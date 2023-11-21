You are here

COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum gathers world leaders to asses progress on climate action

COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum gathers world leaders to asses progress on climate action
The inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, hosted by the COP28 Presidency, will open on Nov. 30 at Expo City, Dubai.

The forum, taking place from Dec. 1-2 alongside the World Climate Action Summit, will convene more than 1,000 global heads of state, government officials, business CEOs, philanthropists and heads of NGOs seeking to accelerate and showcase progress on climate targets and industry transition through dynamic public, private, philanthropy collaboration. This first-of-its-kind multi-stakeholder engagement forum is driven by the UAE’s ambition to host an inclusive climate conference that marshals full and broad support with engagement from all regions of the world.

COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber said: “We are committed to hosting a fully inclusive COP, and it would be impossible to do this without the vital input of our business and philanthropy communities. The Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum at COP28, is a key part of our presidency’s agenda, and will help deliver concrete outcomes from the private and philanthropic sectors. The time is now for businesses and philanthropists to step up and play a leading role in helping the world meet net-zero pathways.”

The forum has announced “A Showcase Compendium of Collective Action” that details initiatives and high-level outcomes underpinned by the COP28 Action Agenda’s four key pillars of Energy Transition, Climate Finance, People and Nature, and Inclusion.

The showcase sets out initiatives that are working to harness the power of global decision-makers across public, private and philanthropic sectors to urgently tackle the climate crisis, achieve net-zero emissions, reverse nature loss and restore biodiversity. Examples of these initiatives to be platformed at the forum include:

  • The Climate Investment Platform: A climate tech fund to scale up proven climate technologies in the Global South focusing on emissions reduction.
  • The Climate and Nature Moonshots: Funding for innovation projects focused on coral restoration and energy transitions.
  • The First Movers Coalition: A coalition that commits to purchasing products/services based on clean technologies to support the decarbonization of high emitting industrial sectors.
  • The Indigenous People’s Outcome: A fund to provide direct financing for indigenous peoples and organizations, to help them protect and restore nature and biodiversity.

COP28 Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy and Chair of the Forum Badr Jafar said: “We are starting to create real and meaningful progress toward the green transition by putting the private sector at the heart of the conversation. Our action-oriented agenda directed toward the world’s top decision-makers, aims to zero in on where public-business-philanthropic partnerships can accelerate, replicate, and scale while shifting the dialogue from billions to the trillions that are required.”

The forum’s strategic delivery partner is the Sustainable Markets Initiative. Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said: “A sustainable future is the growth story of our time. To seize it, we need to define and align country, industry, and financial roadmaps. We also need to recognize and celebrate the steps leaders, companies and investors are making in the right direction. The COP28 Business Philanthropy and Climate Forum is a unique opportunity for the world’s top decision-makers to work with their peers to raise ambition, assess progress and hold up the mirror of accountability.”

Additional forum delivery partners include: International Finance Corporation, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development — Network of Foundations Working for Development, World Economic Forum, Asian Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, IDB Invest, World Business Council for Sustainable Development and XPRIZE.

Huawei has announced the 57 winners of the XMAGE Awards 2023. The competition, which spotlights photos taken with Huawei devices, named three grand prize winners, 17 best-in-category winners, 34 runner-up winners, and three honorable mentions.

This year’s winners were selected from more than 600,000 entries received between April 7 and Aug. 15 from participants from nearly 100 countries. After China, the five countries with the highest number of entries were Malaysia, Türkiye, Poland, the Philippines, and the UAE. The most popular phone models used were the P60 Pro, P40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro.

Out of the 17 best-in-category winners, one hails from Egypt. Sadek Khafagy won the award in the outdoor category for his work titled “Reflection.” His image captures the striking beauty of the unique rock formations of The Wave in Arizona. After a rainy day, water pools in this area reflect the oranges and yellows of the layered rock walls and bright blue sky. Khafagy’s photograph masterfully depicts this vista in perfect symmetry.

Regional talents honored 

A number of photographers from the Middle East and Africa region have won special awards from the Huawei community. The UAE, being one of the countries with the most submissions, bagged 10 out of the 15 MEA XMAGE Awards dolled out in 2023. Their images told rich visual stories from breathtaking landscapes, glistening architecture, and the diverse culture of the UAE. Talented photographers from Saudi Arabia and South Africa also earned special awards. The special awards had gold, silver and bronze winners in several categories ranging from portraits and art and fashion to “Hello Life” and outdoor. 

Gold winners: In the art and fashion category, the image “Art-Chitecture” captures a unique architectural design with excellent composition that almost makes it look like a flower. The portrait “Drying Up” is a monochrome shot of a man drying hotel towels, full of a sense of story. And “Water Drop” in the Hello Life category was a creatively inverted macro shot of a water droplet against a surreally colorful background.

Silver winners: In Hello Life, “Golden Summertime” encapsulated the radiance of summer in a vivid splash of golden sunset colors. The portrait “Behind the Mask” shows an Emirati girl with her eyes conveying deep emotion behind her traditional face mask, a poetic image that celebrates cultural heritage. The joyful “Best Buddies” image depicts the silhouette of children at the beach against the colorful hues of the evening sky, representing the innocence and sincerity of childhood friendship. The expressive portrait “Innocent Beauty” masterfully uses chiaroscuro lighting to accentuate the doe-eyed gaze of a young girl. In the outdoor category, “Skyscrapers” features tiny window cleaners rappelling down the gleaming facade of a soaring skyscraper. This photo contrasts immense architecture with small human figures. 

Bronze winners: The serene “The Kite Runner” captures a solitary young boy silhouetted against a misty dawn sky as he tries to fly his kite. The cinematic “Life Sun” depicts the blazing sun casting dramatic rays through the immense desert landscape of AlUla. Another spectacular shot titled “Kyrgyzstan Postcard View” documents the culmination of a rewarding nine-hour mountain trek, showcasing the cascading valleys and jagged peaks revealing themselves in a breathtaking panorama.

“The Last Light” is an atmospheric landscape taken at dusk, the fading sun casting the mountainous terrain in an ethereal glow. The “Night Under the Galaxy’s Lights” places an SUV in the middle, framed by the dazzling sweep of the Milky Way and some light-painting trickery. The image titled “There is No Love Like Snail Love” playfully highlights nature’s wonder through two spiraled gastropods tenderly exploring each other’s shells. And the portrait of a farmer carrying a woven basket on his head demonstrates excellent cultural storytelling. 

Through unique perspectives, artistry, and storytelling, these 15 photographers from the Middle East and Africa have proven themselves at the forefront of their field.

The three grand prize-winning photographs that captured the judges’ hearts include: “Dragon Clouds” by Domcar Calinawan Lagto from the Philippines, “Airshow” by Piotr Cebula from Poland, and “Fearless Eagle” by Dou Chuanli from China. Each grand prize winner will receive $10,000 from the XMAGE creation fund, to support their photography and to encourage them to continue using Huawei devices in the future.

The 17 best-in-category winners and the 34 runner-up winners will each receive $1,500 and $1000, respectively.

Outcomes from Georgetown University in Qatar’s “Sustaining the Oasis” Hiwaraat conference are poised to be a catalyst for shaping new dialogues, collaboration, and research partnerships around water security and climate change, both within the region and around the globe.

Held from Nov. 12-13, the conference was a collaboration between GU-Q and the Earth Commons Institute at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. 

Connecting policy with science, and new technology with circular and nature-based solutions, discussions shed light on the role of water as a force to achieve greater regional cooperation and stability, while driving climate change adaptation and mitigation. 

“One of the greatest values of dialogues like Hiwaraat is to kick-start important agendas for the future, to bring together people who care about common issues,” said Dean of GU-Q Dr. Safwan Masri, in his closing remarks.  “This (conference) is just the beginning of a conversation between (our campuses) and how we build an environmental presence here, in an area that is just so critical,” said Dr. Peter Marra, dean of the Earth Commons Institute.

In a keynote that resonated over the two days, Malcolm Gladwell, New York Times bestselling author and journalist, stressed the need for urgency and taking greater social risks. Speakers from more than 35 organizations, including the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, echoed this outlook, exploring how to accelerate inclusive, sustainable solutions as climate stressors, freshwater scarcity, and regional conflicts compound water challenges. 

Qatar’s water strategy was the focus of a high-level panel with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and representatives from Qatar Foundation’s environmental research centers. The country’s efforts to honor its international commitments have seen challenges evolve into opportunities for the region, speakers noted, making solutions and technologies more accessible and affordable. 

The role of Gulf countries in defining a water-secure world was the focus of another panel. Speakers pointed to achievements driven by the region’s high adaptability, investments in non-conventional water sources, and wastewater reuse. 

And although open access to water in the region has helped to drive development in the Gulf region, more sustainable consumption is needed. Roula Majdalani, senior climate change adviser, International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, said: “The agriculture sector is where you can achieve better demand management (as) more countries in the region oscillate toward food sovereignty.” She then outlined promising water-wise solutions in agriculture including circularity, technology, precision agriculture, and heat-tolerant crops.

Bridging regional water needs and global climate goals, a high-level panel discussed actionable strategies to position water in the climate agenda at COP28.

“As the negotiations become more and more complex, we focus on solutions,” said Henk Ovink, former Dutch special envoy for international water affairs. “Water, with its interlinkages with food security, energy security, and biodiversity, will play a key role in showing that, if we want to change course in the context of climate change, water is the best driver,” he added.

“With COP28 just weeks away, (ours) is an incredibly timely dialogue and the high-level findings from this conference will be shared with the COP28 Presidency team in support of water-related efforts,” said Dr. Raha Hakimdavar, senior adviser to the Dean of GU-Q and Dean of the Earth Commons Institute.

Bayanat, a provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, and Al-Yah Satellite Communications Company, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, have announced the expansion of their ambitious Earth observation space program from five to seven synthetic aperture radar satellites.

The expansion of the constellation — with technology, training, and expertise provided by program partner, ICEYE, a global leader in SAR satellite development — means that orbiting satellites will revisit the Middle East more frequently, enabling Bayanat and Yahsat to deliver near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the region as they execute their plan to serve domestic and international customers with advanced geospatial intelligence.

Using radar signals rather than light, the SAR satellite images deliver persistent monitoring of specific locations on the Earth’s surface — day and night, through the clouds, and multiple times per day — and enable government and business customers to detect detailed changes on the ground. Typical applications include identifying oil spills; monitoring maritime activities, for instance, illegal fishing or encroachment into territorial areas; and surveillance activity at ports. These capabilities are applicable to organizations across a wide range of sectors — insurance, national security, and climate change monitoring, among others.

Hasan Al-Hosani, managing director, Bayanat, said: “The decision to expand the SAR satellite fleet is one more milestone for both Bayanat and the UAE as we lay down the foundations of the new space economy. Developing our technological prowess as we build out a domestic SAR satellite industry will help to diversify our economy, generate high-tech jobs, and bolster our strategic independence.”

Ali Al-Hashemi, group CEO of Yahsat, said: “As the pioneer of the space sector in the UAE, we are proud of our role in this partnership as we extend the nation’s capabilities, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the space sector across the MENA region and actively contributing to the implementation of the UAE space strategy.” 

Yahsat has business and government customers around the globe supported by our world-class satellite communications infrastructure covering 80 percent of the world’s population. Reaffirming our extensive experience, today’s announcement further accelerates this program as we develop satellite imaging and Earth observation capabilities.”

The Future Minerals Forum has announced that Ma’aden will return as a founding partner to the event for the third consecutive year. Ma’aden, the largest multi-commodity natural resources company in the Middle East, will play a central role again in discussions shaping the global minerals sector during FMF 2024 in January.

This event will focus on creating resilient and responsible mineral value chains in the resource-rich mineral super region of Africa, Western and Central Asia. FMF 2024 will convene government leaders, mining executives, investors, and other stakeholders to drive partnership and growth contributing to a sustainable sector and strengthening global minerals supply chains.

Last year at FMF, Ma’aden made a series of significant announcements including a major joint venture with PIF, Manara Minerals, supporting global minerals supply chains that are critical to the energy transition. Ma’aden also announced milestone agreements with global mining leaders Ivanhoe Electric and Barrick Gold Corporation, helping to drive forward the development of the Kingdom’s mining sector.

The forum plays a key role in supporting investment and partnerships in Saudi Arabia and globally.

Exciting new initiatives that will be discussed at FMF 2024 include increasing human resource capacity and talent in the region through centers of excellence; developing sustainability standards that meet the requirements of host countries and maintain trust with society; and creating a green metals hub within the super region by utilizing modern technologies and developing processing centers.

FMF 2023 was a resounding success, with more than 9,000 participants attending in person and over 13,000 participating remotely. FMF 2024 is expected to have an even wider reach, with a focus on actionable solutions to the challenges facing the mining and minerals sector.

The event will be held under the patronage of King Salman, at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh from Jan. 9-11, 2024.

Johnson Controls Arabia, a provider of integrated solutions that include HVAC equipment, fire and security systems, building management systems and controls in the MENA region, has achieved remarkable energy efficiency results in its projects over the past two years. The company has reduced energy consumption in its projects by 263 gigawatt hours annually, reducing their operational costs by more than SR80 million ($21.3 million), which is equivalent to planting 3 million trees and saving the national economy 432,000 barrels of oil.

Johnson Controls Arabia recently showcased its solutions at two key industry events: the 7th RetrofitTech Saudi Summit (Nov 14-15) and the 14th Real Estate Development Summit (Nov 15-16) in Riyadh. With a guaranteed 25-30 percent reduction in energy consumption and a four to six-year ROI, the company spotlighted its retrofit services, which make up 80 percent of its business, emphasizing their role in modernizing systems. Johnson Controls Arabia also highlighted its energy-saving and aftermarket services and tailored solutions for diverse sectors and budgets.

Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, said: “At Johnson Controls Arabia, we’re dedicated to advancing ambitious national goals on carbon emissions and climate change. Our products thrive on global technological trends, boasting extended lifespans through advanced retrofit and aftermarket services. With a robust portfolio and a skilled team, we stay at the forefront, aligning seamlessly with the evolving needs of local and regional businesses.”

“We have recently initiated a comprehensive modernization process for the ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration system of a distinguished commercial center in Riyadh, enabling an annual reduction in energy consumption costs by approximately SR900,000. Replacing the project’s outdated chillers and pumps with state-of-the-art cooling management systems will also yield a tangible return on investment within a period of four to six years,” Al-Shaikh added.

Retrofit projects hold significant importance for HVAC systems as they ensure the sustainability and efficacy of these solutions and contribute to the reduction of their operational costs in the long run.

Johnson Controls Arabia ensures HVAC solutions’ long-term sustainability and ROI with a robust portfolio of support and maintenance services. Covering HVAC and BMS operations, security, energy solutions, and industrial refrigeration, the company’s 1,600 highly skilled engineers and technicians form the largest team in the Middle East and North Africa for Johnson Controls International. With 2,500 employees, the company stands as the third-largest team globally, following the US and China.

