What We Are Reading Today: 'The Princeton Field Guide to Prehistoric Mammals'

Updated 06 December 2023
What We Are Reading Today: 'The Princeton Field Guide to Prehistoric Mammals'

Updated 06 December 2023
Author: DONALD R. PROTHERO

After the mass extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, mammals became the dominant terrestrial life form on our planet. Roaming the earth were spectacular beasts such as saber-toothed cats, giant mastodonts, immense ground sloths, and gigantic giraffe-like rhinoceroses.
Here is the ultimate illustrated field guide to the lost world of these weird and wonderful prehistoric creatures.

 

