month to coach the first team of Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar Club as part of the same program.
Al-Harbi, who previously served as assistant coach for AEK Athens’ reserve team, becomes the second Saudi national to coach in Europe this month following Al-Tuwaijri’s appointment.
Al-Harbi joins the Serbian SuperLiga club as an assistant coach for a season.
The champions of the Serbian SuperLiga are drawn into the primary qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League, with the second and third-placed teams participating in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al-Harbi FK Vozdovac Future Falcons Program

