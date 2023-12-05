Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and WFS partner to boost global logistics

You are here

Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and Worldwide Flight Services will increase their collaboration to optimize the efficiency of global logistics operations.
Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and Worldwide Flight Services will increase their collaboration to optimize the efficiency of global logistics operations.
Updated 05 December 2023
Arab News
With the growth of online shopping on a global scale, the need for efficient and innovative e-commerce logistics solutions is paramount. In response, Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and Worldwide Flight Services — a member of the SATS Group — have announced that the three parties will reinforce and increase their collaboration with an aim to optimize the efficiency of global logistics operations.
This collaboration strengthens their existing relationship, focusing on optimizing logistics processes by streamlining operations and adopting logistics innovations.
A key component of this collaboration is the establishment of a dedicated area in the air cargo station of Cainiao Liege eHub in Belgium, the company’s European regional hub. WFS/SATS, in close collaboration with Cainiao, operates in the air cargo station.

FASTFACT

A key component of this collaboration is the establishment of a dedicated area in the air cargo station of Cainiao Liege eHub in Belgium.

This initiative responds directly to the escalating demand for high-quality logistics operations in the cross-border e-commerce sector, particularly in the Middle East and European markets. Earlier this year, Cainiao unveiled its international express shipping service, Global 5-Day Delivery, in collaboration with AliExpress, now available in the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, and South Korea.
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao boast a robust collaboration, with a history that spans several years. The latest agreement reinforces this long-standing relationship by giving precedence to specific Saudia Cargo freighter flights originating from Hong Kong and bound for Riyadh and Liege.
Additionally, the contract extension to WFS/SATS for handling more than 50,000 tons annually on flights connecting Liege and Riyadh underscores Saudia Cargo’s commitment to operational excellence and reliable logistics services.




Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, said: “Our collaboration with Cainiao and WFS/SATS represents a natural evolution of our strong collaborations. By building on our existing commitments, we are poised to redefine the industry landscape, offering innovative and customer-centric solutions. Our collaboration ensures a seamless flow of e-commerce materials from Hong Kong to Liege. With high frequency flights on our Hong Kong to Liege via Riyadh route, we have a significant capacity exclusively dedicated to Cainiao. Utilizing a meticulous process involving pre-built ULDs, we facilitate an uninterrupted supply chain, supporting Cainiao in achieving their key performance indicators.”

We anticipate expanding our e-commerce network in Asia and Europe to meet evolving industry demands and customer logistics needs.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo

He added: “This collaboration significantly strengthens our e-commerce operations, positioning us as a trusted industry provider. We anticipate expanding our e-commerce network in Asia and Europe to meet evolving industry demands and customer logistics needs.”
Eric Xu, vice president of Cainiao Group, said: “Cainiao is committed to transforming the logistics industry through continuous innovation to enable a seamless e-commerce experience and we are delighted to find close partners like Saudia Cargo and WFS/SATS on this path. Through continuously equipping our Liege eHub with cutting-edge technology solutions, we managed to boost the efficiency of logistics operations while improving customer experience through greater transparency and traceability. We are confident that this win-win collaboration will further reinforce Cainiao’s position as the world’s leading cross-border e-commerce logistics provider by offering the valued customers of us three companies with enhanced experience.”
John Batten, chief executive, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, WFS, said: “E-commerce is extremely important to WFS/SATS, our customers, our industry, and, of course, consumers, but up to now, it has been processed within a traditional air cargo handling environment. With the growth projections for e-commerce, the industry response must be more dynamic and tailored, and this is what WFS/SATS aims to deliver in Liege working alongside Saudia Cargo and Cainiao. This three-party collaboration leverages operational excellence skills and requirements from the airline, cargo handler, and e-commerce logistics perspectives, and will exemplify our commitment to innovation, speed, and real-time information for the future of the e-commerce logistics ecosystem.”
Inaugurating on March 1, 2024, the strategic collaboration between Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and WFS/SATS aims to make a transformative leap in global logistics and to set a new benchmark, which propels cross-border logistics into a new era, driven by efficiency and innovation.

 

Topics: Saudia cargo Cainiao WFS

To revolutionize vehicle sharing and enable digital transformation, Lumi, a car rental company, has signed a five-year SR28 million ($7.46 million) agreement with MachinesTalk, a leading IoT solutions provider in Saudi Arabia. The agreement will enable the upgrade of fleet management through technologies such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, in collaboration with the satellite supported car sharing platform, AnyCar.
AnyCar will transform Lumi’s fleet into a digital sharing ecosystem. This ensures complete control over vehicles and provides an enhanced self-service experience for Lumi’s customers. Additionally, it guarantees maximum utilization of vehicles, enhances operational efficiency, and improves the overall user experience.
The collaboration enables the analysis of security situations and provides accurate information on vehicle movement. These capabilities have been strategically designed to improve processes and ensure seamless operations.

HIGHLIGHT

The agreement will enable the upgrade of fleet management through technologies such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, in collaboration with the satellite supported car sharing platform, AnyCar.

Lumi provides individuals, companies, and governments with access to some of the latest transportation and leasing offerings in Saudi Arabia backed by state-of-the-art digital channels.
Syed Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said: “With digital technology revolutionizing every industry, including car rentals, we are committed to leveraging advanced solutions that add excellent value for our stakeholders. The new technology agreement will draw on machine learning and the IoT to predict, identify and monitor trends to enable our customers to achieve higher levels of cost efficiency in addition to increased productivity across our operations.”
Nawaaf Al-Shalani, CEO of MachinesTalk, added: “We’re delighted to have signed this agreement with Lumi, which aims to promote IoT and AI in the transportation sector, facilitate digital transformation, enhance traffic safety, maximize vehicle utilization by analyzing real-time data and provide valuable services to customers. This partnership represents a significant step toward sustainable digital mobility.”
Lumi started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services among a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the central, western, eastern, northern and southern regions from 35 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centers, in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom.

 

Topics: Lumi and MachinesTalk

Art Jameel, an independent organization that supports artists, is celebrating the first anniversary of Hayy Cinema at Hayy Jameel, Jeddah’s home for the arts, marked by a collaborative program with Red Sea International Film Festival. This milestone comes after a year of engagement with the local community, which included more than 180 Saudi, regional and international films screened across thematic programs, graduation screenings, festivals and competitions.
The celebration unfolds with an exclusive, free exhibition titled “Nawartuna: The Illuminating Legacy of Asmahan and Farid Al-Atrash” (Dec. 4 — Jan. 11, 2024) and a screening of a meticulously restored Egyptian classic, “Victory of Youth” (1941). The exhibition presents rare archival material encompassing original posters, unique images and personal belongings, shared in public for the first time and paying a poignant tribute to the enduring contributions of these legendary figures. Asmahan and Al-Atrash made an indelible mark on both the music and film industry, particularly in the Arab world.
Moreover, an edition of Aflamna, an ongoing, regular series showcasing the best in upcoming Saudi filmmaking talent, takes place on Dec. 21, featuring new films and discussions with directors, producers and actors.
Antonia Carver, director, Art Jameel, said: “The launch of Hayy Cinema in 2022 marked a pivotal moment for culture in Saudi Arabia. This is ‘cinema for all’ — Saudi’s first permanent, bespoke independent cinema sets out to nurture the local film scene through immersive experiences both on the silver screen and through research-based displays, talks and workshops that shed light on the storied histories of film in the region and the trajectory of its future. Hayy Cinema enables Jeddawi enthusiasts to connect with the world through international films via festivals, popups and local and global collaborations, including with, for example, the Ministry of Culture, the Islamic Arts Biennale and Effat University School of Cinematic Arts.”
Zohra Ait El-Jamar, senior manager, Hayy Cinema, added: “Hayy Cinema is defined by its broad and accessible approach, bringing film from all over the world to Jeddah, and offering a home for Saudi films, in a way that nurtures the audience in an atmosphere of curiosity and inclusivity.” ‘Nawartuna’ is a long-term, ongoing collaboration between Art Jameel and the Red Sea International Film Festival, and part of a series focussing on illuminating the history of Arab cinema through special archival exhibitions, screenings and educational programs. We offer our sincere thanks to the Al-Atrash family for their support.”
Considered Saudi Arabia’s first permanent independent cinema and audio-visual center, Hayy Cinema expands the definition of cinema as a meeting point to watch, learn, exchange, discover and research; the complex includes a 168-seat theater,  a 30-seat community screening room, a multimedia library and an educational exhibition space.

 

Topics: Hayy Cinema Jeddah

‘Hayyakum Qatar’ promises family fun this winter

Visit Qatar has launched a new destination campaign that showcases Qatar’s diverse attractions and invites GCC nationals and residents to experience the country this winter season.
The “Hayyakum Qatar” destination campaign has been launched out-of-home and on social media platforms. The campaign highlights four main angles, each of which is reflected by images of specific destinations or events. The campaign humorously tracks a family visiting from the region as they explore what Qatar has to offer and celebrates the experience with the messages: Here’s to Your Joy, Here’s to Your Gatherings, Here’s to Your Laughter, and Here’s to Your Excitement. The video depicts the close bond between GCC countries and the warm, authentic hospitality that Qatar extends to its neighbors.

FASTFACT

Qatar welcomed more than three million visitors by mid-October 2023, led by visitors from Saudi Arabia, while all GCC countries feature in the Top 10.

Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, chief marketing and promotion officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are thrilled to reveal this special campaign to everyone across the GCC. Qatar demonstrated its hospitality to millions of visitors last year and we are proud to continue welcoming even greater numbers this year from the region and beyond. Our eased travel policies, which include no visa requirements for GCC nationals and simplified processes through the Hayya application, mean that visitors can seamlessly travel to Qatar while choosing to arrive through land, sea or air. Our ‘Hayyakum Qatar’ campaign highlights the exciting experiences we have for visitors and the family-friendly fun that guests can enjoy during our beautiful winter season.”

Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism

Qatar welcomed more than three million visitors by mid-October 2023, registering a five-year high. Figures are led by visitors from Saudi Arabia, while all GCC countries feature in the Top 10.
Here’s to Your Joy
Visitors can head to Qatar for a spot of retail therapy. The country’s state-of-the-art retail venues, such as the Parisienne-inspired mall, Place Vendôme, the luxurious Al-Hazm Mall, and the famed 21 High Street in Katara Cultural Village, which comes complete with outdoor cooling, all offer holistic retail, dining and entertainment experiences fit for the whole family. As part of Qatar’s extensive retail offering, visitors can look forward to Shop Qatar — the country’s biggest shopping festival, which is set to make a return this winter season.

Here’s to Your Gatherings
From budget street eats to restaurants by Michelin-starred chefs, Qatar’s food scene is wide-ranging and can be tailored to suit every itinerary. The campaign highlights the joy of gathering over a shared meal at one of the many leading restaurants available in the county. Qatar’s gastronomic largesse is best witnessed at the Qatar International Food Festival, an annual tradition that brings together leading chefs from the region and internationally.

Here’s to Your Laughter
Qatar celebrates fun and thrills with Lusail Winter Wonderland and Meryal Water Park. Located on Al-Maha Island, Lusail Winter Wonderland boasts more than 50 rides and attractions, culinary options, and live entertainment.  

Here’s to Your Excitement
This winter, Qatar promises a lineup of live performances, concerts, and comedy shows, creating the ultimate festive atmosphere. There will also be a number of renowned events including the 5th edition of the Qatar Balloon Festival and maritime experiences at Hamad Port.

 

Topics: Hayyakum Qatar

Dell Technologies hosted a forum in Saudi Arabia, aiming to be a catalyst for empowering organizations in the Kingdom to seize new digital-first opportunities and explore the latest technology solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, multicloud, data centers, cybersecurity and more.
The Dell Technologies Forum was held on Nov. 29 at Al-Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, under the theme of “Transforming Ideas into Innovation Faster.”
This comes at an opportune time as digital transformation continues to take center stage for businesses in the Kingdom. According to Dell’s latest Innovation Index study, the vast majority (93 percent) of businesses in Saudi Arabia are actively seeking out technologies to help them realize their innovation goal.

Our primary focus is to help organizations accelerate their business transformation initiatives. Mohamed Talaat

Vice President for KSA, Egypt, Libya, Levant and Turkiye, Dell Technologies

Throughout the event, industry experts including Marc O’Regan, chief technology officer, EMEA, at Dell Technologies; Suhail Hasanain, director, public sector, Saudi Arabia, Dell Technologies; and Feras Mulla, telco director at Dell Technologies; shared valuable insights to increase Saudi businesses’ readiness for the digital future and drive their success. The forum also featured a wide range of workshops, sessions, and moderated panels, where participants had the opportunity to connect with Dell experts through customized technical sessions.
“With Dell’s longstanding presence in the Kingdom, the company is committed to helping organizations in Saudi Arabia unlock their digital futures,” a statement said.
Mohamed Talaat, vice president for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya, Levant and Turkiye at Dell Technologies, said: “Our primary focus is to help organizations accelerate their business transformation initiatives. The Dell Technologies Forum provides an opportunity to explore new frontiers with our customers as we forge a better future for all.”

 

Topics: Dell Technologies

Nestled amidst the picturesque surroundings of the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea Marriott Resort and Spa has announced the opening of its latest culinary addition, Oak Tree Kitchen offering Jordanian classics with a contemporary twist. The new restaurant represents not just a dining venue, but an embodiment of Jordan’s culinary and cultural legacy.
The name itself pays homage to the national tree of Jordan, embodying the nation’s resilient spirit and profound history. “When creating OAK Tree Kitchen, we envisioned more than a dining space; we aspired for an immersive cultural touchpoint that narrates Jordan’s fascinating journey,” said Muhannad Hameed, general manager. He added: “This endeavor saw our dedicated culinary and food and beverage teams collaborating seamlessly, pooling their passion and expertise. The result is an unparalleled gastronomic journey with a genuine Jordanian hospitality that we’re eager to share. We believe that each meal should be more than just a feast for the palate; it should be a tale told, a memory evoked. And we’re all excitedly poised to relay this enchanting narrative to every guest who walks through our doors.”

BACKGROUND

The name of the restaurant ‘OAK Tree Kitchen’ pays homage to the national tree of Jordan, embodying the nation’s resilient spirit and profound history.

In essence, OAK Tree Kitchen is not merely a dining establishment. It is an experience where the taste of tradition and the artistry of design converge to celebrate the best of Jordan. The architecture and decor are as rich in narrative as the menu. Drawing from the designs of Al-Salt’s historic homes, the space reflects Jordan’s heritage, melding traditional and modern design elements. Handcrafted creations by local Jordanian artists are proudly displayed, reinforcing the restaurant’s commitment to homegrown talent and craftsmanship.
“Our commitment to authentic representation extends beyond the plate. Set in the heart of the resort, the design of our restaurant embodies Jordan’s deep historical resonance. Drawing inspiration from As-Salt, the ancient trading hub of west-central Jordan, the interior of Oak Tree Kitchen combines modern elegance with motifs that celebrate Jordan’s rich heritage,”said Yazan Muasher, innovation and development manager of Business Tourism Company.
Guests can witness culinary artistry in real-time at the open kitchen, in the heart of Oak Tree Kitchen. “There’s an undeniable charm in observing the meticulous preparation of dishes, with unique methods used to craft traditional Jordanian delights such as mansaf and shish barak, to the innovative twists on classics that our chefs have masterfully introduced,” said Philip Papadopoulos, multi-property general manager.
“We’re not just offering food and drinks; we’re sharing our home, our stories, and our heritage with every guest who walks through our doors,” said Hameed.

 

Topics: Dead Sea Marriot Resort

