COP28
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global looks to lead in sustainable, regenerative tourism at COP28

Updated 01 December 2023
  • John Pagano: COP28 provides a global platform for discussions and decision-making between nations on the topic of climate change
Updated 01 December 2023
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global is looking forward to showcasing the role of tourism development in the environment at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) this week.

John Pagano, the chief executive officer of RSG, told Arab News: “Our aim is to help lead by example and demonstrate how tourism development can play a more positive role in mitigating some of the world’s greatest challenges and support our industry peers in this transition.

“For us, communicating some of the ways in which we’ve been able to walk the walk, and not just talk the talk, is key as all eyes turn to the event and its participants, looking for action not just conversation.”

The conference is being held in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 – the second consecutive Arab country to host the annual gathering after Egypt last year.

READ MORE: Click here for our coverage of COP28

“COP28 provides a global platform for discussions and decision-making between nations on the topic of climate change,” Pagano said, adding that RSG and several of its experts would be attending, exhibiting, and speaking at various elements of the forum.

RSG, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and was established in 2018, recently concluded its participation at the World Travel Market in London, and Pagano noted that the main difference with their participation this year was that they had been able to talk about being open.

Last month The Red Sea welcomed its first guests and two of its hotels are open for bookings, and the Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of flights since September.




A delegation of Saudi ministers and leaders were the first guests of The Red Sea destination, landing at Red Sea International Airport aboard a special-edition liveried Saudia flight from Riyadh. (www.redseaglobal.com)

Pagano said: “The Red Sea, our luxurious destination situated on the western coastline of Saudi Arabia, has welcomed its first visitors, while Red Sea International Airport, which is on track to be the Middle East’s first carbon-neutral airport, has a regular schedule of flights.

“We’re excited that people can now book a vacation to come and see for themselves what we’ve achieved — awe-inspiring resorts and experiences in scenes of unrivalled beauty, underpinned by a profound respect for the area’s natural treasures,” he added.

Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, food and beverage, and leisure facilities.

The CEO said: “(People have been) intrigued by the opening of The Red Sea and energized by our vision of regenerative tourism, which involves improving, and not just protecting, natural environments.

“Since we started on our journey six years ago, we’ve always relished the moment we would be able to talk to industry peers about hotels and resorts being open, so our experience at this year’s WTM will always be special for us.”

He pointed out that The Red Sea opening was not the only reason it had been a year of evolution for the organization, highlighting its launch of a series of subsidiary brands designed to elevate the guest experience, including WAMA and Galaxea to provide watersports and diving experiences, and Akun to operate and manage adventure sports.

“So, it’s been great to talk to industry peers about how we envisage these entities boosting tourism to the Kingdom while upholding our commitment to sustainability,” he added.

RSG has won several awards over recent years in recognition of its efforts and initiatives to promote sustainable and eco-friendly tourism, the latest of which was achieving the highest score recorded to date in the prestigious Platinum LEED v4.1 accreditation from the US Green Building Council, which served as a testament to RSG’s dedication to sustainability and marked a major milestone in the development of regenerative tourism destinations.

On the year ahead, Pagano said: “With people visiting The Red Sea for the first time, we want to ensure that they leave with unforgettable memories and a desire to return again, so the smooth operation of the destination will be a major focus for us throughout the year.”

Developing world-class destinations will also be a priority.

“For example, Amaala – designed to offer transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea – is set to welcome its first guests in 2025, so we look forward to providing further updates at next year’s conference,” he added.

Collectively RSG’s portfolio, which includes the two world-leading destinations — The Red Sea and Amaala — part of Vision 2030, are responsible and regenerative tourism destinations that will aim to enhance the Kingdom’s luxury tourism and sustainability offering, protect the natural environment, and enhance it for future generations.

Pagano said: “We are also committed to our sustainability goals and making our vision of regenerative tourism a reality.

“This year saw us complete the installation of five solar farms, laying 760,000 photovoltaic panels to power the first phase of The Red Sea destination.

“We are also delivering on our strategy for destination-wide clean mobility using electric and hybrid vehicles, boats, and aircraft.

“By 2040, we are committed to delivering a 30 percent net conservation benefit across our destinations through the enhancement of biologically diverse habitats including mangroves, seagrass, corals, and land vegetation.”

He noted that The Red Sea marine biology team monitored around 300 coral reef sites in the Red Sea, and that a pilot phase of coral gardening was now underway to establish what structures and methods worked best for propagating corals. So far, he added, the results had been extremely promising.

“Our mangrove nursery, launched in partnership with the National Center for Vegetation Cover, is on track to meet the goal of planting 50 million mangrove trees by 2030, with the first 1 million seedlings already planted. We are also exploring hands-on opportunities for guests to support coral farming and planting of mangrove seedlings.”

It is one of the programs under the Saudi Green Initiative, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021, to plant 10 billion trees throughout the Kingdom to increase vegetation cover and help combat desertification.

The 10 billion trees are part of a total of 50 billion trees that are to be planted in the region under the Middle East Green Initiative, also launched by the crown prince the same year.

 

 

“We hope that we will have inspired others across the tourism sector to follow our lead,” Pagano said.

He added that The Red Sea and Amaala’s key features — including 24/7 renewable energy, zero single-use plastics, and zero waste to landfill — “might have sounded ambitious when we first announced them, but by 2040, we believe that they will be the norm across our industry.”

Manal Al- Barakati 
Innovative private sector must play its part in energy transition, urges Commonwealth sec-gen 

Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Manal Al- Barakati 

RIYADH: The private sector can no longer be on the periphery of energy transition efforts, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has insisted on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference. 

Speaking at the Business Philanthropy Climate Forum — a first-of-its-kind event held alongside COP28 in Dubai — Scotland appealed directly to commercial enterprise leaders to use their capital, talent and innovative capacity to tackle global warming.  

The event brought together over 1,300 CEOs and philanthropists, as well as 250 foundation heads from 55 countries, with the aim of facilitating a paradigm shift toward collaborative, action-oriented participation.  

Addressing the forum, Scotland said: “The idea that the private sector is peripheral to such a profound crisis cannot be the standard.  

“The private sector is exposed to the impacts, and it is central to the solution, not just through the provision of capital, but through your capacity to innovate.” 

During his inaugural address, Jafar Badr, chairman of the BPCF, stressed that governments, businesses and philanthropists cannot continue to operate in silos, adding that the private sector must fulfill its crucial role in ensuring a just transition. 

Referring to the breadth of nationalities and organizations at the event, Jafar said: “This unprecedented scale and diversity sends a clear and powerful signal that the private sector is ready to engage. And in doing so, business and philanthropy will become the connective tissue between COP presidencies.” 

He added: “This powerful partnership can facilitate consistent progress towards Net Zero, no matter which way the political winds are blowing in capitals around the world.” 

Topics: COP28 UN SEC-GEN climate change

Nirmal Narayanan 
Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28

Updated 42 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure with policy changes and effective actions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has asserted.

Addressing the world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai he highlighted the Earth’s challenging times, marked by unprecedented emissions, wildfires, and droughts, culminating in 2023 being the hottest year in recorded human history.

He urged immediate action to achieve the Paris Agreement goals, including limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5-degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, emphasizing the necessity of global cooperation, leadership, and political will. 

“Polar ice and glaciers are vanishing before our eyes, causing havoc the world over: from landslides and floods to rising seas. But this is just one symptom of the sickness bringing our climate to its knees. A sickness only you, global leaders, can cure,” said Guterres.  

“We are miles from the goals of the Paris Agreement — and minutes to midnight for the 1.5-degree limit. But it is not too late. You can prevent planetary crash and burn. We have the technologies to avoid the worst of climate chaos — if we act now,” he added.  

The secretary-general asserted that climate goals could be materialized only if humans stop burning of fossil fuels immediately.  

“The science is clear. The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate. Phase out — with a clear timeframe aligned with 1.5 degrees,” said Guterres. 

He added that governments and fossil fuel companies have many things to do to combat the negative impacts of climate change.  

“I have a message for fossil fuel company leaders. Your old road is rapidly aging. Do not double down on an obsolete business model. Lead the transition to renewables,” added Guterres.  

He continued: “I urge governments to help industry make the right choice by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits.” 

Guterres highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing countries, emphasizing the insufficient support from developed nations.  

“Climate justice is long overdue. Developing countries are being devastated by disasters they did not cause. Extortionate borrowing costs are blocking their climate action plans. And support is far too little, far too late,” he said.  

The UN chief stressed that the Global Stocktake must commit to a surge in finance, including for adaptation and loss and damage. “Developed countries must show how they will double adaptation finance to $40 billion a year by 2025 as promised and clarify how they deliver on the $100 billion — as promised.” 

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, said that this year’s COP28 is crucial as the world grapples with numerous challenges, notably the severe impacts of climate change.  

He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to a sustainable future, emphasizing the country’s target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The UAE has an established record in climate action. When we committed to host COP28, we pledged to bring the world together to unite, work and deliver. We are finding practical ways to accelerate the world’s transition to low-emission economy,” said Al-Nahyan.  

During his speech, Al-Nahyan also announced the establishment of a $30 billion fund by the UAE for global climate solutions.  

“The lack of readily available and affordable climate finance has long been one of the biggest obstacles to advancing climate action globally. Therefore, I am pleased to announce the establishment of a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions.”  

He said this fund is specifically designed to “bridge the climate finance gap,” ensuring availability, accessibility, and affordability at scale.   

Speaking at the same event, Charles III, King of the UK, said that the world is seeing “alarming tipping points which is being reached.” 

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point toward genuine transformational action,” said the King.

Topics: COP28 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres climate change

Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

World leaders take centerstage in high-level COP28 event

World leaders take centerstage in high-level COP28 event
  • UAE ruler announces the establishment of a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 130 world leaders take centerstage as they address the United Nations climate conference in Dubai over the next two days to deliver national statements.

The first part of the high-level segment of COP28 would hear, over the next two days, national statements from heads of states and governments including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ MORE: Click here for our coverage of COP28

-----

0920 GMT

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil speaks during an opening ceremony at the COP28 UN Climate Summit on Dec. 1, 2023. (AP)

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, home to most of the world’s biggest natural carbon-capture zone on land, the Amazon rainforest, said “the planet is tired of climate agreements that were not fulfilled” and he said he has had enough of “eloquent and empty speeches.”

“In the north of Brazil, the Amazon region suffers one of the most tragic droughts of its history. In the South, we are facing tempests and hurricanes that lead to a lot of destruction and death,” he said.

Lula, who a year earlier was treated like a rock star after his defeat of right-wing Jair Bolsanaro, called for climate justice for poorer nations that didn’t cause the problem and railed against $2 trillion spent on weapons last year when the money should be spent on fighting hunger and climate change, not wars.

He said Brazil will stop Amazon deforestation by 2030.

“No country will solve their problems alone. We are all obliged to act together beyond our borderlines. Brazil is willing to lead as a role model,” he said. “The world is already convinced of the potential of renewable sources of energy. Now is the time to face the debate about the slow-motion pace of the decarbonization of the planet, and to work towards an economy that will be less reliant on fossil fuel. We have to do it, and in a way that is urgent and fair.”

0850 GMT

King Charles III speaks during an opening ceremony at the COP28 UN Climate Summit on Dec. 1, 2023 in Dubai. (AP)

Britain’s King Charles III is praying that the UN’s COP28 climate talks will be a “critical turning point” in the fight against global warming, he told world leaders in Dubai on Friday.

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point toward genuine transformational action,” he told the World Climate Action Summit, held in parallel with COP28.

“We are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

“It worries me greatly that we remain so dreadfully far off track,” the King added, after the UN’s first official progress report in September found that the world remained dangerously off course.

“In your hands is an unmissable opportunity to keep our common hope alive,” said the British monarch, wearing a light suit with pink shirt and blue tie.

The lifelong environmentalist spoke at COP26 in Scotland in 2021 but did not attend the last conference in Egypt.

The British monarch also said that “unless we rapidly repair and restore nature’s unique economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperiled.”

“I have seen across the commonwealth and beyond, countless communities which are unable to withstand repeated shocks triggered by climate change.”

0830 GMT

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening ceremony of the high-level COP28 event in Dubai. (AP)

“We are miles from the goals of the Paris Agreement – and minutes to midnight for the 1 1.5°C limit. But it is not too late,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his speech.

“You can prevent planetary crash and burn. We have the technologies to avoid the worst of climate chaos, if we act now,” he said.

“The global shift to renewables is inevitable. The only question is how much heating our planet will endure before it happens,” Guterres added. “I urge countries to speed up their net zero timelines, to get there as close as possible to 2040 in developed countries and 2050 in emerging economies.”

“Climate chaos is fanning the flames of injustice,” Guterres said. “Global heating is busting budgets, ballooning food prices, upending energy markets, and feeding a cost-of-living crisis. Climate action can flip the switch.”

Guterres, a long-time critic of oil, gas and coal use that is causing climate change, fired his strongest shots yet against the industry, saying, “we cannot save a burning planet with a firehose of fossil fuels.”

In a direct contradiction to fossil fuel-aligned nations and even the presidency of the talks, he said the only way to limit warming to the goal set in 2015 requires eliminating oil, coal and gas use, saying “not reduce, not abate, phase out.”

“I urge governments to help industry make the right choice – by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits.”

“Developed countries must show how they will double adaptation finance to $40 billion a year by 2025, as promised, and clarify how they deliver on the $100 billion, as promised,” Guterres said. “The climate challenge is not just another issue in your inbox. Protecting our climate is the world’s greatest test of leadership. I urge you to lead,” he added.

0815 GMT

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan speaks during an opening ceremony at the COP28 UN Climate Summit on Dec. 1, 2023 in Dubai. (AP)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said that the UAE has set a national goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. He highlighted the country’s strong commitment to climate action, emphasizing decades of effort in diversifying the economy and advancing capabilities in renewables.

“The UAE is committed to a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. To date, we have invested $100 billion in financing climate action, focusing on renewable and clean energy. We are also committed to investing approximately US$130 billion over the next seven years,” he said in his speech

“We are finding practical ways to accelerate the world’s transition to low-emission economy,” the UAE leader said, and noted that the lack of financing has long been one of the biggest obstacles to advancing climate action globally.

Sheikh Mohamed also announced the establishment of a $30 billion climate fund for global climate solutions.

The fund is designed to bridge climate finance gap and aims to stimulate $250 billion of investment by 2030, he said.

-----

Participating world leaders pose for a family picture at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (AFP)
Participating world leaders and delegates arrive for the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin shulhub/AN)
Participating world leaders and delegates arrive for the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin shulhub/AN)
Participating world leaders and delegates arrive for the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin shulhub/AN)
Participating world leaders and delegates arrive for the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (AFP)
Participating world leaders and delegates arrive for the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (AFP)
Participating world leaders and delegates arrive for the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin shulhub/AN)
Participating world leaders and delegates pose for a family photo during the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (AFP)
Participating world leaders and delegates pose for a family photo during the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023. (AFP)
The COP28 conference notched an early victory on Thursday with the launch of a long-awaited fund to address growing loss and damage from wilder weather and rising sea in vulnerable countries.

Initial pledges have been made to the fund to officially put it into operation, with a $100-million contribution from the UAE matched with the same from Germany.

Britain gave just over $50 million, while the United States offered $17.5 million and Japan $10 million.

The European Union and its member states later confirmed a further $145 million, bringing the total to more than $420 million so far.

Delegates however face two weeks of tough negotiations on an array of issues that have long bedeviled climate talks, starting with the future of fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the third edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on Dec. 4, alongside UN’s COP28 event, to highlight its dedication to build a greener future at a time of multibillion dollar giga-projects.

 

 

The SGI forum will gather influential figures, climate experts and thought leaders to present their insights and recommendations for tackling climate change as well as showcase the initiative’s achievements and plans.

With agencies

Topics: COP28 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Saudi Arabia

Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties

Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties
Updated 01 December 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima
Follow

Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties

Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties
  • Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Riyadh this week with delegation of ministers, businesspeople
  • ‘Brazil has a great opportunity to play the role of a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia,’ says head of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce
Updated 01 December 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: The visit of Brazil’s president to Riyadh on Nov. 28-29 with a delegation of ministers and businesspeople showed that he wants to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia and is counting on its participation in projects, especially those involving green energy.

After an event that gathered Brazilian and Saudi authorities and business leaders on Wednesday, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva invited the Kingdom to be “Brazil’s partners” in the energy transition that has been taking place in the South American nation.

“If Saudi Arabia is the most important country in the production of oil and gas, in 10 years from now Brazil will be called ‘the Saudi Arabia of green energy’,” Lula said in his speech.

Mining and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira presented in the same meeting an overview of Brazil’s energy endeavors, and initiatives in which Saudi investors can take part.

The previous day, he met with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving cooperation between the two nations.

The MoU encompasses projects in various fields, including oil and gas, electricity, energy efficiency, petrochemicals, hydrogen, renewable energy and the circular carbon economy. The agreement also comprises academic partnerships for joint research involving energy.

“We are in Saudi Arabia demonstrating Brazilian leadership in the energy transition and seeking to further expand our relationship with the country,” Silveira said, adding that one of the visit’s goals was to attract investors.

The Saudi government had already announced in 2019, during former President Jair Bolsonaro’s tenure, a plan to invest $10 billion from its sovereign fund in Brazilian projects. Many of them are expected to be related to green energy and infrastructure.

“Brazil has great growth potential in all segments of renewable energies. Solar energy, wind power and biomass energy already make up a significant part of the Brazilian total energy production, but they can reach a much higher level,” Jose Roberto Simoes Moreira, an engineering professor who coordinates the University of Sao Paulo’s renewable energy program, told Arab News.

In 2022, almost half of Brazilian energy came from renewable sources. Solar and wind power were responsible for 90 percent of the expansion in energy production in 2023.

“Those energy sources were responsible for keeping the system safe and functional. We’ve been operating near the limit. Without the expansion in renewable energy, Brazilians would have problems,” Simoes Moreira said.

Especially in the northeast of the country, where most solar and wind plants have been implemented over the past few years, there is still room for new projects on land. Many entrepreneurs have already developed plans for offshore wind plants.

“They’re more expensive and present additional implementation challenges, but in Europe they’ve been numerous. In Brazil, that’s only the beginning,” Simoes Moreira said.

Enhancing the Brazilian energy system also requires the expansion of its energy distribution infrastructure.

The largest consumer market is in the southeast, which is far from the energy units in the northeast, said Simoes Moreira.

“It’s necessary to also invest in the expansion of transmission lines. The current ones are on the verge of full operation,” he added.

Osmar Chohfi, who heads the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said one of the sectors in which many joint projects can be carried out by Saudi Arabia and Brazil is green hydrogen.

“Brazil has a great opportunity to play the role of a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia. But in order for that to happen, it’s necessary to come up with well-conceived projects led by companies with high-quality governance and with a safe regulations system,” he said in a statement.

Chohfi recalled that Saudi Arabia has the goal of becoming a carbon-free country by 2060, so it has been investing heavily in the development of new energies.

The largest green hydrogen plant in the world, which is being constructed in the Red Sea, is part of that effort.

“In Brazil, Saudi investors can not only take part in projects involving renewable energies, but also in initiatives connected to carbon credits in order to compensate emissions during the transition process,” Chohfi said.

Regarding oil and gas, Simoes Moreira said Brazil still has great potential not only in energy production, but also in the petrochemical industry.

Besides energy, other MoUs were signed between Embraer, a leading aircraft manufacturer in Brazil, and the Saudi government, Saudi Arabian Military Industries, and Saudi airline Flynas.

The Brazilian delegation also discussed infrastructure projects with its Saudi counterparts. Ports and Airports Minister Silvio Costa Filho presented to business leaders opportunities concerning Brazilian ports, which may be partially privatized.

Lula has been looking for funds for his Growth Acceleration Program, a comprehensive public works initiative that will encompass several kinds of public works in the next few years.

Measures to enhance bilateral trade were also discussed between Lula and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 2022, commerce between Brazil and Saudi Arabia reached $8.221 billion. Brazil bought mainly hydrocarbons and fertilizers ($5.297 billion), while the Kingdom mostly bought halal protein ($2.924 billion). The two leaders believe that trade could reach $20 billion by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Saudi Aramco sets LPG contract prices for December

Saudi Aramco sets LPG contract prices for December
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Aramco sets LPG contract prices for December

Saudi Aramco sets LPG contract prices for December
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, kept the official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas in December unchanged from the previous month, according to an official statement.

Aramco’s December OSP for propane is $610 per ton, while price for butane has been set at $620 per ton.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Aramco’s OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Topics: Saudi Aramco LPG contracts

