JEDDAH: Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship and Motor Mania race weekends, giving fans access to 10 days of motorsport action, family entertainment and live racing experiences.

Organized by ALTAWKILAT Motorsport, with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation serving as sporting regulator, the championship will bring junior single-seater racing and a wider motorsport entertainment platform to fans in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The ticket launch introduces two categories: RACE PASS, priced at SAR 25, and DRIVERS CLUB, the VIP experience priced at SAR 250. The categories are designed to make the event accessible to a wide range of visitors, from families and first-time racegoers to dedicated motorsport fans looking to get closer to the action.

All ticket holders will have access to a range of event zones and experiences, including the food and beverage area, CHAMPIONS ARENA fan zone, south paddock, terrace viewing area and pit lane walk. Fans will also be able to enjoy Teleios x racing simulators, games, a kids corner and interactive activities throughout the event.

The race program will bring together multiple categories and formats, creating a packed schedule with something for everyone. Fans can look forward to the Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship, Motor Mania Time Attack, GT racing, Ladies Cup, BMW M Cup and American Muscle, combining the next generation of racing talent with high-energy track action and community-focused entertainment.

Designed as a family-friendly motorsport experience, the event welcomes fans of all ages and levels of racing knowledge. Whether attending for the racing, the paddock atmosphere, the fan activities or the chance to discover motorsport up close, visitors will be able to enjoy a full day of entertainment on and off the track.

Commenting on the ticket launch, Mohammed Abduljawad, Chairman and CEO of ALTAWKILAT, said: “This season is about bringing more people closer to motorsport. With the Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship and Motor Mania together, fans will experience a full program of racing, entertainment and interactive activities in an accessible and welcoming environment. Whether you are a lifelong racing fan or attending for the first time with your family, there will be something for everyone.”

Tickets are available now, with limited availability across both categories. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to guarantee access to one of the region’s most exciting motorsport programs.

The 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship calendar features six rounds across Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The season begins at Jeddah Corniche Circuit with Round 1 from Oct. 1-3, followed by Round 2 from Oct. 7-8. The championship then returns to Jeddah for Round 3 from Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and Round 4 from Nov. 6-7, before heading to Lusail International Circuit in Qatar for Round 5 from Dec. 7-9 and the season finale from Dec. 13-14.

Tickets are now available on Webook in limited quantities across both categories. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their place at one of the region’s leading motorsport programs.