Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and WFS partner to boost global logistics

With the growth of online shopping on a global scale, the need for efficient and innovative e-commerce logistics solutions is paramount. In response, Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and Worldwide Flight Services — a member of the SATS Group — have announced that the three parties will reinforce and increase their collaboration with an aim to optimize the efficiency of global logistics operations.

This collaboration strengthens their existing relationship, focusing on optimizing logistics processes by streamlining operations and adopting logistics innovations.

A key component of this collaboration is the establishment of a dedicated area in the air cargo station of Cainiao Liege eHub in Belgium, the company’s European regional hub. WFS/SATS, in close collaboration with Cainiao, operates in the air cargo station.

FAST FACT A key component of this collaboration is the establishment of a dedicated area in the air cargo station of Cainiao Liege eHub in Belgium.

This initiative responds directly to the escalating demand for high-quality logistics operations in the cross-border e-commerce sector, particularly in the Middle East and European markets. Earlier this year, Cainiao unveiled its international express shipping service, Global 5-Day Delivery, in collaboration with AliExpress, now available in the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, and South Korea.

Saudia Cargo and Cainiao boast a robust collaboration, with a history that spans several years. The latest agreement reinforces this long-standing relationship by giving precedence to specific Saudia Cargo freighter flights originating from Hong Kong and bound for Riyadh and Liege.

Additionally, the contract extension to WFS/SATS for handling more than 50,000 tons annually on flights connecting Liege and Riyadh underscores Saudia Cargo’s commitment to operational excellence and reliable logistics services.







Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo



Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, said: “Our collaboration with Cainiao and WFS/SATS represents a natural evolution of our strong collaborations. By building on our existing commitments, we are poised to redefine the industry landscape, offering innovative and customer-centric solutions. Our collaboration ensures a seamless flow of e-commerce materials from Hong Kong to Liege. With high frequency flights on our Hong Kong to Liege via Riyadh route, we have a significant capacity exclusively dedicated to Cainiao. Utilizing a meticulous process involving pre-built ULDs, we facilitate an uninterrupted supply chain, supporting Cainiao in achieving their key performance indicators.”

We anticipate expanding our e-commerce network in Asia and Europe to meet evolving industry demands and customer logistics needs. Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo

He added: “This collaboration significantly strengthens our e-commerce operations, positioning us as a trusted industry provider. We anticipate expanding our e-commerce network in Asia and Europe to meet evolving industry demands and customer logistics needs.”

Eric Xu, vice president of Cainiao Group, said: “Cainiao is committed to transforming the logistics industry through continuous innovation to enable a seamless e-commerce experience and we are delighted to find close partners like Saudia Cargo and WFS/SATS on this path. Through continuously equipping our Liege eHub with cutting-edge technology solutions, we managed to boost the efficiency of logistics operations while improving customer experience through greater transparency and traceability. We are confident that this win-win collaboration will further reinforce Cainiao’s position as the world’s leading cross-border e-commerce logistics provider by offering the valued customers of us three companies with enhanced experience.”

John Batten, chief executive, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, WFS, said: “E-commerce is extremely important to WFS/SATS, our customers, our industry, and, of course, consumers, but up to now, it has been processed within a traditional air cargo handling environment. With the growth projections for e-commerce, the industry response must be more dynamic and tailored, and this is what WFS/SATS aims to deliver in Liege working alongside Saudia Cargo and Cainiao. This three-party collaboration leverages operational excellence skills and requirements from the airline, cargo handler, and e-commerce logistics perspectives, and will exemplify our commitment to innovation, speed, and real-time information for the future of the e-commerce logistics ecosystem.”

Inaugurating on March 1, 2024, the strategic collaboration between Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and WFS/SATS aims to make a transformative leap in global logistics and to set a new benchmark, which propels cross-border logistics into a new era, driven by efficiency and innovation.