Communication blackout in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment

Palestinians over the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israel’s bombardment on Thursday in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
  Phosphorus bombs hit Lebanon
  War will last 'more than several months'
Arab News
JEDDAH: Internet and telephone services were cut across the war-torn Gaza Strip on Thursday as Israel’s bombardment took more Palestinian lives.

“We regret to announce that all telecom services in the Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing offensive ... Gaza is blacked out again,” the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said.
Israel kept up its barrage of Gaza as a surge in deadly diseases sweeps through displaced residents.
Israel’s defense minister warned the war with Hamas would last “more than several months” as he met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Tel Aviv.
US President Joe Biden said this week Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza was eroding international support.
The war, now in its third month, began after the Palestinian group’s unprecedented Oct. 7 attacks on Israel that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people.
In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched an unrelenting military offensive that has left swathes of Gaza in ruins.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said 18,787 people have been killed, mostly women and children.
In Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis, smoke rose from a grey landscape of rubble which people combed with shovels and their bare hands after a strike. One man sat on the broken concrete, wiping his eyes.
“Around four people are still stuck under the rubble” after an airplane hit the building “without a warning,” said Hassan Bayyout, 70.
Israeli troops have killed 12 Palestinians in three days of raids in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, including one youth shot dead at a hospital.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said the Biden administration must now “walk the walk” and take specific steps toward what has been an elusive two-state solution, including by applying pressure on Israel.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected statements by Israel’s ambassador in London that her country does not want a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.
Sunak said: “Our long-standing position remains that a two-state solution is the right outcome,” adding that he is “incredibly concerned” by the suffering of civilians in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling intensified at various Lebanese border towns where Hezbollah is active. War correspondents reported “the use of phosphorus bombs by the Israeli army in shelling the outskirts of the town of Khiam.”

Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
  Says the US, the country with the most regional clout, had so far failed to use its influence effectively
  Palestinians need timetable for end to occupation — Shtayyeh
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: International pressure on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to overhaul its leadership and step up reforms are a distraction from the need for a political horizon to lay the basis for peace after the Gaza war, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said.

In an interview with Reuters, Shtayyeh called for international intervention to end the decades-long conflict, saying that the United States, the country with the most regional clout, had so far failed to use its influence effectively.
“What we need is a day-after for all the Palestinian Territories. What we need is to see an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the materialization and implementation of a two-state (solution),” he said.
Plans for the future in Gaza once Israeli forces end their weeks-long invasion have remained nebulous but there is broad international support for a leading role to be assigned to the Palestinian Authority, which currently exercises limited governance in the occupied West Bank.
However the PA, the body created in the wake of the 1993 Oslo Accords, has been plagued by accusations of inefficiency and corruption, with Washington pressing for a shakeup in the leadership around 88-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said repeatedly Washington sees a two state solution, with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, as the only viable solution.
But he has pressed Abbas to combat corruption, empower civil society and support a free press as well as to revitalize the leadership of an institution whose support among Palestinians has been flagging for years.
Shtayyeh, a close ally of Abbas, who was part of the Palestinian negotiating team at the 1991 Madrid peace conference, said the PA had already put forward its own reform proposals and the focus on internal changes was a diversion.
“For us the issue is: ‘Give us a political horizon,” he said, adding that the US had so far failed to apply the necessary pressure on Israel to fulfil its peace commitments.
“The Americans when they come here, they don’t have anything to offer. When they don’t have anything to offer they start talking about revitalization of the Palestinian Authority.”

‘Paradoxical’
He said the US refusal to allow a United Nations demand for an immediate cease-fire, while at the same time urging Israel to spare civilian lives in Gaza, where more than 18,000 people have been killed, was “paradoxical.”
“This is a paradox that should not be there. The United States can put serious pressure on the Israelis, the United States can tell Israel to stop the war,” he said.
Shtayyeh’s comments came after the US formally vetoed a Security Council demand for a cease-fire, despite a warning from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of a global threat from the two-month-long war.
“Today what is needed is for the Security Council to say with a very clear timetable that this Israeli occupation that has occurred on the Palestinian territories since 1967 should end,” he said. “This is the only way out.”
Shtayyeh called for an immediate cease-fire, saying Gazans were facing starvation and saying emergency air drops of food were needed to avoid catastrophe.
“Our people are starving,” he said. “There are no medical supplies. There is no food.”
Israel has insisted that it will retain security control over Gaza to ensure there is no repeat of the Hamas attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and led to some 240 being taken into captivity in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also said Israel would not allow Gaza to be run by the Palestinian Authority, saying Israel differed from Washington on the issue of how to manage the “day after Hamas.”
Shtayyeh said US President Joe Biden, Blinken and other American officials speak “with very good political language” about the two-state solution and the end of occupation but that verbal support was not enough.
“What we need from the United States really is some sort of implementable measures. We need Washington to walk the walk, not only to talk the talk. There’s so many measures that Washington can do but has not been doing.”
 

Updated 14 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  An Israeli drone bombed a mosque in the town of Jebbayn with a missile, causing damage to it
  Reports of unknown callers asking homeowners to evacuate before shelling have increased in the southern region
Updated 14 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Israeli artillery shelling intensified on Thursday at various Lebanese border towns where Hezbollah is active.

War correspondents reported “the use of phosphorus bombs by the Israeli army in shelling the outskirts of the town of Khiam.” 

Israeli Channel 14 reported that the Iron Dome intercepted 20 missiles fired from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee Panhandle.

The Israeli military launched a drone strike on a house located in the town center of Aita Al-Shaab.

The property belongs to Lebanese citizen Haidar Srour, who evacuated with his family at the start of escalations on the border. Israel targeted the house in a previous raid as well.

An Israeli drone bombed a mosque in the town of Jebbayn with a missile, causing damage to it, and the region between Alma Al-Shaab and Naqoura came under artillery shelling from the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the forested and plain areas near Aitaroun and Maroun Al-Ras, and the area between Chihine and Marwahin was subjected to Israeli shelling. Wadi Saluki and Mays Al-Jabal were also subjected to artillery fire.

In the morning, Israeli artillery targeted the Awaidah and Aaziyyeh hills on the outskirts of the town of Taybeh, which experienced a power outage due to a targeted attack on the high-voltage transmission network supplying the area.

Lebanon’s southern border is split into three sectors known as the Blue Line — west, central, and east. The east sector is the most important strategically as it includes disputed mountain villages of the Arqoub area between Lebanon, Syria, and Israel.

Reports of unknown callers asking homeowners to evacuate before shelling have increased in the southern region.

Political analyst Ali Al-Amin told Arab News several people had reported being contacted by people who speak Arabic, and they had experienced similar situations.

“This does not mean that the Israeli army is showing mercy to civilians because we can see its massacres in the Gaza Strip, but it seems that its current plan in Lebanon is not to target civilians,” he said.

“The Israelis have access to the communication data of people in southern Lebanon and perhaps in other regions.

“It is concerning that some people who received calls from unknown people were unaware that the caller was from Israel.

“Men and women answered normally, thinking the caller wanted to ensure they were safe.”

Al-Amin added: “The technological advancement possessed by the Israeli army during these confrontations may have surprised Hezbollah as it accurately hits targets. In return, Hezbollah may have achieved field gains through its tactics to mitigate its losses.”

Hezbollah announced Thursday that it targeted the Yiftah outpost and a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in its surroundings.

The group also targeted the Israeli forces in the vicinity of the Shomera outpost.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah’s infrastructure and military buildings inside Lebanon.

Adraee said that the Israeli side “detected the launching of a rocket from Lebanon toward the Shomera region on the Lebanese border.”

Hezbollah announced the death of one of its fighters, Ahmad Hassan Moukahal, from Jouaya village in southern Lebanon. 

The militant group announced the death of two of its fighters on Wednesday, bringing the total toll of Hezbollah fighters killed since the violence broke out along the Lebanese border on Oct. 8 to 101 as of Thursday afternoon.

Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
  US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday
  Israeli forces search hundreds of compounds, question hundreds of suspects
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Israel’s defense minister warned Thursday the war with Hamas would last “more than several months” as he met a top US official amid a rift between the allies over mounting civilian casualties.
The war, now in its third month, began after the Palestinian group’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched an unrelenting military offensive that has left swathes of Gaza in ruins. The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said 18,787 people have been killed, mostly women and children.
In Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis, smoke rose from a grey landscape of rubble which people combed with shovels and their bare hands after a strike. One man sat on the broken concrete, wiping his eyes.
“Around four people are still stuck under the rubble” after an airplane hit the building “without a warning,” said Hassan Bayyout, 70.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
In their meeting, Gallant warned that Israel’s fight with Hamas “will require a period of time — it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them.”
Ahead of his trip, Sullivan had told a Wall Street Journal event he would discuss a timetable to end the war and urge Israeli leaders “to move to a different phase from the kind of high-intensity operations that we see today.”
US President Joe Biden, whose government has provided Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, delivered his sharpest rebuke of the war this week. He said Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza was eroding international support.
But Netanyahu vowed to carry on “until victory” and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the war would continue “with or without international support.”
The Israeli prime minister has said there is also “disagreement” with Washington over how Gaza would be governed after the war.
Netanyahu rejects the two-state solution Washington is insisting upon.
Qatar-based Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said on Wednesday that “any arrangement in Gaza or in the Palestinian cause without Hamas or the resistance factions is a delusion.”
This week, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly supported a non-binding resolution for a cease-fire, which Washington voted against.
The United Nations estimates 1.9 million out of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced.
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said on Wednesday that Gazans were “facing the darkest chapter of their history.”
He said they are “now crammed into less than one-third” of the territory, and hinted there could be an exodus to Egypt, “especially when the border is so close.”
Cold wintry rain has lashed the makeshift tents where the homeless struggle to survive without sufficient food, drinking water, medicines or cooking fuel, with diseases spreading.
After a strike in Rafah, where many Palestinians have fled, the faces of relatives were contorted in grief after they identified the body of a child, Muhannad Ashour, at Najjar hospital.
Despite the needs, aid distribution has largely stopped in most of Gaza, except on a limited basis in the Rafah area, the UN says.
COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said the military “is enabling tactical pauses for humanitarian purposes.” One was taking place Thursday for four hours in a Rafah neighborhood to allow civilians to restock supplies such as food and water, it said.
Fewer than one-third of Gaza’s hospitals are partly functioning, the UN says, and the World Health Organization expressed its concern about an Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said Wednesday that the hospital director and about 70 other medical staff “remain detained in an unknown location outside of the hospital.”
It said Israeli forces had released five doctors and female staff but there were reports of “ill-treatment” of those who had been held.
The Hamas-controlled health ministry said Israeli forces had “fired at patient rooms.” AFP was unable to confirm the situation independently.
On Thursday the army said that, during military activity in the hospital area, “over 70 terrorist operatives came out of the hospital with weapons in hand.”
It said troops killed “a number” of militants during fighting in the area.
Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, schools, mosques and vast tunnel systems beneath them as military bases — charges it denies.
Israeli tanks shelled Gaza from southern Israel on Thursday.
Militants have continued to fire rockets from Gaza toward Israeli territory.
The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces killed 11 people in the occupied West Bank since launching a raid in Jenin and its refugee camp on Tuesday. The army says it has seized weapons, dismantled explosives laboratories, tunnel shafts and other military facilities.
The war has led to increased popular support for Hamas in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.
In Israel, the army is coming under growing pressure to limit troop deaths — it says 116 have been killed in Gaza — and secure the release of remaining hostages.
Israeli authorities say 118 hostages are still believed to be alive in Gaza after their capture by militants on October 7. Some were released during an exchange for Palestinian prisoners during a week-long truce that ended on December 1.
The Israeli military said fighter jets on Thursday struck infrastructure and compounds of Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, after a munition was launched toward northern Israel.
Israeli forces and Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, have engaged in regular exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
  Citizens of 45 countries can now visit Iran without requiring a visa, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Tunisia, India and Croatia
  The Iranian Ministry of Tourism says it 'believes that an open-door policy will showcase Iran's determination to engage with different countries of the world'
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in Iran are removing visa requirements for passport holders from 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

The move was confirmed on Thursday following comments after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday by Minister of Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami, who said: “The government intends to open the country’s doors to the world.

“The Islamic Republic has shown its readiness to open doors to people worldwide and provide more facilities for them so that they can easily visit our country and benefit from its advantages.”

The decision means that citizens of 45 countries will now be able to visit Iran without needing to obtain a visa.

The Ministry of Tourism said it “believes that an open-door policy will showcase Iran’s determination to engage with different countries of the world.”

Other countries included in the decision include the UAE and Qatar, as well as Bahrain, with whom Tehran has yet to reestablish full relations. Citizens of Oman were already able to travel to Iran without applying for a visa. The ISNA news agency published a full list of the countries, which also includes Lebanon, Tunisia and India. Western-allied Croatia is the only European country on the list.

Updated 14 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
  Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli action is a clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions
  Israel announced earlier in December that it would confiscate the land in Silwan to build an air train over the area
Updated 14 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Arab League has condemned the confiscation of Palestinian lands in Silwan in East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities.

Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli action is a clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions that prohibit unilateral measures in occupied territories.

Israel announced earlier in December that it would confiscate the land to build an air train over the area.

Rushdi said that the expropriation of property and displacement of residents from East Jerusalem are part of a systematic Israeli plan to “Judaize” the city, taking advantage of the global preoccupation with the assault on Gaza.

The international community must pay attention to dangerous Israeli policies regarding the holy sites, especially in light of the far-right government that leads Israel today, he added.

Separately, Rushdi praised UNRWA’s humanitarian efforts amid the campaign launched by Israel against Gaza.

UNRWA staff carry out “a brave and noble mission for purely humanitarian purposes,” he said, adding that support for the agency represents a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who rely on its aid and services.

