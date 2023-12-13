You are here

SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival

SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News
SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival

SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Awwal Bank has announced a new partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla in a significant step to drive cultural and economic development. The collaboration sees SAB become a presenting partner of “Winter at Tantora,” the region’s longest-running culture, art, and music festival, and is in line with its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions while honoring local culture and heritage.

Presented by RCU and held under the banner of AlUla Moments, Winter at Tantora will return with its fifth edition from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27, 2024. Featuring a diverse program of activities and experiences with culture at its core, the festival showcases the very best of AlUla, transforming the ancient oasis into a vibrant winter destination encompassing musical concerts, wellness, nature, fashion, dining, poetry, and more.

The agreement was signed by Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, and Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at RCU.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Gheshayan said: “This partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla represents the latest stride toward enhancing culture and arts in the Kingdom, while it also expresses SAB’s interest in supporting tourism growth as one of the key pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We also see an opportunity to enrich community and visitor experiences through Winter at Tantora, which serves as a platform for expressing cultural and artistic diversity.”

He added: “We look forward to a prosperous future through our partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla as we work together to highlight the beauty and heritage of AlUla and inspire youth to actively participate in building a sustainable future for the Kingdom.”

Al-Moallim said: “We’re delighted to welcome Saudi Awwal Bank aboard our partnership ecosystem. From our side, we always find collaborating with distinguished partners, both local and international, to be mutually rewarding as we meet our community development aspirations together, and open the destination to more audiences from around the world. Winter at Tantora has a proud history of being united with some of the most iconic entities and we’re sure this upcoming edition will leave behind a lasting legacy with support from Saudi Awwal Bank.”

A proud national institution, SAB is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and widespread efforts to achieve social, cultural, and economic transformation through growth and development opportunities. The partnership with RCU will further strengthen this commitment and make meaningful sustainable development contributions. 

Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

Bab Rizq Jameel, a company that is a part of Community Jameel Saudi, is gearing up to host a virtual job fair between Dec. 17-21. The objective of the fair is to connect organizations in search of outstanding Saudi talent, freelancers, and other job seekers across various sectors. 

This initiative aligns with Bab Rizq Jameel’s mandate to empower society’s members economically, by providing them with suitable job and income opportunities, and supporting young individuals in discovering roles that align with their interests.

The job fair will take place on an online platform to ensure a broader reach to a greater pool of candidates, which will enhance cross communications and eliminate the physical and logistical hurdles associated with traditional fairs. 

The virtual fair also provides several solutions to connect recruiters and applicants, including providing customizable virtual booths for each recruiter, video interviews features, access to a database of applicants’ CVs, and AI-driven recommendations, as well as offering a mobile-friendly version of the fair.

The five-day agenda includes a daily open fair, which will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., facilitating one-on-one interviews between recruiters and job seekers. Additionally, the agenda incorporates several workshops on various topics including preparations for personal interviews, communication skills, CV writing, and more. These workshops aim to assist individuals in developing their professional and soft skills.

Dr. May Taiba, director of Bab Rizq Jameel, said: “The virtual job fair is a unique event aligned with the social and economic development goals set out in Vision 2030. Bab Rizq Jameel always strives to keep up with the latest developments and advanced technologies. Hence, our main goal is to position this fair as a bridge between recruiters and young job seekers in Saudi Arabia.”

This event marks yet another major milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to community empowerment. Bab Rizq Jameel recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and its contribution to providing more than 1 million job opportunities over two decades. The fair aligns with economic development initiatives and the objectives outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in particular those related to reducing unemployment rates to 7 percent, increasing Saudization in highly skilled jobs, and boosting citizens’ participation in entrepreneurial and freelance activities.

Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

Leading retail conglomerate LuLu Group has lent a compassionate hand to the people of Gaza, sending much needed relief materials. The first batch of aid, consisting of 50 tons of food products and other essentials such as medicines and hygiene products, were handed over to the Egypt Red Crescent authorities in Cairo on Sunday.

Dr. Rami El-Nasser, chief executive officer of the Egypt Red Crescent, received the aid from Lulu Egypt and Bahrain Director Juzer Rupawala, Regional Director Husefa Qureshi, and LuLu Egypt Manager Hatim Sayeed. The Red Crescent authorities will deliver these items in the Egyptian city of Arish through the Al-Rafah border.

El-Nasser welcomed the initiative and expressed his gratitude to LuLu Group and its chairman Yusuff Ali M.A. for “this timely support for the people of Palestine.”

LuLu Group is also a key partner of the UAE’s “Tarahum for Gaza” relief campaign, and has set up special aid centers at various Lulu Hypermarkets to collect and send various aid materials in association with Emirates Red Crescent.

Moreover, Lulu Group is closely working with several humanitarian agencies based in other Gulf countries as well. Recently, the group in Bahrain donated 25,000 Bahraini dinars ($66,325) to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in support of the country’s national campaign.

LuLu Group is a highly diversified conglomerate with successful business entities in strategic locations worldwide. Founded by Yusuff Ali M.A., the group has become a key contributor in the Gulf region’s economic standing with an annual turnover worth $8 billion. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, its international business portfolio ranges from hypermarket operations to shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, hospitality assets, and real estate. LuLu Group mainly operates in 23 countries located across the Middle East, Asia, US, and Europe.

Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News

In a time when worries about climate change are increasing, Honor is leading the way, taking decisive steps to tackle environmental challenges and commit to a future with lower carbon emissions. In response to the global call for sustainable practices, Honor is actively working to harmonize its operations, products, and partnerships with eco-friendly principles.

The company has embraced the concept of a circular economy, weaving it seamlessly into its product development lifecycle. This strategic approach aims to minimize waste and maximize the lifespan of products, fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The company’s dedication to this vision has resulted in a substantial reduction in hazardous substances and materials by an impressive 3,861 tons.

The commitment to sustainability extends to Honor’s proactive recycling initiatives, with more than 1,785 tons of e-waste recycled to date. This effort not only minimizes the environmental impact of electronic waste but also contributes to the responsible management of resources.

Honor’s dedication to sustainability extends to the packaging of its flagship Honor Magic Vs, where 98 percent of the materials used are non-plastic. This conscious choice underscores the brand’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Harnessing the power of intelligent technology, Honor has automated 75 percent of its production line. This strategic move not only streamlines manufacturing processes but also significantly reduces the consumption of energy and resources, marking a substantial step toward resource efficiency.

Honor has set ambitious targets to reduce its carbon emissions by an impressive 88 percent, with a parallel commitment to achieving 100 percent use of renewable energy. This culminates in a comprehensive plan for carbon-neutral operations by 2045, a pivotal milestone aligning with global sustainability objectives. As part of this vision, the company aims for a 36 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035.

Engineered with sustainability in focus, the Honor V Purse is a testament to the tech giant’s environmental commitment. Utilizing eco-friendly materials, including vegan leather for its straps, this concept introduces endlessly customizable always-on displays that seamlessly complement any attire.

The V Purse not only aids environmentally conscious consumers in reducing fast fashion consumption but also encourages the fashion world to adopt new technologies, promoting a culture of mindful purchasing and long usage. 

The brand’s commitment to green initiatives reflects a profound understanding of the pivotal role technology companies play in shaping a sustainable future.

Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

BinDawood Holding Company has become one of the first companies in the Kingdom to receive a compliance certificate from the General Authority for Competition.

The accolade was presented during the launch ceremony of an electronic compliance portal, held under the patronage of Dr. Ahmed bin Abdul Karim Al-Khulaifi, chairman of the GAC’s board, in Riyadh on Dec. 5.

The GAC is a government body responsible for protecting and promoting fair competition and combating anti-competitive and monopolistic practices. The compliance certificate is one of the initiatives of the GAC aimed at supporting the compliance of companies with the competition law and its regulations.

BinDawood’s recognition was announced on June 4, highlighting its commitment to upholding the highest standards of compliance.

Dr. Abdulrazzaq BinDawood, chairman of the board of directors, BinDawood Holding Company, expressed his delight at this recognition from the GAC. He emphasized the significance of the company being among the early recipients of the compliance certificate in the Kingdom. “This recognition from the GAC serves as support and affirmation of the company’s progressive steps in this regard,” BinDawood said.

He reaffirmed BinDawood’s continuous commitment to the highest compliance standards in the implementation of the laws, regulations and instructions. “This honor is a result of the commitment of the company, represented by its board and executive management, to adhering to regulations and supporting any programs, plans, or procedures to ensure full compliance,” he added.

On behalf of the BinDawood Holding Company, Dr. Abdulrazzaq expressed appreciation for the General Authority for Competition’s efforts in enhancing the compliance environment in the Kingdom and implementing best practices. 

He commended the authority’s significant efforts in promoting competition among companies and combating monopolistic practices.

Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News

Bahrain Airport Company, the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, signed a declaration of commitment and collaboration with ACI World, solidifying shared dedication to airport excellence in safety and environment.

The collaboration reaffirms BIA’s commitment to maintaining the highest airport standards according to international policies and procedures. The signing is part of ACI World’s historic APEX 200th review at BIA, which is based on International Civil Aviation Organization standards, international regulations and ACI best practices. The five-day review focused on two priority areas: safety and environment.

Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with ACI through the Airport Excellence Programs, which will provide us with invaluable insights and recommendations to enhance our safety and environmental practices.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said: “The 200th APEX review is a testament to the program’s relevancy, success and impact on raising aviation standards worldwide.”

