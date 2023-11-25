You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Gilded Cage

What We Are Reading Today: The Gilded Cage

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/csn7m

Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The Gilded Cage

Photo/Supplied
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Author: Ya-Wen Lei

Since the mid-2000s, the Chinese state has increasingly shifted away from labor-intensive, export-oriented manufacturing to a process of socioeconomic development centered on science and technology.
Ya-Wen Lei traces the contours of this techno-developmental regime and its resulting form of techno-state capitalism, telling the stories of those whose lives have been transformed — for better and worse — by China’s rapid rise to economic and technological dominance.
Drawing on groundbreaking fieldwork and a wealth of in-depth interviews with managers, business owners, workers, software engineers, and local government officials, Lei describes the vastly unequal values assigned to economic sectors deemed “high-end” versus “low-end,” and the massive expansion of technical and legal instruments used to measure and control workers and capital.
She shows how China’s rise has been uniquely shaped by its time-compressed development.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Russo-Ukrainian War
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Russo-Ukrainian War
What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs

What We Are Reading Today: The Russo-Ukrainian War

What We Are Reading Today: The Russo-Ukrainian War
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The Russo-Ukrainian War

What We Are Reading Today: The Russo-Ukrainian War
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

Author: Serhii Plokhy

An authoritative history of Europe’s largest military conflict since WWII, from the New York Times bestselling author of “The Gates of Europe.”

Despite repeated warnings from the White House, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 shocked the world.

Why did Putin start the war — and why has it unfolded in previously unimaginable ways? Ukrainians have resisted a superior military; the West has united, while Russia has grown isolated.

Serhii Plokhy is a leading historian of Ukraine.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Seaweeds
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Seaweeds

What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs

What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs

What We Are Reading Today: Ocean Life in the Time of Dinosaurs
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

Authors: Nathalie Bardet, Alexandra Houssaye, Stephane Jouve, & Peggy Vincent

During the Mesozoic era, 252 to 66 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled the land, but the ocean deeps were roiling with equally spectacular reptiles—including giant predators.

This richly illustrated, authoritative, and accessible book introduces readers to the world of these fascinating marine animals, whose predecessors returned to the seas a few million years after the first vertebrates emerged from the water.

As we meet ichthyosaurs, plesiosaurs, mosasaurs, and many others, we learn about the astonishing anatomical, physiological, and behavioral adaptations that enabled these reptiles to become ocean dwellers again.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Seaweeds
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Seaweeds
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Tell-Tale Heart’

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Seaweeds

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Seaweeds
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Seaweeds

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Seaweeds
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

Author: Julie A. Philips

As photosynthetic organisms, seaweeds and other algae transfer billions of tons of carbon globally from the atmosphere to the deep ocean each year.

Coming in all manner of colors, shapes, and sizes, from bioluminescent single-celled algae to giant kelps, they form the basis of most marine food webs, and are found in almost all environments on the planet.

Touted as the biofuel of the future, seaweeds and algae also hold promise for biodegradable packaging, offer a nutritious food source, and exhibit antiviral and anti-tumor properties.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America
What We Are Reading Today: Fear of Abandonment
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fear of Abandonment

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Tell-Tale Heart’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 22 November 2023
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Tell-Tale Heart’

Photo/Supplied
  • The narrator is unreliable and tries to convince the reader of his sanity while simultaneously revealing his increasing madness through his actions and erratic behavior
Updated 22 November 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Author: Edgar Allan Poe

“The Tell-Tale Heart” is a famous short story by Edgar Allan Poe, the American writer known for his macabre and gothic storytelling.

It was first published in 1843 and is one of Poe’s best-known and most widely-studied works.

The short story is narrated by an unnamed character driven to madness by his obsession with an old man’s “vulture eye.” The eye is repeatedly also described as “pale blue,” emphasizing its unsettling nature.

After he commits a heinous act of murder against the old man, the narrator becomes tormented by guilt and becomes haunted by the sound of the old man’s beating heart.

His increasing fixation on the sound symbolizes his guilt and is a manifestation of his disturbed state of mind. The sound grows louder and more intense as the story progresses, heightening the suspense.

The narrator is unreliable and tries to convince the reader of his sanity while simultaneously revealing his increasing madness through his actions and erratic behavior.

The story explores themes of guilt, madness, and the psychological effects of crime. It showcases Poe’s mastery at creating a suspenseful and chilling atmosphere and his ability to delve into the inner workings of the human mind.

“The Tell-Tale Heart” is considered a prime example of gothic fiction, characterized by its exploration of the dark and mysterious aspects of the human psyche. It showcases Poe's signature style with its vivid descriptions, immersive atmosphere, and exploration of psychological torment.

Poe’s other stories that remain famous to this day include “The Masque of the Red Death,” “The Pit and The Pendulum,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” and “The Raven.”

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today:

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America
What We Are Reading Today: Fear of Abandonment
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fear of Abandonment

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

Author: Tulio Halperin Donghi

Tulio Halperin Donghi’s Historia Contemporanea de America Latina has been the most influential and widely read general history of Latin America in the Spanish-speaking world. 

The book is unparalleled in scope and known for its fine-grained interpretation.

Beginning with a survey of the late colonial landscape, “The Contemporary History of Latin America” traces the social, economic, and political development of the region to the late twentieth century, with special emphasis on the period since 1930. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Fear of Abandonment
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fear of Abandonment
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Warrior Goddess Training’

Latest updates

Kim Jong Un reviews satellite photos of US bases in Hawaii, South Korea: state media
Kim Jong Un reviews satellite photos of US bases in Hawaii, South Korea: state media
Derek Chauvin, police officer who killed George Floyd, stabbed in prison
Derek Chauvin, police officer who killed George Floyd, stabbed in prison
Biden says Gaza hostages release ‘only a start’
Biden says Gaza hostages release ‘only a start’
Palestinian families rejoice over release of minors and women in wartime prisoner swap
Palestinian families rejoice over release of minors and women in wartime prisoner swap
Second flight in two days brings home Russians evacuated from Gaza
Second flight in two days brings home Russians evacuated from Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.