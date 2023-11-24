Riyadh hosts Asian Paralympic General Assembly on Saturday

RIYADH: For the first time in its history, Riyadh will host the forum and the electoral General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee, with the participation of more than 200 attendees representing 45 Asian countries.
Several heads of international and regional Paralympic federations are also expected to attend the four-day forum, according to a media statement on Friday.
Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s vice president, will inaugurate the forum’s first day on behalf of SOPC’s President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
There will be speeches from SOPC, and Majid Rashid, president of the Asian Paralympic Committee, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Meanwhile, Prince Abdulaziz will be awarded the honorary prize for his service to Paralympic sports in the Asian continent.
The first day’s evening witnesses the ceremony for the Asian Paralympic Committee Awards in its seven categories, in addition to a dinner in honor of the delegations participating in the forum and the General Assembly.
Rashid will preside over the committee’s General Assembly on Nov. 28.
Members of the assembly will witness the opening ceremony of the Saudi Games 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the evening.
The committee’s General Assembly concludes on Tuesday when the executive office elections for the Asian Committee for 2023-2027 will take place.
SOPC is hosting the assembly for the first time since its recent merging of the Olympic and Paralympic committees in December 2021. This is a result of the General Assembly’s decision to support the equality of opportunities that both Olympic and Paralympic athletes can enjoy under various initiatives and investments connected to Vision 2030.
