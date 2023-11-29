Misk Schools students enjoy ‘BTEC in Esports’ lesson

The Misk Global Forum in Riyadh, held from Nov. 15-17, showcased the talents and ideas of young leaders, CEOs and entrepreneurs from around the world, but one of the most exciting highlights was the inaugural “BTEC in Esports” lesson, delivered to students from Riyadh’s prestigious Misk Schools.

Esports influencer Brandon Smith flew into Riyadh especially to deliver the lesson on behalf of the region’s leaders in educational esports, EStars. Accredited in the MENA region by Pearson Education, one of the world’s top education providers, the BTEC in Esports program is designed to provide students with the expertise they need to access opportunities in the fast-growing esports sector. The esports industry saw revenues of almost $2 billion in 2022 and has been growing at more than 20 percent per year.

Fittingly, the lesson was delivered in the Riyadh Schools’ Classroom of the Future, which has been designed and built in partnership with EStars. The concept provides a template for reinventing education using the best emerging technologies and teaching practices, to empower students growing up in a very different world.

Misk Schools is the first school in the Kingdom to adopt esports as part of its curriculum, which aims to produce future leaders, ready to embrace the knowledge economy embodied in Vision 2030.

Dr. Steffen Sommer, director general of Misk Schools, said: “Esports encourages young people to work together and play together, which is culturally quite new here. In addition to educating students about a rapidly expanding global industry, the BTEC also hones strategic thinking, teamwork and entrepreneurial skills — essential capabilities for emerging leaders navigating the world.”

The inaugural BTEC in Esports lesson and the Riyadh Schools’ Classroom of the Future were the subject of huge interest at the Misk Global Forum, visited by a number of Saudi dignitaries, ministry officials and VIPs, plus stars such as two-time world champion boxer Amir Khan, professional racing driver Reema Juffali and Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni.

EStars CEO Mags Byrne said: “We are proud to be delivering the BTEC in Esports to students at Misk Schools. EStars aims to provide a pathway to careers of the future for the students of today. Collaborating with such a pioneering partner as Misk Schools has given us a chance to showcase how the BTEC in Esports upskills students to forge careers in the growing esports sector.”

Founded in 2017 in the UK by CEO Byrne, EStars is the global leader in educational esports, providing students with the skills they need to succeed in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. It has offices in Abu Dhabi from which it covers the Middle East and Africa region.