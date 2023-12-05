You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Harry challenges UK government’s decision to strip him of security detail when he moved to US

Prince Harry challenges UK government’s decision to strip him of security detail when he moved to US

Prince Harry challenges UK government’s decision to strip him of security detail when he moved to US
Above, Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London on June 6, 2023. Harry’s animosity toward the press dates back to the death of his mother Princess Diana. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9574d

Updated 05 December 2023
AP
Follow

Prince Harry challenges UK government’s decision to strip him of security detail when he moved to US

Prince Harry challenges UK government’s decision to strip him of security detail when he moved to US
  • Duke of Sussex wants protection when he visits home, claims it is partly because an aggressive press jeopardizes his safety and that of his family
Updated 05 December 2023
AP
Follow

LONDON: Prince Harry is challenging on Tuesday the British government’s decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the United States.
The Duke of Sussex said he wants protection when he visits home and claimed it’s partly because an aggressive press jeopardizes his safety and that of his family.
The three-day hearing scheduled to begin in London’s High Court is the latest in a string of Harry’s legal cases that have kept London judges busy as he takes on the UK government and the British tabloid media. It was not clear if he would attend Tuesday’s hearing.
Harry failed to persuade a different judge earlier this year that he should be able to privately pay for London’s police force to guard him when he comes to town. A judge denied that offer after a government lawyer argued that officers shouldn’t be used as “private bodyguards for the wealthy.”
Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, said he did not feel safe bringing his wife, former actor Meghan Markle, and their two young children back to Britain and was concerned about his own safety after being chased by paparazzi following a London charity event.
Harry’s animosity toward the press dates back to the death of his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car wreck as her driver tried to outrun aggressive photographers in Paris. Harry, whose wife is mixed-raced, cited what he said were racist attitudes and unbearable intrusions of the British media in his decision to leave the United Kingdom.
The 39-year-old prince is challenging the decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures to provide his security on a “case by case” basis after moving in 2020 to Canada and then California, where he and his family now reside.
He said the committee unfairly nixed his security request without hearing from him personally and did not disclose the makeup of the panel, which he later learned included royal family staff. He said Edward Young, the assistant private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, should not have been on the committee because of “significant tensions” between the two men.
The Home Office has argued that any tensions between Harry and the royal household staff was irrelevant and that the committee was entitled to its decision because he had relinquished his role as a working member of the family.
The case is one of five that Harry has pending in the High Court.
The four other lawsuits involve Britain’s best-known tabloids, including a case that alleges the publisher of the Daily Mail libeled him when it ran a story suggesting he had tried to hide his efforts to continue receiving government-funded security. A ruling is expected in that case Friday.
Three other lawsuits allege that journalists at the Mail, the Daily Mirror, and The Sun used unlawful means, such as deception, phone hacking or hiring private investigators to dig up dirt about him.

Topics: Prince Harry UK

Related

Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection
Offbeat
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection
Prince Harry says security issues remain after recent trip to see queen
Offbeat
Prince Harry says security issues remain after recent trip to see queen

China says Afghan Taliban must reform before full diplomatic ties

China says Afghan Taliban must reform before full diplomatic ties
Updated 05 December 2023
AFP
Follow

China says Afghan Taliban must reform before full diplomatic ties

China says Afghan Taliban must reform before full diplomatic ties
  • Beijing does not formally recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, although both countries host ambassadors
  • Taliban government has not been officially recognized by any country since seizing power in August 2021
Updated 05 December 2023
AFP

Beijing: China said on Tuesday Afghanistan’s Taliban government will need to introduce political reforms, improve security and mend relations with its neighbors before receiving full diplomatic recognition.

Beijing does not formally recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, although both countries host each others’ ambassadors and have maintained diplomatic engagement.

“China has always believed that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday when asked if China would now recognize the Taliban government.

“We hope that Afghanistan will further respond to the expectations of the international community, build an open and inclusive political structure (and) implement moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies,” he said.

Wang also said China urged Kabul to “resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces, live in harmony with all countries around the world, especially neighboring countries, and integrate with the international community at an early date.”

“As the concerns of all parties receive stronger responses, diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government will naturally follow,” he said.

The Taliban government has not been officially recognized by any country since seizing power after the chaotic withdrawal of US troops in August 2021.

However, Kabul and Beijing have maintained some ties.

Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised the country would not be used as a base for militants and, in exchange, China has offered economic support and investment for reconstruction.

China’s foreign ministry said in a position paper on Afghanistan released this year that it “respects the independent choices made by the Afghan people, and respects the religious beliefs and national customs.”

Topics: Afghan Taliban China Taliban

Zelensky, top US officials to make case for Ukraine funding

Zelensky, top US officials to make case for Ukraine funding
Updated 05 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Zelensky, top US officials to make case for Ukraine funding

Zelensky, top US officials to make case for Ukraine funding
  • President Joe Biden has sought a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs, but it has faced a difficult reception on Capitol Hill
Updated 05 December 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky and top aides to US President Joe Biden will make their case to US senators on Tuesday about why a fresh infusion of military assistance is needed to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders.

US officials say the United States will spend all it has available for Ukraine by the end of the year, a dire prediction that comes as Kyiv has struggled to make major advances in its 2023 counteroffensive against Russia.

Biden’s administration in October asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to pay for ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and US border security, but Republicans who control the House with a slim majority rejected the package.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a close Biden ally, announced on Monday night that the administration has invited Zelensky to address senators via secure video as part of a classified briefing on Tuesday “so we can hear directly from him precisely what’s at stake in this vote.”

In addition, a variety of top Biden officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are expected to brief the senators on Tuesday.

Schumer also started the process of advancing a Ukraine-Israel emergency aid bill on the Senate floor.

“America’s national security is on the line around the world” with the fate of Ukraine aid hanging in the balance, Schumer said in a Senate speech. “Autocrats, dictators waging war against democracy, against our values, against our way of life. That’s why passing this supplemental is so important. It could determine the trajectory of democracy for years to come.”

Zelensky said in a November interview that despite the slow going, Ukraine would try to deliver battlefield results by the end of the year and that he remained sure Kyiv would eventually have success in the war despite difficulties at the front.

But the stalled drive to get US assistance has alarmed the Biden White House, which fears a failure to help Ukraine further would increase the likelihood of Russian victories.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Israel considers flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater – WSJ
Middle-East
Israel considers flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater – WSJ
WHO says it was told by Israeli military to leave southern Gaza warehouse within 24 hours
World
WHO says it was told by Israeli military to leave southern Gaza warehouse within 24 hours

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly visits Rwanda to try to unblock controversial asylum plan

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly visits Rwanda to try to unblock controversial asylum plan
Updated 05 December 2023
AP
Follow

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly visits Rwanda to try to unblock controversial asylum plan

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly visits Rwanda to try to unblock controversial asylum plan
Updated 05 December 2023
AP

KIGALI: British Home Secretary James Cleverly flew to Rwanda on Tuesday in a bid to revive a plan to send asylum-seekers to the East African country that has been blocked by UK courts.
The UK government said Cleverly will meet his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, to sign a new treaty and discuss next steps for the troubled “migration and economic development partnership.”
“Rwanda cares deeply about the rights of refugees, and I look forward to meeting with counterparts to sign this agreement and further discuss how we work together to tackle the global challenge of illegal migration,” Cleverly said.
The Rwanda plan is central to the Conservative government’s self-imposed goal of stopping unauthorized asylum-seekers arriving on small boats across the English Channel.
Britain and Rwanda struck a deal in April 2022 for some migrants who cross the Channel to be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed and, if successful, they would stay. The UK government argues that the deportations will discourage others from making the risky sea crossing and break the business model of people-smuggling gangs.
Critics say it is both unethical and unworkable to send migrants to a country 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) away, with no chance of ever settling in the UK
Britain has already paid Rwanda at least 140 million pounds ($177 million) under the agreement, but no one has yet been sent there amid legal challenges.
Last month the UK Supreme Court ruled the plan was illegal because Rwanda is not a safe country for refugees. Britain’s top court said asylum-seekers faced “a real risk of ill-treatment” and could be returned by Rwanda to the home countries they had fled.
For years, human rights groups have accused Rwanda’s government of cracking down on perceived dissent and keeping tight control on many aspects of life, from jailing critics to keeping homeless people off the streets of Kigali. The government denies it.
The UK government responded by saying it would strike a new treaty with Rwanda to address the court’s concerns — including a block on Rwanda sending migrants home — and then pass a law declaring Rwanda a safe destination.

Topics: UK Rwanda

Iranian president to meet Putin in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin

Iranian president to meet Putin in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin
Updated 05 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Iranian president to meet Putin in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin

Iranian president to meet Putin in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin
  • Western countries accuse Tehran of supporting Russia’s offensive in Ukraine
Updated 05 December 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia on Thursday for talks with Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said, as the two countries strengthen economic and military ties in the face of Western sanctions.
“I can confirm. There will be Russian-Iranian negotiations on December 7,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday when asked about media reports of Raisi’s impending visit.
Putin visited Iran in July last year and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov traveled to Tehran in October for talks with regional counterparts.
Western countries have accused Tehran of supporting Russia’s offensive in Ukraine by providing it with large quantities of drones and other weaponry.
Iran’s official news agency Irna said Raisi would be traveling to Moscow following an invitation from Putin.
“Bilateral issues, including economic interactions, as well as discussions about regional and international issues, especially the situation in Gaza, will be high on the agenda of the one-day trip,” it reported.

Topics: Iran Russia Ebrahim Raisi Vladimir Putin

Related

Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says
Middle-East
Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says
President Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Tehran to discuss Syria
World
President Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Tehran to discuss Syria

Buildings evacuated as earthquake felt in Philippine capital

Buildings evacuated as earthquake felt in Philippine capital
Updated 05 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Buildings evacuated as earthquake felt in Philippine capital

Buildings evacuated as earthquake felt in Philippine capital
Updated 05 December 2023
Reuters

People evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off Luzon, according to the state seismology agency and images shared by media on social media.

The Philippines’ seismology agency said on X social media platform that it did not expect damage, but warned of aftershocks. It recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.9, with a depth of 79 kilometers.

 

 

Images shared by local media on X showed government workers leaving senate, presidential palace, justice ministry buildings. Students also vacated universities.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center had earlier recorded the quake at magnitude 6.2 before downgrading to 6.0.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Major aftershocks jolt Philippines after magnitude 7.6 quake
World
Major aftershocks jolt Philippines after magnitude 7.6 quake
Magnitude 6.9 quake latest to rattle southern Philippines
World
Magnitude 6.9 quake latest to rattle southern Philippines

Latest updates

COP28: CEOs of oil majors want a ‘fair transition’ to clean energy
COP28: CEOs of oil majors want a ‘fair transition’ to clean energy
UAE’s ADQ announces co-investment platform with Kazakhstan’s QIC 
UAE’s ADQ announces co-investment platform with Kazakhstan’s QIC 
UN says ‘not possible’ to create ‘safe zones’ in Gaza
UN says ‘not possible’ to create ‘safe zones’ in Gaza
WHO: Situation in Gaza ‘getting worse by the hour’
WHO: Situation in Gaza ‘getting worse by the hour’
UAE’s banking entities commit over $270bn in sustainable finance
UAE’s banking entities commit over $270bn in sustainable finance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.