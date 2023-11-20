Experts to discuss Arabic linguistic proficiency

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language is gearing up for its annual international conference, which takes place in Riyadh from Dec. 12 to 13.
More than 40 researchers, experts, specialists, and academics from 22 countries will join discussions covering studies and research on theoretical and practical aspects of testing Arabic as a second language.
With the theme “Linguistic Testing: Theories, Experiences, and Prospects,” the event will look at topics including testing frameworks grounded in international best practices and scientific standards, navigating challenges in the global dissemination of linguistic tests, recognizing the impact of those tests on educational and academic institutions, and exploring the integration of artificial intelligence into language proficiency testing.
The conference will be held under the patronage of culture minister and chairman of the academy’s board of trustees, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud. It aligns with the academy’s national, regional, and international mission, which echoes its commitment to preserving and advancing the Arabic language.
In line with the objectives of the human capability development program, an integral part of Vision 2030, the conference aims to amplify the presence of the Arabic language, promote its dissemination and utilization, and emerge as a frontrunner in proficiency testing and application.
It also serves as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s strategic commitment to fostering collaboration with institutions dedicated to teaching Arabic to non-native speakers globally.
In addition, it reinforces the Kingdom’s dedication to investing in Arabic language services, upholding its linguistic integrity, and facilitating its teaching and learning on domestic and international fronts.
Ministerial committee assigned by joint Islamic-Arab summit holds meeting with China vice president
RIYADH: The ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held a meeting with China’s Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The members of the committee who participated in the meeting included the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and Indonesia, and the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Han praised the efforts of the summit that was held in Riyadh on Nov.11 and the resulting decisions aimed at reducing the escalation in Gaza, protecting civilians, and reviving peace efforts. He also stressed China’s support for the committee’s efforts.
The vice president said China has been working, since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, to push for a ceasefire, protect civilians, allow humanitarian relief into the strip, and find a just solution to the Palestinian issue.
He added that China is keen to coordinate and work with Arab and Muslim countries to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure calm as quickly as possible.
The members of the committee praised China’s position regarding the crisis in the Gaza Strip, which they said is consistent with the positions of Muslim and Arab countries. They also highlighted the positive role played by China at the United Nations Security Council aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The meeting also discussed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and protecting unarmed civilians and vital facilities including houses of worship and hospitals, including the Al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital, from Israeli attacks.
The members of the committee stressed the importance of immediately halting Israeli military escalation, stopping the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and securing safe corridors for the entry of urgent humanitarian aid.
They also highlighted the importance of reviving the peace process in accordance with international resolutions in order to guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people and establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The members of the committee stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to move toward stopping Israeli violations of international laws.
‘Journey to Mecca’ documentary premieres in Riyadh
45-minute picture explores Ibn Battuta‘a journey from Morocco to Makkah
RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Public Library announced the documentary “Journey to Mecca: In the Footsteps of Ibn Battuta” screened at Almakan Mall in Riyadh on Monday.
General Supervisor of KAPL Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar said: “This new cultural shift, which is consistent with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the directions of the Ministry of Culture, is based on investing in various modern cultural and cognitive elements in order to provide a new intellectual awareness that connects us to the eras relating to our ancient Arab and Islamic heritage.
“The documentary film is considered one of the most important international films, and planning for its production began in 2004. It was produced by an international group and investors from the Kingdom and a number of Islamic countries.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The 45-minute documentary, which features 6,000 photographs, was shot in several locations, including ports of arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and other holy sites.
• The film was screened in several other capitals cities across the globe, including Paris, London, Singapore, New York, Jakarta, and Dubai, achieving a number of international cinema awards, including at the Houston, Boston, and Paris film festivals.
• The documentary has also been translated into a number of languages including French, Russian, Turkish and English.
The production, which has been in the works for almost 20 years, was supervised by KAPL in cooperation with King Faisal Center for Islamic Studies and Research and a number of government agencies, with the goal to enhance worldwide understanding of Islam, highlighting its true form, essence, and meaning.
Bin Moammar said that “the film allows Muslims who have not had the opportunity to perform the Hajj rituals to view it on the giant screen,” creating an immersive experience for viewers.
Hajj is one the five pillars of Islam and is performed by adults.
The film, premiering for the first time in Riyadh in IMAX, explores Hajj rituals through the real-life journey of historic traveler, explorer and scholar Ibn Battuta from Morocco to Makkah.
The 45-minute documentary, which features 6,000 photographs, was shot in several locations, including ports of arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and other holy sites.
Part of the film was also filmed in Morocco along Ibn Battuta’s journey.
The documentary’s crew included over 80 people and used a new, unique computer-aided technique to capture the time lapse of Hajj rituals.
These shots were noted by film labs in California as some of the most captivating to have ever been produced.
The film was screened in several other capitals cities across the globe, including Paris, London, Singapore, New York, Jakarta, and Dubai, achieving a number of international cinema awards, including at the Houston, Boston, and Paris film festivals.
The documentary has also been translated into a number of languages including French, Russian, Turkish and English.
Saudi crown prince announces launch of Human Capability Initiative
6,000 experts set to take part in inaugural event in Riyadh in February
Event is ‘platform to catalyze international collaboration,’ education minister says
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday announced the launch of the Human Capability Initiative, a platform designed to unify dialogue around the world on the challenges and opportunities for developing human capabilities.
The inaugural edition of the conference will run from Feb. 28-29 at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
With the theme of “Future Readiness,” the event will bring together 6,000 experts and decision-makers and more than 150 speakers from government, private and non-profit entities and think tanks around the world.
Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan, who chairs the Executive Committee of the Human Capability Development Program, described the initiative as a “global cooperative platform to catalyze international collaboration, enrich global dialogue in human capability development and contribute to the development of human skills and a prosperous global economy.”
He continued: “The conference will discuss challenges facing human capabilities development in light of global changes and the most important skills required in the future global labor market, in addition to the impact of rapid developments in the digital and economic fields on human capabilities.
“Topics addressed at HCI are of vital importance in driving new conversations on shaping policy, collaboration and private-public-third sector partnerships and investment at a global level in developing human capabilities. They will contribute to building strong and flexible economies to meet future challenges.”
On World Fisheries Day, Mehdi Khalil recalls lifetime in sector, love for working beyond shore
RIYADH: Mehdi Khalil is something of a legend in Qatif fish market, the biggest in the region and second-largest in Asia.
He has devoted his life to fishing in the Arabian Gulf and, to mark World Fisheries Day, he spoke to Arab News about his life at sea.
It began when he went fishing for the first time in 1981, when he was a secondary school student.
“My life was from school to the sea. I was enlightened by sea more than school. My life began when I bought my first boat,” he said.
After his father’s death, it fell to Khalil as the eldest child to fulfil his dad’s wishes and support the family by becoming a fisherman.
“I’m the oldest of my siblings. I did not want anyone to hold a single riyal over their head,” he added.
HIGHLIGHTS
• World Fisheries Day is observed on Nov. 21 and was designated by the UN to raise awareness of sustainable fishing practices and the need to end overfishing.
• Saudi Arabia initiated the National Fisheries Development Program in 2015 with the aim of enhancing the growth of the fisheries industry.
Khalil began fishing and pearling under his uncle’s tutelage. Now, he focuses on big game fishing.
His expeditions start with him, “first fueling my boat with gasoline and preparing the fridge with ice. Then I bring all the tools necessary, and I go to the sea. In 30 minutes, the fridge is full.”
His goal is always to fill 10 fridges that each hold around 16 kg of fish, giving him 160 kg to sell each time.
Khalil catches local favorites such as hamour (grouper), kanad (kingfish), safi (rabbitfish) and many types of shrimp. He noted that the best time to fish for kanad was at the end of the year, which coincided with the shrimp season. During that period, fishermen are only allowed to catch a single species.
When he was younger, Khalil’s daily routine was simply to go fishing to make a living. However, advances in technology have made the process far more efficient.
He said: “In the past, during hamour season, we used to catch the fish with a rod and a string. The hamour fish used to be SR40 ($10) to SR45, but today there is a shortage. The price is higher, and it has switched to dollars.”
Similar to many fishermen, Khalil operates in shallow waters using a qarqoor (fish trap), a device consisting of metal rods, wires, and net. He places many of these in an area and, on returning the next day, will find them teeming with his catch.
He pointed out that bread was ideal fish bait and should be used instead of more traditional lures such as dried fish, liquid bait, and smaller fish.
“For years, we used to use ooma (dried fish). With time the methods have changed. We use bread because it attracts the fish much better than dried fish,” he added.
But life as a fisherman can be dangerous. Khalil said: “I almost lost my life three times. I encountered danger when I was pearling. It was during a time when we would dive with just goggles and no other safety gear. I remember that day my uncle had warned me. He had said, ‘my intuition says don’t go today.’
“When I went down that day, I saw a baby shark. Luckily, he just passed by, and nothing happened. This happened to me three different times.”
World Fisheries Day is observed on Nov. 21 and was designated by the UN to raise awareness of sustainable fishing practices and the need to end overfishing.
Saudi Arabia initiated the National Fisheries Development Program in 2015 with the aim of enhancing the growth of the fisheries industry.
Mansour Al-Mushaiti, Saudi deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, said the nation’s aquaculture output surpassed 120,000 tons in 2022. The Kingdom aims to raise its fish aquaculture output to about 500,000 tons in the future.
At the MedFish4Ever conference in Malta last month, Saudi Arabia announced its commitment to protecting sustainable fish stocks and the livelihoods of fishermen, as well as investing in aquaculture projects. The Kingdom also vowed to establish regulatory frameworks and management plans for its fishing industry.
Al-Mushaiti noted that Saudi Arabia had launched several initiatives to promote sustainable fishing practices. He added that the Kingdom was responsible for coordinating efforts to manage natural resources in the Red Sea as it had the largest coastal area among its neighbors.
Saudi literary agency to transform children’s book publishing
We want to create a space where artists can connect and collaborate, while also assisting clients in obtaining high-quality creative services,” Idriss told Arab News
JEDDAH: In a bid to address challenges faced by artists and creatives in Saudi Arabia, Layal Idriss, founder of Radish House Agency, has embarked on a mission to provide support, guidance, and exceptional creative services. With a focus on the publishing industry, Idriss aims to elevate the local creative scene and contribute to the growth and development of the Saudi creative industry.
Inspired by the struggles artists face in achieving work-life balance and the need for a supportive community, Idriss, along with her husband and partner, has leveraged their own experiences to establish Radish House Agency, which aims to bridge the gap between artists and clients, offering a skilled and reliable team to meet the creative needs of clients while providing comfort and support to artists.
“We understand the pains and discomforts artists go through, and our goal is to provide them with the necessary sustenance and guidance. We want to create a space where artists can connect and collaborate, while also assisting clients in obtaining high-quality creative services,” Idriss told Arab News.
One area where Radish House Agency focuses its efforts is the publishing industry, particularly the children’s book market. Idriss noted the dominance of books lacking creativity and design, and the need for locally-made books with high-quality visuals and standards. In response, the agency, in collaboration with Dar Waraqa, aims to revolutionize the Saudi and Arab children’s book market by introducing fresh ideas and exceptional talent.
She also highlighted two key ways in which the agency supports Saudi creatives in the publishing industry.
“Firstly, we brought our experience in art academia to the fingertips of artists from all over the world through our RAD Learning platform and ensured that Saudi-based artists receive support through translating content and offering mentorship opportunities,” said Idriss.
We want to create a space where artists can connect and collaborate, while also assisting clients in obtaining high-quality creative services.
Layal Idriss, Radish House Agency founder
The courses on offer include character design, children’s book writing, children’s book illustration, and more that can be explored on radishhouse.com.
“Secondly, we offer our creative services to other publishers and work with them on understanding the value of high-quality visual appeal accompanied by new and improved themes and topics that interest children and feed their imagination as well as enhance their creativity,” she continued.
When asked about upcoming projects and collaborations, Idriss expressed excitement about working with various local and international brands and organizations. Notable collaborations include the Ministry of Culture, Chalhoub Group, Penguin Random House, Dar Al-Hudhud, Zingo and Ringo, and many more. The agency’s growing list of clients signifies their commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions.
“(The) Ministry of Culture is a great client and one of our biggest supporters. We work on so many incredible collaborations,” said Idriss.
Looking ahead, she envisions Radish House Agency playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of the Saudi creative industries. With a focus on storytelling, the agency aims to stand out by delivering unique and visionary projects.
Nouf Al-Qethami, senior brand manager at Saudi Coffee Co., said: “I was thrilled to have discovered and collaborated with Radish House Agency. Their selection of Saudi creatives and artists is unparalleled and exceptional. What sets this community apart is the invaluable guidance and mentorship provided by their experienced team.
“Working alongside Radish Agency has not only ignited my inspiration, but it has also fueled my own creative endeavors. It was incredible to be a part of such a supportive and nurturing environment that actively fosters growth and innovation.”
Idriss and her team are dedicated to aligning their services, passion, and dedication with the core values of the Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the realization of the Kingdom’s goals.
For updates and more details, check their Instagram @radishhouseagency.