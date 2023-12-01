You are here

  • Home
  • 24th Saudi relief plane heads to Gaza Strip

24th Saudi relief plane heads to Gaza Strip

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center sends 24th relief plane to Gaza. (SPA)
1 / 2
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center sends 24th relief plane to Gaza. (SPA)
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center sends 24th relief plane to Gaza. (SPA)
2 / 2
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center sends 24th relief plane to Gaza. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5t347

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

24th Saudi relief plane heads to Gaza Strip

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center sends 24th relief plane to Gaza. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The 24th Saudi relief plane, operated by the Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), arrived in Egypt on Friday carrying 31 tons of aid, including food and shelter materials, the official SPA news agency reported.
The assistance, which was dispatched on Thursday, is to be transported to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The aid efforts are in keeping with Saudi Arabia’s historic role in supporting the Palestinian people in times of crisis, the SPA statement said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Gaza Egypt Saudi relief plane War on Gaza

Related

Palestinian Red Crescent official thanks Saudi Arabia for humanitarian aid in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Palestinian Red Crescent official thanks Saudi Arabia for humanitarian aid in Gaza
Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king
Middle-East
Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king

Saudi cultural event aims to put theater, performing arts in spotlight

Saudi cultural event aims to put theater, performing arts in spotlight
Updated 01 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi cultural event aims to put theater, performing arts in spotlight

Saudi cultural event aims to put theater, performing arts in spotlight
  • The Argentinian shows, which conclude on Dec. 5., have included circus and magic performances, a jungle show, and classic plays such as “Cinderella” and “Alice in Wonderland”
Updated 01 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission organized the eighth Urban Art event as part of a series of Argentinian shows being held at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The show, which runs until Saturday in the Blue Hall, aims to increase awareness about the theater and performing arts sector in the Kingdom and around the world.

The show, which runs until Saturday in the Blue hall, aims to increase awareness about the theater and performing arts sector in the Kingdom and around the world. (SPA)

After kicking off with a hip-hop performance, the show has featured acrobatics, bike jumps and skateboards, and showcased football skills to a background of tango music.

An accompanying educational exhibition included dishes presented by local Argentinian and Latin American restaurants. There were also specially designed photo booths and a shop selling Argentinian products and costumes.

HIGHLIGHTS

• An accompanying educational exhibition included dishes presented by local Argentinian and Latin American restaurants.

• There were also specially designed photo booths and a shop selling Argentinian products and costumes.

The Argentinian shows, which conclude on Dec. 5., have included circus and magic performances, a jungle show, and classic plays such as “Cinderella” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

In addition, the shows also help to bolster the Saudi Culture Ministry’s efforts to boost international cultural exchange, one of the goals of Vision 2030.  

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission

Related

An exhibition showcasing Saudi culture attracted more than 5,400 visitors while on display in the French capital Paris.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cultural exhibition in Paris attracts more than 5,400 visitors
Saudi Cultural Ministry trains experts in industrial heritage
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cultural Ministry trains experts in industrial heritage

Feathers fly at falcon festival

Feathers fly at falcon festival
Updated 01 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Feathers fly at falcon festival

Feathers fly at falcon festival
  • The birds and their owners were battling it out in the 400-meter Al-Melwah competition
  • The star performer in the first round of the Gear Pure Category for Professionals was Amin bin Abdullah Al-Mallah
Updated 01 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Professional falconers and falcon owners took part in four qualification rounds on Friday on the fourth day of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival.
Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club and held in Malham, north of Riyadh, the birds and their owners were battling it out in the 400-meter Al-Melwah competition.
The star performer in the first round of the Gear Pure Category for Professionals was Amin bin Abdullah Al-Mallah, who took first and third places with his birds 0016 and 0018. Barghash bin Mohammed Al-Mansouri took second place.
In the second round of the Gear Pure Qarnas Category for Professionals, Armizan bin Abdullah Al-Dousari took first place with his bird Mutrib, followed by Amin bin Abdullah Al-Mallah with Duja and Al-Mansouri with Samdan.
Falconer Nour bin Ghazay Al-Mutairi won the third round of the Qarmousha Gear Category for Professionals with Al-Rafiha, followed by Abdulhadi bin Abdullah Al-Mutairi with SM and Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Mansouri with Al-Quri.
In the fourth round of the Qarmousha Gear Qarnas Category for Professionals, falconer Amin bin Abdullah Al-Mallah took all three of the top spots with his birds Al-Qahira, Al-Diriyah and Jim. The winning bird set a best time of 16.987 seconds.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival Saudi Falcons Club Malham

Related

Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
Algeria’s Ambassador Mohammed Ali Boughazi visits the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Foreign envoys briefed on Saudi Falcons Club’s efforts to preserve falconry heritage

Saudi transport minister meets with counterparts, officials in London at IMO general assembly

Saudi transport minister meets with counterparts, officials in London at IMO general assembly
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi transport minister meets with counterparts, officials in London at IMO general assembly

Saudi transport minister meets with counterparts, officials in London at IMO general assembly
  • Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser met with ministers from Jamaica, Nigeria, Indonesia, Sweden and the Philippines as well as IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi transport minister held meetings in London on Friday with several officials on the sidelines of the 33rd session of the International Maritime Organization Assembly, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser met with ministers from Jamaica, Nigeria, Indonesia, Sweden and the Philippines as well as IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim.

During the meeting, Al-Jasser also met with the Yemeni, Qatari and Bahraini transport ministers.

They discussed strengthening partnerships and employing innovative technologies in the maritime industry.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Britain was elected as IMO president by its member states. 

The IMO is the UN agency responsible for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Related

Saudi ambassador to UK appointed IMO president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to UK appointed IMO president
Special Saudi-French maritime symposium explores investment opportunities
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-French maritime symposium explores investment opportunities

The 8th King Abdulaziz Camel Festival set to bring ‘glory’ to Al-Sayahid

The 8th King Abdulaziz Camel Festival set to bring ‘glory’ to Al-Sayahid
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

The 8th King Abdulaziz Camel Festival set to bring ‘glory’ to Al-Sayahid

The 8th King Abdulaziz Camel Festival set to bring ‘glory’ to Al-Sayahid
  • The festival brought back life to the Dahna desert
  • The site was chosen for its historical depth and national significance
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The eighth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, organized by the Saudi Camel Club, kicked off today, taking “Glory to its People” as its slogan.
The 45-day festival is held in Al-Sayahid, 120 km northeast of Riyadh.
The festival brought back life to the Dahna desert, once an area connecting trade routes from the east to the west of the Arabian Peninsula. It has now become a revived tourist destination, with accommodation and shops scattered all over.
The site was chosen for its historical depth and national significance. As well as hosting merchants and pilgrims, it was once a gathering point for the armies of the founding King Abdulaziz Al-Saud in the process of unifying the country.
The festival aims to boost the camel’s heritage in Saudi, Arab and Islamic culture, provide an integrated economic system in terms of auctions, supplies and industries related to camels, and develop the traditions of the community.
The management of the festival set up the Saudi Camel Village in Mazayen Al-Ibl, to hold activities and events related to camels and their culture. They aim to make it the first and most important site in the world for camels.
The first section of the village includes Al-Mazayen Square, which is 264,000 square meters and includes 85 barns, the main area, which accommodates 450 people, and the VIP stands, accommodating 312 people.
The section also includes 5,760 square meters for visitor stands, which can hold up to 6,000 chairs, and over 1 million square meters for the auction area, which includes 145 barns, a sorting area, registration offices, locations for suppliers and brokers, and a 5 km camel track linking the inspection and sorting areas to Al-Mazayen Square.
The second section is for accommodation, with a total area estimated at 1.1 million square meters, divided into three categories. The third section is Al-Dahna Market located to the east of the festival, 6 km away from its center, and 2 km long.
The village center and the desert park are located in the fourth section. They hold areas for recreational and cultural activities and events, and an area for selling folk products, foods, and crafts.
The festival also holds cultural and traditional activities for all ages. This year’s festival includes more than 20 activities across 18 locations in Al-Sayahid area, featuring competitions, exhibitions, and performances suitable for all age groups.
It also features more than 320 competitive rounds, including camel beauty pageant competitions (Mazayna), purebred camels, camel racing without jockeys (Hajjij), and traditional racing.
Punters can ride camels and experience getting to know, milk, feed, nurture and cuddle the animals, in addition to taking souvenir pictures with them.
The festival also includes Al-Oqailat Museum, the dialogue poetry event, the falcon area, and the folk market, which includes antique and traditional collectibles and goods, such as crafts, camping tools, camel supplies, traditional seats, spices, supplies for coffee producing families, and traditional food.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Camel Festival Saudi Camel Club

Related

Makkah deputy governor to attend Crown Prince Camel Festival closing ceremony
Saudi Arabia
Makkah deputy governor to attend Crown Prince Camel Festival closing ceremony
Taylor Dees wins Crown Prince Camel Festival’s 1st open international marathon for women video
Sport
Taylor Dees wins Crown Prince Camel Festival’s 1st open international marathon for women

Saudi Fund for Development joins UNIDO conference

Saudi Fund for Development joins UNIDO conference
Updated 01 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi Fund for Development joins UNIDO conference

Saudi Fund for Development joins UNIDO conference
  • It highlighted its contribution to the industrial and mining sectors, including 16 development projects and more than $463.5 million of funding
Updated 01 December 2023
SPA

VIENNA: The Saudi Fund for Development presented some of its international programs at the Kingdom’s pavilion on the sidelines of the UN Industrial Development Organization General Conference in Vienna.

The fund’s involvement was part of its industrial development efforts, including financing projects and programs that contribute to the promotion of social growth and economic prosperity in developing countries.

It highlighted its contribution to the industrial and mining sectors, including 16 development projects and more than $463.5 million of funding.

 

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) UN Industrial Development Organization General Conference

Related

Saudi fundraising campaign for Gaza reaches $133m
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fundraising campaign for Gaza reaches $133m
Saudi Fund for Development inks MoUs with Haiti and Jamaica
Business & Economy
Saudi Fund for Development inks MoUs with Haiti and Jamaica

Latest updates

24th Saudi relief plane heads to Gaza Strip
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center sends 24th relief plane to Gaza. (SPA)
Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king
Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king
Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta
Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta
Postecoglou’s bravery makes football better, says Guardiola
Postecoglou’s bravery makes football better, says Guardiola
US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’
US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.