Saudi Aramco becomes sole title sponsor of Aston Martin F1 team

Saudi Aramco has signed a new five-year agreement to become the exclusive sponsor of the Aston Martin Formula One team. (SPA)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
  • The team will be known officially as Aston Martin Aramco from January onwards
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Aramco has signed a new five-year agreement to become the exclusive sponsor of the Aston Martin Formula One team starting from the 2024 season, it was announced on Thursday.

The team will be known officially as Aston Martin Aramco from January onwards, a joint statement said.

The Saudi energy giant had been co-main sponsors with American IT company Cognizant, which will remain as a strategic partner.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll owns the Formula One team, and is also chair and top shareholder in the separate car company.

“We already enjoy an important strategic relationship (with Aramco) and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition,” Stroll said in a statement.

“Since 2022, they have played a key role in Aston Martin’s F1 journey and their contribution will only become more significant in the years ahead.”

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund recently increased its stake in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5 percent.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One F1 Formula 1 Aston Martin Aramco Saudi Arabia

Australian cricketer Khawaja wears black armband in Gaza protest

  • Usman Khawaja wanted to wear shoes emblazoned with freedom slogans
  • Opening partner David Warner says team backs what Khawaja is doing
PERTH: Australia’s Usman Khawaja staged a muted protest against the war in Gaza on Thursday, wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan and taping up messages on his shoes.
The opening batsman had wanted to wear shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during the match at Perth.
But Pakistan-born Khawaja, who is Muslim, was told that it flouted International Cricket Council rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race.
With Cricket Australia saying it expected the players to uphold the rules, Khawaja covered over the slogans with semi-transparent tape leaving the words — in the color of the Palestinian flag — visible only in close-up.
Cricket Australia said Khawaja was wearing the armband as a show of solidarity.
His opening partner David Warner, who slammed 164, said the team backed what he was doing.
“He’s entitled to his opinion and we fully support that,” he said.
“He’s a really good mate of mine and I know this is something really close to his heart. All we can do is support Uzzie and his views on that.”
More than 18,600 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since Oct. 7.
In a video Khawaja recently shared on Instagram, he asked: “Do people not care about innocent humans being killed?“
Khawaja has vowed to fight the ban on his footwear, calling it “a humanitarian appeal.”
He doubled down on his stance just before going in to bat in the first Test on Thursday.
“I just think that so much has happened in the past that sets a precedent,” Khawaja told Fox Cricket.
“Other guys that have religious things on their equipment, under the ICC guidelines that’s not technically allowed, but the ICC never says anything on that,” he added.
Australian captain Pat Cummins said he was “really proud” of his teammate and of other squad members who had spoken up for what they believe in.

Topics: Pakistan vs Australia Usman Khawaja War on Gaza

Arab MMA icon Jarrah Al-Silawi relishes ‘new beginning’ at Brave CF 80

  • ‘The Jordanian Lion’ returns to Brave CF after stint with the PFL
  • Faces Nenad Avramovic in the co-main event on Dec. 15 in Bahrain
AMMAN: Jarrah Al-Silawi, “The Jordanian Lion,” is returning to Brave CF after a stint with the Professional Fighters League in the US.

Al-Silawi, considered a pioneer of Arab mixed martial arts, was a double-division world champion with Brave CF before his departure for the PFL.

After three wins and three losses during his PFL stint, the 31-year-old is now returning at Brave CF 80 to face Nenad Avramovic in the co-main event on Dec. 15 at Khalifa Sports City Arena in Isa Town, Bahrain.

In an interview with Arab News, Al-Silawi said: “It’s a long time in-between bouts with the PFL, and I have a great relationship with Brave CF. I thought it’d be a good opportunity to compete again in front of my people and my crowd, and it’s something I look forward to.”

The fighter initially had a meteoric rise through the rankings in Brave, but is now experiencing, for the first time, a substantial period of adversity. He believes he has made the adjustments to embark on another successful title run.

“I’ve spent a lot of time looking at the things that I did wrong in the last few bouts. I’ve been working on getting better,” Al-Silawi explained. “I’ve worked on improving my technique, and I feel like I’m on a different level. At this point, I feel like I’ve improved significantly, and I look forward to showing that and this coming up.”

Reflecting on his missed opportunity against undefeated UFC star Khamzat Chimaev in 2020, Al-Silawi remains confident in his abilities. “I still feel that my game is bad for wrestlers. They typically don’t like to fight me. I’m very good at defending takedowns and I like to pressure with my striking. I still believe that I would have beaten him in that fight.”

Known for his spectacular performances, Al-Silawi has won 40 percent of his bouts by knockout. Looking ahead to his clash with Avramovic, who is on a five-fight winning streak, Al-Silawi predicts a second-round knockout: “One of us has got to go to sleep in this one, and I’m pretty sure it’s him. I plan on really defending the takedown, and I predict a second-round KO.”

“I feel like I’ve gotten better experience. I plan on using all of this for what’s to come. It’s a new beginning, and there’s a lot of fight left in me,” he said.

As a fighter born, trained and residing in the Middle East, Al-Silawi sees himself as an example for the new generation of Arab fighters.

“I remind myself that there are always younger athletes who are watching, and it’s great for them to see what an Arab can achieve coming out of the region,” Al-Silawi said. “When I finish, I want to be able to really show what Arabs can achieve and show the younger generation that someone from a place like Amman, Jordan, was able to compete against some major names on the international stage.”

Topics: Mixed martial arts Professional Fighters League (PFL) United States of America (USA)

Franchise cricket’s evolving impact on the game

  • Identifying, developing and promoting young talent is one strategy to ensure Test and short-format cricket can coexist
It is tempting to report that the international cricket franchise season has just opened. In reality, it has never gone away, establishing itself as a permanent feature in cricket’s evolving landscape. More pertinently, it should be reported that it is heading for peak activity. The final of Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League was played on Dec. 2, whilst the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 league on Dec. 9 saw the New York Strikers beat the Deccan Gladiators. On Dec. 7, the first match of the Men’s Big Bash was played, with the final scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024. New Zealand’s Super Smash starts on Dec. 19 and concludes on Jan. 28.

Three days earlier, England is set to start the first of five Tests against India in Hyderabad, the series ending on March 11. A number of players who would have been in contention are not in the touring party because they are involved in franchise tournaments. Both England’s current and former captains have decided to eschew franchises to focus on the Test series. The same is not true in the spin bowling department. England’s response has been to select three young, inexperienced spinners, clearly looking not only to Indian conditions but also to the future.

Identifying, developing and promoting young talent is one strategy to adopt in the ever more difficult environment of ensuring that Test and short-format cricket can coexist. This landscape is about to get more difficult. On Jan. 10, the SA20 league will open in Cape Town and conclude on Feb. 10. The DP World ILT20 will run from Jan. 19 until Feb. 10. On Jan. 19, the Bangladesh Premier League also opens and will run until March 1. Into this mix, the Pakistan Super League is set to be played between mid-February and mid-March.

The composition of franchise teams in SA20 is known, as are those for the ILT20 and the BPL. Those for the PSL will be clearer after the player auction, rumored to occur on Dec. 13. In 2023, the BPL featured 55 players from other countries, of which 25 were Pakistani. In 2024, this number is 13, presumably because of schedule overlap. This is not the only issue created by the abundance of franchises. Dissonance between Test and T20 cricket is evident in South Africa. During SA20, the South African Test team is scheduled to play a two-match series in New Zealand. It will be denuded of key players because Cricket South Africa has decreed that players must fulfil their SA20 contracts ahead of playing for the national team.

Dissonance has also been evident in the West Indies since 2010, when three high-profile players controversially turned down central contracts. This week, three senior players, two being former captains, rejected the offer of central contracts by Cricket West Indies. They were unavailable for the recently concluded ODI series against England, participating instead in the Abu Dhabi T10. Afterwards, they returned home to play in the first of five T20I matches against England on Dec. 12. In addition, they will be available for all of the West Indies’ T20Is in 2024. These include the World Cup co-hosted by the West Indies, in which the team will be under pressure to perform well.

Along with other West Indians, these players are in demand on the franchise circuit, including the Indian Premier League. The balancing of workloads with achieving financial security and representing one’s country is being worked out in real time under public gaze. National cricket boards have a remit to achieve success across all formats. In order to provide a basis on which to pursue that remit, they need their best players to be available, fit, in-form and willing to play. Hence, they all need to work together in a way that was not apparent when franchise leagues, notably the IPL, emerged. Then, conflicts between players and boards developed because of adversarial stances.

This is not to say that frictions have disappeared or that impressions of some players picking and choosing when and where they wish to play linger on. National boards have had to bow to the financial pull of franchises and accept that some top players will be lost to them. India is, of course, an exception to this, forbidding its contracted players to play in any franchise league other than the IPL. Elsewhere, national boards have been strengthening domestic T20 leagues, using the franchise format. This excludes England and Wales where a historic domestic structure has, so far, led to a stilted approach to franchising.

India’s approach is anything but stilted, being truly dominant. Major T20 franchises in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the UAE will all be done and dusted by mid-March, stepping aside for the IPL. This opens on March 23 and runs until May 29, in turn paving way for the ICC T20I World Cup on June 4. Once this ends on June 30, the US Major League is scheduled between the mid and end of July, the Lanka Premier league is set to start on July 31, ending on Aug. 22. This will slightly overlap with the Caribbean Premier League which runs between mid-August and mid-September 2024.

Only, it seems, is there no major franchise T20 tournament between mid-September and the end of November. During those months, a number of bilateral series are scheduled which will allow countries to fit in Tests as part of the World Test Championship. Amongst the welter of established T20 franchises in cricket’s professional international calendar, the role and contribution of the other two main formats in the game’s ecosystem should be neither overlooked nor sidelined. Franchise cricket needs a supply of players. Currently, they are developed through domestic structures and not franchises. In future this may change in ways that are difficult to predict. Until then, one impact of franchise cricket on the wider game may be the approach adopted by several national boards to underpin longer formats through accelerated opportunities for young talent.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

  • Key players are the Tigers’ Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho, who have all won this tournament with former clubs
  • Al-Ahly have more recent experience, this is their fourth appearance in a row
It does not get much bigger than this for Arab football fans as well as those in Asia and Africa. Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia take on Egypt’s Al-Ahly in Jeddah on Friday. The prize for the winner is a FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Fluminense of Brazil and a lot more besides as two of the biggest Arab clubs meet on the global stage.

Any Saudi Arabia and Egyptian clash, the two major powers of the region, as well as Asia and Africa in a competitive setting, is special — though Asia has a better head-to-head record at the World Cup, winning 12 of 19 meetings.

On the one hand, Al-Ahly have much more recent experience at this level as this is their fourth appearance in a row. It is 18 years since Al-Ittihad were last at the Club World Cup. In fact, the last game they won at this tournament was against Al-Ahly back in 2005.

Now however, the Tigers, who beat Auckland City 3-0 on Tuesday, have players with plenty of experience on this stage. Striker Karim Benzema has won this competition five times while N’Golo Kante and Fabinho have also lifted the trophy with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. Now they are in the yellow and black of Al-Ittihad and will relish this occasion. Such talent means that, along with home advantage, Al-Ittihad are regarded as favorites.

“We are happy with the result in the Auckland match, and let’s see what happens against Al-Ahly,” said Benzema. “It will be difficult, as all teams want to win the championship, but we are ready to fight until the end.”

“The Al-Ittihad fans and the atmosphere were amazing. We already know their passion. They motivate us and this is a good thing.”

But Al-Ahly will have plenty of support at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium too. They also have the pedigree of a team that have been champions of Africa no less than 11 times. They really are their continent’s version of Real Madrid and have had memorable clashes with Saudi Arabian sides.

Back in 2005, the champions of Asia and Africa met with a very talented Al-Ittihad team winning 1-0 thanks to Mohammed Noor’s late goal. This was a version of the Tigers that had been dominant just a few weeks before in winning the Asian Champions League for a second successive time.

Al-Ittihad have not been back since but Al-Ahly are regular visitors. In 2012, they beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan to reach the last four as they lost 1-0 to eventual winners Corinthians of Brazil. Eight years later, the Red Giants were back and finished third after getting past Palmeiras.

The Brazilians got their revenge in 2021 but Al-Ahly enjoyed their third-placed match against Al-Hilal, defeating the Riyadh giants 4-0 in what was a traumatic afternoon for the Saudi Arabians and the last in charge of Al-Hilal by Leonardo Jardim. And in the last edition just a few months ago, the Cairo club fell to Real Madrid and then Flamengo.

Friday’s game will define how this edition goes. Both Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad are champions of their respective countries and neither have hit those same heights yet this season. Al-Ahly are in a better position and sit in second after six games and given the fact they have been Egyptian champions 43 times, they are expected to pull through, unlike Al-Ittihad who would need a special effort to get back in the race with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahly always have a healthy contingent of the Egypt national team with veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy a mainstay of both club and country. Then there are defenders Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany and Yasser Ibrahim. Midfielders Marwan Attia and Emam Ashour and Hussein El-Shahat, who will make a record 13th appearance in the Club World Cup if he plays, in attack.

If the domestic contingent is solid then South African striker Percy Tau has been in excellent form this season. Veteran French forward Anthony Modeste has played for a host of top tier European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Koln and Bordeaux, though he is battling to return to fitness and may start on the bench.

After the club went through three coaches in the space of three months in the summer of 2022, Marcel Koller has stabilized the situation through doing what Al-Ahly always demands — winning.

This is one of the most successful teams in the world, the biggest team in Africa and an Arabian institution. Now they come up against Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian champions playing in front of a huge home crowd with players with experience of winning the trophy and a new coach in Marcelo Gallardo hoping to make his mark.

It promises to be a titanic struggle and one that the world will be watching.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup football Al-ittihad Al-Ahly

Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points to help Bucks beat Pacers 140-126

  • Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz
  • Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds and Los Angeles held off Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio
MILWAUKEE: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks outscore the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

Antetokounmpo was 20 of 28 from the field, made 24 of 32 free throws and had 14 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was tackled by Aaron Nesmith on a play underneath with 10:10 remaining, setting off a brief heated exchange involving several players. Nesmith was called for a flagrant-1, and Nesmith and the Bucks’ Bobby Portis were assessed technical fouls. Portis was later called for a second technical and ejected with 9:13 remaining, finishing with 19 points.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner had 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who beat the Bucks 128-119 in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on Thursday night.

76ERS 129 PISTONS 111

Joel Embiid scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and Philadelphia handed Detroit their 21st straight loss to open a home-and-home series.

Detroit matched the longest streak in franchise history, set at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. It is the sixth-longest single-season losing streak in the NBA.

Only the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 76ers (both lost 26 straight), along with the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (all lost 23 in a row) have lost more games in a row in a season. Philadelphia holds the overall mark of 28, set at the end of 2014-15 and start of 2015-16.

Detroit dropped to 2-22, with the teams set to meet again Friday night in Philadelphia. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 33 points.

LAKERS 122 SPURS 119

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds and Los Angeles held off Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio, extending the Spurs’ franchise-record losing streak to 18.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, with the four-time MVP sitting out the first of two straight games in San Antonio because of left calf injury. The teams will meet again Friday night.

Wembanyama had 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for San Antonio, which has not won since Nov. 2. Keldon Johnson added 28 points, and Malaki Branham had 16.

PELICANS 142 WIZARDS 122

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points, Trey Murphy III added six 3-pointers and 27 points and short-handed New Orleans had its best offensive showing of the season to rout Washington.

CJ McCollum had 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 18 rebounds. Zion Williamson sat out because of a sprained ankle.

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points for Washington. The Wizards lost for the 20th time in 23 games, the fastest the team has reached that loss total since the 2012-13 season.

HEAT 115, HORNETS 104

Duncan Robinson scored 23 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kyle Lowry each added 17 and Miami beat Charlotte to finish off a two-game home-and-home sweep.

Lowry was perfect shooting — 5 for 5 from the floor, 4 for 4 of those on 3-pointers and 3 for 3 from the line. Jimmy Butler had 15 points and 10 assists.

Terry Rozier scored 28 points for Charlotte.

RAPTORS 135 HAWKS 128

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Toronto beat Atlanta to end a four-game losing streak.

O.G. Anunoby added 22 points for the Raptors in the opener of a two-game home set against the Hawks. Trae Young scored 35 points and matched a season high with 17 assists, but Atlanta’s season-worst losing streak reached five.

The teams will meet again Friday night in Toronto.

ROCKETS 117 GRIZZLIES 104

Tari Eason scored a career-high 25 points, Jabari Smith Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Houston beat Memphis to extended its home winning streak to 11.

Eason came off the bench to shoot 10 for 16 and matched a career high with 14 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a career-high 44 points for Memphis.

Topics: Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks indiana pacers

