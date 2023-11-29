LuLu celebrates 14 years in Saudi Arabia with gifts, deals

The number 14 will be celebrated by LuLu Hypermarket across Saudi Arabia for 36 days as the retail giant welcomes shoppers for its 14th anniversary. The official announcement of the big celebration was made at a press conference at Riyadh Boulevard and flashed on giant video screens at the venue.

To mark the occasion, one of Saudi Arabia’s favorite shopping destinations, LuLu Hypermarket has announced a bonanza of 1,400 valuable gifts worth SR2 million ($533,300) for its customers.

The gifts include VVIP tickets to much-anticipated football matches, Apple phones and tablets, TV sets, AirPods, Sony PS5, laptops, and other electronic goods like refrigerators, microwave ovens and washing machines, in addition to grocery hampers.

LuLu will select surprise winners across its hypermarkets in the Kingdom from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.

As a mark of respect to all the staff of LuLu Saudi Arabia, the oldest Saudi national employed by the group for 17 years, Basher Al-Bish, and his son Yusuff, named after LuLu Group Chairman Yusuffali M.A., were invited to cut the 14th anniversary cake during the press conference. Al-Bish spoke emotionally about how he has been a LuLu employee since the start and even before the first LuLu Hypermarket opened doors in Saudi Arabia.

“I am proud to be the first employee of LuLu KSA — LuLu is a great place to work in and the group is so invested in Saudi Arabia’s progress that it inspires us all,” Al-Bish said. “Moreover, I am an admirer of our Chairman Yusuffali M.A., and I have even named my son Yusuff after him.”

The anniversary promotion comes packed with super deals — 14 promotions from 14 “Big Brands,” super-value deals on essentials such as rice, oil and sugar, in-store promotions, live demonstration, hourly offers and deals on “Products of the Day.” Shoppers can update their electronic devices with affordable prices on branded laptops, tablets, smart watches, mobile phones, high-end audio devices, printing consumables and accessories.

LuLu Group currently employs 4,500 Saudi nationals in its retail network of 33 stores across the Kingdom.

“The success of LuLu Hypermarket is our bond with our Saudi Arabian customer base — their trust and their recognition of our quality promise has enabled our amazing 14-year growth,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.

“We have always put customers first and this anniversary celebration combines our promise of customer care, quality and affordability and is our way of saying thank you to all our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”