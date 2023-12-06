What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Princeton Field Guide to Prehistoric Mammals’

Saudi researcher’s new book sheds light on 125 inscriptions

RIYDH: A Saudi researcher has written a book shedding light on around 125 inscriptions from the first three Hijri centuries.

Saad bin Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri’s 219-page “Islamic Inscriptions from Aliyat Najd” is split into two sections.

The first covers Aliyat Najd and parts of the Arabian Peninsula, Najd and its borders, and the pilgrimage and trade routes passing through Aliyat Najd, while the second details inscriptions, and their interpretation.

Some of the roadside inscriptions help depict the religious, economic, and literature aspects of the period.

Al-Tuwaijri collected inscriptions from 26 locations – Al-Dawadmi, Al-Neer, Umm Rakah, Muraifik, Arwa, Al-Diniah, Muhayriqah, Shatab, Masel Al-Jumh, Turban, Al-Thainiyya, Muraykha, Al-Sabaan, Musayira Al-Thunduwa, Al-Khais, Al-Soudha, Al-Alam, Sokman, Smeghan, Samra, east of Masel Al-Jumh, Hellit, Dariyah, Moisel, Al-Yankir, and Al-Huwar.

He was able to categorize them based on their implications, such as religious, prayers, Qur’anic verses, literature, poetry, and memorial.

Based on the way the letters were drawn, he estimated that the inscriptions dated back to the first three Hijri centuries and from them was able to identify tribes that had settled or visited the areas.

The inscriptions provide an insight into the movements and economic activities of the region’s inhabitants, along with the natural resources found in the area.

Al-Tuwaijri faced several challenges including the expansive area, difficult terrain, and lack of studies on Islamic inscriptions in Najd.