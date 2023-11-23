UAE’s Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan partner to decarbonize hard-to-abate steel sector

RIYADH: The UAE’s hard-to-abate steel sector is on course to witness accelerated decarbonization efforts thanks to a new first-of-its-kind green hydrogen project in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., also known as Masdar, has collaborated with Emirates Steel Arkan to develop the project.

Situated within the production facilities at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi, this initiative marks a significant partnership, as reported by the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM.

Moreover, the project, which is currently in the installation phase and is expected to be commissioned in early 2024, will demonstrate the use of green hydrogen instead of natural gas to extract iron from iron ore, which is a key step in steelmaking.

The development aligns with the rising global demand for green steel, which presents several growth potentials for the UAE’s steel industry. The Gulf country seeks to be among the leaders in decarbonizing the global steel value chain.

It also aligns well with the UAE’s strategy of making the country one of the world’s largest hydrogen producers by 2031.

“Steel is an essential commodity driving economic growth and creating jobs and this project presents huge potential for reducing emissions while increasing trade,” CEO of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi said.

He added: “Masdar has been pioneering renewable energy projects around the world for more than 17 years.”

Al-Ramahi highlighted that the UAE will again demonstrate its climate leadership by hosting COP28 from Nov. 30-Dec. 12 at Expo City Dubai.

The CEO explained that as the country’s clean energy powerhouse, Masdar seeks to continue using innovation and partnership to guarantee a cleaner and greener future.

On Emirates Steel Arkan’s side, Group CEO Saeed Ghumran Al-Remeithi highlighted that this project represents a major milestone in the firm’s commitment to realizing its sustainability objectives.

“We strongly believe in the power of collaboration to achieve our ambitious decarbonization roadmap and are delighted to partner with Masdar to realize this goal,” Al-Remeithi said.

The cutting-edge technologies being utilized and the strategic collaborations are propelling the industry’s shift toward a more sustainable future, in line with the UAE’s strategic commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.