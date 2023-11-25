CNTXT named Google Cloud Platform’s exclusive KSA reseller

Following the successful launch of Google Cloud’s new region in Saudi Arabia, CNTXT has been appointed as Google Cloud’s exclusive reseller for local organizations and multinationals purchasing Google Cloud Platform Services on a standalone basis through their Saudi-based entities.

Underpinned by a robust collaboration between CNTXT and Google Cloud in the Kingdom, CNTXT will also support Google Cloud partners in the Kingdom to deliver cloud professional and managed services. One of the key focus areas for CNTXT will be accelerating the journey of local Saudi-based independent software vendors to the cloud and the Google Cloud Marketplace, fostering more software development and deployment.

Additionally, CNTXT is offering support for workloads hosted in the Kingdom through its strategic collaboration with the Saudi Information Technology Company and Fortanix. This partnership is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with security solutions leveraging the new in-country Google Cloud region.

Established last year as a joint venture between Aramco and Cognite, CNTXT has rapidly evolved into a leading digital transformation company, headquartered in Riyadh.







Abdullah Jarwan, CEO of CNTXT



Nabil Al-Nuaim, Aramco senior vice president of digital and information technology, said: “When it comes to spearheading the digital transformation across the Kingdom’s public and private sectors, CNTXT plays a significant and pivotal role in collaboration with its esteemed partners, which is undeniably of paramount importance. Their unwavering dedication to empower and upskil local talent aligns seamlessly with our visionary pursuit of a digitally empowered Saudi Arabia. This marks the beginning of a transformative era, a magnificent milestone in the Kingdom’s digital landscape that leads to unprecedented progress and endless possibilities.”

Abdul Rahman Al-Thehaiban, managing director, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, Google Cloud, said: “Google Cloud stands as one of the pioneering hyperscalers to launch a cloud region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a clear manifestation of our commitment to leading the digital evolution of the region.”

Bader Al-Madi, Saudi Arabia country manager, Google Cloud, said: “Our partnership with CNTXT will support Google Cloud’s plans to empower every business and every person with access to the latest cloud technologies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working hand in hand with CNTXT together with all our partners to pave the path for the Kingdom’s digital transformation and collaborate on helping businesses of all sizes in the country accelerate their digital transformation, optimize their operations, reduce costs and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

CNTXT CEO Abdullah Jarwan added: “We are honored to become a leading cloud and digital transformation company in the Kingdom. Our collaboration with Google Cloud will empower us to work on accelerating the digital transformation of public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to building a brighter, more technologically advanced future for the Kingdom.”