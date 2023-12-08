You are here

International Philosophy Conference begins in Riyadh

Mohammed Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing and ‎Translation ‎Commission, during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the third ‎edition of the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference in Riyadh ‎on ‎Thursday. (Supplied)
Mohammed Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing and ‎Translation ‎Commission, during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the third ‎edition of the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference in Riyadh ‎on ‎Thursday. (Supplied)
The first day of Riyadh International Philosophy Conference witnessed signing an ‎agreement on the Philosophical Association membership in the International ‎Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP)‎. (Supplied)
  • Mohammed Alwan: “In light of a world that has become full of this relativism, and crowded with means and mechanisms of communication, the urgent need appears to be to study the philosophical meanings behind transcultural values
RIYADH: The third Riyadh International Philosophy Conference, which is organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, began in Riyadh on Thursday and runs until Dec. 9.

Boasting the theme “Transcultural Values and Ethical Challenges in the Communicative Age,” the event has broad participation from specialists in philosophy and those interested in its modern applications.

This time the conference seeks to examine and discuss the mutual relationship between cross-cultural values and the ethical issues associated with them in light of the communicative world with its new conditions.

It also aims to explore the ways in which different cultures can interact and communicate, while at the same time preserve their unique values and identities.

It will also discuss issues from an original philosophical perspective, examining the reflection of human values on the nature of current philosophical perceptions, and exploring the depths of philosophy and its ability to address various cross-cultural issues and values through its multiple paths.

Mohammed Alwan, CEO of the commission, said at the opening of the conference: “In light of a world that has become full of this relativism, and crowded with means and mechanisms of communication, the urgent need appears to be to study the philosophical meanings behind transcultural values.

“This is in addition to insight into the reflection of these meanings on our lives, and on interaction and exchange between one culture and another, in a way that achieves a sublime scientific renaissance and builds the foundations of cooperation and solidarity between the scientific and academic communities towards a bright human future.”

He added that the conference presented the sciences of philosophy to be accessible to everyone, bringing together those seeking knowledge, old and young, academics and amateurs, to present philosophy to them in various forms.

He said: “This comes as part of a series of innovative activities that showcase the essential presence of philosophy in culture, arts, and daily life. Here are our children, the philosophers of tomorrow, children and adolescents, as guests of rich programs designed especially for them.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is full of promising research and intellectual potential, and the annual Riyadh International Philosophy Conference is a pioneering step to support these remarkable capabilities, in order to achieve the nation’s scientific and intellectual leadership, and knowledge exchange between it and the world.”

The conference, which has been held annually in Riyadh since 2021, seeks to build strategic partnerships with all concerned parties from the governmental, private and non-profit sectors, in addition to building bridges between them based on common intellectual and cognitive foundations.

In addition to creating an annual dialogue space through which developments in the science of philosophy and its modern applications are discussed, it provides multidimensional and multi-horizon philosophical content directed at all societal groups.

It also aims to build a communication bridge between institutions active in the field of philosophy in different countries of the world, and to advance scientific and academic research.

 

 

15th edition of the ICAN2023 concluded its activities in Riyadh

15th edition of the ICAN2023 concluded its activities in Riyadh
  • Conference participated by aviation industry leaders from 97 countries
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The 15th edition of the international conference of ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2023) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concluded its activities in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Thursday (December 7, 2023).

The conference witnessed the participation of aviation industry leaders from 97 countries, with the presence of a number of ministers and heads of civil aviation authorities.

This in addition to a large attendance that included 713 participants of experts and specialists from various countries. Also, 579 meetings for air services negotiations were held during the conference.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), expressed during the conference’s closing ceremony his optimism about the future of the global civil aviation industry, as this global event, which the Kingdom hosted in Riyadh, set a new standard for progress in the field of aviation.

"I extend my thanks to the ICAO’s Council, and for the guidance of its President, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano‎, the member states and all international partners. I confirm that the GACA will continue to strengthen the air transport within the aviation sector, and to unite the international community in the pursuit of our common goals", Al Duailej said.

"The agreements and discussions that took place during the conference set a precedent for future cooperation and development in the field of civil aviation, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the GACA, is proud to host this event in the city of Riyadh", he added.

"I wish everyone a happy International Civil Aviation Day, the occasion which is celebrated this year under the theme of Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development", he noted.

At the conclusion of his speech, the President of the GACA announced the official launch of the Independent Aviation Conference 2024, inviting everyone to attend it in Riyadh in May 2024.

For his part, the Chief Commissioner and CEO of the Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Captain Haitham Misto expressed, in his speech during the closing ceremony, his thanks and appreciation to the government and people of the Kingdom for hosting this important event.

He also praised all those responsible for organizing the conference for the spirit of teamwork.

In turn, Mohamed Khalifa Rahma, Director of Air Transport at the ICAO said that "The Kingdom’s hosting of this event for the second time demonstrates the Kingdom’s strong commitment to developing international air transport, and it witness to the Kingdom’s efforts in achieving common global achievements".

"The high numbers achieved by the conference are one of the reasons that made ICAN this year a great success, as well as the joining of 6 countries participating for the first time in the ICAN conference", he added.

"Therefore, I confirm the ICAO’s determination to continue cooperation and work closely with Member States to achieve the goals of the ICAO’s long-term vision", he stressed. ‏

"We will continue to provide practical solutions to emerging regulatory challenges of global importance necessary to modernize, harmonize and converge countries’ regulatory approaches and systems, as well as to enhance connectivity, competition, transparency and consumer protection", he noted.

"The ICAN2023‎ conference witnessed many side events in addition to the conference’s work of negotiations and meetings that provided the opportunity to exchange information, such as the exhibition pavilion, the first air transport forum organized by KSA in cooperation with the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, and many other side events related to the progress of the aviation industry", Rahma‎ concluded.

Subsequently, Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the GACA received a shield of honor and a certificate of appreciation from the ICAO for successfully hosting the 15th edition of the ICAN‎‏ ‏conference.

It was handed to Al Duailej‎ by Salvatore Sciacchitano, the President of the ICAO’s Council, in the presence of Mohamed Khalifa Rahma, Director of Air Transport at the ICAO.

It is worth noting that the activities of the ICAN 2023 (15th edition of the conference) of the ICAO, which was held in Riyadh, began on the 3rd of this December. It was hosted by the Saudi GACA.

Saudi authorities thwart two attempts to smuggle over 250,000 Captagon pills

Saudi authorities thwart two attempts to smuggle over 250,000 Captagon pills
  • Officers seized the substances hidden in a car and a truck attempting to enter the Kingdom via Al-Haditha Port
Arab News

RIYADH:Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority thwarted two attempts to smuggle more than 250,000 Captagon pills.

Officers seized the substances hidden in a car and a truck attempting to enter the Kingdom via Al-Haditha Port, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The drug haul had an estimated street value of between $2.5 million and $6.25 million, according to research published in the International Addiction Review-Journal, based on the assumption that users pay between $10 and $25 per pill.

Authorities foiled the first attempt to smuggle 138,728 pills found hidden in wooden boxes inside a truck’s body. The second attempt saw 117,340 Captagon pills hidden inside a vehicle’s spare tire.

 

 

ZATCA said it was tightening customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, as authorities continue cracking down on drug smuggling operations.

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenage boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all drugs often goes into funding organized crime and terrorism.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or to email [email protected].

Tip-offs are treated with confidentiality, and financial rewards are offered if the information provided is correct.

Saudi FM Saudi meets US Republican senator Lindsey Graham

Saudi FM Saudi meets US Republican senator Lindsey Graham
  • Saudi diplomat discusses Gaza situation with the Republican politician
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Senator Lindsey Graham, the foreign ministry said.
Prince Faisal stressed the necessity of a ceasefire to bring the killing to an end and to avoid a further escalation that could have dangerous repercussions for regional security.
The Saudi diplomat discussed the situation in Gaza with the Republican politician and stressed that all efforts be made to ensure that humanitarian relief corridors  be secured to ensure the safe delivery of aid.
Israel is conducting a deadly assault on the enclave, which Palestinian officials said has killed 17,000 people.  Israel has vowed to eradicate the Hamas militant group that attacked settlements near Gaza on Oct. 7, which resulted in 1,200 people being killed and around 240 hostages taken.
Prince Faisal also discussed with Graham the need to create conditions for the return of stability to Gaza and the restoration of a path to peace to ensure that Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.
The meeting was also attended by Saudi ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar.

Saudi Arabia, France discuss economic cooperation, global aid

Saudi Arabia, France discuss economic cooperation, global aid
  • KSrelief, business and trade officials hold talks with visiting French parliamentarians, industry leaders
  • 40 French and 90 Saudi Arabian companies participate in Riyadh conference
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading government and business representatives from Saudi Arabia and France held discussions on economic cooperation, global aid initiatives and human rights at a conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor-general of the Kingdom’s aid body KSrelief, briefed Amelia Lakrafi, chair of the French-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, on the nation’s efforts worldwide.

Al-Rabeeah, who is also an adviser at the royal court, said KSrelief has implemented 2,625 projects in 94 countries worth over $6 billion, and spent a further $483 million in various sectors, in cooperation with 175 international, regional and local partners, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Human Rights Commission President Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, had discussions with Lakrafi and her delegation on ways to improve cooperation.

Officials from Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program also held talks with French representatives at the conference titled “France 2030 and Vision 2030: Toward Energy and Industry Transformation.”

The conference — attended by Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar AlKhorayef and France’s Ambassador Ludovic Pouille — showcased over 40 French companies, 16 governmental entities from both sides, and 90 Saudi Arabia firms.

The expanded collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France will include skills training and support for startups.

Saudi and US defense ministers discuss ties during call

Saudi and US defense ministers discuss ties during call
  • During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the defense field
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman has received a phone call from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The parties discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in defense matters.

Prince Khalid later said in a post on X: “We reviewed the defense relations between our two countries and discussed the latest regional and international developments.”

Prince Khalid traveled to Washington last month to meet with top Biden administration officials to discuss the war in Gaza and the prevailing security situation in Yemen.

