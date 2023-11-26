You are here

Noor Riyadh lights up Saudi Arabia's cultural ecosystem

Noor Riyadh lights up Saudi Arabia’s cultural ecosystem
Noor Riyadh lights up Saudi Arabia’s cultural ecosystem
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Noor Riyadh lights up Saudi Arabia’s cultural ecosystem

Noor Riyadh lights up Saudi Arabia’s cultural ecosystem
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
The festival brings art to the people, nurtures local talent and develops the creative ecosystem

Saudi Arabia’s capital is poised to be bathed in light as Noor Riyadh prepares to flip the switch on the world’s largest light art festival. The third edition of the annual celebration of light and art will showcase over 120 artworks by more than 100 artists under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon” from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16. However, the event is aimed at greater impact — energizing the country’s creative economy by empowering the Kingdom’s artists and stimulating its creative ecosystem.

This year sees the inclusion of more than 35 Saudi artists engaging with their global peers, including Ayman Yossri Daydban, Muhannad Shono, Sultan bin Fahad, Zahrah Alghamdi and the design practice Studio Bound. This cross-cultural exchange also benefits the public, as the curators — Jérôme Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Alaa Tarabzouni and Fahad bin Naif — take visitors on an enlightening journey through contemporary art, placing the urban cityscape in dialogue with the natural landscapes of the desert.

Noor Riyadh’s accompanying exhibition, titled “Refracted Identities, Shared Futures” and curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel, will run until March 2, 2024.

Noor Riyadh offers a platform for the public to interact with art, the people who create it and other creatives in the industry, while its educational programming expands art knowledge among students and teachers. Its apprenticeship program also provides an opportunity for young Saudis to develop their skills by shadowing the people behind the festival — the artists, curators and project directors.

The event also offers a range of activities, from talks and workshops to family-focused fun and guided tours through the five main hubs — JAX District, King Abdullah Financial District, Salam Park, Wadi Hanifa and Wadi Namar.

The festival is part of Riyadh Art, one of the largest public art initiatives in the world, aimed at transforming the Saudi capital into a “gallery without walls.”

“Riyadh Art and the Noor Riyadh festival enhance livability in Saudi Arabia’s capital city by transforming public spaces and creating a movement for artistic expression through community engagement,” said Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of the Riyadh Art Program. “With a focus on nurturing local talent and amplifying the creative ecosystem, the program contributes to the development of Riyadh’s cultural economy.”

Noor Riyadh supports Riyadh Art’s objectives by creating a global community that sparks creativity, ignites the art movement, encourages self-expression and creates an inclusive culture.

CNTXT named Google Cloud Platform's exclusive KSA reseller

CNTXT named Google Cloud Platform’s exclusive KSA reseller
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
CNTXT named Google Cloud Platform’s exclusive KSA reseller

CNTXT named Google Cloud Platform’s exclusive KSA reseller
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News

Following the successful launch of Google Cloud’s new region in Saudi Arabia, CNTXT has been appointed as Google Cloud’s exclusive reseller for local organizations and multinationals purchasing Google Cloud Platform Services on a standalone basis through their Saudi-based entities. 

Underpinned by a robust collaboration between CNTXT and Google Cloud in the Kingdom, CNTXT will also support Google Cloud partners in the Kingdom to deliver cloud professional and managed services. One of the key focus areas for CNTXT will be accelerating the journey of local Saudi-based independent software vendors to the cloud and the Google Cloud Marketplace, fostering more software development and deployment.

Additionally, CNTXT is offering support for workloads hosted in the Kingdom through its strategic collaboration with the Saudi Information Technology Company and Fortanix. This partnership is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with security solutions leveraging the new in-country Google Cloud region. 

Established last year as a joint venture between Aramco and Cognite, CNTXT has rapidly evolved into a leading digital transformation company, headquartered in Riyadh. 

Abdullah Jarwan, CEO of CNTXT

Nabil Al-Nuaim, Aramco senior vice president of digital and information technology, said: “When it comes to spearheading the digital transformation across the Kingdom’s public and private sectors, CNTXT plays a significant and pivotal role in collaboration with its esteemed partners, which is undeniably of paramount importance. Their unwavering dedication to empower and upskil local talent aligns seamlessly with our visionary pursuit of a digitally empowered Saudi Arabia. This marks the beginning of a transformative era, a magnificent milestone in the Kingdom’s digital landscape that leads to unprecedented progress and endless possibilities.”

Abdul Rahman Al-Thehaiban, managing director, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, Google Cloud, said: “Google Cloud stands as one of the pioneering hyperscalers to launch a cloud region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a clear manifestation of our commitment to leading the digital evolution of the region.”

Bader Al-Madi, Saudi Arabia country manager, Google Cloud, said: “Our partnership with CNTXT will support Google Cloud’s plans to empower every business and every person with access to the latest cloud technologies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working hand in hand with CNTXT together with all our partners to pave the path for the Kingdom’s digital transformation and collaborate on helping businesses of all sizes in the country accelerate their digital transformation, optimize their operations, reduce costs and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

CNTXT CEO Abdullah Jarwan added: “We are honored to become a leading cloud and digital transformation company in the Kingdom. Our collaboration with Google Cloud will empower us to work on accelerating the digital transformation of public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to building a brighter, more technologically advanced future for the Kingdom.”

'Bupa Marathon' promotes health and fitness in Jubail

‘Bupa Marathon’ promotes health and fitness in Jubail
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
‘Bupa Marathon’ promotes health and fitness in Jubail

‘Bupa Marathon’ promotes health and fitness in Jubail
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance hosted a marathon on Nov. 18 in Jubail Industrial City. This event was a key initiative under Bupa Arabia’s “Live Right” program, aimed at raising awareness about physical activity and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In collaboration with the Social Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the “Bupa Marathon” brought together residents of the Eastern Province for a day of fitness, camaraderie, and community engagement.

The marathon, which kicked off at 4 p.m. from Dareen Beach in Jubail Industrial City, offered three distinct races tailored to participants of diverse abilities and fitness levels. The 10-kilometer race catered to professionals, while a five-kilometer race and a three-kilometer race targeted families and children, respectively. Beyond the races, a dedicated recreational area hosted complementary sporting events, diverse food and beverage options, and entertainment activities with gifts for all participants.

In addition, Bupa Arabia announced the planting of more than 5,000 trees — an initiative aimed at preserving and sustaining the environment.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, underscored the significance of partnering with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, saying: “Our collaboration reaffirmed our dedication to promoting physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle among Eastern Province residents, aligning seamlessly with the Vision 2030 objectives. This event was designed to forge community bonds and contribute to the establishment of a healthy city, emphasizing health and physical fitness as foundational elements for the Eastern Province’s development and progress.”

He added: “The Bupa Marathon sought to convey a resounding message about the importance of sports engagement, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and elevating the quality of life for individuals and the community.”

This mission aligned seamlessly with the Vision 2030 goal of increasing the percentage of people engaging in sports at least once a week to 40 percent by the year 2030.”

In underlining the pivotal role of sporting events and awareness campaigns in advancing health consciousness and promoting physical well-being, Nazer highlighted the other impactful initiatives of Bupa Arabia’s “Live Right” program. Launched last year across key Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and in the Eastern Province, the program revolved around five fundamental pillars: The Health Lounge, Physical Fitness, Awareness and Prevention, Mental Well-being, and Psychological Health. These pillars collectively aimed to instill healthy lifestyle habits.

As part of the program, a number of informative sessions were held, in which families actively participated and had their questions answered by medical professionals and specialists.

Fakeeh-Daman partnership to enhance healthcare access in Kingdom

Fakeeh-Daman partnership to enhance healthcare access in Kingdom
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Fakeeh-Daman partnership to enhance healthcare access in Kingdom

Fakeeh-Daman partnership to enhance healthcare access in Kingdom
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

In a move toward providing inclusive healthcare in Saudi Arabia, the Fakeeh-Daman program launched with a signing ceremony under the patronage of the Minister of Labor and Social Development.

The program is in line with the Ministry’s keenness to provide healthcare to citizens and residents in the Kingdom and is part of its initiatives to cover the needs of different segments of society, especially the neediest ones. It is also a part of the corporate social responsibility programs of the Fakeeh Care Group.

Deputy Minister for Social Security Sultan Al-Jaris and Professor Ayman Abdo, SVP of Fakeeh Care Group and CEO of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Riyadh, signed the agreement on Sunday in a ceremony attended by representatives of the Ministry, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, and Bupa Arabia.

The program will provide comprehensive healthcare services at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital to a portion of the social security members, who will be covered by Bupa Arabia.

In his speech during the signing ceremony, Al-Jaris said that the Fakeeh-Daman program constitutes an important step in strengthening the partnership between the government and private sectors and supporting the Ministry’s efforts in providing healthcare for citizens and residents.

He added that the program reflects the Ministry’s commitment to achieving its strategic goals, including providing social protection for citizens and residents, and improving their quality of life.

Meanwhile, Abdo expressed his happiness at signing the agreement with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. He said that the hospital is keen to provide the best healthcare services to citizens and residents, in accordance with their needs and desires.

Abdo said the program will contribute to providing comprehensive healthcare to its beneficiaries and raising the level of their health and well-being.

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, chairman of the board of directors of Fakeeh Care Group, said that the Fakeeh-Daman program is a model to be followed in the partnership between the government and private sectors, and complements the state’s efforts in providing healthcare to citizens and residents.

 

With launch of Google Cloud, Devoteam to digitally empower KSA businesses

With launch of Google Cloud, Devoteam to digitally empower KSA businesses
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
With launch of Google Cloud, Devoteam to digitally empower KSA businesses

With launch of Google Cloud, Devoteam to digitally empower KSA businesses
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

Devoteam, an IT consulting company, with its regional office based in Saudi Arabia, is gearing up to provide access to Google Cloud’s services and cutting-edge technology solutions to its clients in the Kingdom. This development follows the official launch of Google Cloud’s services in Saudi Arabia and the establishment of local Google Cloud data centers.

Devoteam actively participated in and was one of the sponsors of the launch event, due to its enduring partnership with Google Cloud in more than 20 countries and a strong track record of delivering innovative artificial intelligence solutions as well as services in IT and app modernization, and work transformation. Since 2018, Devoteam has consistently earned the title of “Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year” for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region for four consecutive years. Furthermore, in 2023, the company was recognized as the “Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year — Machine Learning.”

Moving to Google Cloud will give organizations of all sizes the ability to move faster, be more agile, reduce operational costs and innovate their businesses while making sure their data is secured and running locally in the Kingdom. In addition, cloud solutions provide the infrastructure to unleash the full potential of emerging technologies such as machine learning, AI, the Internet of Things and many more.

Devoteam’s participation in this event reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing the digital empowerment journey across various sectors in the Kingdom. The company has a team of more than 600 Google Cloud experts serving over 2,600 clients across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Osama Al-Ghoul, executive vice president and managing partner in the Middle East, Devoteam, said: “Our sponsorship and active involvement in the new cloud region launch arises from our belief in its significance to the digital transformation of the Kingdom; in addition it is geared to provide positive impact to our clients, who will now have the opportunity to leverage and incorporate full cloud services or hybrid cloud services in their ecosystem and equip emerging platforms to accelerate their digital transformation, such as AI solutions and machine learning, aligning with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

EY seminars support KSA firms in navigating evolving tax landscape

EY seminars support KSA firms in navigating evolving tax landscape
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
EY seminars support KSA firms in navigating evolving tax landscape

EY seminars support KSA firms in navigating evolving tax landscape
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

EY held its KSA Annual Tax and Zakat Seminar 2023 in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar with the aim of guiding Saudi businesses as they navigate the Kingdom’s evolving tax landscape. The latest edition of the event provided an overview of the major developments in the Saudi tax system that have taken place over the last 12 months as well as expected changes that are likely to be introduced in the country’s tax laws and regulations. 

The seminars’ sessions leveraged the knowledge and practical experience of the company’s senior tax professionals to provide comprehensive insights that will help the participants achieve an optimal tax position and adapt their strategy in response to market trends. The sessions covered all aspects of the taxes that are currently imposed in Saudi Arabia, including direct taxes, zakat, transfer pricing considerations, indirect tax, customs, sustainability-related considerations, and related-party transactions.

Asim Shaikh, EY KSA tax market segment leader, said: “The tax seminars solidify EY’s role as a trusted partner, providing businesses with strategic support in navigating the dynamic tax environment. With our extensive experience, we continue to support our partners in enriching their understanding of the nuances of the evolving Saudi tax landscape and identifying and navigating key interdependencies. Our commitment to adaptability translates into actionable insights, offering businesses a pragmatic approach to taxation challenges. The post-seminar momentum reinforces our dedication to supporting businesses, ensuring they not only comprehend but confidently navigate the complexities of Saudi Arabian taxation with EY’s expertise by their side.”

As the largest economy and the only G20 country in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has a highly advanced tax system, whose framework aligns with international standards and global developments. In line with the objectives of its Vision 2030, the country is transforming its tax landscape to create a robust, consistent, and transparent tax environment. 

The Kingdom’s sophisticated tax administration is proactively working to streamline its tax regulations and policies. In addition, the procedures governing taxpayers’ interaction with ZATCA are being consistently upgraded to make the process simple and proactive and to achieve quick turnaround on the underlying taxation.

Shaikh added: “The need for tax experts in Saudi Arabia has grown significantly in recent years, especially with the introduction of value-added tax and other new tax regulations. Companies operating in the country must comply with these laws and regulations while also optimizing their tax strategies to minimize costs and maximize profits. This requires a deep understanding of the tax regulations, as well as the ability to stay up-to-date with changes.” 

In addition, the corporate responsibility program EY Ripples invited a number of Saudi national entrepreneurs to benefit from the tax seminars and support the expansion of their businesses across the country. The attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest tax developments and evolving practices, and to identify key components of their business operations, tax awareness, and planning that could be streamlined.

