International Philosophy Conference begins in Riyadh

RIYADH: The third Riyadh International Philosophy Conference, which is organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, began in Riyadh on Thursday and runs until Dec. 9.

Boasting the theme “Transcultural Values and Ethical Challenges in the Communicative Age,” the event has broad participation from specialists in philosophy and those interested in its modern applications.

This time the conference seeks to examine and discuss the mutual relationship between cross-cultural values and the ethical issues associated with them in light of the communicative world with its new conditions.

It also aims to explore the ways in which different cultures can interact and communicate, while at the same time preserve their unique values and identities.

It will also discuss issues from an original philosophical perspective, examining the reflection of human values on the nature of current philosophical perceptions, and exploring the depths of philosophy and its ability to address various cross-cultural issues and values through its multiple paths.

Mohammed Alwan, CEO of the commission, said at the opening of the conference: “In light of a world that has become full of this relativism, and crowded with means and mechanisms of communication, the urgent need appears to be to study the philosophical meanings behind transcultural values.

“This is in addition to insight into the reflection of these meanings on our lives, and on interaction and exchange between one culture and another, in a way that achieves a sublime scientific renaissance and builds the foundations of cooperation and solidarity between the scientific and academic communities towards a bright human future.”

He added that the conference presented the sciences of philosophy to be accessible to everyone, bringing together those seeking knowledge, old and young, academics and amateurs, to present philosophy to them in various forms.

He said: “This comes as part of a series of innovative activities that showcase the essential presence of philosophy in culture, arts, and daily life. Here are our children, the philosophers of tomorrow, children and adolescents, as guests of rich programs designed especially for them.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is full of promising research and intellectual potential, and the annual Riyadh International Philosophy Conference is a pioneering step to support these remarkable capabilities, in order to achieve the nation’s scientific and intellectual leadership, and knowledge exchange between it and the world.”

The conference, which has been held annually in Riyadh since 2021, seeks to build strategic partnerships with all concerned parties from the governmental, private and non-profit sectors, in addition to building bridges between them based on common intellectual and cognitive foundations.

In addition to creating an annual dialogue space through which developments in the science of philosophy and its modern applications are discussed, it provides multidimensional and multi-horizon philosophical content directed at all societal groups.

It also aims to build a communication bridge between institutions active in the field of philosophy in different countries of the world, and to advance scientific and academic research.