UEFA sets $360 million prize fund for 24 national teams at Euro 2024

UEFA sets $360 million prize fund for 24 national teams at Euro 2024
UEFA said Saturday it will pay 331 million euros ($360 million) in total prize money to the 24 national teams at the men’s European Championship that is expected to earn about 2.4 billion euros ($2.61 billion) in commercial revenue. (AP/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
UEFA sets $360 million prize fund for 24 national teams at Euro 2024

UEFA sets $360 million prize fund for 24 national teams at Euro 2024
  • The national federation of the Euro 2024 title winner can get a maximum of 28.25 million euros if the team wins all three games in the opening group stage
  • Each of the 24 teams gets a minimum of 9.25 million euros for playing at the month-long tournament in Germany that starts June 14
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
HAMBURG, Germany: UEFA said Saturday it will pay 331 million euros ($360 million) in total prize money to the 24 national teams at the men’s European Championship that is expected to earn about 2.4 billion euros ($2.61 billion) in commercial revenue.
The team prize fund is in line with the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 and 20 times more than UEFA’s prize fund for the women’s Euro 2022.
The national federation of the Euro 2024 title winner can get a maximum of 28.25 million euros if the team wins all three games in the opening group stage, the European soccer body said ahead of the tournament draw.
Each of the 24 teams gets a minimum of 9.25 million euros for playing at the month-long tournament in Germany that starts June 14.
Clubs will share in a further 240 million euros from UEFA for releasing their players to national-team duty. They get a daily rate of several thousand euros per player while they are with national teams for qualifying games and at Euro 2024 itself.
FIFA paid prize money of $440 million to the 32 men’s teams at the 2022 World Cup, four times more than the $110 million shared among 32 women’s teams at their 2023 World Cup.
The Euro 2024 winner will be paid more than the total 16 million euros prize money fund for the 16 women’s teams that played at Euro 2022 in England. The women’s event has separate commercial deals to the men’s.
England won its home women’s tournament last year and got just over 2 million euros in prize money. UEFA’s fund to reward women’s clubs for releasing players was 4.5 million euros.
UEFA previously said it allocated 140 million euros to be shared by clubs releasing more than 550 players needed for the Euro 2024 tournament.
The remaining 100 million euros in the player release fund is distributed according to call-ups for all national teams for qualifying games and two editions of the Nations League.
The UEFA fund for men’s player release from Euro 2020 revenue was 200 million euros in total and nearly 700 clubs got a share. Chelsea’s 5.1 million euros payment was the highest.

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him
Updated 23 sec ago
Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him
Updated 23 sec ago
BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called on Joao Felix to use criticism from his former Atletico Madrid team-mates to motivate him when the teams meet on Sunday in La Liga.
The Portuguese forward, on loan at Barca from Atletico Madrid, failed to convince coach Diego Simeone during four years in the Spanish capital.
Atletico playmaker Antoine Griezmann this week said Felix lacked “consistency” or “got tired” of finding it, while midfielder Saul Niguez also said Felix had plenty to improve on.
Simeone said Saturday he did not want to speak about the forward because he was not at the club, despite still being an Atletico player.
“(The criticism) should be extra motivation against Atletico,” Xavi told reporters Saturday.
“I see he is motivated and happy, he is being consistent, I am happy with his performance and how he has adapted to the group.”
Barcelona loaned Atletico’s record 126 million euro ($137 million) signing in the summer and after an impressive start, he began to struggle.
Felix scored his first goal in 13 matches against Porto on Tuesday as Barcelona secured qualification to the Champions League last 16.
The victory helped quieten the negative noises around the club after a string of bad performances and Xavi hopes they can build on it against Atletico.
“We have to find our game, the second half against Porto was very good ... we have to be more consistent,” said the coach.
“We can’t say we’re in our best moment of the season, (but) we have had some very good minutes.
“We have to improve our performances and the consequence will be good results.”
Xavi confirmed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was still sidelined because of back pain and will not feature at the weekend.
Champions Barcelona are fourth after last weekend’s draw at Rayo Vallecano, while Atletico Madrid are third, level with the Catalans on 31 points.
Simeone said his team was still at a disadvantage against the traditional big two — Barcelona and Real Madrid — but were always looking to level the playing field.
“In principle Barcelona and Madrid start with more chance of winning, but in recent times we’ve cut the gap,” said the coach.
“This is about deeds and not words, and we will keep working to keep cutting into it.”

Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow

Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow
Updated 49 min 39 sec ago
AP
Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow

Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow
  • “It was decided not to play the game because of the security risks for all involved,” Union said in a statement
  • The German soccer federation said that stadium management had made the decision not to host the game “due to persistent heavy snowfall”
Updated 49 min 39 sec ago
AP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich’s home game against Union Berlin was called off Saturday because of heavy snowfall.
Cold weather, snowfall and ice have caused transport chaos in Munich and southern Germany.
“It was decided not to play the game because of the security risks for all involved,” Union said in a statement 5½ hours before the Bundesliga game was due to start.
The German soccer federation said that stadium management had made the decision not to host the game “due to persistent heavy snowfall.”
It came after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria and Switzerland, affecting travel across the region.
“We very much regret that we have to postpone the match, but the safety of our fans and the supporters of Union Berlin has absolute priority,” said Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, who referred to the “numerous road closures and various public transport cancelations.”
Flight operations at Munich airport were canceled until 6 a.m. Sunday, and numerous railway lines around Munich had to be closed. News agency dpa reported that some passengers in Munich and the nearby city of Ulm spent Friday night on trains because of the service suspensions.
The Union team had been in Munich since Thursday after traveling directly there from their Champions League game at Braga in Portugal on Wednesday.
Club spokesperson Katharina Brendel said the team and staff were already on their way home Saturday using a combination of “bus, car and mini-bus.”
With Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen not playing until Sunday, Bayern had been hoping to move provisionally atop the standings on Saturday with a win over Union, which are on a 15-game winless run across all competitions.
Leverkusen are due to host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

‘Phenomenal’ Abu Dhabi infrastructure ideal for esports, says CEO of gaming platform BLAST

‘Phenomenal’ Abu Dhabi infrastructure ideal for esports, says CEO of gaming platform BLAST
Updated 02 December 2023
Ali Khaled
‘Phenomenal’ Abu Dhabi infrastructure ideal for esports, says CEO of gaming platform BLAST

‘Phenomenal’ Abu Dhabi infrastructure ideal for esports, says CEO of gaming platform BLAST
  • Robbie Douek spoke to Arab News about development of gaming resources and culture in the UAE and wider region
  • World’s best Counter-Strike teams will take part in BLAST Premier World Final at Etihad Arena on Dec. 16-17
Updated 02 December 2023
Ali Khaled

The closing months of the year are traditionally a time when many sporting events dominate the entertainment industry in the Gulf region, and particularly the UAE.

Formula 1, UFC, NBA and Supercross events have already graced the 2023 calendar, with tennis yet to come.

You can now add esports to that list.

On Dec. 16-17, the BLAST Premier World Final returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with world’s finest Counter-Strike players competing for a total prize pool of $1 million.

Robbie Douek, CEO of BLAST, says he is “proud” to be involved with Abu Dhabi Gaming for the event, and highlights the rapid growth of the Danish platform since it launched in 2020.

“We cut our teeth in Counter-Strike a few years ago, and have now built up a global esports business across all the big titles: Fortnite and Rainbow Six, and FIFA and Dota, and various others,” he said. “We have our own streaming platform called Blast TV.”

Based in Copenhagen and London, BLAST today creates, produces, broadcasts and distributes premium esports entertainment through industry-leading technology.

“This is one of the biggest events in the region that’s ever taken place. And we’re privileged because it’s our return to Abu Dhabi,” said Douek. “We came last year; it went very well. We had 6,000 people through the doors and, of course, many, many millions watching online. This year, we’re expecting a similar size, probably more I would suggest, because the hype is there. And the format is slightly different because we have a festival feel to this one this time. So, there’s much more for the fans to do in and around the world final itself, which is very exciting.”

Douek says he saw the potential in the Middle East during his time at two tech and media giants.

“I’ve been a great believer in the region for many years, during my work and time at Google and Disney, the strong imprint that they have in the region across multiple territories,” he said. “So, when I took on the mantle of chief executive of BLAST, I knew that there would be a massive amount of development in the region, in the Middle East, and that it was something that we should focus on. Clearly, esports had been developed in a large way in Northern Europe and in America, but the development in the Middle East did not really started until about 2018-19.”

Bringing the World Final to Abu Dhabi was a culmination of building a “strong relationship” with the region, says Douek.

“We hosted a version of a World Final in Bahrain in 2019,” he said. “At the time, I’d say that was probably the largest esports event in the region that’s ever happened. I think that the pandemic set us back a little bit. But now, it’s very much there. I mean, if you take the infrastructure that’s in play in Abu Dhabi, and in the UAE, it’s phenomenal.

“There are over 70 gaming companies housed just in Abu Dhabi alone, and they have infrastructure there to support many, many more,” Douek added. “Now you’re finding that there’s the advent of multiple arenas that are available within the region, there are multiple gaming centers, there are multiple destinations for people to play, to feel, to touch. And I think that is a fantastic sign that the region has developed massively in the gaming space.”

Douek says that the world’s leading gamers will be at Etihad Arena for the showpiece final.

“You’ve got eight of the best teams in the world playing,” he said. “You’ve got Team Vitality which won the major. You know, FaZe Clan, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. The biggest teams in the world are present and correct; they’re the best players in the world. These teams are ranked top 10 in the world; the players are insanely good on the server. From a profile themselves they have the biggest audiences and the biggest social media followings.”

While the world’s best gamers will be descending on the UAE capital in the coming weeks, recent years have also seen the emergence of regional esports stars.

“I think that started with (Musaed) Al-Dossary and I think that, ultimately, he was a big catalyst in the success and the profile for the region,” said Douek. “There is now a very strong cohort of young aspiring talent, from a professional standpoint, playing at a very high level, from you know, Jordan to Saudi Arabia, and I think that is a very positive scene and sound for the region.”

Douek praised the venue for the BLAST World Final, calling it a “beautiful arena.”

He added: “The Etihad in Abu Dhabi is really like the creme de la creme of global arenas.”

“(The BLAST World Final) is a celebration of everything that is esports. It’s a festival feel, there will be thousands, probably 10,000 people, in attendance. It is broadcast around the world, we’re in 32 languages, 230 million homes, a global showpiece. And I think that is important, it puts Abu Dhabi very much firmly on the map as one of the leading destinations globally for esports.

“We’re proud to be associated with AD Gaming on that,” Douek said. “I think that in the region overall, it’s very exciting. It’s exciting, both from a professional standpoint, but also from a grassroots standpoint, you’re going to see the advent of new players coming through, and people working within the space.”

Juventus go top after scoring late to beat Monza 2-1 in dramatic Italian league encounter

Juventus go top after scoring late to beat Monza 2-1 in dramatic Italian league encounter
Updated 02 December 2023
AP
Juventus go top after scoring late to beat Monza 2-1 in dramatic Italian league encounter

Juventus go top after scoring late to beat Monza 2-1 in dramatic Italian league encounter
  • The Turin giants are now unbeaten in nine league games
  • The result lifts Juventus into first place in Serie A, a point ahead of Inter Milan
Updated 02 December 2023
AP

ROME: Juventus moved to the top of the Italian league on Friday after a dramatic 2-1 win at Monza.

The Turin side led 1-0 for almost the entire game only to see Valentín Carboni equalize for Monza a minute into injury time.

However, the visitors reacted with aplomb and three minutes later Federico Gatti converted a cut-back from France midfielder Adrien Rabiot to give Juventus the lead again — and all three points.

The main action of the game until then came after 12 minutes. Monza goalkeeepr Michele Di Gregorio saved his team twice in quick succession, first from Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty and then again brilliantly from the rebound.

However, Rabiot rose to meet the resulting corner and power an unstoppable header into the net to give Juventus the lead.

The Turin giants are now unbeaten in nine league games.

The result lifts Juventus into first place in Serie A. They are a point ahead of Inter Milan, who play fourth-place and defending champions Napoli on Sunday.

Monza, who were promoted from Serie B last season and have surprised fans with their string of solid results, remain in 10th place with 18 points from 14 games.

Celtics hold off 76ers despite Tatum ejection, Magic roll on

Celtics hold off 76ers despite Tatum ejection, Magic roll on
Updated 02 December 2023
AFP
Celtics hold off 76ers despite Tatum ejection, Magic roll on

Celtics hold off 76ers despite Tatum ejection, Magic roll on
  • Tatum was ejected for just the second time in his career, and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he didn’t mind seeing that fire from his star
  • Memphis Grizzlies triumphed 108-94 against a Mavericks team missing Slovenian star Luka Doncic, who was away from the team after welcoming the birth of his daughter
Updated 02 December 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Boston star Jayson Tatum was ejected in the third quarter but the Celtics clawed out a 125-119 NBA victory over short-handed Philadelphia on Friday as the Orlando Magic notched a ninth straight win.

Tatum scored 21 points before he was tossed for arguing a foul call after tangling with Robert Covington with one second left in the third. Covington made the technical free throw, and two free throws awarded in the wake of Tatum’s flagrant foul, to put the Sixers up 97-95 going into the final period.

Philadelphia’s reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid missed a second straight game with illness. Ailing Tyrese Maxey and injured Nicolas Batum were ruled out shortly before the game.

But they pushed Boston to the finish, pulling ahead 116-115 with 2:28 remaining before Al Horford’s driving basket put Boston up for good with 2:09 to go.

Patrick Beverley scored 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out seven assists for Philadelphia.

De’Anthony Melton scored 21 points before he fouled out with less than six minutes to go.

Jaylen Brown and Horford scored 20 points apiece for Boston, who made eight of 11 three-pointers in a sizzling 44-point first quarter, but surrendered 72 points in the first half to trail by three at the break.

Tatum had received a technical in the first quarter, and when he was whistled for a foul after colliding with Covington his objections were so strong that Celtics coaches moved to steer him away from the officials.

He was ejected for just the second time in his career, and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he didn’t mind seeing that fire from his star.

“I think that type of passion and caring about it ... I’d rather see that than nothing at all,” Mazzulla said.

Horford said the Celtics had to lock back in after Tatum’s departure.

“We just had to get stops, get gritty,” he said.

In Orlando, German forward Franz Wagner scored 31 points and Paolo Banchero added 28 with 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, who tied a franchise record with their ninth straight win, 130-125 over the Washington Wizards.

Moritz Wagner added 18 points for Orlando, who seized the lead for good in the game that featured 13 lead changes on Wagner’s layup with 7:06 remaining, the basket igniting a 7-0 scoring run.

“Really proud,” Banchero said, after the Magic matched their nine-game winning streaks of the 1994-95, 2000-01 and 2010-11 seasons.

“Obviously the work’s not done, but it shows just how hard we’ve been working, the chemistry we’ve been able to build so far. We just want to keep it rolling.”

In Dallas, the Memphis Grizzlies triumphed 108-94 against a Mavericks team missing Slovenian star Luka Doncic, who was away from the team after welcoming the birth of his daughter.

Kyrie Irving couldn’t fill the void, scoring just 10 points on three-of-15 shooting.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 30 points.

The San Antonio Spurs competed for the first time this season without star rookie Victor Wembanyama, who was sidelined with a sore hip.

The Spurs still managed to push the Pelicans in New Orleans, but even with relatively quiet nights for Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram — who scored 12 and 14 points respectively the Pelicans pulled away late for a 121-106 victory that marked the Spurs’ 14th straight defeat.

