Pakistan army kill 8 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan
Above, Pakistani army soldiers at a border terminal in North Waziristan on Jan. 27, 2019. Many Pakistani Taliban leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. (AFP)
Pakistan’s military said its forces raided a militant hideout in a former stronghold of local Taliban in the country’s northwest near the border with Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed eight militants.
In an overnight statement, the military stated that the intelligence-based operation took place on Sunday in the South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and that troops seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout.
No further detail was given about the militants’ identities. But blame usually falls on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.
Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban who also often target troops across the country. This has caused a spike in tensions between the two countries with Pakistan demanding the Taliban administration stop the TTP from using Afghan soil to launch attacks.
This month, authorities in Pakistan started a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally. Though Pakistani officials say it affects all foreigners residing illegally in the country, the crackdown has mostly affected the millions of Afghans living in Pakistan without documents. So far, more than 400,000 Afghans have returned to their home country for fear of arrest.
The Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan has denounced the forcible deportation and the United Nations warned it could lead to severe human rights violations.
North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border
North Korean soldiers bring back heavy weapons into the Demilitarized Zone border and setting up guard posts
Reuters
SEOUL: North Korea warned on Monday it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including through satellite launches, while its troops were reported to be restoring some demolished guard posts on the border with South Korea.
North Korea’s foreign ministry said the launch of a reconnaissance satellite last week was prompted by the need to monitor the United States and its allies, state media KCNA reported.
“It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the US and its followers,” the KCNA report said.
Nuclear-armed North Korea launched the satellite on Tuesday, saying it successfully entered orbit and was transmitting photographs, but South Korean defense officials and analysts said its capabilities have not been independently verified.
The launch prompted South Korea to suspend a key clause in a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and resume aerial surveillance near the border.
North Korea in turn declared it was no longer bound by the agreement and would deploy weapons on the border with the South.
Citing South Korean military officials, Yonhap news reported that North Korean soldiers had been observed bringing back heavy weapons into the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) border and setting up guard posts that the two countries demolished in the wake of the de-escalation agreement.
South Korea estimates the North had about 160 guard posts along the DMZ and the South had 60. Each side demolished 11 of them after the military deal signed in 2018.
A South Korean defense ministry spokesperson declined to confirm the report.
Yonhap reported heavily armed North Korean soldiers had been spotted restoring damaged guard posts in several locations since Friday, citing photographs from cameras in the DMZ.
The United States had called an unscheduled meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday to discuss the North’s satellite launch.
On Nov. 22, nine members of the Security Council joined the United States in a statement condemning the North’s satellite launch for using ballistic missile technology, calling it a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.
North Korea’s foreign ministry said the statement only showed how dysfunctional the Security Council had become, with some member states blindly following the United States in issuing meaningless statements.
Two of the veto-wielding permanent members, China and Russia, have refused to join in any new Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang despite its continued testing of increasingly powerful ballistic missiles.
They did not join in the most recent statement last week.
Joe Biden to miss COP28 climate summit in Dubai: US official
Some 70,000 people including national leaders and Pope Francis are expected at climate summit
Until Joe Biden, it was not customary for the US president to attend each COP summit
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will miss the latest UN climate summit in Dubai, after two years of attending the talks in hopes of highlighting US leadership, a US official said Sunday.
Some 70,000 people including national leaders and Pope Francis are expected at COP28 as it opens Thursday, in what could be the largest United Nations climate summit ever.
Schedules released by the White House for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris showed neither heading to Dubai this week.
Biden’s engagements include a trip to Colorado to highlight US investment in wind energy, a meeting with the president of Angola and the lighting of the national Christmas tree.
A US official confirmed that Biden was not planning to attend COP28 this week or during a second window close to the end of the talks on December 12.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Biden administration was still discussing whether to send a top-level official to Dubai.
John Kerry, the US climate envoy and former secretary of state and senator, will be leading day-to-day negotiations for the United States.
The official did not give a reason for Biden’s decision. But Biden has been focused for more than a month on the war between Israel and Hamas and is also looking to highlight his domestic agenda with less than a year to the US presidential election.
Until Biden, it was not customary for the US president to attend each COP summit.
Biden in 2021 traveled to Glasgow to vow that the United States would again take a global leadership role on climate after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord.
Trump, who is seeking the White House again, is a climate skeptic who says that action is too costly to the United States.
Biden again made a brief trip last year to COP27 in Sharm Eel-Sheikh, Egypt.
Biden has put a high priority on climate domestically, with the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, his signature legislative achievement, channeling billions of dollars to the green economy including through incentives for electric cars.
Ahead of COP28, Kerry held extended talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, with the two negotiators promising that their countries, the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters, would work together for progress in Dubai.
Three Palestinians studying in US injured in Vermont gun attack
Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmed and Kinnan Abdalhamid are students at Brown University, Yale University and Harvard University
Two of the men are in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Burlington police chief said
Arab News
LONDON: Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured — one seriously — near the University of Vermont, police said Sunday. Authorities said the attack may have been a hate crime.
Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmed and Kinnan Abdalhamid are students at Brown University, Yale University and Harvard University.
The shootings occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday near the UVM campus, according to Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad. He said police are searching for the shooter.
Two of the men are in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Murad said in a news release Sunday. The three, all age 20, were visiting the home of one of the victim's relatives and were walking when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun.
“Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled,” Murad said in a news release. “All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.”
Murad said all three men are of Palestinian descent. Two are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves.
Murad said there is no additional information to suggest the suspect's motive.
“My deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families,” Murad said in the news release. “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven.”
He added, "The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now. But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”
Before Murad issued his news release, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee released a statement Sunday saying that the victims were Palestinian American college students and that there is “reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab.”
The ADC said a man shouted and harassed the victims, who were conversing in Arabic, then proceeded to shoot them.
The FBI said it is aware of the shootings.
“If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate," Sarah Ruane, an FBI spokesperson based in Albany, New York, said in a statement.
The White House said that President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and will continue to receive updates as law enforcement gathers more information.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or people responsible for the shootings, the organization said in a statement.
The Insitute for Middle East Understanding provided a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it described as being from the families of the victims.
“We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children,” it said. “We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice."
Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, denounced the attack.
“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation," Sanders said in a statement. "My thoughts are with them and their families.”
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said that any indication that the shooting could have been motivated by hate is “chilling." Gov. Phil Scott called it a tragedy.
“I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness," Scott said. "We must come together in these difficult times — it is the only way to put a stop to the violence we’re seeing.”
Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions are escalating in the United States as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. A fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed more hostages in a third set of releases under a four-day cease-fire deal.
Allegations regarding the shooting follow a reported rise in Islamophobia in the US in recent weeks.
From early October to early November, the Council on American-Islamic Relations received 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias, a 216 percent increase over the same period the previous year.
The Palestinian foreign ministry called on US authorities to bring those responsible for the shooting to account.
As India’s general election nears, Hindu-Muslim tensions play out online
With election due by May 2024, and several state elections this month, disinformation and hate speech targeting Muslims on the rise
The BJP, which is widely forecast to win a third term in 2024, has launched a national campaign to woo Muslim voters
Reuters
Hours after Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, a WhatsApp message purporting to list the names of 17 Indian Hindus killed or wounded in the assault went viral in India, drawing horrified reactions. But the list was fake — none were hurt.
In the following weeks, hundreds of messages referencing the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group spread rapidly on Indian social media accounts, said fact-checkers and researchers documenting online disinformation about India’s Muslim minority.
Many of those messages warned Hindus that their safety could be at risk from Muslims if the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loses power in next year’s election.
“Every local and global incident is used to convey the message that Muslims are evil, that Hindus need to be afraid,” said Bharat Nayak, an independent fact-checker in the east Indian state of Jharkhand.
“When there isn’t a current incident, past incidents are recycled with doctored images and videos, to say: if Hindus are to stay safe, vote for BJP,” Nayak, who tracks disinformation and hate speech on viral WhatsApp messages, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Islamophobic and antisemitic hate speech have surged worldwide since Oct. 7, with millions of abusive posts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X — formerly Twitter, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue think-tank, and the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit.
In India, Muslims make up about 14 percent of the nation’s 1.4 billion Hindu-majority population. With a general election due by May 2024, and several state elections this month, disinformation and hate speech targeting them are on the rise, fact-checkers and tech experts said.
“Conflicts, elections will always spawn these kinds of narratives (and) the nature of this conflict is an opportunity to grind a Hindu versus Muslim axe,” said Marc Owen Jones, an associate professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar.
“It is being weaponized by state actors to rally the bases with divisive rhetoric and sensationalist misinformation,” said Jones, who studies misinformation.
Asked to comment, Tom Vadakkan, a national spokesperson for the BJP, said: “The BJP and the government do not encourage any hate speech against any community or person.”
Speaking during a visit to the White House in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “there is no space for any discrimination.”
RELIGIOUS STRIFE
India has a long history of communal clashes. During the BJP’s rule over the past decade, party members and allies have been accused by human rights groups of inflammatory speech against Muslims that incites violence on the ground.
Hashtags including #coronajihad and #lovejihad have gone viral in recent years, and been used to falsely accuse Muslims of deliberately spreading the coronavirus and forcefully converting and marrying Hindu women.
Deadly clashes have broken out over false rumors on WhatsApp and Facebook of Muslim gangs kidnapping children.
The BJP, which is widely forecast to win a third term in 2024, has launched a national campaign to woo Muslim voters. A senior Muslim party leader told Reuters this month that Hindu-Muslim violence only makes headlines now because political rivals use it to target the party.
Elections often lead to an increase in anti-Muslim hate speech, researchers have found, with such incidents averaging more than one a day in the first half of 2023, mostly in states with upcoming elections, according to Hindutva Watch, a Washington-based group monitoring attacks on minorities.
Fact-checking organization BOOM Live showed there was a surge in misinformation before polls in southern Karnataka state in May, which the opposition Congress party went on to win.
“Disinformation targeting Muslims has become more vitriolic and aggressive, with most of the false claims reinforcing negative stereotypes,” said Karen Rebelo, deputy editor at Boom.
Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook and Instagram, has said it has added more fact-checkers in India, “making it the country with the most third-party fact-checking partners globally across Meta.”
“We have a comprehensive strategy in place for elections, which includes detecting and removing hate speech and content that incites violence, reducing the spread of misinformation ... (and) partnering with election authorities to action content that violates local law,” a Meta spokesperson said.
Video sharing platform YouTube removes “violative content as quickly as possible when flagged to our attention,” the company said, adding that its team monitors trends in “risky forms of content” and addresses them before they become larger issues.
The X social media platform did not respond to a request for comment.
TAKEDOWN REQUESTS
With its young population, India is among the biggest markets for social media platforms, with more than 300 million users on Facebook, and about 500 million each on YouTube and on WhatsApp.
Social media firms have frequently clashed with Indian authorities over content moderation.
Modi’s government banned the short-form video app TikTok in 2020 over security concerns, and has tightened social media regulation, requiring the swift removal of posts deemed to be harmful, and demanding traceability of information.
Meta received nearly 64,000 content removal requests from the Indian government in the second half of 2022, its data shows, more than a quarter of all requests.
Google’s YouTube removed more than 2 million videos in India in April-June of this year, more than in any other country.
But government officials mainly target posts by dissidents and human rights campaigners including Muslim activists, not harmful content spread by BJP leaders or their allies, said Jayshree Bajoria, associate director for Asia at Human Rights Watch, a global non-profit.
“BJP leaders or BJP supporters who make hateful comments against Muslims or other minorities, inciting violence, are not held accountable,” Bajoria said.
The information technology ministry and the home affairs ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
After Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents in 2019 showing the platform’s struggles monitoring hate speech in countries including India, Meta agreed to conduct an independent human rights impact assessment.
Meta has not released the full report, despite calls from human rights groups to do so.
Meta has “clear policies against hate speech and removes hateful content that targets anyone based on their religion, nationality, ethnicity or caste,” the spokesperson said.
‘AMPLIFYING BIAS’
It is not just in India: social media companies failed to act on 89 percent of posts containing anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobic content reported to them, the Center for Countering Digital Hatred (CCDH), a British non-profit, said in a report last year.
Platforms similarly failed to act on anti-Semitism, anti-Black racism, and misogynist abuse, CCDH found.
“The platforms seem more intent on shutting down Muslim users than shutting down hate speech,” said S.Q. Masood, a minority rights activist in the Indian city of Hyderabad, who has filed two complaints about hate speech on social media.
When nearly 300 people were killed in a train accident in eastern Odisha state in June, Boom and Alt News documented at least a dozen false allegations about the incident — from the station master being Muslim and in hiding, to there being a mosque near the track.
“These messages go viral because there is support for these narratives in society,” said Kiran Garimella, an assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Communication and Information in New Jersey, who studies misinformation on WhatsApp.
“These platforms just make it easy to amplify the biases.”
Six teenagers in court over beheading of French teacher
The five other minors to be prosecuted, aged between 14 and 15 at the time of the attack, will be charged with premeditated criminal conspiracy, or ambush
Reuters
PARIS: Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday, accused of involvement in the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a suspected Islamist in 2020 in an attack that struck at the heart of the country’s secular values.
The teacher had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression, angering a number of Muslim parents. Muslims believe that any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.
One of the minors is a 15-year-old girl who allegedly told her parents that Paty had shown caricatures of the prophet in her class. She will be charged with false accusation after it was established that she was not in the class when it happened.
Paty, 47, was killed outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old assailant, born in Russia of Chechen origin, who was shot dead by police soon after the attack.
The five other minors to be prosecuted, aged between 14 and 15 at the time of the attack, will be charged with premeditated criminal conspiracy, or ambush.
They are suspected of having pointed out Paty to the murderer or helped monitor his exit from the school.
All six minors were referred to the children’s court and could face 2.5 years in prison.
The hearings, due to last until Dec. 8, will be held behind closed doors.
Eight adults are also accused and will appear before a special criminal court.
France is home to Europe’s largest Muslim minority and has suffered a wave of attacks by Islamist militants or their sympathizers in past years.
In the wake of Paty’s killing, some teachers acknowledged they censored themselves to avoid confrontation with pupils and parents over religion and free speech.