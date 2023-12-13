SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival

Saudi Awwal Bank has announced a new partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla in a significant step to drive cultural and economic development. The collaboration sees SAB become a presenting partner of “Winter at Tantora,” the region’s longest-running culture, art, and music festival, and is in line with its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions while honoring local culture and heritage.

Presented by RCU and held under the banner of AlUla Moments, Winter at Tantora will return with its fifth edition from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27, 2024. Featuring a diverse program of activities and experiences with culture at its core, the festival showcases the very best of AlUla, transforming the ancient oasis into a vibrant winter destination encompassing musical concerts, wellness, nature, fashion, dining, poetry, and more.

The agreement was signed by Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, and Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at RCU.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Gheshayan said: “This partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla represents the latest stride toward enhancing culture and arts in the Kingdom, while it also expresses SAB’s interest in supporting tourism growth as one of the key pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We also see an opportunity to enrich community and visitor experiences through Winter at Tantora, which serves as a platform for expressing cultural and artistic diversity.”

He added: “We look forward to a prosperous future through our partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla as we work together to highlight the beauty and heritage of AlUla and inspire youth to actively participate in building a sustainable future for the Kingdom.”

Al-Moallim said: “We’re delighted to welcome Saudi Awwal Bank aboard our partnership ecosystem. From our side, we always find collaborating with distinguished partners, both local and international, to be mutually rewarding as we meet our community development aspirations together, and open the destination to more audiences from around the world. Winter at Tantora has a proud history of being united with some of the most iconic entities and we’re sure this upcoming edition will leave behind a lasting legacy with support from Saudi Awwal Bank.”

A proud national institution, SAB is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and widespread efforts to achieve social, cultural, and economic transformation through growth and development opportunities. The partnership with RCU will further strengthen this commitment and make meaningful sustainable development contributions.