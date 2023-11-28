You are here

  • Home
  • Budget Saudi listed among Fortune 500 Arabia

Budget Saudi listed among Fortune 500 Arabia

Budget Saudi listed among Fortune 500 Arabia
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4jhy

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Budget Saudi listed among Fortune 500 Arabia

Budget Saudi listed among Fortune 500 Arabia
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

The largest car renting and leasing company in the Middle East, United International Transportation Co. known as Budget Saudi, has been listed among the top companies in the Arab world by the Fortune 500 Arabia magazine.

Fortune 500 Arabia launched its inaugural list in 2023, becoming part of the global Fortune 500 lists that have been published by the magazine in the US since 1955.

This year’s inaugural edition includes the top 500 Arab companies from 22 Arab countries. These companies have been ranked by their collective revenues, which hit about $1.6 trillion in 2022, yielding a net profit of $343 billion. Private companies not listed on financial markets made up nine percent of the list.

Saudi Arabia led the list with the highest number of companies, accounting for 153 out of the 500 companies, or 30 percent. The UAE followed with 17 percent, then Egypt, Kuwait, and Qatar. While Saudi Arabian companies recorded the highest percentage of revenue and profits among the Fortune 500 companies, the UAE had the largest proportion of the top 100 profitable companies on the list.

Fawaz Abdullah Danish, president and group CEO, Budget Saudi, said: “Listing Budget Saudi among the Fortune 500 Arabia companies in the Arab world is a great honor for the organization. It is a testament to the consistent performance of the company over the years and the firm foundations on which it is being built for growth and diversification. We are committed to creating value for all stakeholders, customers, and partners in this journey. It augurs well for our company in its drive and passion to perform beyond expectations and contribute effectively to the larger vision of Saudi Arabia.”

Budget Saudi is Saudi Arabia’s premier short and long-term vehicle rental and leasing company, serving both retail and corporate clients. The enterprise was incorporated in 1978 and over the years has developed a reputation for excellence and dependability in the transportation industry. It is the first publicly traded automobile rental firm in Saudi Arabia and has internal QMS, EVS, and OHAS accredited to ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 standards. The company has also been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” in Saudi Arabia.

With 33,000+ vehicles and a network of nearly 100 retail stations spread over 30 cities, Budget Saudi claims to have the largest rental and leasing network in the Middle East and North Africa. The company has received several accolades for its operations and management efficiency. It was awarded by the Global Economic Magazine in 2023 as the Best Vehicle Leasing Company and the Most Customer-Centric Car Rental Service Provider in Saudi Arabia, and the Best CEO of Logistics in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Other accolades include the Global Leadership Award by Leaders International Magazine, and the 2023 Stevie Silver Award for the Sales Director of the Year. It has received five consecutive World Travel Awards, as well as the INSEAD Top 50 CEO award for publicly traded companies in the GCC.

Budget Saudi looks forward to focusing more on environment-friendly initiatives in the upcoming years. The business has already started taking action to conserve energy by introducing hybrid vehicles to its fleet. The company is also discussing the introduction of electric vehicles into its fleet, to achieve lower CO2 emissions.

 

Opensignal: stc dominates speed, Mobily excels in video

Opensignal: stc dominates speed, Mobily excels in video
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Opensignal: stc dominates speed, Mobily excels in video

Opensignal: stc dominates speed, Mobily excels in video
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

Opensignal, a global provider of independent insights and data on mobile network experiences, has released a report analyzing the performance of Saudi Arabia’s mobile networks from July 1 to Sept. 28. This in-depth examination delves into the capabilities of the Kingdom’s primary mobile network operators — stc, Mobily and Zain.

The report paints a nuanced picture of achievements, prominently featuring stc as the undisputed leader in speed across all categories, solidifying its position for the eighth consecutive time. A groundbreaking achievement for stc is its triumph in the 5G Coverage Experience category, underscoring its dedication to providing widespread high-speed connectivity. Meanwhile, Mobily takes centerstage in the realm of video experience, securing accolades for both Video Experience and Live Video Experience. The report meticulously details stc’s expansive 5G coverage and sustained leadership in gaming experiences, and Mobily’s overall availability dominance.

Within this competitive landscape, the report also provides market insights, spotlighting stc’s commanding presence with 10 out of 15 outright wins, Mobily’s increased prominence with three wins, and Zain’s absence from the winner’s circle. Beyond the network performance assessment, the report illuminates crucial developments in Saudi Arabia’s telecom industry, such as the stc Group’s ambitious 5G network expansion and the groundbreaking zero-carbon 5G network by Zain and Red Sea Global in the Red Sea Project.

Speed Leadership

stc maintained its unrivaled speed supremacy, securing the top position across all four speed categories — Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 5G Download Speed, and 5G Upload Speed. This marked the eighth consecutive report where stc has dominated these speed categories. Notably, stc also became the inaugural winner of the 5G Coverage Experience award, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-speed connectivity across Saudi Arabia.

Video Excellence

Mobily emerged as the leader in video experience, claiming both the Video Experience award and Live Video Experience award. Mobily, the first Saudi operator to win Opensignal’s Live Video Experience award, boasted a score of 56.5 points on a 100-point scale. Mobily shared the two awards with stc, showcasing its prowess in delivering exceptional video streaming experiences.

Extensive 5G Coverage

stc witnessed substantial improvement in 5G availability, winning the award and securing the first-ever 5G coverage experience award. This signifies that stc’s 5G users spend the most time with an active 5G connection, coupled with the widest geographic coverage of populated areas across various network technologies.

Overall Availability

Mobily users enjoy the best overall availability, with the telecom giant winning the award with a score of 97.8 percent, surpassing stc’s 96.5 percent. Meanwhile, stc claimed the New Coverage Experience award, showcasing its superior geographic coverage of populated areas.

Gaming Leadership

stc retained its leadership in the gaming experience, securing both the Games Experience and 5G Games Experience awards. Although stc maintained its lead, slight declines in scores reflect the competitive landscape in online multiplayer mobile gaming experiences over cellular connections.

With 1,500 attendees, CIPS hosts ‘biggest’ conference in Riyadh

With 1,500 attendees, CIPS hosts ‘biggest’ conference in Riyadh
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

With 1,500 attendees, CIPS hosts ‘biggest’ conference in Riyadh

With 1,500 attendees, CIPS hosts ‘biggest’ conference in Riyadh
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

More than 1,500 industry professionals recently joined the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply’s conference in Riyadh, making it the biggest conference in the organization’s 90-year history. Key procurement trends and supply chain initiatives, as well as innovative practices of the future, were discussed at the CIPS Saudi Arabia Procurement and Supply Chain Conference and Awards 2023, under this year’s theme of “procurement excellence.”

“In a year where procurement professionals have seen no signs of the volatility and inflation of previous years abating, it’s more important than ever to network with peers and review current trends and best practices to stay resilient and face the toughest challenges,” said Sam Achampong, regional managing director of CIPS Middle East and North Africa.

“The record-breaking number of attendees at this event underscores the strategic importance of our profession across myriad sectors. In an increasingly globalized economy, businesses demand the skills and knowledge to navigate international procurement and supply chain management. The expertise encompassed by our organization has never been more crucial to the modern business environment. We continue to see rising prices and supply constraints and these are just some of the topics we discussed during the conference,” Achampong added.

“As part of the event, we also celebrated 30 ‘Procurement Pioneers’ who have made significant contributions to the profession and championed change and innovation,” said Achampong.

The “Procurement Pioneers” are a celebrated few from varied industries working within both the private and government sectors. Those gaining recognition include Abdullah Al-Osaimi, senior vice president of shared services at Ma’aden, one of the first Saudi nationals to achieve FCIPS — the highest grade of CIPS membership, as well as Muna bin Zoubaa, an adviser, who set up the MENA Women in Procurement initiative and has been a mentor and role model for many professionals in the region for many years. She is also the first Gulf national female to achieve FCIPS.

The event, which took place at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences on Nov. 13, included discussions on topics such as “How can procurement support Vision 2030,” “How to overcome supply chain disruption” and “How technology is influencing the workforce of the future.”

Dammam-based dermatologist receives award at Europe’s biggest dermatology conference

Dammam-based dermatologist receives award at Europe’s biggest dermatology conference
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dammam-based dermatologist receives award at Europe’s biggest dermatology conference

Dammam-based dermatologist receives award at Europe’s biggest dermatology conference
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

Dr. Tasleem Arif, a dermatologist working at Dar As Sihha Medical Center in Dammam, has been honored with the prestigious “Imrich Sarkany Non-European Memorial Scholarship” at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress-2023, held in Berlin, Germany.

The EADV Congress, the largest European dermatology conference and one of the world’s most prominent gatherings of dermatologists, attracted more than 15,000 dermatologists from over 50 countries. Dr. Arif’s recognition amidst a distinguished group of 12 young dermatologists from non-European countries is a testament to his exceptional contributions to the field of dermatology.

The award, bestowed solely based on scientific merit, acknowledges Dr. Arif’s achievements, including an impressive portfolio of more than 140 published research articles including several book chapters, and scientific presentations. His dedication to research has led to groundbreaking discoveries, including the “Tasleem’s water jet sign,” a simplified technique for administration of botox for axillary hyperhidrosis, and an innovative technique for measuring graft area in vitiligo surgeries.

Dr. Arif is one of the co-authors for Melasma Severity Index, a novel melasma scoring system that has received national recognition. His passion for scleroderma research has resulted in more than 25 dedicated publications. As a lead author, his and a colleague’s work on esophageal involvement in systemic sclerosis and morphea has been acknowledged by the New England Journal of Medicine in their Journal Watch.

Dr. Arif’s contributions to dermatology extend beyond his research endeavors. He actively serves as a reviewer for numerous top-impact dermatology journals and holds editorial positions on over 25 medical journals. He is the winner of the title World Champion-2019 in Dermatology (Scleroderma) recognized by the International Agency for Standards and Ratings. His commitment to knowledge-sharing is further exemplified by his role as editor-in-chief of the upcoming book “Morphea and Related Disorders” by Bentham Science Publishers.

Dr. Arif’s achievements have not only benefited the dermatology community in Saudi Arabia but have also brought international recognition to the country’s advancements in the field. His work has featured in several medical and dermatology journals. He is a member of several dermatology associations like EADV, IADVL, ISPD, PDS, ACSI, CDSI, HRSI, IASSTD and AIDS, NSI, CODFI.

“Receiving this prestigious award at the EADV Congress is an immense honor and a reflection of the dedication and passion I have for dermatology,” said Dr. Arif. “I am incredibly grateful for this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in my research, clinical practice, and contributions to the field.”

UAE welcomes third group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients

UAE welcomes third group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE welcomes third group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients

UAE welcomes third group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

 

The third group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Monday, in implementation of the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE’s hospitals. 

Departing from Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt, the plane landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 93 children who are in the most urgent need of medical assistance, including those suffering from severe injuries and burns, as well as cancer patients who need extensive treatment, accompanied by 80 of their families.

Maha Barakat, assistant minister of foreign affairs for health, said: “The third flight of the initiative, which reflects the UAE’s unwavering and continuous support for the brotherly Palestinian people, aims to assist the most vulnerable groups and the deteriorating health sector in the Gaza Strip.”

Barakat added that the UAE’s hospitals will provide all the injured and cancer patients with the highest quality of medical treatment, stressing that the support will continue to mitigate the ongoing dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, the UAE immediately provided urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip. In this regard, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed issued a directive to allocate a humanitarian aid package of $20 million. He also ordered the establishment of an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” operation.

These initiatives embody the UAE’s historical commitment to providing relief to the Palestinian people, particularly to the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip (over 1 million children), and alleviating the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The initiatives also reflect the UAE’s steadfast solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people.

 

NEOM named ‘principal sponsor’ of Red Sea Film Festival

NEOM named ‘principal sponsor’ of Red Sea Film Festival
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

NEOM named ‘principal sponsor’ of Red Sea Film Festival

NEOM named ‘principal sponsor’ of Red Sea Film Festival
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

The Red Sea Film Foundation has announced NEOM as the principal sponsor of the Red Sea International Film Festival, ahead of the event’s third edition beginning on Nov. 30 in Jeddah. The partnership, which includes the powering of key components of the festival including the Red Sea Souk and Talent Days program, aligns with the shared vision of fostering a vibrant and thriving film industry in the region.

Over the past 18 months, NEOM Media Industries has cemented its reputation as the prominent regional media hub and a trusted global partner. NEOM features the largest purpose-built facility in the Middle East and North Africa for screen production, gaming development and film and television vocational training.

To date, NEOM Media Industries has supported and facilitated more than 35 productions of various scales and genres spanning Hollywood, Bollywood, and the Arab world. It has also been instrumental in supporting local Saudi features, setting new standards in the industry, and fostering talent development, industry education, innovation, and startup initiatives. 

The Red Sea Souk and Talent Days perfectly align with NEOM’s commitment to building the film industry workforce of the future by nurturing Saudi and Arab talent and creating career opportunities for talent to flourish. NEOM has successfully guided more than 1,000 young Saudis through industry-focused learning programs, offering post-graduation support in the form of placements, internships, and eventual full-time industry roles. 

Mohammad Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Foundation, said: “Our partnership with NEOM is significantly accelerating the growth of the local industry. NEOM not only opens doors to a diverse array of opportunities for filmmakers, both locally and on the global stage, but it has established itself as a creative and collaborative central hub for the region’s industry. NEOM shares our deep commitment to championing home-grown talent within the region, and we look forward to further strengthening the foundations of our flourishing industry with their invaluable support.”

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. We have expanded our support this year to encompass the entire festival, having been part of the Red Sea Souk since its first edition. Empowering creativity and supporting talent is central to our mission. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated focus on nurturing the next generation, we pave the way for a thriving media ecosystem in the region, amplifying opportunities to provide the industry-ready workforce of the future. The souk is a great reflection of the fast-evolving screen industry in the Kingdom, particularly its dynamism, vibrancy, and creative energy, and we are very proud to be the principal sponsor supporting it.”

Latest updates

Budget Saudi listed among Fortune 500 Arabia
Budget Saudi listed among Fortune 500 Arabia
PIF secures $5bn syndicated term loan covered by K-SURE 
PIF secures $5bn syndicated term loan covered by K-SURE 
India rescuers within five meters of reaching 41 trapped workers: state minister
India rescuers within five meters of reaching 41 trapped workers: state minister
Athletic draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot in La Liga
Athletic draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot in La Liga
Rare survey details how Gazans wary of Hamas before Israel attack
Rare survey details how Gazans wary of Hamas before Israel attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.