Saudi authorities seize 60k amphetamine pills

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a resident of Syrian nationality in the Riyadh region for selling 60,000 amphetamine tablets, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
On Sunday, border patrols in Al-Da’ir, in the region of Jazan, thwarted two attempts to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of qat.
The same day, three Somalians were arrested for attempting to smuggle 33 kilograms of hashish.
All the cases have been referred to the public prosecution.
Saudi authorities have urged anyone with information about suspected drug smuggling or selling to come forward. Citizens can call 911 in the Eastern Province, Makkah, and Riyadh regions, or 999 in other regions. The directorate can be contacted by phone at 995 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with confidentiality.
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: An event in Riyadh on Sunday offered visitors the chance to learn more about agri-food products from Greece and the history behind the flavors of Athens.
Attica Sense, presented by the Greek embassy and the government of the Hellenic Republic Region of Attica, took place the day before the start of Saudi Horeca 2023, a three-day, annual international exhibition that aims to encourage cooperation between food, beverage and hospitality companies around the world and businesses in Saudi Arabia.
“I think there are a lot of opportunities that you will see in the days to come; there is much more we can do together,” said Alexis Konstantopoulos, the Greek ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who hosted Attica Sense at the Radisson Blu Hotel Convention Center with Giorgios Patoulis, the regional governor of Attica.
The aim of the event on Sunday was to showcase Greek products and enhance Saudi-Greek cooperation by highlighting investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East region.
“Our countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations; our prime minister was here twice in the past few years,” said Konstantopoulos. “His royal highness the crown prince visited Athens in July 2022 and together established the Higher Strategic Council, which has different subcommittees.”
One of those subcommittees, the ambassador added, focuses on the commercial field with the aim of encouraging businesses from the two countries to work together, so that they can benefit from the support available from Saudi and Greek authorities, and help achieve ambitious bilateral commercial targets.
Some of the Greek companies that took part in Attica Sense gave presentations about their histories, operations and products. They included: the Greek Nut Company, which was established in 1952; Leo’s House of Bagels, which in addition to Greece delivers its products to France and now Saudi Arabia; Oliva Boutique, a producer of honey and oil products; Stalia, a manufacturer of extra virgin olive oil; and Kakias Dairy, which was established in 1935.
Saudi Horeca began on Monday, the day after Attica Sense, and continues until Wednesday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Latvian counterpart, Krisjanis Karins, on Monday on the sidelines of the Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum in Barcelona.
The officials discussed the latest developments in Gaza, international efforts to provide humanitarian and medical aid, and the need to agree a ceasefire to protect civilians and prevent the situation from worsening.
Prince Faisal stressed the need for the international community to accept moral and ethical responsibility for upholding international legitimacy, including the UN Security Council resolution issued last week, in a way that achieves peace and security and prevents extremism and violence.
The ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, including ways to boost relations between their countries.
Prince Faisal also held similar talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Monday.
Saudi Ambassador to Spain Azzam Al-Qain attended the meeting.
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea came together at the Red Hall in Princess Noura University Theater on Sunday night for a series of performances blending the two cultures.
The show, which will conclude on Nov. 28, was launched by the Saudi Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in partnership with the Korea National University of Arts.
Suzan Al-Yahya, CEO of the institute, said that the show aims to promote “global cultural exchange in the Kingdom and create a meeting point between the traditional arts of various countries.”
The show, titled “Eltiqa,” features 50 artists from both the Saudi institute and South Korean university performing dances that celebrate the diversity of the two cultures and reflect a fusion of artistic sensibilities.
The show opened with a Korean and Saudi performer meeting each other halfway across the stage and exchanging a letter, symbolizing the story of how the two nations met.
This was followed by a cross-cultural artistic experience comprising 10 performances, five from each country.
The Korean performances showcased traditional royal court music and dances including the Three-Drum Dance, known in Korean as Samgomu.
The last of the Korean performances included a traditional dance influenced by modern movements and musical rhythms.
The five Saudi performances showcased dances from different regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the nation’s cultural diversity: Al-Samari, Al-Daha, Al-Liwa, Al-Khatwa, and Al-Khabiti.
Abdulaziz Taher, a Riyadh-based artist, said it was “hard to pick one favorite performance.”
He added: “It was an amazing performance, exceeding my expectations, and I felt close to the Korean audiences attending and seeing the two cultures merge.”
In between dances, a short theatrical performance depicted Saudi Arabia and South Korea coming together to overcome obstacles and celebrate their differences. It received a standing ovation from the audience.
Raghed Al-Qahtani, a Saudi pharmacy student at Princess Nourah University, said: “The ending was the best part for me. It was beautiful seeing Saudis and Koreans taking turns and dancing to traditional Saudi and Korean music.”
The show accompanies the “Eltiqa” indoor exhibition, which explores the four elemental forces of earth, wind, fire, and water as they symbolize wooden handicrafts, textile arts, traditional art, and clay works, respectively.
An outdoor food area also offers visitors from both countries the chance to sample each other’s traditional cuisines.
King SeJong Institute, a Korean learning institute in Riyadh, participated in the show with freshly cooked kimchi-fried pancakes and kimbap, giving visitors an authentic taste of some of Korea’s best street food.
“Eltiqa” is part of the royal institute’s initiatives aimed at promoting cultural exchange in the Kingdom and preserving heritage in line with the strategic goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The iconic building at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture was illuminated in purple and gold on Sunday night in celebration of the finale of the fourth “Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative.”
The event is an annual initiative that invites the creative community throughout the Eastern Province to come together and showcase its creative side.
It began on Nov. 1 and ended on Nov. 25, and has become the chief movement in Saudi Arabia aimed at realizing the Eastern Province’s creative potential.
By honoring the talents of local residents, it has worked to educate, bring together and help foster the creativity space — with a sprinkling of the Al-Sharqiya spirit.
Various designated spaces were used for the event in the Eastern Province, including Ithra, which helped turn the entire region into a collective creative hub.
With more than 20,000 people working within the initiative and more than 1 million people interacting with it — in addition to reaching tens of millions digitally — this year’s offering represented a huge cultural event that will help establish Al-Sharqiya as a place where creativity is celebrated.
As a testament to Ithra’s deep commitment to fostering creativity, it hosted the closing ceremony.
Hadeel Al-Eisa, head of communities and content at Ithra and the lead at the ‘Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative’ initiative, praised the community for being a huge part of the success of the Eastern Province celebration.
She said: “I am pleased to welcome you today to the lighthouse of creativity, King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra.
“We thank you for accepting our invitation to attend the closing ceremony of the largest community partnership initiative in the Kingdom, ‘Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative,’ now in its fourth edition, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province.”
She said the 25-day program had flown by and that the closing ceremony was a small token of support, during which Ithra and the Eastern Province could come together to celebrate the community.
With 300 partners and more than 1,500 events in 12 cities, the area came together to teach workshops related to creativity, host various events, and collaborate.
Al-Eisa said that the Eastern Province was innovating “every day” and that people believed creativity was for all, not just one particular field or sector.
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Saudi Data Forum organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority in partnership with the National Transformation Program kicked off on Monday.
It was attended by Dr. Bandar Meshari, assistant minister of interior for technology affairs, and Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, president of SDAIA.
Dr. Essam Al-Weqait, director of the National Information Center at SDAIA, in his speech highlighted the strategic collaboration between SDAIA and the NTP in support of digital initiatives.
He emphasized that SDAIA’s commitment to harnessing the full potential of data and artificial intelligence goes beyond being a strategic choice; it is a fundamental element in realizing the ambitious goals outlined in Vision 2030.
These goals extend beyond economic diversification and envision a future where digitization is seamlessly integrated into all aspects of life, with data serving as a catalyst for fulfilling aspirations and ambitions.
Al-Weqait explained that SDAIA has diligently worked to establish a comprehensive system for the future, where open data is not merely available but is also utilized responsibly to enhance individuals’ quality of life.
He highlighted SDAIA’s introduction of the Open Data Program, with a focus on improving the governance of open data, publishing high-priority, high-quality datasets that are easily accessible, and driving economic growth while fostering innovation, raising awareness about open data, and forming local and global partnerships.
NTP CEO Thamer Al-Sadoun highlighted that the program’s primary objective is to enhance transparency across government sectors.
This encompasses transparency in government performance, roles and responsibilities, government objectives, and the fight against corruption.
He pointed out that the program has partnered with SDAIA to explore various forms of collaboration, establish productive strategic partnerships, and implement intelligent business solutions that align with Saudi Vision 2030.
This collaboration aims to achieve strategic goals by developing high-quality digital initiatives in the fields of data and artificial intelligence.
Ahmed Al-Suwayan, governor of the Digital Government Authority, emphasized the crucial role of open data in promoting transparency in government operations and institutions.
He highlighted significant progress in this area in the Kingdom, with the National Open Data Platform recording thousands of downloads of data packages and millions of views for data pages from various government entities across sectors.
He further noted that the DGA and SDAIA are collaborating with over 190 entities to make high-value data packages available in various sectors.
This year alone more than 1,200 packages have been updated and added, which represents an approximately sixfold increase compared to the previous year.
Dr. Yaser Altuwaim, assistant director of the National Data Bank at SDAIA, presented the data platforms developed by SDAIA. These platforms aim to enhance data sharing in the Kingdom, improve data quality, accessibility, and contribute to building a data-driven digital economy.
Among these platforms are the National Data Integration Channel, Data Lake, Data Market, Data Analytics Lab, and the National Data Catalog.
Meshal Al-Surhan, CEO of the National Data Quality and Management Program at SDAIA, emphasized the growing global interest in data in recent years due to its developmental importance, impact on national economies, and promotion of transparency.
Basma Al-Subaie, CEO of national data governance at SDAIA, highlighted that in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is striving for a new era that enhances the utilization of its resources across various fields, including the data sector, which is abundant in both the public and private sectors.
The forum had four discussion sessions featuring 13 experts. These sessions aimed to delve into the latest trends in open data and effective ways to handle it.
The primary goals of this forum are to raise awareness about the impact of open data on various sectors within the Kingdom, build trust among individuals regarding open data, and encourage them to share their personal data with relevant authorities when necessary.
Additionally, the forum seeks to promote the concept of data utilization and sheds light on topics related to artificial intelligence. The forum’s launch includes the introduction of the National Data Index.
The ultimate aim is to position Saudi Arabia as a leader in data-driven and artificial intelligence-driven economies, in harmony with the comprehensive cultural and economic transformation outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.