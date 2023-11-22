You are here

  Portuguese hacker in Football Leaks scandal handed 6-month suspended sentence by French court

Portuguese hacker in Football Leaks scandal handed 6-month suspended sentence by French court

Rui Pinto, a Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website which rocked European soccer , arrives at the Paris court room on Nov. 22, 2023 in Paris. (AP)
Updated 22 November 2023
AP
  • Rui Pinto accepted the sentence proposed by the public prosecutor for hacking into PSG executives
  • The 35-year-old reportedly expressed his desire to cooperate with justice authorities in Europe and France’s financial prosecutor
PARIS: A Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “FootballLeaks” website rocked European soccer was convicted Wednesday by a Paris court and given a suspended prison sentence of six months.
Rui Pinto accepted the sentence proposed by the public prosecutor for hacking into Paris Saint-Germain executives, French media reported. He was also ordered to pay one euro in damages to PSG, which had sued as a civil party, as well as 4,000 euros ($4,360) in legal costs.
The 35-year-old Pinto reportedly expressed his desire to cooperate with justice authorities in Europe and France’s financial prosecutor.
The Paris court ruling followed Pinto’s conviction in September by a Lisbon court of nine crimes. In that case, he was given a suspended prison sentence of four years.
Pinto’s disclosures embarrassed star players, top clubs and influential agents between 2015-18 and helped drive official investigations across Europe.
The website published information about the transfer fees and salaries of such stars as Neymar, then at Barcelona, Radamel Falcao at Monaco and Gareth Bale at Real Madrid. It also alleged that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain flouted European soccer’s spending rules.
During his Paris trial, Pinto admitted that he illegally extracted data from the mailboxes belonging to PSG’s financial director, deputy general manager and a general management assistant, between 2015 and 2019, Le Parisien newspaper said.
“I accept the facts you accuse me of. I don’t see why we should prolong a trial any longer. I’ve already been in the middle of a judicial bureaucracy for five years in Portugal for facts that may be similar to those for which I’m here now,” he was quoted as saying.
After his arrest, Pinto spent 18 months in pre-trial detention in Lisbon, including seven months in isolation, before being released after starting to cooperate with Portuguese police and entering a witness protection program.
When he was extradited from Hungary, from where he hacked computers, to Portugal in 2015 to stand trial, Pinto was poised to enter a witness protection program in France, according to Pinto’s lawyers.
Pinto was granted amnesty for dozens of other crimes as part of a wider government decree giving pardons for lesser offenses that marked the visit to Portugal last month of Pope Francis.
In a second case against Pinto that still has to be tried, Portuguese prosecutors are accusing him of 377 hacking-related crimes.
That case could also take years to reach a verdict under the slow-moving Portuguese legal system.

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti
  • The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home
  • Brazil hope that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over
RIO DE JANEIRO: Until this year, Brazil’s national soccer team had never lost three games in a row. The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home. They had never had anything but win against a visiting Venezuela team, for many years the weakest in South America.
Interim coach Fernando Diniz, however, has had to endure all those setbacks in only a few months on the job — all while Brazil hope that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over.
Diniz’s troubles, and the lack of a confirmed answer from Ancelotti, have increased the pressure on the Brazilian team, even though qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup is still expected despite a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
The top six teams in the South American qualifying group will gain direct entry to the 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-place team can earn a berth in an intercontinental playoff.
Brazil, the only team never to miss a World Cup, have won only three of nine matches in 2023 — the national team’s poorest record in years. The five-time World Cup champions are in sixth place in the 10-team South American qualifying group with seven points after six matches — eight behind leader Argentina. Performances have been equally disappointing.
Many soccer analysts in Brazil say the team have struggled this year because Diniz has had little time to implement his tactics. Injuries and dwindling performances have also contributed to the team’s poor form.
The 49-year-old Diniz, who took over in July, has split his time with the national team and Brazilian club Fluminense. That alone has drawn the ire of some of his club’s fans and those of the national team. His attacking style of play is admired by many, even more so after his team’s Copa Libertadores title this year.
The interim coach is not a fan of positional play, unlike predecessor Tite, who left after six years following last year’s World Cup elimination against Croatia. Diniz doesn’t believe in spreading his players on the field. Instead, he concentrates them wherever the ball is so he can outnumber the opposition where it matters.
The problem for Brazil is that formula takes time to succeed, as it did with Fluminense. If opposing teams move the ball fast enough, they will find an unmarked man at some point, something that has happened to Brazil in several World Cup qualifying matches.
Few Brazil players coming from European leagues have understood what the coach wants from them.
“We have a different style. It is different from what we had with Tite,” Brazil defender Emerson Royal said Wednesday. “It is not easy to play like that. Few teams in the world can do that. What Diniz is trying to do with Brazil is a very hard thing to do.”
Royal, one of the players who got the most jeers at the Maracana Stadium on Tuesday before the loss to Argentina, is another part of the team’s problems this year. The right back is among the players struggling to do well for both his club and the national team, but still starting matches for Brazil because of a lack of options and injuries.
That is also the case for defenders Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, left back Renan Lodi, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Raphinha. To make it worse, Brazil have lost some of their best to injury, including starters like Neymar, Casemiro and Vinicius Júnior.
“If I were there I think I would have made some mess with them,” Neymar said on social media about the match against Argentina.
The next South American qualifying matches will take place in September, after the Copa America in the United States. That long gap will allow the team to recover some of their players and give more room to promising strikers like center forward Vitor Roque, currently injured and signed by Barcelona, and teenage sensation Endrick, who will join Real Madrid next year.
Critics will have to wait until the first friendlies of 2024 to see if any lessons have been learned. Brazil will play in Europe against England and Spain in preparation for Copa America.
Until then, Brazil’s coach will have to deal with upset fans.
“Our fans chanting ‘Ole’ for Argentina when they passed the ball was a little too much,” Diniz said after Brazil’s loss. “Getting bitter about the team because they are not winning is extremely understandable. We need to live with the jeers and the pressure.”

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat
Updated 22 November 2023
Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat
  • The diplomatic spat began after the match, when Venezuelan players accused Peruvian police of beating them when they went to greet fans
  • “The Peruvian government has carried out another arbitrary act against the Venezuelans,” Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on social media
CARACAS: Venezuela on Wednesday accused the Peruvian government of “kidnapping” its national football team, accusing Lima of refusing to allow the team’s aircraft to refuel after a 1-1 draw between the two teams in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.
The diplomatic spat began after the match, when Venezuelan players accused Peruvian police of beating them when they went to greet fans on Tuesday night.
It was a tumultuous night for the South American qualifiers, after a match between Brazil and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro led to ugly clashes between fans.
“The Peruvian government has carried out another arbitrary act against the Venezuelans by preventing the plane bringing the team back from refueling,” Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on social media.
“This is kidnapping as vengeance against our team which played an extraordinary match” in Lima, he added.
The Peruvian government said that it “has not ordered any measure that prohibits the refueling” of the aircraft” and that “it is taking steps to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”
“The aforementioned aircraft has been experiencing private commercial supply restrictions beyond the control of the Peruvian State,” he added.
Hours earlier, Venezuelan footballer Nahuel Ferraresi showed bandages on his right hand, saying Peruvian police “beat me.”
“These are things which should not happen. The match was over and we went to thank our Venezuelan supporters,” he said.
Ferraresi said another player had handed his jersey over to fans, and he was about to throw his to the crowd when the police blocked him.
“Then others got angry, I don’t know what happened, and (the police) took out their batons to hit us. They hit me twice... but it’s not a serious injury.”
Videos of the incident, which show Peruvian police officers brandishing their batons against the players, have gone viral on social media.
Venezuela’s football federation condemned “acts of discrimination and xenophobia” against the team and their fans.
After the draw, Peru is in last place in the qualifiers, while Venezuela — which has never qualified for a World Cup — is in an unprecedented fourth place.
Before the match, Peruvian police carried out an unusual identity check among fans, and were accused of targeting Venezuelans.
This move comes a week after a controversial decree came into force authorizing the government to expel foreigners.
Peru is home to some 1.5 million Venezuelan immigrants, many of whom have fled a crippling economic crisis at home.

English soccer club Barnsley removed from the FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player

English soccer club Barnsley removed from the FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player
Updated 22 November 2023
English soccer club Barnsley removed from the FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player

English soccer club Barnsley removed from the FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player
  • The third-division team said an “administrative error” was to blame for fielding the unnamed player
  • The club have fully cooperated with the investigation and have accepted the FA’s decision
LONDON: English soccer club Barnsley were kicked out of this season’s FA Cup on Wednesday for fielding an ineligible player.
The third-division team said an “administrative error” was to blame for fielding the unnamed player in their first round replay against Horsham on Nov. 14. Barnsley won the game 3-0.
“The club have fully cooperated with the investigation and have accepted the FA’s decision,” Barnsley said in a statement. “We would like to apologize to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error. This mistake — although unintentional — falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve.”
The FA said non-league club Horsham had been reinstated in the competition and have advanced to the second round, where they will play fourth-division team Sutton on Dec. 2.
Premier League teams enter the FA Cup in the third round.
Neither the FA nor Barnsley immediately responded to requests to identify the player, who the governing body said was ineligible because he had not been “correctly” registered in time for the original game on Nov. 3, which ended in a 3-3 draw.
“Barnsley admitted this charge and acknowledged that the breach had occurred,” the FA said.
Barnsley said they had conducted an internal investigation and “put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again.”

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Updated 22 November 2023
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
  • Messi: It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history
  • The longstanding sporting rivalry between two of the most successful teams in world soccer hit fever pitch after the Brazilian police charged Argentinian fans in response to fighting in the stands
RIO DE JANEIRO: Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier that was delayed by half an hour on Tuesday after police clashed with fans at a sold out Maracana Stadium.

The longstanding sporting rivalry between two of the most successful teams in world soccer hit fever pitch after the Brazilian police charged Argentinian fans in response to fighting in the stands during the national anthems.

The world champions, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room for more than 10 minutes.

The players eventually returned and the match started in a tumult of noise as local fans roared their support of the five-times world champions, who were looking to get their campaign back on track after losing successive qualifiers for the first time.

Instead, they plunged to a third straight defeat, their first ever at home in a World Cup qualifier, to stand sixth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Argentina and in the last spot that guarantees a berth at the 2026 finals.

“The truth is that this group continues to achieve historic things, once again,” Argentina captain Lionel Messi told reporters.

“Obviously, at the beginning it was bad because we saw how they were beating people.

“You think about the family, the people who are there, who don’t know what’s going on and we are more concerned about that than playing a match. At that point the match was secondary...

“After that, winning this game like this I think is one of the most important wins that this group has achieved.

“It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history.”

After all the pre-match drama, it was a nervy first half with 22 fouls, three bookings and several skirmishes as rival players frequently faced off and the referee flashed cards in an attempt to calm the situation.

Brazil were arguably the better side and almost scored from a corner just before halftime through a Gabriel Martinelli strike that defender Christian Romero cleared off the goal line.

Despite being without key players like Vinicius Jr and Neymar because of injuries and losing their captain Marquinhos to a leg issue halfway throughout the game, Brazil kept up the pressure.

They wasted a golden opportunity to score in the 47th minute when Martinelli missed an absolute sitter, striking a close-range shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Argentina held on and made the most of one of the few chances they created in the 63rd minute, when defender Otamendi rose high to power home a Giovani Lo Celso corner.

It was Argentina’s only shot on target and Brazil’s misery was compounded when substitute midfielder Joelinton was sent off for hitting Rodrigo de Paul in the face in the 82nd minute, only three minutes after he came off the bench.

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
Updated 22 November 2023
Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
  • The celebrations were tinged with relief for 38-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and a Croatia team that had 23 attempts on goal
  • Wales now hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs in March with 12 teams involved
LONDON: Croatia overcame some nerves and a stubborn Armenia team to win 1-0 and secure the last automatic qualifying spot for next year’s European Championship on Tuesday.

The Croats needed a win to guarantee qualification along with Group D winner Turkiye. But it was tense in Zagreb until midfielder Ante Budimir headed in Borna Sosa’s cross in the 43rd minute. The celebrations were tinged with relief for 38-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and a Croatia team that had 23 attempts on goal.

A slipup would have given Wales hope if it beat Turkiye in Cardiff, but coach Rob Page’s team drew 1-1. Neco Williams put the Wales ahead early before attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici equalized with a penalty in the 70th.

The top two finishers from each of the 10 groups advance, while hosts Germany were automatically qualified.

Wales now hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs in March with 12 teams involved.

Elsewhere, France’s perfect record in qualifying came to an end when it drew 2-2 at Greece in Athens. Kylian Mbappe hit the crossbar in the final seconds after coming off the bench for World Cup runner-up France.

After conceding a record 14 goals to France, tiny Gibraltar lost 6-0 at home to the already qualified Netherlands.

Forward Calvin Stengs scored a hat trick, while midfielders Mats Wieffer and Teun Koopmeiners each scored before striker Cody Gapko completed the scoring.

Gibraltar finished qualifying with 41 goals conceded in eight games and none scored. In comparison, two-time European champion France netted 29 goals and allowed three.

Group I winners Romania beat visiting Switzerland 1-0 in a match with nothing at stake since both had already qualified to Euro 2024. Center forward Denis Alibec scored the only goal early in the second half.

In the other Group I matches, third-place Israel won 2-0 at Andorra thanks to an own goal and a late effort from midfielder Gadi Kinda to finish three points ahead of Belarus, who won 1-0 at Kosovo courtesy of forward Dmitri Antilevski’s effort late in the first half.

QUALIFIED TEAMS

Along with Germany, the qualified nations are Albania, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Turkiye.

The draw for Euro 2024 will be held on Dec. 2.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Three teams out of 12 hopefuls will advance. The semifinals are on March 21 and the finals take place five days later.

The playoff draw is next Thursday. Here is how the three final routes to Germany look:

Path A: Robert Lewandowski’s Poland vs. Estonia; Wales vs. either Finland or Ukraine or Iceland.

Path B: Israel vs. Ukraine or Iceland; Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland or Ukraine.

Path C: Kazakhstan face Greece with the winner taking on either Georgia or Luxembourg.

FADING FORCE

Germany lost 2-0 to Austria in a friendly to leave the tournament hosts in turmoil yet again and with less than seven months until the June 14-July 14 competition begins.

Germany have won just two of their last 10 games and conceded 22 goals in that time. Coach Julian Nagelsmann was hired in September to replace the fired Hansi Flick and won his first game but is winless in three since.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria the lead in the 29th minute and, after Germany forward Leroy Sané was sent off for shoving Philipp Mwene to the ground, Christoph Baumgartner finished in style with a lob in the 73rd.

