Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector

The Halal Expo London will be held between Dec. 1-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (File/Supplied)
The Halal Expo London will be held between Dec. 1-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (File/Supplied)
The Halal Expo London will be held between Dec. 1-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (File/Supplied)
The Halal Expo London will be held between Dec. 1-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (File/Supplied)
The Halal Expo London will be held between Dec. 1-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (File/Supplied)
The Halal Expo London will be held between Dec. 1-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (File/Supplied)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector

Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Halal Expo London is set to take center stage once again in the UK capital, promising to be “bigger, better, and more compelling than ever before,” organizers have announced.

They said in a statement: “Building on the successes of Halal Expo London 2022 and Halal Expo Manchester 2023, this event is poised to be a pivotal moment for the halal trade industry.”

The three-day event, between Dec. 1-3, takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The statement added: “Recognized as the UK’s #1 international leading trade and business exhibition, Halal Expo London 2023 is supported by the UK Department for Business and Trade.”

In partnership with the Halal Products Development Company — a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — the event is strategically designed to bring together halal and non-Muslim suppliers, buyers, manufacturers, consumers, and professionals, fostering a collaborative environment for trade, investment, and networking.

Rajesh Agrawal, the deputy mayor of London for Business, spoke of his enthusiasm for the event, saying: “With London being the capital hub for rich cultural experiences and diverse events, I am pleased to be welcoming Halal Expo to London in December, and celebrate the principles of halal living.”

The event will showcase products and services within the halal industry, and will also introduce The Knowledge Hub — an integral component featuring a series of seminars and podcasts.

Organizers said: “The Knowledge Hub will delve into current and controversial topics, including Islamophobia, spirituality of business, Muslim dating, and much more. Industry experts, globally recognized speakers, well-known artists, influencers, and ambassadors will contribute to these engaging discussions.”

Zara Mohammed, the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said: “Halal Expo London showcases the best of the halal industry, providing a platform for Muslims and non-Muslims to not only showcase their products but also to share their areas of expertise at The Knowledge Hub, with educational seminars and podcasts.”

The halal industry is experiencing a boom, from consumerism to food production. It is growing rapidly with the rise in the global Muslim population, which now stands at 1.8 billion.

The statement added: “With countries focusing on the halal industry, businesses and companies are keen to invest in halal-related products to stay relevant in the current economic climate.

“Halal Expo London 2023 is positioned as a key player in promoting the halal economy on an international scale, fostering connections and providing a platform for industry players to thrive.”

Topics: halal United Kingdom London Britain Halal Products Development Company

China reports no ‘unusual or novel pathogens’ in respiratory illnesses upsurge

China reports no ‘unusual or novel pathogens’ in respiratory illnesses upsurge
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
China reports no 'unusual or novel pathogens' in respiratory illnesses upsurge

China reports no ‘unusual or novel pathogens’ in respiratory illnesses upsurge
  • Northern China has recorded an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October
  • The WHO said Thursday that Chinese authorities had responded, advising “that there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens”
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China has reported no ‘unusual or novel pathogens’ in a respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
Northern China has recorded an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, said the WHO, which had requested more information on the situation.
China’s National Health Commission told reporters last week that the respiratory illness spike was due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens, namely influenza and common bacterial infections that affect children, including mycoplasma pneumonia.
The WHO said Thursday that Chinese authorities had responded, advising “that there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens or unusual clinical presentations, including in Beijing and Liaoning.”
It was a matter, the authorities said, of the “aforementioned general increase in respiratory illnesses due to multiple known pathogens.”
The Chinese capital of Beijing, located in the north of the country, is currently experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plummet to well below zero by Friday, state media said.
The city has “entered a high incidence season of respiratory infectious diseases,” Wang Quanyi, deputy director and chief epidemiological expert at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media.
Beijing “is currently showing a trend of multiple pathogens coexisting,” he added.
At the children’s hospital of Beijing’s Capital Institute of Pediatrics on Thursday, AFP journalists saw crowds of parents and children dressed in winter clothes.
A parent surnamed Zhang accompanied her coughing nine-year-old son and said he had fallen ill with mycoplasma pneumonia — a pathogen that can cause a sore throat, fatigue and fever.
“There are really a lot of children who have caught it recently,” she said. “Of course, that worries me!“
Li Meiling, 42, had brought her eight-year-old daughter, who she said was suffering from the same type of pneumonia.
“It’s true that a lot of children her age are ill with this at the moment,” she told AFP.
But she also thought it was “normal that there are more cases of respiratory illnesses. It’s due to the season.”
The WHO has urged people to take preventative measures, including getting vaccinated, keeping distance from sick people and wearing masks.
Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO repeatedly criticized Chinese authorities for their lack of transparency and cooperation.
More than three years after cases were first detected in Wuhan, heated debate still rages around the origins of Covid-19.
Scientists are divided between two main theories of the cause: an escape from a laboratory in the city where such viruses were being studied and an intermediate animal that infected people at a local market.
Earlier this year, WHO experts said they were sure that Beijing had far more data that could shed light on the origins of Covid, and called it a moral imperative for the information to be shared.
A team of specialists led by the WHO and accompanied by Chinese colleagues investigated China in early 2021, but there has not been a team able to return since and WHO officials have repeatedly asked for additional data.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stressed that getting to the bottom of the mystery could help avert future pandemics.

Topics: WHO China covid influenza respiratory illnesses

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant
  • The BBC reported that Russian lawmaker Sergei Mironov had adopted a child, now two years old
  • Mironov was “named on the adoption record of a two-year-old girl who was taken in 2022 by a woman he is now married to”
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: A leading Russian supporter of President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied a report that he adopted a child forcibly taken from a Ukrainian orphanage.
Citing Russian and Ukrainian documents, the BBC reported that Russian lawmaker Sergei Mironov had adopted a child, now two years old, who was taken from an orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Kherson last year.
Russia has been accused of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian children from schools, hospitals and orphanages in parts of the country controlled by its forces.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and his children’s commissioner for “the war crime of unlawful deportation... and transfer” of children from Ukraine to Russia.
According to the BBC, Mironov was “named on the adoption record of a two-year-old girl who was taken in 2022 by a woman he is now married to.”
Mironov called the investigation a “hysteric fake unleashed by Ukrainian special services and their Western curators.”
Without commenting on specific details of the BBC report, he said it was an “information attack” designed to “discredit” him.
Mironov, 70, leads a pro-Kremlin opposition party in Russia’s parliament.
He previously spent a decade as head of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament — a key post marshalling the Kremlin’s legislative agenda.
He is a staunch supporter of the military campaign against Ukraine, and has been awarded honors by Putin.
In his response, Mironov said Russia would achieve “complete victory” against Ukraine.
The BBC reported the child he allegedly adopted, whose original name is Margarita, had her identity changed after being taken to Russia.
She was one of 48 children who went missing from the Kherson Region Children’s Home after Russian forces seized the southern city.
Just one has since been returned, the office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General said Thursday.
It added that a criminal investigation was ongoing into the “illegal deportation of 48 children” from a Kherson orphanage and that three suspects had been identified.
They are an unnamed member of Russia’s parliament, the Russian-installed head of the regional health ministry and the acting chief physician of the orphanage.
Ukraine regained control of Kherson last November.
Kyiv says it has identified around 20,000 children that were taken to Russia after its forces launched a full-scale military campaign in February 2022.
Fewer than 400 have been returned.
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andriy Yermak alluded to the case in a social media post Thursday.
“The adoption of a Ukrainian child by a Russian official slams the narrative of the ‘temporary evacuation’ of Ukrainian children for alleged ‘safety’ reasons,” he said.
“The unmistakable intention to permanently remove Ukrainian children from their homeland leaves no room for doubt. It is a war crime,” he added.
Moscow has not denied moving thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, but claims it did so for their own protection.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian children President Vladimir Putin Sergei Mironov Orphanage

Former employer of ex-Obama official says racist rants against Arab vendor ‘awful,’ offers legal services

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was filmed verbally abusing an Arab seller at Adam Halal Food Cart.
Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was filmed verbally abusing an Arab seller at Adam Halal Food Cart.
Updated 23 November 2023
RAY HANANIA
Former employer of ex-Obama official says racist rants against Arab vendor 'awful,' offers legal services

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was filmed verbally abusing an Arab seller at Adam Halal Food Cart.
  • Schwartz, an attorney, offered to provide his legal services to the vendor and expressed his sympathy for the victim
  • Seldowitz has been charged with aggravated harassment and three counts of stalking, one of which is a hate crime
Updated 23 November 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The former employer of an ex-Obama official who racially abused an Arab food vendor in New York has described his rants as “awful” and offered his legal services to the seller.

Videos of Stuart Seldowitz, 64, have gone viral on social media after he was filmed verbally taunting a seller at Adam Halal Food Cart on the corner of East 83rd St and 2nd Ave in New York against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

He has since been charged with aggravated harassment and three counts of stalking, one of which is a hate crime, according to VICE News.

The president of Gotham Government Relations, the Manhattan based lobbying firm that formerly employed Seldowitz, told Arab News that he called the former aide and fired him from the company “minutes after seeing the video.”

David Schwartz, an attorney, also offered to provide his legal services to the vendor and expressed his sympathy for the victim.

“I feel so bad for this street vendor that no one should be attacked that way. I would be happy to represent him for free and get any kind of justice for him. I want to meet him and offer my services to him personally,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz noted that while Seldowitz was a part of the firm, he hadn’t done any work for the company for years and is not involved in any projects.

“I am outraged by his actions. I think he needs serious help. I don’t think is the same person I knew. He is a very intelligent person. You can tell by his resume ... this is someone who has been decorated and ruined his entire career by doing something so heinous. I can’t even describe how awful this is,” Schwartz, who is Jewish, said.

“I see this from the standpoint of a hardworking person who runs a street food cart from 9 a.m. until 1 in the morning. I mean this guy works hard. He provides a service and a product to the community. And to be attacked like that unprovoked.”

Schwartz said his firm would reach out to the vendor and provide any legal assistance he needed.

“The guy is in his food cart (and) is just trying to make a living. I don’t even care about the other stuff, the conflict. What possess people to do this? That’s a broader issue, a bigger issue that has to be resolved. But as far as this gentleman goes, he had a right to be there and not be attacked,” Schwartz said, adding it is “ironic” because Seldowitz had worked on the Israel-Palestine desk for four years while at the US State Department.

“We have to start respecting each other in a small way. And if we respect each other, it will lead to good things,” Schwartz added.

New York Police Department spokesman Tarik Sheppard told Arab News that an investigation was launched immediately after the videos were brought to their attention.

New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers, who represents the Upper East Side, condemned Seldowitz’s harassment in a post on X, saying: “This xenophobic and disgusting behavior has no place on the Upper East Side or New York City. No one should be harassed because of their religion or identity.”

Seldowitz worked in the administration of former US President Barack Obama as acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate. He also worked at the US State Department.

A worker at the cart, identified only as Samir, works early each morning serving lamb, falafel, chicken kebab and shawarma sandwiches to walk-up customers and through delivery services including DoorDash and GrubHub.

Samir told Arab News when contacted: “I am really busy and I have too many customers and I have to work and provide them food ... It’s Thanksgiving week here in America.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Five people, including three children, in hospital after Dublin stabbing

Five people, including three children, in hospital after Dublin stabbing
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Five people, including three children, in hospital after Dublin stabbing

Five people, including three children, in hospital after Dublin stabbing
  • Stabbings occurred on Parnell Square, which is next to Dublin’s main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street
  • Motive for the attack, which occurred close to a school, has not been established
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters

DUBLIN: Irish police said five people, including three young children, have been taken to hospital following a serious public order incident in Dublin city center on Thursday that local media reported as a stabbing.
Police said in a statement that they were following a definite line of inquiry and not looking for any other person at this time.
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries, police said. An adult female is also being treated for serious injuries and an adult male has less serious injuries, police added.
Local media reported that the people were stabbed on Dublin’s Parnell Square, which is next to Dublin city’s main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street. Police said the scene remains sealed off.
The Irish Times reported that the chief suspect has been detained and had sustained wounds believed to be self-inflicted. It said early indications suggested a man tried to attack a number of young people and that passers-by intervened.
The motive for the attack, which occurred close to a school, has not been established, the Irish Times added.

Topics: Ireland Dublin Parnell Square stabbing

Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses

Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses
Updated 23 November 2023
AP
Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses

Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses
  • Prosecutors have asked that all visits be restricted except those from family members which will be recorded
  • The restrictions are necessary to prevent any attempts to interfere with witnesses, obstruct or leak their testimony
Updated 23 November 2023
AP

PRISTINA: Prosecutors are seeking to restrict visits to three former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders who are on trial in The Hague for war crimes because they allegedly tried to manipulate witnesses and leak confidential testimony.
Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, Parliament ex-speaker Kadri Veseli and former lawmaker Rexhep Selimi were all top leaders of the KLA which waged Kosovo’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia and are now on trial in the Hague.
A document seen by the Associated Press on Thursday showed that prosecutors from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers — a branch of the Kosovo legal system that was set up at The Hague in part due to fears about witness safety and security — had found that individuals visiting the three defendants had later approached protected witnesses “attempting to prevent or influence their testimony.”
Prosecutors have asked that all visits be restricted except those from family members which will be recorded. They’re also seeking to restrict phone calls and written communication and that the defendants be segregated from other inmates.
The restrictions are necessary to prevent any attempts to interfere with witnesses, obstruct or leak their testimony and “further threats to the integrity of the proceedings,” according to the prosecutors.
The three defendants have been in custody since November 2020. Charges against them include murder, torture and persecution allegedly committed across Kosovo and northern Albania from 1998 to September 1999, during and after the war.
The court in The Hague was set up after a 2011 Council of Europe report that alleged KLA fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners as well as dead Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians. The organ harvesting allegations weren’t included in the indictment against Thaci.
Most of the 13,000 people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day campaign of NATO air strikes against Serbian forces ended the fighting. About 1 million ethnic Albanian Kosovars were driven from their homes.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.

Topics: Kosovo Liberation Army The Hague Hashim Thaci Rexhep Selimi war crimes Serbia

