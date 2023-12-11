You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup
Al-Ittihad, playing on home soil, have much to live up to in terms of Saudi Arabian history in the tournament as well as global expectations. (X: @ittihad)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mveyf

Updated 11 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup
  • Expectations high as Saudi team enjoy home advantage
  • Saudi Arabian sides have proud history in tournament
Updated 11 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian teams have a good record in the FIFA Club World Cup but for the first time it will take place on home soil. That gives Al-Ittihad extra support, incentive as well as pressure.

The first Saudi team to participate was Al-Nassr who went to Brazil for the old FIFA Club World Championship. In a tough group, the Riyadh team finished third, losing to Real Madrid, beating Raja Casablanca, and then going down to local team Corinthians.

Al-Ittihad played at the first tournament in its current format in 2005 as they went to Japan as Asian champions.

It started with a 1-0 win over Al-Ahly (the Egyptians lay in wait on Friday, assuming Al-Ittihad beat Auckland City on Tuesday). On a cold Japanese evening, talismanic midfielder Mohammed Noor got the only goal of the game with 12 minutes remaining, getting to a cross before goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary and then belting the loose ball home from close range.

That was enough to book a semi-final against Sao Paulo. It was always going to be difficult against the South American champions and in front of more than 30,000 fans in Tokyo, Al-Ittihad gave it a real good go. Most of the crowd were there to support the Brazilians but the Saudis got a standing ovation at the end.

It was 1-1 at the break as Amoroso put Sao Paulo ahead before Noor equalized. Amoroso and then Rogerio Ceni, the highest-scoring goalkeeper in the history of football, netted from the penalty spot.

Asian player of the year Hamad Al-Montashari made it 3-2 midway through the second half to set up an exciting finish but Al-Ittihad just could not get the equalizer and then went on to lose to Costa Rica’s Saprissa in the third and fourth place play-off by the same 3-2 margin.

Saudi Arabia then had to wait until 2019 for their next appearance as Al-Hilal ended the drought in the Asian Champions League by defeating Urawa Reds of Japan. In many ways for Saudi Arabia, the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup was a mirror of what happened in 2005, though it took place in Qatar and not Japan.

It started with a 1-0 win over the African champions, this time Esperance de Tunis. Bafetimbi Gomis got the all-important goal. That earned a semi-final against a giant from Brazil. Salem Al-Dawsari put the Blues ahead to send thousands of fans in Doha wild with delight. But it was not to last as Flamengo hit back to win 3-1. The Riyadh giants outshot the South Americans but just could not get the goal needed.

That meant a match for third place with Monterrey. After the game ended 2-2, with Carlos Eduardo and Gomis scoring, it went to penalties with the Mexican team winning 4-3. Eduardo and Mohammed Kanno failed to convert.

It once again demonstrated that Saudi Arabian teams could compete on the global stage and Al-Hilal had another chance in 2021 in a tournament.

That started with a 6-1 thrashing of hosts Al-Jazira of the UAE. There was plenty of attacking talent on display on that day in Abu Dhabi with Odion Ighalo, Matheus Pereira, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega, and Andre Carrillo all getting on the scoresheet.

Instead of South American semi-final opposition, the Blues of Riyadh faced the Blues of London. Chelsea ended up winning 1-0 but it was a fine performance from Al-Hilal who more than matched the European champions. Romelu Lukaku scored just after the half-hour.

If that was impressive, the match for third place was a disaster and it ended in a 4-0 loss to Al-Ahly. By the half-hour mark, Al-Hilal were two goals down and two men down as Pereira and Kanno were dismissed. Also dismissed soon after was head coach Leonardo Jardim. It was a low point but under his replacement Ramon Diaz, the team then went on a winning spree at home and won an unlikely league title.

Al-Hilal were back for the 2022 edition held in 2023, to deliver a truly memorable performance.

In February, it started with a tricky game against African champions Wydad Casablanca, in front of 44,000 fans in Rabat. It was a fighting display. Going a goal behind early in the second half, Al-Hilal looked to be on their way out. Yet, with seconds remaining Kanno scored to take the game into extra time and almost as soon as it started, the midfielder was sent off.

Despite that, the Saudi Arabians took the game to penalties when young midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr scored the decisive penalty.

Then came the usual semi-final against Brazilian royalty but this time the result was anything but usual. Al-Hilal won 3-2 against Flamengo. Al-Dawsari scored twice from the spot in the first half, a brace that sandwiched a Pedro goal. Luciano Vietto then extended the Asian champions’ lead with 20 minutes remaining and they held out for a famous 3-2 win.

That earned a first Saudi Arabian final against Real Madrid when Al-Hilal gave as good as they got, losing 5-3 in a wildly entertaining game against the mighty European champions.

It meant that Al-Hilal returned home with their heads held high –though it came at a cost in terms of fatigue in their later domestic form.

Just three months after Saudi Arabia’s World Cup win over Argentina, it showed once more that the country was a football force. There has been more attention since with all the big-name signings and headlines.

It means that Al-Ittihad, playing on home soil, have much to live up to in terms of Saudi Arabian history in the tournament as well as global expectations.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Al-ittihad

Related

Karim Benzema will lead Al-Ittihad at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. (@ittihad)
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad look to Al-Hilal’s example at FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi stadia ready to host FIFA Club World Cup, says Sports Ministry
Sport
Saudi stadia ready to host FIFA Club World Cup, says Sports Ministry

Lluis Cortes unveiled as new Saudi Arabia women’s national team head coach

Lluis Cortes unveiled as new Saudi Arabia women’s national team head coach
Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Lluis Cortes unveiled as new Saudi Arabia women’s national team head coach

Lluis Cortes unveiled as new Saudi Arabia women’s national team head coach
  • Former Barcelona Femeni and Ukraine manager unveiled at an official ceremony in Riyadh this afternoon
  • Cortes led Barcelona Femeni to historic continental treble in 2021 and has won the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award
Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced the appointment of Lluis Cortes as the new women’s national team head coach. The Spaniard succeeds Rosa Lappi-Seppala on a four-year contract until 2027 and was unveiled at an official ceremony in Riyadh this afternoon.

“Lluis was the outstanding candidate to lead our women’s national team in this exciting new era and we are thrilled to have finalized this important appointment,” said Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the SAFF.

“We believe Lluis’s coaching capabilities, knowledge of the game, and extensive experience will play a huge role as we look to maintain our sustained and steady progress in the years ahead. He is a deep thinker and is looking to develop the long-term strategy so I’ve no doubt he will make an important impact upon Saudi women’s football on and off the pitch. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”

The most impressive achievement of Cortes’ career to date came in the 2020/21 season as head coach of Barcelona Femeni. Widely regarded as one of the greatest campaigns in women’s club football history, he led the side to a continental treble by winning the Primera Division, Copa de la Reina, and UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Following his two years in charge at Barcelona Femeni, where he also won another Primera Division title, one Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award, he managed the Ukraine women’s national team from 2021-2023.

“Being confirmed as Saudi Arabia’s new women’s national team head coach is a real privilege,” said Cortes. “I want to thank the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for this wonderful opportunity to work in a country that loves the game so much and is really growing football for all. The prospect of working with such an ambitious and energetic group of young players is really exciting and I will look to incorporate my philosophy of attractive and attacking football on our journey together.”

“The team’s progress in such a short space of time can only be described as incredible,” he continued. “Already there is much to be proud of and a lot achieve. The grassroots are flourishing, a new Under 20 national women’s team announced and the Women’s Professional League is developing fast. So, I am confident the future is even brighter as we have all the ingredients to climb up the FIFA rankings.”

“The aim is to keep working, keep improving, and take further steps toward our aim of competing at the highest level internationally. This is why I’m here and I can’t wait to meet the players and get started.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia women's national football team Green Falcons Lluis Cortes

Related

Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives
Sport
Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives
New era as Women’s U20 ‘Green Falcons’ get their wings
Sport
New era as Women’s U20 ‘Green Falcons’ get their wings

Saudi Arabia football signs talent pact with Bosnia pro side

Saudi Arabia football signs talent pact with Bosnia pro side
Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia football signs talent pact with Bosnia pro side

Saudi Arabia football signs talent pact with Bosnia pro side
  • Kingdom’s Future Falcons links up with FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo for trials, coaching cooperation
  • FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo has won top domestic titles, including the league 8 times
Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s talent program, Future Falcons, has signed a cooperation pact with top Bosnia football team FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo.

The signing ceremony in Bosnia was attended by the program’s General Director Ghassan Felemban, and FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo’s President Yusuf Tanovic.

The agreement includes opportunities for players from the Future Falcons program to have trials with FK Zeljeznicar. It also involves collaboration between the coaching staff, employees, and administrators of both teams.

The agreement will allow scouts and coaches to participate in the Al-Abtal Cup, a tournament in which the Bosnian club competes. FK Zeljeznicar recently appointed national coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri to oversee the training of the first team in November. The team includes a former Future Falcons player, Abdulmalik Al-Jaber.

Felemban thanked the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for its support under the organization’s president, Yasser Al-Misehal, and added that the Bosnia side would bring much-needed expertise into the Kingdom.

FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo has won the league eight times, the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Cup six times, and the Bosnia and Herzegovina Supercup three times. They also reached the semifinals of the UEFA Cup in the 1984/1985 season.

Topics: Future Falcons Bosnia Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo

Related

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
Sport
‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
New era as Women’s U20 ‘Green Falcons’ get their wings
Sport
New era as Women’s U20 ‘Green Falcons’ get their wings

Al-Ittihad look to Al-Hilal’s example at FIFA Club World Cup

Karim Benzema will lead Al-Ittihad at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. (@ittihad)
Karim Benzema will lead Al-Ittihad at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. (@ittihad)
Updated 10 December 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

Al-Ittihad look to Al-Hilal’s example at FIFA Club World Cup

Karim Benzema will lead Al-Ittihad at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. (@ittihad)
  • Reigning Saudi champions can take heart from fierce rivals’ march to last year’s final as they look to put poor form behind them
Updated 10 December 2023
Paul Williams

RIYADH: If Al-Ittihad are looking for a positive spin on their patchy form heading into the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off in Jeddah this week, they need look no further than their fierce Saudi rivals, Al-Hilal.

It was only earlier this year that the Riyadh giants embarked on their own Club World Cup campaign, and they did so on the back of a run of form domestically that saw them win only three of their seven matches before the tournament began, and included a shock loss to Al-Fayha in their penultimate match before jetting off for Morocco.

But wins over Wydad Casablanca and Flamengo saw them become only the third Asian club to make it through to the final, where they put in an impressive showing in a 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid.

On the scoresheet that night for the Spanish giants was a certain Karim Benzema, who will headline the star names for Al-Ittihad as they open their campaign against Oceania champions Auckland City on Tuesday.

That will give comfort to Marcelo Gallardo after his side suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of mid-table Damac over the weekend, a loss that has seen them fall 16 points behind Al-Hilal and drop to fifth place in the Roshn Saudi League.

Having won four of their previous five after parting ways with last season’s title-winning coach Nuno Espirito Santo, it is a loss that might also have shaken some of the confidence in the Ittihad side as they come to terms with life under Argentine Gallardo.

Despite the apparent gulf between the two sides, Gallardo knows there is no room for any complacency against the New Zealand side, who are no strangers to this stage, this being their 11th appearance.

They have also proved to be giant-killers in the past as well, finishing third at the 2014 tournament in Morocco.

“Any game in the Club World Cup is always very tough,” Gallardo is quoted as saying on the FIFA website.

“The first game always has the nervousness factor too. It’s one game only, a knockout match, you need to win to stay alive in the competition. We know Auckland will be tough to beat.”

Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe also chooses to toe the party line, while saying the side are taking it one game at a time, but does admit: “It costs nothing to dream.”

With the talent they now have at their disposal — the likes of Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho, Igor Coronado, and Romarinho to name just a few — there is no reason Al-Ittihad should not be dreaming big and looking to match what Al-Hilal did last year.

But they enter the tournament carrying a far heavier burden than their Riyadh rivals did earlier this year.

Such has been the transformation in Saudi football over the past 12 months, it is no stretch to say Al-Ittihad are carrying the entire reputation of Saudi football on their shoulders.

While the investment is about far more than just results at the Club World Cup, it offers the first opportunity for Saudi football to show its wares on the international stage, and a good performance will go a long way to showing that Saudi football is indeed heading in the right direction.

A poor performance, however, and the critics will very quickly, and only too happily, rush to judge the Saudi splurge as an expensive flop.

While Al-Ittihad will attract most of the attention over the first week, it is worth remembering they come to the tournament merely as hosts rather than Asian champions.

That title belongs to Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, making their third appearance at the Club World Cup after third (2007) and fifth-placed (2017) performances previously.

Like Al-Ittihad, they arrive in Jeddah on the back of a run of poor form that saw them not only slip from the top three on the final day of the J. League season, but also crash out of the AFC Champions League in the group stage after a shock defeat to Vietnam’s Hanoi FC last week.

Then there is the rather peculiar situation with the position of head coach.

Poland’s Maciej Skorza has already announced his departure after just one season in Japan, with Norwegian Per-Mathias Hogmo announced last week as his replacement.

Skorza will still take the reins in Jeddah, however, despite the fact he has already tendered his resignation and his successor has been appointed.

Should either Al-Ittihad or Urawa make the final, they will become the fourth team from Asia to do so in the last eight years — a nice feather in the cap for football in this region, in what is the last tournament to be played under the existing seven-team format.

By the time the next Club World Cup rolls around, to be played in the US in 2025 with 32 teams, we could see multiple Saudi clubs competing. It is just Al-Ittihad this time, but the whole world will still be watching.

Topics: Al-ittihad Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup

Related

Al-Ittihad’s World Cup warm-up ends with Damac defeat
Sport
Al-Ittihad’s World Cup warm-up ends with Damac defeat
Benzema inspires Al-Ittihad win before injury
Sport
Benzema inspires Al-Ittihad win before injury

Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways

Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways
Updated 09 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways

Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways
  • A 4-1 win over Riyadh maintains seven-point gap behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal
Updated 09 December 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr action on Friday, with the nine-time champions defeating Al-Riyadh 4-1 to stay seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who defeated Al-Tai 2-1 earlier.

Ronaldo, who had been dealing with a slight neck strain, was rested in his team’s midweek Champions League trip to Central Asia to draw 1-1 with Tajikistan powerhouse Istiklol, a third game without a win in all competitions.

Back home, he looked fresh and so did Al-Nassr, who had the ball in the net inside the first minute though Seko Fofana’s finish was judged to have been from an offside position. 

A few minutes later, the former Lens and Fulham midfielder turned and shot smartly in the area and drew a fine save from goalkeeper Martin Campana. After 15 minutes, Ronaldo thought he had scored but the block on the goal-line by Birama Toure was not adjudged to have been a handball. It looked close as to whether the Malian midfielder had been behind the line when he cleared, but a goal was not given.

The pressure from the Yellows — playing in white on the night — continued, with Ronaldo a constant threat. And then, just after the half-hour, he scored league goal No. 16 of the season. The 38-year-old drifted free at the far post to stab home a searching Sadio Mane cross from deep. 

Despite Al-Nassr’s dominance, the visitors pulled a goal back at the stroke of half-time, or so they thought as Saleh Al-Abbas, who stroked the ball home, was offside.

There was still time for Al-Nassr to score again before the break. On the right side of the area, Ronaldo chipped the ball right and there was a diving Otavio to head home to make it 2-0. It was Ronaldo’s eighth assist of the season, and it seemed like it was going to be game over.

And so it was midway through the second half. Mane did well on the left side of the area to slip the ball inside to Anderson Talisca, who slotted it home.

Two minutes later, Andre Gray pulled a goal back for the visitors, shooting home from close range to end a slick counterattack, but that was as good as it got for the newly promoted team.

Deep into injury time, Talisca got his second and his team’s fourth, heading home a perfect cross from Sultan Al-Ghannam, and that was that.

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

Related

Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr draw as Al-Fayha win on perfect AFC Champions League night for Saudi Arabia
Saudi Football
Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr draw as Al-Fayha win on perfect AFC Champions League night for Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo and goals ‘a perfect mix,’ says Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro after wonder strike
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo and goals ‘a perfect mix,’ says Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro after wonder strike

Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic on target as Al-Hilal beat Al-Tai

Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic on target as Al-Hilal beat Al-Tai
Updated 09 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic on target as Al-Hilal beat Al-Tai

Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic on target as Al-Hilal beat Al-Tai
  • Saudi Pro League leaders wrack up 16th straight win in all competitions
  • Serbian striker first player since 2012 to score in 7 consecutive league matches
Updated 09 December 2023
John Duerden

The Al-Hilal machine goes rolling on after the Saudi Pro League leaders defeated Al-Tai 2-1 on Friday to record a 16th successive victory in all competitions.

It was a strange game in that the Riyadh giants dominated but were never able to kill off their hosts, for whom goalkeeper Moataz Al-Baqawi was in fine form.

In the end, it did not matter as Hilal, threatening to pull away at the top of the table, went at Al-Tai from the start.

In the 15th minute, Kalidou Koulibaly’s smart half volley from outside the area drew a good diving save from Al-Baqawi and three minutes later the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic should have opened the scoring.

A delightful volleyed through ball from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic freed the former Fulham forward who, with just the goalkeeper to beat, dragged his shot wide.

He was relieved in the 20th minute when a classic combination for both Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia swung into action. Salman Al-Faraj crossed from the right and there was Salem Al-Dawsari to send a flying side-footed volley high into the net from near the penalty spot. The two club legends embraced in celebration of a beautiful and important goal.

Ten minutes later, Hilal were given a penalty after Ibrahim Al-Nakhli handled a shot from Mitrovic. The Serbian stepped up to grab his 14th league goal of the season and to get on the score sheet for the seventh successive game, a feat last achieved in Saudi Arabia in 2012 by Brazilian striker Wesley.

Five minutes before the break, the ball fell to Ruben Neves just outside the area and the Portuguese star curled home only for the goal to be ruled out due to an offside in the buildup, though it was a very tight call.

And it became painful for Hilal deep into added time thanks to another spectacular strike. Salman Al-Muwashar was twisting and turning in the middle of the Hilal half as he attempted to protect the ball from a group of blue-shirted players and then, suddenly, Tariq Abdullah stepped forward to side-foot a looping shot that beat the jumping Yassine Bounou, not far off his line on the edge of the 6-yard box.

Instead of 3-0 at the break, it was 2-1 and a game that had been dominated by the 18-time champions was suddenly looking very interesting indeed.

Al-Hilal were determined to make it as predictable as possible and within five minutes of the restart, Mitrovic’s half volley stung the hands of the goalkeeper. Moments later, a delicate chip from Neves just cleared the bar to land on the roof of the net.

Nobody will ever know how it was not 3-1 three minutes before the hour. Neves curled a delightful cross into the area. Milinkovic-Savic’s volley came back off the inside of the post but there was Al-Dawsari to react quickly and drive the rebound toward the top. Somehow, however, Al-Baqawi got there to tip the ball over.

The goalkeeper ensured that Hilal did not get a third goal but they picked up the points nonetheless.

Elsewhere, Al-Taawoun went third behind Al-Nassr with a 4-1 win at home to Al-Fayha, the losers perhaps tired after their Asian Champions League heroics in midweek when they won 4-1 at the Uzbekistan home of Pakhtakor to progress to the knockout stage.

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Club Aleksandar Mitrovic Saudi Pro League (SPL) Kalidou Koulibaly Moataz Al-Baqawi Al-Tai

Related

Saudi Arabia ready to host 2034 World Cup: Sports minister
Football
Saudi Arabia ready to host 2034 World Cup: Sports minister
Steven Gerrard: ‘Extremely nice’ to have Moussa Dembele back for Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Football
Steven Gerrard: ‘Extremely nice’ to have Moussa Dembele back for Al-Ettifaq

Latest updates

Strong voter turnout on 2nd day of Egypt presidential election
Strong voter turnout on 2nd day of Egypt presidential election
UNRWA staff honored at Doha Forum amid Gaza war
UNRWA staff honored at Doha Forum amid Gaza war
Riyadh Theater Festival to kick off on Wednesday
The Riyadh Theater Festival will be held between Dec. 13-24 at Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University. (@MOCPerformArt)
‘Shabab Al Bomb 11’ among Saudi Arabia’s top Google searches of 2023
‘Shabab Al Bomb 11’ among Saudi Arabia’s top Google searches of 2023
UK retailer pulls Pan Am-themed jumper after Lockerbie offense
UK retailer pulls Pan Am-themed jumper after Lockerbie offense

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.