Bab Rizq Jameel celebrates 20 years of positive impact

Bab Rizq Jameel, a company that is part of Community Jameel Saudi, celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the profound impact it has achieved by providing income opportunities. A ceremony was held on Dec. 3 at Hussein Jameel Hall in Jeddah, celebrating major milestones and achievements, in addition to launching the new corporate identity.

For more than two decades, Bab Rizq Jameel has played a significant role in supporting and empowering the community and creating a positive impact in the Kingdom. Through a series of initiatives, Bab Rizq Jameel has helped in providing youths with income opportunities, reducing unemployment rates in line with the goals of Vision 2030. In addition, it has enabled job seekers to improve their professional skills to meet market requirements and delivered effective employment solutions for enterprises to enhance their growth and contribution to the national economy.

FAST FACT 1m job opportunities have been provided by Bab Rizq Jameel over a span of 20 years.

Over the span of 20 years, the company has succeeded in providing more than a million job opportunities, offering microfinance of more than SR2.9 billion ($773 million), and supporting over 150 companies through a comprehensive range of cloud solutions.







Hassan Jameel, deputy chairman of Community Jameel, said: “At the core of Bab Rizq Jameel, our vision is focused on supporting the development of the Saudi economy by providing employment and competencies development opportunities, and organizing innovative programs and initiatives for members of the community. This is a special occasion for all of Bab Rizq Jameel’s team as we are celebrating the progress and successes we have achieved. Notably, this milestone would not have been possible without the unlimited support received from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and all supporting government organizations.”

Dr. May Taibah, member of the board of trustees at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “As we celebrate our achievements of the past 20 years, we must also look forward to the future to shape our plans and implement them with determination. Bab Rizq Jameel has been at the forefront of providing innovative employment solutions to enterprises in various sectors over the past two decades. We will continue delivering impact, activating our new strategy that ensures both quantitative and qualitative development of our services, keeping abreast of the landscape and changes in labor markets.”

During the celebration, Bab Rizq Jameel’s new strategy was announced. The newly announced services can be divided into two main categories: competency development, which includes training ending with employment, cooperative training, and a skills kit for fresh graduates; and the income opportunities services that allow job seekers to find opportunities ranging from full- to part-time and freelance work, through a dedicated platform connecting them with suitable organizations.

Bab Rizq Jameel also announced its updated corporate identity and several new initiatives that will be launched in the coming weeks and months, such as a virtual job fair, a freelance platform, a skills kit, and the Employment Superhub. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to continue working to develop the capabilities and skills of Saudi youth by providing innovative solutions to enhance the Saudi human capital and shape a better future for society in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.