UAE's Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan partner to decarbonize hard-to-abate steel sector

UAE’s Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan partner to decarbonize hard-to-abate steel sector
The UAE seeks to be among the leaders in decarbonizing the global steel value chain. Shutterstock
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
UAE’s Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan partner to decarbonize hard-to-abate steel sector

UAE’s Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan partner to decarbonize hard-to-abate steel sector
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The UAE’s hard-to-abate steel sector is on course to witness accelerated decarbonization efforts thanks to a new first-of-its-kind green hydrogen project in the Middle East and North Africa region.  

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., also known as Masdar, has collaborated with Emirates Steel Arkan to develop the project.    

Situated within the production facilities at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi, this initiative marks a significant partnership, as reported by the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM.  

Moreover, the project, which is currently in the installation phase and is expected to be commissioned in early 2024, will demonstrate the use of green hydrogen instead of natural gas to extract iron from iron ore, which is a key step in steelmaking.  

The development aligns with the rising global demand for green steel, which presents several growth potentials for the UAE’s steel industry. The Gulf country seeks to be among the leaders in decarbonizing the global steel value chain.

It also aligns well with the UAE’s strategy of making the country one of the world’s largest hydrogen producers by 2031.

“Steel is an essential commodity driving economic growth and creating jobs and this project presents huge potential for reducing emissions while increasing trade,” CEO of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi said.

He added: “Masdar has been pioneering renewable energy projects around the world for more than 17 years.”

Al-Ramahi highlighted that the UAE will again demonstrate its climate leadership by hosting COP28 from Nov. 30-Dec. 12 at Expo City Dubai.

The CEO explained that as the country’s clean energy powerhouse, Masdar seeks to continue using innovation and partnership to guarantee a cleaner and greener future.

On Emirates Steel Arkan’s side, Group CEO Saeed Ghumran Al-Remeithi highlighted that this project represents a major milestone in the firm’s commitment to realizing its sustainability objectives.

“We strongly believe in the power of collaboration to achieve our ambitious decarbonization roadmap and are delighted to partner with Masdar to realize this goal,” Al-Remeithi said.

The cutting-edge technologies being utilized and the strategic collaborations are propelling the industry’s shift toward a more sustainable future, in line with the UAE’s strategic commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.

Dubai Financial Market to launch carbon credits trading platform at COP28

Dubai Financial Market to launch carbon credits trading platform at COP28
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Dubai Financial Market to launch carbon credits trading platform at COP28

Dubai Financial Market to launch carbon credits trading platform at COP28
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: New businesses and environmentally conscious companies stand to benefit from a new carbon credits mechanism set to be launched in Dubai during the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference. 

The Dubai Financial Market announced its plans to launch a trial platform during the COP28 at the end of this month, aiming to contribute to the development of a low-carbon economy by providing a tool to assist companies in managing unavoidable carbon emissions. 

In a statement, the DFM said that the platform would be developed in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation. It emphasized the participation of reputable companies including Arqaam Capital, BHM Capital and EFG Hermes, as well as Emirates NBD Securities, all of whom have been approved as brokers on the platform. 

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Capital markets play a pivotal role in driving the development of a low carbon economy by facilitating project capital raising, enhancing price discovery and transparency, and centralizing liquidity.” 

The platform, catering to qualified institutional investors, is scheduled to commence trading from Dec. 4 to 8, 2023, with the settlement of carbon credit transactions concluding on Jan. 10, 2024. 

He added: “The launch of carbon credit trading represents a logical progression for DFM as a platform for ESG-focused themes and building on our existing track record.” 

As the global economy accelerates its decarbonization, Ali stressed the demand for carbon project financing is poised to surge and the necessity to trade credits will grow in tandem. 

He invited other Dubai businesses and project developers to join DFM in this pilot endeavor. 

The initiative will witness the participation of 17 UAE-based companies and institutions including the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai World and Dubai Municipality.  

This will also encompass Dubai International Financial Centre, Emirates NBD Bank and Majid Al Futtaim.  

Additionally, Shuaa Capital, Al Ansari Financial Services and Emaar Properties will also be part of the initiative along with Salik and Tabreed. 

Credits traded on the DFM will originate from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the company My Carbon, involving internationally accredited projects worldwide, with a focus on avoiding and reducing emissions. 

“DEWA is leading in this aspect, and we’re delighted to play a pivotal role in DFM’s pioneering carbon pilot initiative, set to launch during COP28,” said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, CEO of DEWA. 

He added that their participation aligned with the UAE’s vision of building a green economy. 

It also aimed to achieve the goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. 

Al-Tayer said the objective is to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. 

The launch of this trading platform marks a significant step for Dubai in contributing to global efforts to combat climate change and transition toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious economy. 

IEA forecasts 75% drop in global oil and gas demand needed by 2050 to meet 1.5°C target 

IEA forecasts 75% drop in global oil and gas demand needed by 2050 to meet 1.5°C target 
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

IEA forecasts 75% drop in global oil and gas demand needed by 2050 to meet 1.5°C target 

IEA forecasts 75% drop in global oil and gas demand needed by 2050 to meet 1.5°C target 
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Global demand for oil and gas needs to decline by over 75 percent by 2050 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the International Energy Agency. 

According to an IEA report released on Nov. 23, the market for the fossil fuels is expected to peak by 2030.

However, it would drop by 45 percent below today’s levels by 2050 if governments worldwide deliver in full on their national energy and climate pledges. 

The report said: “To align with a 1.5 degrees Celcius scenario, these emissions need to be cut by more than 60 percent by 2030 from today’s levels, and the emissions intensity of global oil and gas operations must near zero by the early 2040s.” 

The report, titled “The Oil and Gas Industry in Net Zero Transitions,” explored the industry’s potential to adopt a more responsible approach and actively contribute to the evolving energy landscape. 

It emphasized that the industry’s contribution to clean energy investment is minimal, with only 1 percent from oil and gas companies globally.  

Furthermore, 60 percent of this investment is borne by four companies, highlighting the need for a broader and more concerted effort across the sector. 

The IEA underscored the considerable emissions potential for improvement, especially in methane reduction, which accounts for half of total oil and gas operations emissions. 

While acknowledging that production of these fuels will continue at lower levels in net-zero transitions, the report called for clear consumer signals to guide producers’ decisions on future spending. 

It estimated that the $800 billion currently invested annually in the oil and gas sector is double what is required to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030. 

Released ahead of the UN climate change conference in Dubai, or COP28, the report emphasized the urgent need for the fossil fuel industry, responsible for over half of the world’s energy supply and employing nearly 12 million workers globally, to align its operations with the Paris Agreement goals. 

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement: “The oil and gas industry is facing a moment of truth at COP28 in Dubai. With the world suffering the impacts of a worsening climate crisis, continuing with business as usual is neither socially nor environmentally responsible.” 

He added: “The industry needs to commit to genuinely helping the world meet its energy needs and climate goals – which means letting go of the illusion that implausibly large amounts of carbon capture are the solution.” 

Despite the challenges, the report identified opportunities for the oil and gas sector to play a significant role in clean energy transitions. 

Approximately 30 percent of the energy consumed in 2050 could come from technologies such as hydrogen, carbon capture, offshore wind, and liquid biofuels, leveraging the industry’s skills and resources. 

However, achieving this would require a substantial shift in financial resource allocation, with the report recommending that oil and gas producers invest 50 percent of their capital expenditures in clean energy projects by 2030. 

The report concluded that carbon capture, while a crucial transition strategy, cannot sustain the status quo and emphasizes the need for proactive decisions by the fossil fuel sector to navigate the journey to net-zero emissions. 

UAE top banks witness strong profitability Q3: Alvarez & Marsal 

UAE top banks witness strong profitability Q3: Alvarez & Marsal 
Updated 23 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

UAE top banks witness strong profitability Q3: Alvarez & Marsal 

UAE top banks witness strong profitability Q3: Alvarez & Marsal 
Updated 23 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE’s top banks witnessed strong profitability in the third quarter of this year, primarily propelled by an increase in non-interest income and reduced impairment charges, according to global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal.  

Analysis from the consulting firm indicated that the UAE’s banking sector experienced improved profitability in the third quarter, driven by a 15.4 percent quarter-on-quarter uptick in total operational income and a 2.4 percent growth in non-core income during the same period. 

The report highlighted a 11.7 percent reduction in impairment charges for UAE banks in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.  

Consequently, nine out of the 10 surveyed banks reported an improvement in the cost of risk, which enhanced by 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter, settling at 0.6 percent in the third quarter. 

The findings are derived from Alvarez & Marsal’s analysis of the financial performance of the UAE’s 10 largest financial institutions, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

The study also encompasses Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Mashreq Bank, along with Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Fujairah, and National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah, as well as Sharjah Islamic Bank. 

Asad Ahmed, managing director and head of Middle East financial services at Alvarez & Marsal said in a statement: “This report showcases a robust third quarter for the UAE banks, buoyed by a higher interest rate environment and a meaningful reduction in impairment charges.” 

He added: “Lenders are benefitting from healthy liquidity conditions supported by high oil prices, foreign capital inflows and moderate credit demand amid rising interest rates.”   

The report further noted that loans and advances provided by these banks witnessed a 2.4 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the second quarter of this year, predominantly fueled by corporate and wholesale borrowings.  

According to the report, aggregate deposits in these banks grew by 3.9 percent in the third quarter, compared to the previous three-month period, while the loan-to-deposit ratio decreased 1.1 percent points to 75.2 percent during the same period.  

Dubai attracts 92 new businesses in first 9 months of 2023

Dubai attracts 92 new businesses in first 9 months of 2023
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dubai attracts 92 new businesses in first 9 months of 2023

Dubai attracts 92 new businesses in first 9 months of 2023
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai witnessed 92 businesses relocate to the emirate in the first nine months of 2023 in a boost to its global business outlook.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce revealed that 15 multinational companies and 77 small and medium enterprises were now present in the emirate.

The chamber further reported that it had aided the expansion of 33 Dubai-based companies into global markets by increasing their exports or helping them establish a presence abroad.

“We are continuing to leverage our network of representative offices across the globe to attract inward investment and support foreign companies seeking to set up in Dubai and expand into the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and beyond,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai International Chamber, said in a release.

“Through our services, resources, and public and private sector connections, we are assisting Dubai companies to expand their businesses and capture diverse investment and export opportunities in overseas markets,” he added.

As outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda, also referred to as D33, the chamber is committed to enhancing trade and investment as a critical component of its objectives. The goal is to strengthen economic growth, doubling the size of the UAE’s economy by 2033.

In alignment with the “Dubai Global” initiatives’ target of establishing 50 offices by 2030, the chamber launched international branches during the third quarter of 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Milan in Italy, and Paris in France.

By expanding globally, the chamber hopes to attract foreign companies, SMEs and investors to Dubai by facilitating communication and economic cooperation channels.

In its statement, the body underscored that it targets 30 international markets of strategic importance through the growing network of representative offices.

Earlier in the year, the chamber launched the “New Horizons“ initiative to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies in global markets.

The initiative enables companies to join international roadshows to explore potential investment opportunities and economic partnerships.

The “Global Expansion Series,” a project launched by the chamber this year, also aims to support the international growth of local companies and their expansion into global markets.

By the end of the third quarter of 2023, the chamber hosted two events as part of this initiative, with the participation of more than 100 companies.

Dubai's inflation moderates to 4.27% in October: official data

Dubai’s inflation moderates to 4.27% in October: official data
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dubai’s inflation moderates to 4.27% in October: official data

Dubai’s inflation moderates to 4.27% in October: official data
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s inflation rate slightly eased to 4.27 percent in October, compared to 4.5 percent in the previous year, the official data showed.  

The report from the Dubai Statistics Center highlighted a 4.70 percent annual increase in transport expenses driven by rising petrol prices.
Meanwhile, expenses for insurance and financial services experienced a rise of 8.97 percent in October compared to the same month the previous year.
The report also highlighted a 6.07 percent year-on-year increase in housing, water, electricity, as well as gas and fuel prices.  

Additionally, food and beverage expenses saw a rise of 3.52 percent, while prices for restaurant and hotel services increased by 2.94 percent. 

Official data indicated a 5.78 percent decrease in tobacco product prices in October compared to the previous year. 

Additionally, the report disclosed that the 4.27 percent inflation rate recorded in October is higher compared to the 3.81 percent in September 2023. 

In August, Dubai’s inflation rate was 2.3 percent, while in July and June, it was 1 percent and 2 percent, respectively. 

Emirates NBD’s Senior Economist Jeanne Walters highlighted in an article that the increase in Dubai’s CPI represents the fastest rate of inflation since March. 

She stated: “The move was expected and entirely due to higher transport costs as petrol prices rose in October.”  

The monthly rise in inflation was attributed to a 2.67 percent increase in expenses for restaurants and hotel services.  

Meanwhile, housing, water and electricity prices experienced a 0.57 percent increase in October compared to the previous month. Additionally, gas and fuel prices also saw a similar rate of rise during the same period. 

“Inflation is likely to moderate again in November as petrol prices declined month on month, and we retain our forecast for average CPI at 3.5 percent this year, down from 4.7 percent in 2022,” Walters commented. 

In October, Jihad Azour, the International Monetary Fund’s director for the Middle East and Central Asia region, stated that inflation is gradually coming under control in the region.  

“The good news is inflation is getting under control, but it is peaking this year, and gradually will go down,” Azour told Reuters.  

The IMF anticipates economic growth in the MENA region to accelerate in 2024 after a slowdown in 2023. 

