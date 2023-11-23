You are here

Reef Saudi launches bee clinics in major cities in Kingdom

The launch of the four clinics aims to protect bees from disease and pests. (SPA)
Reef Saudi launches bee clinics in four regions in the kingdom to provide examination, diagnosis, and guidance services to beekeepers. (SPA)
Since the launch of the bee clinics, 6016 samples have been received. (SPA)
  • Reef Saudi has launched bee clinics in Jeddah, Jazan, Madinah and Abha
  • Clinics will provide beekeepers with a guide manual, collect and examine samples
RIYADH: The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, or Reef Saudi, has launched bee clinics in Jeddah, Jazan, Madinah and Abha, providing examination, diagnosis, guidance and aids to beekeepers, and empowering small producers.

The bee clinics will provide beekeepers with a guide manual, collect and examine samples, send instructions for development according to the samples, develop and update a database of pests and diseases affecting bees, and alert relevant departments if needed.

The launch of the four clinics aims to protect the “bee wealth” of the Kingdom from diseases and pests, increase the number of local bee colonies to contribute to achieving self-sufficiency and maintain and operate mobile clinics, providing examination services to beekeepers in their locations.

“I am thankful to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture for their continued support to farmers in the Kingdom,” said Hasan Al-Qarni, owner of Azhar Tabuk apiaries.

“Bee clinics serve us greatly as beekeepers, from diagnosing bee diseases, guiding beekeepers, examining bees, providing consultation to beekeepers, developing sustainable solutions and overcoming challenges faced by us as beekeepers in the Kingdom,” he said.

Al-Qarni recently won first place in the Arab honey competition, competing against beekeepers from several Arab countries. He also won a gold medal and third place in beehive product innovations, a clear result of the support provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Water for beekeepers in the Kingdom.

Reef Saudi, targeting the honey sector, has succeeded in making remarkable progress toward food security and self-sufficiency at a rate of 49 percent.

The volume of honey production increased from 2,100 tons in 2020 to 3,748 tons this year, with the program aiming to produce 7,500 tons of honey by 2026.

According to the Reef Saudi program, since the recent launch of the bee clinics, 6,016 samples have been received, and among them, exploratory, preliminary and confirmatory examinations have been conducted, along with developing a database for diseases and pests found during survey campaigns.

The Reef program aims to support, qualify and enhance the capabilities of farmers and rural families to improve the agricultural sector, increase efficiency and productivity, and elevate the standard of living and lifestyle of small farmers, making it possible for farmers and beekeepers to access markets, agricultural services and resources.

Reef plays a crucial role in advancing crop cultivation across Saudi Arabia.

Updated 23 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

  • The horse festival will continue until Dec. 2 at Diriyah’s international equestrian resort
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: The rich history of the Arabian horse in the Kingdom will be on display at the Ubayyah festival in Diriyah from Nov. 28.

The horse festival will continue until Dec. 2 at Diriyah’s international equestrian resort.

Ubayyah’s supreme organizing committee on Wednesday announced the details of the event, which will be held in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

Prince Salman bin Faisal bin Salman, vice chairman of the supreme organizing committee, Talal Kansara, head of the strategic management sector at DGDA, and Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi, owner of the international equestrian resort, shared the details in a press briefing.

“A common goal that we at DGDA shared with the supreme organizing committee of the Saudi Arabian horse festival is to shed light on Diriyah and the history of the First Saudi State in all its aspects,” said Kansara.

He added: “The Arabian horses represent a very important part of the history of Diriyah. Ubayyah horses were the best ambassador resembling the rich history of Diriyah and the First Saudi State.”

The inaugural ceremony on Nov. 28 will be followed by the Pride of Diriyah horse auction. More than 30 rare purebred Arabian horses will showcased and sold, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

The festival will also host an international championship for purebred Arabian horses, which begins on Nov. 30 under the supervision of the King Abdulaziz Center for purebred Arabian horses.

An elite crew of international judges will measure the performance of more than 200 purebred Arabian horses, with over SR1 million ($266,000) in prize money on offer.

The championship will continue for three days before a winner is decided. 

“The purebred Arabian horse, since the establishment of the First Saudi State, as well as the Second Saudi State, has been the most important horse breed, and today, with great pride, we say Ubayyah is finally back home in Diriyah,” said Prince Salman.

The festival will mix equestrianism and authentic Saudi heritage in a bid to host a modern local festival that could be presented globally in the future.

With the support of the Ministry of Culture, several activities will be held for the first time at the festival, including the cinematic show “Qumra,” the cultural salon “Beit Ubayyah,” as well as special horse shows.

There will also be music shows, a horse-riding arena and other activities in the Al-Qamra, Suhail, and Al-Thuraya areas, which open their doors daily to visitors from 4 p.m.

KSrelief signs Gaza aid agreements worth $40 million

KSrelief signs Gaza aid agreements worth $40 million
Updated 21 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

  • KSrelief, UN officials discuss Gaza aid deliveries
  • Aid projects to cover food security, water, shelter, and medical supplies for the people of Gaza
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, signed four agreements to deliver aid to Gaza worth $40 million on Thursday. 
Under the agreements, $15 million was given to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), $10 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), $10 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and $5 million to the World Food Program (WFP). 
The aid projects will cover food security, water, shelter, and medical supplies. 

Al-Rabeeah also signed a memorandum of joint cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to provide logistical support and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians inside the Gaza Strip. 

The agreement was signed on behalf of the society by its vice president Nivine El-Kabbag who is also the minister of social solidarity in Cairo. 

The memorandum aims to cooperate with all relevant parties in the humanitarian and relief field, facilitate the delivery of Saudi aid, provide warehouses equipped to store aid of all kinds, and schedule the entry and delivery of aid to beneficiaries inside the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, signed a memorandum of joint cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society in Cairo on Thursday. (Mohammed Al-Sulami)

Al-Rabeeah recently held talks in Egypt with Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA’s commissioner general, to discuss the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.
KSrelief earlier launched Saudi Arabia’s first aid convoy from Egypt to Gaza, comprising 30 trucks loaded with food, medicine, and shelter supplies.
Vital provisions are also being sent from the Kingdom via air and sea.
During the meeting in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, Lazzarini lauded Saudi Arabia’s support for UNRWA in helping with its relief efforts in Gaza.

Riyadh governor honors winners of King Khalid Award 2023

Riyadh governor honors winners of King Khalid Award 2023
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • First place for the development partners award went to Faheem Educational Platform
  • Al-Haramain Electronic Qur’an for the Blind took second place, and the Youth and Community Endowment Co. third
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Wednesday honored the winners of the King Khalid Award 2023 during a ceremony held in the Prince Sultan Grand Hall at the city’s Al-Faisaliah Hotel, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On arrival, the prince was received by Prince Faisal bin Khalid, adviser to King Salman and chairman of the board of trustees of the King Khalid Foundation and chairman of the Award Authority, Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud, and Riyadh Deputy Gov. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

Speaking during the ceremony, held under the patronage of the king, Prince Faisal bin Khalid said: “We are pleased ... to honor the efforts of elite establishments, organizations, and initiative owners, celebrate their achievements, praise their work, and push them toward greater achievements.

“The King Khalid Award is proud of the generous patronage it receives from King Salman, bearing the name of the late King Khalid bin Abdulaziz, whom we emulate and follow.”

He noted that the awards played an important role in working toward the targets of Vision 2030, and that the foundation’s development work aimed to achieve sustainable growth.

“We have been working on this for years, and here we are today with you confirming our continuation of this work, which enables us to continue progress in supporting and thriving our society, believing in our citizens and the efficiency of our institutions and their ability to compete at local, regional, and international levels,” he added.

The winners were announced by awards secretary-general, Saud Al-Shammari, with first place for the development partners award going to Faheem Educational Platform. Al-Haramain Electronic Qur’an for the Blind took second, and the Youth and Community Endowment Co. third.

First in the non-profit organization excellence category was Al-Mawaddah Family Development Association in Makkah region, with the Charity Society for Orphan Care in the Eastern Province coming second, and the Charitable Health Society for Patient Care third.

The Saudi Aramco Abqaiq Plants Facility won top spot in the King Khalid sustainability award class. Second place went to the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., and third to the Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Who's Who: Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf, chair of Mawaddah Association for Family Development

Who’s Who: Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf, chair of Mawaddah Association for Family Development
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arab News

Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf has been the chair of Mawaddah Association for Family Development since October 2020.

The organization is dedicated to education, training, guidance, reform, and family awareness through sustainable development initiatives.

In her role, Princess Lolowa has focused on enhancing the association’s public standing, securing funds, and overseeing the performance of directors, members, committees, and staff.

The association’s main goal is to foster a generation of conscious, united families capable of addressing challenges and contributing significantly to family stability.

Since 2020, the princess has simultaneously served as the vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships at Shamel Food Co. This has involved managing the marketing team, collaborating with social media and marketing agencies, and overseeing partnerships with beverage suppliers and aggregators.

In 2016, Princess Lolowa became economic adviser at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C. As the point of contact for all economic and business-related matters, she collaborated with the US Chamber of Commerce on several programs, facilitated meetings with key players in the Saudi market, and actively participated in events related to economic matters and Vision 2030.

From 2010 to 2015, she was a senior relationship manager at SABB, where she focused on building a portfolio of high-net-worth clients. Her responsibilities included investment advice, wealth management, credit and facilities requests, and day-to-day transactions.

Between 2006 and 2009, she worked at HSBC Saudi Arabia Ltd. in various capacities, including as a management information systems officer. As business development manager, from 2007 to 2009, she played a pivotal role in supporting SABB distribution channels and directing sales of investment products to key corporate clients.

She began her professional career in 2005 as a public relations intern at Factiva, a Dow Jones and Reuters company.

The princess gained a bachelor’s degree in business management, with a focus on marketing and management information systems, from Babson College in Massachusetts, in the US, and she is currently studying for a master’s degree in non-profit management at Northeastern University in Boston, America.

Saudi, Algerian justice ministers meet in Algiers, sign executive program

Saudi, Algerian justice ministers meet in Algiers, sign executive program
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • The program aims to exchange information about the implementation of judicial rulings and relevant international treaties concerning the judicial matters of both parties
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani met his Algerian counterpart Abderrachid Tabi during an official visit to Algiers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two men discussed ways to enhance relations in the judicial and legal fields.

Al-Samaani highlighted the legislative, technical and training developments in Saudi Arabia’s judicial sector, supported by King Salman and overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The ministers also signed an executive program to stage reciprocal visits to familiarize themselves with the judicial systems and related regulations of their respective nations.

The program aims to exchange information about the implementation of judicial rulings and relevant international treaties concerning the judicial matters of both parties.

