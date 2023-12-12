You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Palestinians hope a vote in the UN General Assembly will show wide support for a Gaza ceasefire

The United Nations flag flies on a stormy day at the U.N. during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP)
The United Nations flag flies on a stormy day at the U.N. during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Palestinians hope a vote in the UN General Assembly will show wide support for a Gaza ceasefire

Palestinians hope a vote in the UN General Assembly will show wide support for a Gaza ceasefire
  • The US earlier vetoed a resolution in the Security Council demanding a humanitarian ceasefire
  • Gaza is at ‘a breaking point’ and desperate people are at serious risk of starvation
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
UNITED NATIONS: The Palestinians are hoping that a vote Tuesday in the UN General Assembly on a nonbinding resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire will demonstrate widespread global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month.

After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian ceasefire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon to vote on a resolution making the same demand.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. But as UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday, the assembly’s messages “are also very important” and reflect world opinion.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the defeated resolution in the Security Council was cosponsored by 103 countries, and he is hoping for more cosponsors and a high vote for the General Assembly resolution on Tuesday.

In the first UN response to the Gaza war, the General Assembly on Oct. 27 called for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities. The vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions.

After four failures, the Security Council on Nov. 15 adopted its first resolution after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel’s aerial and ground attacks.

That vote in the 15-member council was 12-0 with the United States, United Kingdom and Russia abstaining. The US and UK said they abstained because the resolution did not condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 abducted, and Russia because of its failure to demand a humanitarian ceasefire, which Israel and the United States oppose.

As the death toll in Gaza has mounted during Israel’s campaign to obliterate Hamas, calls for a ceasefire have escalated, and on Friday the US was isolated in its support for Israel in the Security Council, where the vote was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining.

The Security Council meeting and vote last Friday were a response to a letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which enables a UN chief to raise threats he sees to international peace and security. He warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and urged the council to demand a humanitarian ceasefire.

Guterres said he raised Article 99 — which hadn’t been used at the UN since 1971 — because “there is a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza.” The UN anticipates this would result in “a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt,” he warned.

Gaza is at “a breaking point” and desperate people are at serious risk of starvation, Guterres said, stressing that Hamas’ brutality against Israelis on Oct. 7 “can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Like the Security Council resolution, the draft General Assembly resolution makes no mention of Hamas or the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

It expresses “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population” and says Palestinian and Israeli people must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

In addition to an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the draft demands that all parties comply with international humanitarian law, “notably with regard to the protection of civilians,” and calls for “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.”

  One other person injured in attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in Jenin, WAFA reported
  Jenin hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted
RAMALLAH: Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.
One other person was injured in the attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported.
Jenin hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted.
Israeli forces are encircling three hospitals in the area, WAFA added.
Prior to this attack, the health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by gunmen of the Islamist movement Hamas operating out of Gaza.

RAMALLAH: Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.
One other person was injured in the attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported.
Jenin hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted.
Israeli forces are encircling three hospitals in the area, WAFA added.
Prior to this attack, the health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by gunmen of the Islamist movement Hamas operating out of Gaza.

Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
Reuters
  Calls on international community to stop 'massacre' of journalists
  The targeting came after threats to Anas Al-Sharif since November
GAZA: Al Jazeera TV network accused Israel’s army of targeting a residential house in Palestinian Gaza strip belonging to one of its journalists, Anas Al-Sharif, resulting in his father’s death.
The targeting came after threats to Al-Sharif since November, the Qatari-based network said.

Jamal Al-Sharif was killed after the Israeli army targeted his house, Al Jazeera said. (@AnasAlSharif0)


“We call on the international community to take urgent measures to stop the occupation army’s massacres of journalists and civilians in Gaza,” it said.

Updated 12 December 2023
Agencies
Agencies
  STRINDA targeted with a rocket after the crew refused to respond to all warnings
WASHINGTON/DUBAI: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they carried out a military operation against the Norwegian commercial tanker STRINDA.

The group targeted the tanker with a rocket after the crew refused to respond to all warnings, Houthi military spokesperson Yehia Sareea said in a televised statement.

He added that the group had managed to obstruct the passage of several ships in recent days, acting in support of the Palestinians.

He vowed that the Houthis would continue blocking all ships heading to Israeli ports until Israel allows the entry of food and medical aid into the Gaza Strip — more than 1,000 miles from the Houthi seat of power in Sanaa.

A missile launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels struck the Norwegian-flagged tanker off Yemen on Monday, causing a fire, US Central Command said earlier, adding that no casualties were immediately reported.

The Strinda “reported damage causing a fire on-board, but no casualties at this time,” CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding that a US Navy destroyer had heard the ship’s mayday call and was giving assistance.

The night-time attack occurred as the chemical tanker passed through the Bab El-Mandeb, the strait between Yemen and northeast Africa. The strait leads to the Red Sea, a key route toward the Suez Canal.

The attack is the latest escalation from the Houthis in Yemen, who have increasingly targeted ships off the coast with missiles and drone attacks.

US warships patrolling the Red Sea have shot down Houthi missiles and drones several times since the militants began the attacks in a show of support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis captured a commercial car carrier, the Galaxy Leader, on November 19 and forced it to the Hodeidah port in Yemen, where it has remained.

The Strinda, a 144-meter tanker, was built in 2006 and was sailing toward the Suez Canal at the time of the attack.

The vessel is owned by Mowinckel Chemical Tanker, a company headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Turkish police stand guard in Istanbul. (AFP file photo)
Turkish police stand guard in Istanbul. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
AP
Turkish police stand guard in Istanbul. (AFP file photo)
  "Regardless of their title, everyone is equal before the law and the entire process for the capture of the suspect — including the international procedure — is being carried out meticulously," Tunc tweeted on Sunday
ANKARA, Turkiye: The Turkish government is facing mounting pressure to seek the return of the Somali president’s son, who allegedly fled Turkiye after causing a fatal traffic crash in Istanbul.
Yunus Emre Gocer, a 38-year-old motorcycle courier, died of injuries in a hospital on Dec. 6, six days after he was hit by a car driven by Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on a busy highway in Istanbul.
Turkish authorities ordered Mohamud arrested and barred him from traveling abroad following the motorcyclist’s death, but reports said the Somali president’s son had already left Turkiye by the time the warrant was issued.
On Sunday, dozens of people, including motorcycle courier groups, staged a demonstration in Istanbul demanding that Mohamud face trial for Gocer’s death.
Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a prominent opposition politician, tweeted a security camera video of the crash, claiming that the “suspect left Turkiye with his hands free,” and accusing the government of “being too weak to defend the rights of its own citizens.”
Responding to the pressure, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said without elaborating that “international procedures” had been initiated concerning the crash.
“Regardless of their title, everyone is equal before the law and the entire process for the capture of the suspect — including the international procedure — is being carried out meticulously,” Tunc tweeted on Sunday.
Separately, Tunc said that an investigation was also launched into police officers who conducted an initial investigation into the collision and allegedly allowed Mohamud to go free.
There was no immediate information on Mohamud’s whereabouts, and officials in Somalia haven’t commented on the incident.
On Monday, a Somali diplomat in Turkiye told The Associated Press that the president’s son took the severely injured victim to a hospital after the crash. He later traveled to Dubai, according to the diplomat.
The diplomat, who requested anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak to the media on the matter, said that the car is owned by the Somali Embassy. The president’s family travels with diplomatic passports and had previously lived in Turkiye, according to the official.
In Somalia, Mogadishu resident Ibrahim Hassan expressed concerns that the fatal collision could harm ties with Turkiye and adversely affect Somalis living in Turkiye.
“There may be consequences for the Somali community living in Turkiye and members of the Somali business community,” he said. “The fear is that if President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud fails to send his son back to Turkiye to face justice, it could strain the relationship between the two nations.”
Turkiye has built close ties with Somalia since 2011 when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — then prime minister — visited the East African nation in a show of support for the country, which was suffering from severe drought. Turkiye has provided humanitarian aid, built infrastructure and opened a military base in Somalia where it has trained officers and police.
 

 

