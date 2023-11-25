‘Bupa Marathon’ promotes health and fitness in Jubail

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance hosted a marathon on Nov. 18 in Jubail Industrial City. This event was a key initiative under Bupa Arabia’s “Live Right” program, aimed at raising awareness about physical activity and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In collaboration with the Social Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the “Bupa Marathon” brought together residents of the Eastern Province for a day of fitness, camaraderie, and community engagement.

The marathon, which kicked off at 4 p.m. from Dareen Beach in Jubail Industrial City, offered three distinct races tailored to participants of diverse abilities and fitness levels. The 10-kilometer race catered to professionals, while a five-kilometer race and a three-kilometer race targeted families and children, respectively. Beyond the races, a dedicated recreational area hosted complementary sporting events, diverse food and beverage options, and entertainment activities with gifts for all participants.

In addition, Bupa Arabia announced the planting of more than 5,000 trees — an initiative aimed at preserving and sustaining the environment.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, underscored the significance of partnering with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, saying: “Our collaboration reaffirmed our dedication to promoting physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle among Eastern Province residents, aligning seamlessly with the Vision 2030 objectives. This event was designed to forge community bonds and contribute to the establishment of a healthy city, emphasizing health and physical fitness as foundational elements for the Eastern Province’s development and progress.”

He added: “The Bupa Marathon sought to convey a resounding message about the importance of sports engagement, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and elevating the quality of life for individuals and the community.”

This mission aligned seamlessly with the Vision 2030 goal of increasing the percentage of people engaging in sports at least once a week to 40 percent by the year 2030.”

In underlining the pivotal role of sporting events and awareness campaigns in advancing health consciousness and promoting physical well-being, Nazer highlighted the other impactful initiatives of Bupa Arabia’s “Live Right” program. Launched last year across key Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and in the Eastern Province, the program revolved around five fundamental pillars: The Health Lounge, Physical Fitness, Awareness and Prevention, Mental Well-being, and Psychological Health. These pillars collectively aimed to instill healthy lifestyle habits.

As part of the program, a number of informative sessions were held, in which families actively participated and had their questions answered by medical professionals and specialists.