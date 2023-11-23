You are here

War on Gaza
Iran top diplomat meets Hezbollah chief in Lebanon

Iran top diplomat meets Hezbollah chief in Lebanon
Hassan Nasrallah, second right, meets Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, second left, and assistant foreign minister Mehdi Shoushtari, left, and the deputy to Iranian ambassador to Beirut, right, in an undisclosed location in Lebanon. (Hezbollah media office via AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
  • Border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed escalating exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war began
  • Clashes primarily involve Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, along with Palestinian groups
BEIRUT: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met with Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah which has traded deadly cross-border fire with Israel since the start of the Gaza war, the Lebanese movement said Thursday.
Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, the border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed escalating exchanges of fire, primarily involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, along with Palestinian groups.
The clashes have raised fears of a broader conflagration.
In a statement, Hezbollah said Amir-Abdollahian and Nasrallah “reviewed the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, and... the efforts made to end the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.”
Amir-Abdollahian, who warned on Wednesday that the war could spiral out of control, left Beirut for Doha after their meeting, Iran’s Nour news agency reported.
Hezbollah said on Thursday morning that it fired 48 Katyusha rockets at military base at Ein Zeitim, near the town of Safed in northern Israel, about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the border.
It said it also carried out at least 10 other attacks on Israeli positions near the frontier, and claimed to have caused casualties.
The Israeli army shelled several locations in southern Lebanon in response, said Lebanon’s National News Agency.
Hezbollah says it has been acting in support of Hamas since the Palestinian Islamist movement’s October 7 attacks on Israel, which Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and its retaliatory air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 14,000 people, thousands of them children, according to the Hamas government that rules the Palestinian territory.
The violence between Israel and Hezbollah has claimed at least 108 lives in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 14 civilians, including three journalists, according to an AFP count.
Six Israeli soldiers and three civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, according to the authorities.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Arab, Muslim ministers call for extension to Gaza truce during meeting with French president, FM

Arab, Muslim ministers call for extension to Gaza truce during meeting with French president, FM
Arab News
  • The ministerial commitee arrived in France after a trip to China, Russia and the UK as part of tour to push for Gaza ceasefire
  • Arab diplomats called on France to use its influence to push for a complete and sustainable ceasefire
PARIS: The ministerial committee assigned by the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit has pointed out the need to build on the four-day humanitarian truce in Gaza, turning it into a permanent ceasefire.

The appeal came during meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries earlier arrived in Paris after a trip to China, Russia and the UK as part of a tour of permanent member states of the UN Security Council to push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

During meetings with Macron and Colonna, the committee, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, welcomed the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas, which would see a pause in fighting for four days to allow the release of 50 Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for at least 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons and the entry of more humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Noting the role of the UN Security Council and international community in ending hostilities in Gaza, the Arab diplomats called on France to use its influence to push for a complete and sustainable ceasefire.

The ministers also reiterated calls for the opening a safe humanitarian corridor to deliver vital humanitarian aid and fuel into Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza

Al-Shifa doctor says Gaza hospital’s director arrested by Israeli forces

Al-Shifa doctor says Gaza hospital’s director arrested by Israeli forces
AFP
  • Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors
A doctor at Gaza’s largest hospital Al-Shifa said that the facility’s director and several other medical personnel were arrested by Israeli forces on Thursday.

Thee director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, has been frequently quoted by international media about the conditions inside Al-Shifa, a major focus of the Israeli ground offensive following the militants’ October 7 attacks.

The Israeli army, which raided the hospital last week, has alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City to stage attacks.

Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

“Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors,” said Khalid Abu Samra, a chief of department at the hospital.

An official in the Hamas-run health ministry specified to AFP that one other doctor and two nurses had been detained, as well as the hospital director.

In a statement, Hamas said it “strongly denounces” the arrest of Salmiya and his colleagues, calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to work toward their “immediate release.”

Instructions to evacuate the hospital were issued on Saturday, prompting the exodus of hundreds of patients and displaced toward the supposedly safer south of the Palestinian territory.

Salmiya said last week that he had received the evacuation order from Israeli forces after having refused a previous one.

But the Israeli army said the evacuations were carried out at the “request” of Abu Salmiya.

The military released an audio recording presented as a conversation between Salmiya and a senior Israeli officer in which the two men blame each other for the evacuation.

Israeli officials claim Hamas operated a command center in tunnels under the hospital for years — an accusation the Islamist movement and medical personnel reject.

On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers escorted journalists to a tunnel shaft they said was part of a vast underground network used by Hamas.

Al-Shifa hospital has been the scene of an extended Israeli special forces operation as part of its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where the Hamas-run government says more than 14,000 people have been killed, most of them women and children.

It came after Hamas militants poured across the border in an unprecedented attack on October 7. Israeli officials say about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 240 taken hostage.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel

US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon

US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon
AFP
  • Houthis have launched a series of drones and missiles toward Israel since the October 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war
BAGDHAD: A US warship patrolling the Red Sea intercepted multiple attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Thursday, the US Central Command said.
“On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen,” CENTCOM said on X.
“The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury,” it added.
The Houthis have declared themselves part of an “axis of resistance” of Iran’s allies and proxies retaliating against Israel’s war with Hamas.
The conflict has raised the specter of a broader Middle East conflagration, with the frontier between Lebanon and Israel also seeing near-daily exchanges of fire.
The Houthis in Yemen have launched a series of drones and missiles toward Israel since the October 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
On Wednesday, Israel said it had intercepted a “cruise missile” heading for the south of the country, a shot claimed by the Houthi rebels.
“Our forces launched missiles at various military targets” in southern Israel, Yahia Saree, spokesman for the armed wing of the Houthis, wrote on X.
“We will continue to carry out military operations until the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank stops,” he added.
The Houthis have also threatened to target Israeli shipping and on Sunday said they seized the Galaxy Leader, an Israel-linked cargo vessel and its 25 international crew, at the entrance to the Red Sea.
Israel’s military said the seizure was a “very grave incident of global consequence,” and a US military official said it was “a flagrant violation of international law.”
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas said they had agreed on a four-day cease-fire during which there will be a hostage and prisoner swap.
Around 240 hostages were taken by Hamas and other Palestinian gunmen during bloody raids into Israel on October 7, which also killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
The attack prompted a major Israeli offensive into Hamas-run Gaza, which authorities there say has killed more than 14,000 people, two thirds of them women and children.

Topics: War on Gaza Houthis Yemen US Israel

Israel unveils claimed Hamas hideout beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital

Israel unveils claimed Hamas hideout beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital
AP
  • The living quarters, located at the end of the tunnel, appeared to be out of use
  • Israel has not yet unveiled the purported center, but the military portrayed the underground hideout as its most significant discovery yet
GAZA CITY: The Israeli military on Wednesday unveiled what it claimed was a Hamas military facility under Gaza’s largest hospital, showing what appeared to be a subterranean dormitory to a group of foreign journalists who were given a rare glimpse inside the besieged enclave.
Dozens of soldiers escorted journalists through a narrow stone tunnel — which the military said stretched 150 meters (164 yards) — to a series of underground bunkers beneath Shifa Hospital in a shattered Gaza City.
The living quarters, located at the end of the tunnel, had an air conditioner, kitchen, bathroom and pair of metal cots in a room fashioned from rusty white tile. They appeared to be out of use.
Since Israel declared war against Hamas on Oct. 7, it has repeatedly accused the Islamic militant group of using Gaza’s hospitals as cover for military use. It has paid special attention to Shifa, saying Hamas has hidden command centers and bunkers underneath the hospital’s sprawling grounds.
Israel has not yet unveiled this purported center, but the military portrayed the underground hideout as its most significant discovery yet. Hamas and the hospital administration have denied Israel’s accusations.
“Shifa Hospital is the hugest hospital in Gaza, and it’s also the hugest terror facility of Hamas,” said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesperson, as bombardment thundered nearby. “Hamas battalion commanders were conducting command and control, firing rockets from here.”
The Associated Press could not independently verify Hagari’s claims.
The AP was allowed access to Gaza on the condition that its journalist stay with the Israeli military convoy throughout the four-hour tour and submit all material to a military censor ahead of publication. There is no other way for foreign journalists to currently access the enclave.
The war was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border attack that killed some 1,200 people and took 240 others hostage. Israel’s intense aerial campaign and devastating ground invasion have leveled entire neighborhoods, and well over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory.
Bent on toppling Gaza’s Hamas rulers, Israel describes the heavy toll as the inevitable cost of fighting militants who use civilians as human shields and fire rockets from densely populated neighborhoods. Israel says at least some of the hostages were brought to Shifa.
On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers showed the foreign journalists weaponry they said they found at Shifa, including dozens of AK-47 assault rifles, 20 grenades and several drones. Hagari said the cache was just a small sample.
The Israeli military has plowed through northern Gaza over the past month, leaving a trail of destruction in its effort to bomb Hamas’ tunnel network and other targets. Hamas fighters have used the underground network to ambush Israeli troops. In addition to the tunnel it showed journalists, the army says it had uncovered another two shafts near Shifa.
Although the trip was tightly controlled by the Israeli army, journalists could still catch glimpses of life in Gaza. From outside the hospital gates, at least a couple dozen exhausted Palestinians could be seen gathering their belongings, apparently ahead of an evacuation.
Hundreds of patients and doctors remain stranded at the besieged hospital. Thousands more who had been sheltering in its courtyard fled south last week as Israeli tanks drew close and fighting raged.
At one point, several Palestinians leaning out of a window at Shifa locked eyes with journalists. One man gave a thumbs-up. Others started to yell. Israeli soldiers shepherded the journalists away.
What remained on Gaza City’s ghostly streets were the ruins of collapsed buildings, spewing rubble onto streets. The facade of one abandoned building had been blown off, revealing furnished living rooms, glassware in cabinets somehow intact, mirrors still mounted on walls. Fortified bulldozers clawed through sand and gravel to clear the way for more tanks.
About 20 Israeli soldiers sat on the side of a road. They smiled and posed for the journalists’ cameras.
“There’s a great morale. Everyone’s ready to do what has to be done. Everyone’s ready to fight for the country,” said Staff Sgt. Oren, an Israeli soldier who said he is originally from Los Angeles. “Even when it’s hard, you sit with your friends and joke around a little bit. At the end of the day, you know why you’re here.”
The city’s coastal promenade that once bustled with cafes and coffee shops was gone. Instead, there was rubble and a single lifeguard hut. Recent bombing sent black plumes rising into the sky. Gunbattles could be heard rattling in the distance.
In the midst of the devastation, a line of Palestinian evacuees could be seen carrying their bags and other belongings. As the journalists in the Israeli army convoy passed by, they held their ID cards up to the armored personnel carriers. Some of them waved white flags.

Topics: War on Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday
AFP
  • Truce deal was approved by Israeli government early Wednesday and had been widely expected to take effect on Thursday
  • Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day truce during which Palestinian militants would free at least 50 of the hostages taken on Oct. 7
JERUSALEM: Israeli officials said there would be no pause in the Gaza fighting or any release of hostages held by Hamas before Friday, despite the two sides agreeing a truce.

The agreement was approved by the Israeli government early Wednesday and had been widely expected to take effect on Thursday.

But an Israeli official told AFP early Thursday there would be no halt in the fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers “before Friday.”

The official’s comments came shortly after national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said late Wednesday that none of the hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7 would be freed before Friday.

“The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” he said in a statement.

“The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday.”

Minutes earlier, Israeli officials notified journalists that a media center would open in Tel Aviv at noon on Thursday “to cover the return of the hostages.”

Hanegbi gave no further details, and Israeli officials did not immediately offer any explanation for the developments.

Under the deal, Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day truce in the Gaza war during which the Palestinian militants would free at least 50 of the hostages taken in their deadly attacks in a series of daily batches.

In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into the coastal territory after more than six weeks of bombardment, heavy fighting and a crippling siege.

The hostages to be freed in the process are women and children, and the Palestinian prisoners are women and teenage boys aged 18 and under.

The war started after Hamas militants on October 7 launched the worst attack in Israel’s history, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, Israel says.

Israel launched a major bombing campaign and then a ground offensive in Gaza which Hamas says has killed 14,100 people, thousands of them children.

