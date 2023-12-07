You are here

Bab Rizq Jameel celebrates 20 years of positive impact

Mohammed Jalal Alghamdi, director general of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Makkah region, and Hassan Jameel, deputy chairman of Community Jameel.
Mohammed Jalal Alghamdi, director general of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Makkah region, and Hassan Jameel, deputy chairman of Community Jameel.
Arab News
Bab Rizq Jameel, a company that is part of Community Jameel Saudi, celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the profound impact it has achieved by providing income opportunities. A ceremony was held on Dec. 3 at Hussein Jameel Hall in Jeddah, celebrating major milestones and achievements, in addition to launching the new corporate identity.
For more than two decades, Bab Rizq Jameel has played a significant role in supporting and empowering the community and creating a positive impact in the Kingdom. Through a series of initiatives, Bab Rizq Jameel has helped in providing youths with income opportunities, reducing unemployment rates in line with the goals of Vision 2030. In addition, it has enabled job seekers to improve their professional skills to meet market requirements and delivered effective employment solutions for enterprises to enhance their growth and contribution to the national economy.

1m

job opportunities have been provided by Bab Rizq Jameel over a span of 20 years.

Over the span of 20 years, the company has succeeded in providing more than a million job opportunities, offering microfinance of more than SR2.9 billion ($773 million), and supporting over 150 companies through a comprehensive range of cloud solutions.




Dr. May Taibah, Member of the Board of Trustees at Community Jameel Saudi

Hassan Jameel, deputy chairman of Community Jameel, said: “At the core of Bab Rizq Jameel, our vision is focused on supporting the development of the Saudi economy by providing employment and competencies development opportunities, and organizing innovative programs and initiatives for members of the community. This is a special occasion for all of Bab Rizq Jameel’s team as we are celebrating the progress and successes we have achieved. Notably, this milestone would not have been possible without the unlimited support received from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and all supporting government organizations.”

As we celebrate our achievements of the past 20 years, we must also look forward to the future to shape our plans and implement them with determination.

Dr. May Taibah, Member of the Board of Trustees at Community Jameel Saudi

Dr. May Taibah, member of the board of trustees at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “As we celebrate our achievements of the past 20 years, we must also look forward to the future to shape our plans and implement them with determination. Bab Rizq Jameel has been at the forefront of providing innovative employment solutions to enterprises in various sectors over the past two decades. We will continue delivering impact, activating our new strategy that ensures both quantitative and qualitative development of our services, keeping abreast of the landscape and changes in labor markets.”
During the celebration, Bab Rizq Jameel’s new strategy was announced. The newly announced services can be divided into two main categories: competency development, which includes training ending with employment, cooperative training, and a skills kit for fresh graduates; and the income opportunities services that allow job seekers to find opportunities ranging from full- to part-time and freelance work, through a dedicated platform connecting them with suitable organizations.
Bab Rizq Jameel also announced its updated corporate identity and several new initiatives that will be launched in the coming weeks and months, such as a virtual job fair, a freelance platform, a skills kit, and the Employment Superhub. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to continue working to develop the capabilities and skills of Saudi youth by providing innovative solutions to enhance the Saudi human capital and shape a better future for society in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

 

Photo: (Twitter @MajidAlFuttaim)
Corporate News
Majid Al-Futtaim urges public-private sector collaboration to unlock sustainable finance in region
Salah Sharif, chief operating officer of GFH, and Joanna Lahham, regional manager — business engagement, Middle East and Africa
Corporate News
GFH Joins World Economic Forum as associate partner

Arab News
GFH Financial Group has joined the World Economic Forum as an associate partner, in line with the group’s expanding global presence and commitment to fostering meaningful collaborations.
Through the partnership, senior leaders from the group will actively participate in and contribute to WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, a gathering that convenes more than 200 influential leaders shaping the global agenda. Additionally, GFH is eagerly anticipating its involvement in WEF’s “Shaping the Future of Financial and Monetary Systems” initiative, which brings together representatives from leading global companies and subject matter experts.

Through the partnership, senior leaders from the group will actively participate in and contribute to WEF's annual meeting in Davos.

Salah Sharif, chief operating officer of GFH, said: “We are delighted to join WEF as an associate partner alongside other leading global companies that are dedicated to developing solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. The partnership reflects the group’s commitment to further expanding our business, global presence and networks, and provides us with the opportunity to do so by leveraging the unique access provided by WEF at the highest levels. We are excited to contribute to essential global economic conversations by sharing our expertise and insights relating to our core investment sectors and the multiple geographies in which we are active. By actively engaging with WEF’s platforms, we look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to identify and create new opportunities for growth and development, and to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues.”
Joanna Lahham, regional manager — business engagement, Middle East and Africa at WEF, said: “The World Economic Forum is thrilled to broaden its presence in Bahrain, aiming to amplify its representation in shaping global agendas. The forum anticipates that a partnership with GFH, a key player in Bahrain’s financial landscape, will further deepen engagement and impact within the wider GCC region.”
GFH is a financial group with a growing global business. It has assets and funds under management exceeding $19 billion, and maintains a strong international footprint with offices and affiliates across the GCC, US, UK and Europe. The group’s investment strategy focuses on high-impact priority sectors. It has an expansive portfolio of assets across the education, healthcare, logistics, living, sustainable infrastructure and technology sectors that align with its commitment to sustainable development and innovation. The group is listed on four GCC stock exchanges.

 

Arab News
Majid Al-Futtaim, a shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has published a sustainable finance paper, which examines the significant increase in sustainable finance in the MENA region and the ways it can act as a catalyst for positive change.
Titled “Aligning Growth with Purpose,” the paper looks at the global and regional sustainable finance landscape and calls on a collaboration between the private and public sector to unlock the $30 trillion of new investment needed to achieve the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Majid Al-Futtaim is recognized as a pioneer in sustainable financing for the region. The group is the first privately owned Dubai corporation to incorporate green Islamic financing into its funding structure, most recently raising $500 million through its fourth green capital markets issuance. Majid Al-Futtaim also introduced innovative sustainability-linked loan financing with a “penalty-only” loan structure.

Majid Al-Futtaim is the first privately owned Dubai corporation to incorporate green Islamic financing into its funding structure.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, chief executive at Majid Al-Futtaim — Holding, said: “The Middle East and North Africa region is currently witnessing a surge in interest from investors actively seeking opportunities to allocate capital to projects with a strong environmental, social and governance focus. Finance is a critical enabler of climate action, and by doubling down on developing the right structure and mechanisms, the MENA region is positioned to become a thriving hub for sustainable finance, leading the way toward a low-carbon and resilient future.
“Sustainable finance will play a fundamental role as we transition to a net-zero carbon economy and collectively strive to meet the aims of the Paris Agreement and the SDGs. This progress, however, is only achievable if we work collectively to take action. We are advocating for collaboration between both the public and private sectors, with governments taking responsibility for enabling favorable conditions and incentives for investment, and private sector leadership and finance to drive transformation. This coordinated and determined commitment will build more resilient, equitable, and sustainable organizations, and has the capacity to future-proof the global economy.”
The whitepaper also highlights the crucial role of bodies such as the World Economic Forum, which is working to support this collaborative action by bringing together public and private actors to catalyze sustainable infrastructure investment.

 

Leaders discuss private sector's role in first global stocktake for climate
Corporate News
Leaders discuss private sector's role in first global stocktake for climate
Mark McGourty, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42
Corporate News
M42 taps Siemens to advance energy efficiency

Arab News
On Day 5 of the official COP28 program, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held a high-level session to discuss the crucial role that the private sector along with innovation and technology must play in the implementation phase after the first global stocktake that was revealed at COP28.

The high-level session convened discussants including Anna Kruip, UN Global Compact; Jason Williams, Citibank; Sarah Penndorf, Google; and Leen Govaerts, VITO; to highlight the contributions of the private sector in terms of research and development, technology innovation, inclusive financial instruments, and collaborative approaches in the first global stocktake process.

In a keynote speech to open the session, Badr Jafar, COP28 special representative of business and philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises, highlighted the pressing need for the private sector’s active engagement in the COP process, stating: “As the COP28 presidency continues to emphasize, we are clearly not where we need to be in our collective ambition to keep 1.5 celsius within reach, and we must act decisively to get back on track. And this can only happen if business and philanthropy stakeholders play a much bigger role in achieving the ambitions set out in the Paris Agreement.”

Jafar, who chaired the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Forum, further added: “The one message heard consistently during the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, was that the private sector is ready and exited to become a lot more deeply engaged in the COP process. Our objective now must be to harness more of this energy and enthusiasm, and the private sector’s infinite capacity to innovate, and convert it into tangible, targeted and large-scale action.”

The COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum saw an attendance of over 1,300 CEOs from 106 nations, representing the full spectrum of industry from energy to fashion, and agriculture to space. Five billion dollars in new private capital commitments across the action agenda were announced during the 64 sessions held over two days of the forum.

The first global stocktake process witnessed the invaluable participation of the private sector, showcasing businesses’ contribution in reducing emissions, enhancing resilience, and providing support for climate action. Recognizing the need for mass innovation and cutting-edge technologies to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goals on time, enabled by policies to rapidly scale up solutions, business and philanthropy’s role in accelerating transformative climate action is more essential than ever.

This high-level session showcased practices and lessons learned from the private sector, shedding light on their progress in advancing the Paris Agreement’s goals. It also explored opportunities for enhanced action to bridge the implementation and ambition gaps, fostering collaborative efforts between governments, businesses, and investors.

M42 taps Siemens to advance energy efficiency

Mark McGourty, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42
Mark McGourty, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42
Updated 05 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

M42 taps Siemens to advance energy efficiency

Mark McGourty, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42
Updated 05 December 2023
Arab News

M42, a global tech-enabled health company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has joined forces with Siemens to boost energy efficiency across the UAE healthcare sector. The partnership will audit M24’s health facilities for energy efficiency and explore digitization of the infrastructure.
Decarbonizing infrastructure is one part of M42’s two-fold approach to reducing its carbon footprint. It also includes using preventative tech-enabled health solutions to reduce the number of patients required to visit such energy-intensive facilities.

Our collaboration with Siemens demonstrates our dedication to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mark McGourty, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42

The project’s initial phase involves a comprehensive energy efficiency audit of the healthcare facilities operated by M42 across the UAE. These audits are designed to identify opportunities for substantial energy savings and examine means for carbon emission reductions.
The partnership will leverage the Siemens Xcelerator platform, setting a new industry standard for healthcare sustainability. By integrating innovative technologies, M42 and Siemens are determined to make a positive environmental and societal impact.
The first audit, conducted in late November, found that one of M42’s healthcare facilities could achieve significant savings in energy costs through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning retrofits and through the integration of space management systems.

 

Canadian Chef Joe Thottungal accepts the Gourmand Award at the Saudi Feast Food Festival in Riyadh.
Corporate News
Award-winning Canadian chef honored at food festival in Riyadh
The Diamond Silver and Emerald Green versions of Honor 90 5G.
Corporate News
Honor 90 set to redefine smartphone photography

Bupa Arabia urges healthy lifestyle with padel tournament

Arab News
Following the success of the Bupa Marathon in Jubail last month and in line with its commitment to promoting sports activities and fostering a healthy lifestyle, Bupa Arabia, a leading cooperative insurance company, organized a padel tournament for its clients in Riyadh. The event brought together both corporate and individual clients for a captivating display of sporting prowess at the state-of-the-art Padel Up courts, from Nov. 28 to 30. The tournament offered an engaging experience, featuring 32 dynamic teams representing the company’s clients.
The tournament unfolded with intense knockout matches, running for three hours daily from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. As the competition reached its climax, the top three winning teams on the tournament’s final day were awarded medals and trophies.
Bupa Arabia’s initiative aimed to create a platform for social and sports interactions among customers, nurturing positive employee participation and overall well-being.

The padel tournament seamlessly aligned with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to elevate the overall quality of life, raise health awareness, and boost the percentage of individuals engaging in weekly physical activity to 40 percent by 2030.

In line with the goals of the “Live Right” program launched by Bupa Arabia, the tournament sought to inspire healthy and sustainable lifestyles across the Kingdom. Emphasizing the significance of regular sports participation, the program advocates for a balanced approach to work, life, and sports, supporting customers and employees on special occasions and encouraging active involvement in sports forums.
Moreover, the padel tournament seamlessly aligned with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to elevate the overall quality of life, raise health awareness, and boost the percentage of individuals engaging in weekly physical activity to 40 percent by 2030.
Following the success in Riyadh, the company is hosting another padel tournament in Jeddah on the B-PADEL courts from Dec. 5 to 7.
In line with its dedication to environmental sustainability, Bupa Arabia is also contributing to the National Afforestation Program and Vision 2030 by planting trees based on the number of attendees at each one of the events.
Atef Mufti, chief sales officer of Bupa Arabia, said the padel tournament underscored Bupa Arabia’s commitment to inspiring clients and local communities toward healthier and more active lifestyles. It reflected the company’s dedication to fostering an environment that supports sustainable, healthy living through diverse sports events and tournaments.
Mufti highlighted the significant engagement of Bupa Arabia’s customers in the competition, representing the growing interest in padel sports in the Kingdom.
At the end of the tournament, the winning companies were crowned with the first three places. Thiqah came in first place, while the Royal Commission for AlUla claimed second.
Abdulelah Altunisi, chief financial officer at Thiqah, said: “This victory serves as a strong incentive for me and my colleague Abdulrahman Al-Babtain to continue developing our skills in paddle sports and achieving more successes in the future.”
He added: “I extend my thanks to Bupa Arabia for organizing this wonderful championship, which provided us with a unique opportunity to participate in enjoyable sports challenges. It reinforced the spirit of sportsmanship, communication, and social relationships among participants outside the work environment.”

 

