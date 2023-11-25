You are here

Eddie Howe outlines Saudi Pro League stance as he discusses Newcastle United January transfer plans

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has questioned the media circus around this week’s Premier League vote and the focus on the Saudi Pro League. (Screenshot/NUFCTV)
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has questioned the media circus around this week’s Premier League vote and the focus on the Saudi Pro League. (Screenshot/NUFCTV)
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Eddie Howe outlines Saudi Pro League stance as he discusses Newcastle United January transfer plans

Eddie Howe outlines Saudi Pro League stance as he discusses Newcastle United January transfer plans
  Magpies manager counts cost of long-term absentees and says injuries likely to shape any moves in winter window
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has questioned the media circus around this week’s Premier League vote and the focus on the Saudi Pro League when discussing the Magpies’ January transfer plans.

Despite reports to the contrary, and having admitted his liking for Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves, Howe has revealed he has no intention of raiding any one of the four SPL clubs also owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

That revelation comes after a controversial Premier League vote on whether to close the rule loophole which allows players to be loaned between clubs with the same owners.

On Tuesday, the vote failed, with eight of the top flight’s 20 clubs voting against the changes. A majority of 14 was needed in order for the rules to be altered. With laws remaining unaltered, the subsequent days have been filled with reports of Howe’s interest in Neves, and Newcastle’s intent to exploit the Saudi market.

That is news to Howe, however. Asked whether he would look to the SPL’s PIF four for January loan deals, he said: “It’s not even in our thoughts at this moment in time. As I said, at the start of the season, January was not a window that we were looking to invest in. It would only be a reaction to the injuries that we have and whether we need to recruit because the majority of our players would be back in January, at this moment in time we don’t know.”

On the vote itself, Howe was quick to turn attention away from Newcastle United, although they do, of course, now have more options that they would have if the loophole had been closed.

“You say Newcastle’s favor, it was a Premier League vote; we’re not the only club involved in that vote,” Howe said.

“I think the majority of clubs in the Premier League own other clubs around the world, so it’s not solely on us, I don’t think.

“Newcastle, as a club, had a view. We voted our way in the way we’re allowed to and the vote came out on the side that it did. Just from my dealings with it, we’re very relaxed on it. It’s not the be-all and end-all for us.

“Nothing irritates me. I found it a bit strange that the focus has been solely on us. Every club has a right to vote how they want to vote and it hasn’t gone through so it’s not just about us. I think it’s the same for everybody. I understand the focus being solely on us, but it’s not solely on us. This is a vote for all Premier League clubs. We’ll be potentially allowed to recruit from a league, just like every Premier League club can as well.

“We’ve got a squad we really like. If we can get players fit before January, the need to recruit will become much less intense for us.”

Injuries are the major talking point at Newcastle, although that situation has, if potentially temporarily, eased.

Alexander Isak is expected to be in contention against Chelsea this weekend, along with Bruno Guimaraes, while a late call will be made on fellow midfielder Sean Longstaff. Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar have been passed fit. Lewis Hall is ineligible against the Blues, as he is on loan from Stamford Bridge this season.

Injuries are likely to shape any moves in the winter window, according to Howe, who is without the likes of long-term absentees Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn and Sven Botman.

Howe said: “Certainly we’re going to have to be reactive, I think, because we’ve got injuries in different areas of the squad; there’s not necessarily one area, there’s a few areas. I think that will be a decision made toward the window opening, rather than now. To sort of form any plans now would be a mistake. Of course, we’re doing the work now to prepare for that.”

“It’s hard to make any kind of decision as I sit here now because the squad could look very different by Jan. 1. The squad could look a lot stronger. I say ‘could’ because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few weeks. In general, I’m against making short-term decisions unless we absolutely have to. Last January, we invested in Anthony Gordon, who we really believed could be a top talent here for many, many years. He was the right personality at that time to improve the squad. I think they’re the types of signings that we want to be making. Sat here now, though, I’ve no idea whether we’ll be in a position to do that.”

One player Howe did not expect to be without long-term was summer signing Sandro Tonali.

The former AC Milan man is serving a 10-month ban for illegal betting activities, but has been allowed to train with his teammates during that period. Howe admits he is frustrated on that front, however, with the Italian midfielder looking sharper than ever behind the scenes, at a time when the Magpies could really do with him on the pitch.

Howe said: “Sandro has been training very well, which makes it even more frustrating for us that we can’t use him, especially in this moment when we really need him. He’s a player training, he’s fit and he’s looked really good.

“Despite the obvious frustration for me, I’m very pleased that he’s training at that level, and that’s a hallmark of his character because it’s very difficult when you’ve got such a long period out to keep your focus day-to-day and do your job as well as you can, and he’s certainly done that.

“So far, he’s coping very well with his situation in the fact that he’s doing extra work. He’s trying to improve himself despite the fact he can’t play for such a long time. You wouldn’t know from our training sessions that he’s unavailable to play, and it’s probably been the best we have seen him in training. That’s natural because he’s getting used to his surroundings and he’s comfortable now. I’d love to see him when he comes back into the team because I think he will be a huge player for us.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Eddie Howe Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo brace in victory over Al-Akhdoud keeps Al-Nassr juggernaut rolling

Cristiano Ronaldo brace in victory over Al-Akhdoud keeps Al-Nassr juggernaut rolling
Updated 25 November 2023
John Duerden
Cristiano Ronaldo brace in victory over Al-Akhdoud keeps Al-Nassr juggernaut rolling

Cristiano Ronaldo brace in victory over Al-Akhdoud keeps Al-Nassr juggernaut rolling
  Portuguese at the double as in-form Yellows climb to a point behind leaders Al-Hilal 
Updated 25 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show once again as the megastar scored two more memorable goals to steer Al-Nassr to a 3-0 win over Al-Akhdoud on Friday. The victory, an 18th in the last 19 games in all competitions, put Al-Nassr just a point behind the leaders Al-Hilal.  

The in-form Yellows started strongly against the relegation strugglers. After only a minute, Anderson Talisca shot over from just inside the area, and three minutes later, Ronaldo cut inside from the left and fired a shot that drifted past the post. 

Al-Nassr took the lead after 13 minutes. From the right byline Sultan Al-Ghannam calmly rolled the ball across for Sami Al-Naji to pick his spot and fire home.

The visitors tried to get back in the game and around the half-hour thought that VAR was going to award a penalty after a clear Mohammed Al-Fatil handball in the area, but as they were discussing who was going to take the spot kick, the replays discovered an offside in the build-up. 

It was a wake-up call. As half-time approached, it was the men from Narjan who were looking more dangerous, with Al-Nassr’s early fire and promise having almost disappeared. 

Ten minutes after the restart, coach Luis Castro tried to inject more urgency into the proceedings. On came former Inter Milan skipper Marcelo Brozovic, Ayman Yahya and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem.

The changes almost paid off immediately, with Ronaldo, from a tight angle on the left side of goal, shooting wide.  The angle was just as tight, though he was further out, moments later as he made space for himself down the left, cut inside and shot just over.

Ronaldo was looking like his team’s most potent threat, but Al-Akhdoud, with Hussain Al-Zabdani almost catching out goalkeeper Raghed Najjar with a long-distance flighted shot, were never out of the game.  

That changed with 13 minutes remaining. Paulo Vitor pushed a cross to the feet of Ronaldo on the right side, but there was still a lot of work to do in the shape of a number of defenders. It was no problem as the 38-year-old fired home at the near post for his 14th league goal of the season. 

A better one came three minutes later. Vitor had rushed out of his area to block as far as Ronaldo more than 30 meters out. The Portuguese chested the ball down and despite the close attention of the goalkeeper, lobbed the ball over three defenders and into the net. It was a spectacular finish.

There was no coming back from that. Once again, Ronaldo gets the headlines — and deserves them.

Al-Hilal are in action at Al-Hazm on Saturday.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA investigating crowd disruption in Brazil-Argentina clash

FIFA investigating crowd disruption in Brazil-Argentina clash
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters
FIFA investigating crowd disruption in Brazil-Argentina clash

FIFA investigating crowd disruption in Brazil-Argentina clash
  • Argentina face disciplinary action from soccer’s world governing body for the “crowd disturbance” and delayed kick-off
  • FIFA added that Brazil are under investigation for potential violations of ‘Article 17’ of the disciplinary code
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters

RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil: FIFA has started disciplinary proceedings over the crowd disturbances that caused a delay in the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium on Thursday, according to media reports.
Brazil and Argentina fans started fighting behind one of the goals during the national anthems, prompting police to charge at the traveling contingent with batons drawn.
The visiting world champions, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch for more than 10 minutes.
“FIFA can confirm that its Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) and the Argentinian Football Association (AFA),” said a statement reported by the BBC.
Argentina face disciplinary action from soccer’s world governing body for the “crowd disturbance” and delayed kick-off.
FIFA added that Brazil are under investigation for potential violations of ‘Article 17’ of the disciplinary code, which relates to maintaining order and security during matches.
The game started after the long delay and Argentina won 1-0 with a 63rd-minute header from defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Topics: FIFA 2026 FIFA World Cup Brazil Argentina fans

Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad triumph in volleyball clashes at Saudi Games

Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad triumph in volleyball clashes at Saudi Games
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad triumph in volleyball clashes at Saudi Games

Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad triumph in volleyball clashes at Saudi Games
  • Al-Hilal defeat Abha by three sets to one
  • In the women’s competition, Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ittihad in three clean sets
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ahli men’s volleyball club defeated Damac in a match held at the Ministry of Sports Hall in the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex during the Saudi Games 2023 competitions.
Al-Hilal defeated Abha by three sets to one, before Al-Ittihad beat Al-Khaleej by a similar result.
In the women’s volleyball competition, Al-Ahli won against Al-Ittihad in three clean sets. Similarly, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Anqaa secured victories against their respective opponents.

Weightlifting
Weightlifting enthusiasts witnessed the youth, women, and men’s competitions at the Riyadh Club Sport Hall on Friday. Al-Hada Club’s Murtadha Al-Nasser outclassed his contenders in the 55 kg youth category, leading with a total of 198 kg.
In the women’s 49 kg competition, Margarita Yelisseyeva from Al-Nour Club came out on top with a total of 133 kg.
In the men’s 61 kg category, players from Al Taraji team claimed the top three positions.
Seraaj Al Saleem came in first with a total of 265 kg, followed by Mansour Al Saleem with 255 kg and Laith Al Baqer with 248 kg.

Billiards and snooker
Billiards saw the 32nd round of 10-ball billiards for men, the 16th round of 14-ball snooker for men took place, and the nine-ball billiards for women.


Wheelchair basketball
The Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex’s Paralympic Hall hosted the wheelchair basketball competitions. The Riyadh team defeated Al-Qassim with a score of 102-15, while the Jazan team claimed victory against Al-Hasa by 36-20.

Saturday’s competitions
The Green Hall at Riyadh’s Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex hosts volleyball action, featuring both men’s and women’s teams as part of Saturday’s competitions.
Meanwhile, Riyadh Club Sports Hall hosts weightlifting competitions, and wheelchair basketball matches resume in the Paralympic Hall.
The Black Diamond Center will see the completion of billiards competitions, while the kiteboarding competitions will conclude at the Lagoona Resort at the King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah.
Boxing competitions are set to begin in the swimming hall of the King Saud University, featuring various weight categories for both men and women.
Additionally, men’s and women’s singles badminton competitions will commence at the Leadership Development Institute at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

Guinness World Records challenges in the fan zone
The fan zone at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex opens its doors to visitors on Sunday to offer an array of interactive experiences, including the active program from the Guinness Book of World Records. Participants can challenge themselves, friends, and family to break world records and create memorable moments. Entry to the fan zone is free, but advanced registration is required via the website tickets.saudigames.sa.

Topics: Saudi Games 2023 volleyball weightlifting

Hamdallah rescues point at Al-Ettifaq for Gallardo's Al-Ittihad

Hamdallah rescues point at Al-Ettifaq for Gallardo’s Al-Ittihad
Updated 24 November 2023
John Duerden
Hamdallah rescues point at Al-Ettifaq for Gallardo’s Al-Ittihad

Hamdallah rescues point at Al-Ettifaq for Gallardo’s Al-Ittihad
  Playing a 3-5-2 formation at the new home of the Dammam team, Al-Ittihad started brightly
Updated 24 November 2023
John Duerden

DAMMAM: Marcelo Gallardo’s first game as head coach of Al-Ittihad ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Al-Ettifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, on Friday.

The Argentine had been hired just days earlier to replace Nuno Santo. The Portuguese tactician departed earlier in November after a run of five games without a win in the Roshn Saudi League, just months after leading the Jeddah giants to a first domestic championship since 2009. The point keeps Al-Ittihad in fifth and Al-Ettifaq in seventh.

Playing a 3-5-2 formation at the new home of the Dammam team, Al-Ittihad started brightly with Karim Benzema, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Igor Coronado all trying to test the goalkeeper inside the first half hour without managing to find the target.

The deadlock was broken four minutes before the break. Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson floated a perfect first-time cross from the right and there was Hamdan Al-Shamrani at the far post to head the ball across goal.

Marcelo Grohe got a glove to it but the Brazilian could only direct it into the path of Georginio Wijnaldum, who stabbed the ball home from close range.

It did not seem to provoke much urgency in the visitors. Al-Ettifaq were looking comfortable and Robin Quaison could have extended their lead after 53 minutes but it was Hamdallah who showed how it should be done moments later.

Gerrard’s team tried to build from the back but Gallardo’s side was pressing high. Jack Hendry passed out of the area to Ali Hazzazi, unaware that Fabinho was rushing in behind.

The ex-Liverpool man took possession just outside the area, touched it left to the Moroccan marksman who then fired a fierce shot over Paulo Victor and into the roof of the net.

Seconds later, Hamdallah was calling for a penalty, claiming that he had been fouled when trying to shoot home from close range as Al-Ittihad pushed forward once more.

It was now anyone’s game with both sides looking to try and take the full points. Demarai Gray and Benzema both went close initially but the winning goal could not be found and, in the end, the game fizzled out as the midfields took charge.

This lack of dramatic action was reflected in the fact that there was only two minutes of added time.

There was lots of drama elsewhere as Al-Taawoun stayed in fourth after a shock 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Al-Riyadh.

Joao Pedro put the hosts ahead early but after Musa Barrow missed a penalty early in the second half it all went wrong. Abdulfattah Adam was sent off and then Saleh Al-Abbas equalized with 18 minutes remaining.

Birama Toure got the winner from the spot in the 100th minute just after Abdulhadi Al-Harajin missed a penalty of his own. There was still time for Riyadh defender Mohammed Al-Shwirekh to see red as both teams ended with 10 men.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-ittihad Al-Ettifaq

Riyadh hosts Asian Paralympic General Assembly on Saturday

Riyadh hosts Asian Paralympic General Assembly on Saturday
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Riyadh hosts Asian Paralympic General Assembly on Saturday

Riyadh hosts Asian Paralympic General Assembly on Saturday
  • Heads of international and regional Paralympic federations are expected to attend the four-day forum
  • Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s vice president, will inaugurate the forum’s first day
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: For the first time in its history, Riyadh will host the forum and the electoral General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee, with the participation of more than 200 attendees representing 45 Asian countries.
Several heads of international and regional Paralympic federations are also expected to attend the four-day forum, according to a media statement on Friday.
Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s vice president, will inaugurate the forum’s first day on behalf of SOPC’s President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
There will be speeches from SOPC, and Majid Rashid, president of the Asian Paralympic Committee, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Meanwhile, Prince Abdulaziz will be awarded the honorary prize for his service to Paralympic sports in the Asian continent.
The first day’s evening witnesses the ceremony for the Asian Paralympic Committee Awards in its seven categories, in addition to a dinner in honor of the delegations participating in the forum and the General Assembly.
Rashid will preside over the committee’s General Assembly on Nov. 28.
Members of the assembly will witness the opening ceremony of the Saudi Games 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the evening.
The committee’s General Assembly concludes on Tuesday when the executive office elections for the Asian Committee for 2023-2027 will take place.
SOPC is hosting the assembly for the first time since its recent merging of the Olympic and Paralympic committees in December 2021. This is a result of the General Assembly’s decision to support the equality of opportunities that both Olympic and Paralympic athletes can enjoy under various initiatives and investments connected to Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) Asian Paralympic Committee Saudi Games 2023

