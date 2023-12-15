You are here

Soccer's leading lights discuss visions for future of the sport at World Football Summit Asia

Soccer’s leading lights discuss visions for future of the sport at World Football Summit Asia
The two-day event brought together leading figures from the worlds of football and sports in general, as well as representatives from the business sector. (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
Soccer’s leading lights discuss visions for future of the sport at World Football Summit Asia

Soccer’s leading lights discuss visions for future of the sport at World Football Summit Asia
  • The 2-day event in Jeddah attracted more than 1,400 delegates from more than 70 countries who explored the global state of the game and how it might best be developed
  • The agenda offered a complete view of the sport through topics such as fan engagement, multi-club ownership models, the growth of women’s football, and the adoption of sustainability
JEDDAH: The football industry is entering an era of change and more than 1,400 delegates from more than 70 countries gathered in Jeddah this week at the second World Football Summit Asia to sketch out a new vision and new horizons for its development in a professional and sustainable way.

The two-day event, which concluded on Wednesday and marked the first time an event of its kind has taken place in the Kingdom, brought together leading figures from the worlds of football and sports in general, including officials from Saudi sports governing bodies, other institutions and international football clubs, in addition to representatives from the business sector.

Hosting the event aligned with Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision to enhance its presence on the global sports stage and showcase its current influence in global football. As Jeddah became the temporary capital of the football world, key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations and brands discussed ways to shape the future of the beautiful game.

The agenda offered a complete view of the sport through topics such as the secrets of successful fan engagement, fan-involvement mechanisms, the multi-club ownership model, the growth of women’s football as a major sport, the adoption of sustainability as a priority for sports properties, and much more besides.

Notable speakers on day two included Ralf Reichert, the CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation; Miguel Angel Gil, CEO of Atletico Madrid; Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air; former player-turned-entrepreneur Patrice Evra; and football legend Clarence Seedorf.

Other delegates included executives from companies such as Aramco, Riyadh Air, Snapchat and Radisson Hotel Group, football institutions such as FIFA, Serie A, LaLiga, the Bundesliga and FIFPro, and clubs including Al-Nassr, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid.

Panel discussions that included participants such as Guido Fienga, the CEO of Al-Nassr, and Carlo Nohra, the chief commercial officer of the Roshn Saudi League, discussed the curiosity and wonder throughout the football ecosystem about the role the Saudi league will play in the future of the sport.

“Saudi is a talented nation and now we need to teach young players to play with self-confidence,” said Romeo Jozak of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga, said: “To create a top-tier football league you need to invest in more than just star players. Investing in growing the brand, in broadcasting to reach new fans, and enabling commercial partnerships for the league and its clubs is equally important.”

Above all, it was evident during the event that there was a willingness among the main stakeholders to talk and connect with each other to create a better football together.

“The truth is that this summit has surpassed all of our initial expectations,” said Jan Alessie, the co-founder and director of the World Football Summit.

“The curiosity, excitement, and ambition to create a better football industry was palpable from the opening ceremony and I look forward to seeing how the exceptional leaders that have participated in this first edition of WFS Asia in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia engage to connect a football industry we are proud to champion.

“From what I have seen and the conversations I have had, I am sure this has been the first of many WFS Asia in the country.”

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
Updated 14 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
  • Key players are the Tigers’ Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho, who have all won this tournament with former clubs
  • Al-Ahly have more recent experience, this is their fourth appearance in a row
Updated 14 December 2023
John Duerden

It does not get much bigger than this for Arab football fans as well as those in Asia and Africa. Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia take on Egypt’s Al-Ahly in Jeddah on Friday. The prize for the winner is a FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Fluminense of Brazil and a lot more besides as two of the biggest Arab clubs meet on the global stage.

Any Saudi Arabia and Egyptian clash, the two major powers of the region, as well as Asia and Africa in a competitive setting, is special — though Asia has a better head-to-head record at the World Cup, winning 12 of 19 meetings.

On the one hand, Al-Ahly have much more recent experience at this level as this is their fourth appearance in a row. It is 18 years since Al-Ittihad were last at the Club World Cup. In fact, the last game they won at this tournament was against Al-Ahly back in 2005.

Now however, the Tigers, who beat Auckland City 3-0 on Tuesday, have players with plenty of experience on this stage. Striker Karim Benzema has won this competition five times while N’Golo Kante and Fabinho have also lifted the trophy with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. Now they are in the yellow and black of Al-Ittihad and will relish this occasion. Such talent means that, along with home advantage, Al-Ittihad are regarded as favorites.

“We are happy with the result in the Auckland match, and let’s see what happens against Al-Ahly,” said Benzema. “It will be difficult, as all teams want to win the championship, but we are ready to fight until the end.”

“The Al-Ittihad fans and the atmosphere were amazing. We already know their passion. They motivate us and this is a good thing.”

But Al-Ahly will have plenty of support at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium too. They also have the pedigree of a team that have been champions of Africa no less than 11 times. They really are their continent’s version of Real Madrid and have had memorable clashes with Saudi Arabian sides.

Back in 2005, the champions of Asia and Africa met with a very talented Al-Ittihad team winning 1-0 thanks to Mohammed Noor’s late goal. This was a version of the Tigers that had been dominant just a few weeks before in winning the Asian Champions League for a second successive time.

Al-Ittihad have not been back since but Al-Ahly are regular visitors. In 2012, they beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan to reach the last four as they lost 1-0 to eventual winners Corinthians of Brazil. Eight years later, the Red Giants were back and finished third after getting past Palmeiras.

The Brazilians got their revenge in 2021 but Al-Ahly enjoyed their third-placed match against Al-Hilal, defeating the Riyadh giants 4-0 in what was a traumatic afternoon for the Saudi Arabians and the last in charge of Al-Hilal by Leonardo Jardim. And in the last edition just a few months ago, the Cairo club fell to Real Madrid and then Flamengo.

Friday’s game will define how this edition goes. Both Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad are champions of their respective countries and neither have hit those same heights yet this season. Al-Ahly are in a better position and sit in second after six games and given the fact they have been Egyptian champions 43 times, they are expected to pull through, unlike Al-Ittihad who would need a special effort to get back in the race with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahly always have a healthy contingent of the Egypt national team with veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy a mainstay of both club and country. Then there are defenders Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany and Yasser Ibrahim. Midfielders Marwan Attia and Emam Ashour and Hussein El-Shahat, who will make a record 13th appearance in the Club World Cup if he plays, in attack.

If the domestic contingent is solid then South African striker Percy Tau has been in excellent form this season. Veteran French forward Anthony Modeste has played for a host of top tier European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Koln and Bordeaux, though he is battling to return to fitness and may start on the bench.

After the club went through three coaches in the space of three months in the summer of 2022, Marcel Koller has stabilized the situation through doing what Al-Ahly always demands — winning.

This is one of the most successful teams in the world, the biggest team in Africa and an Arabian institution. Now they come up against Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian champions playing in front of a huge home crowd with players with experience of winning the trophy and a new coach in Marcelo Gallardo hoping to make his mark.

It promises to be a titanic struggle and one that the world will be watching.

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
  • City travel to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup they won last season
  • Guardiola: We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP

JEDDAH: Pep Guardiola is hoping to complete his trophy haul as Manchester City manager at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom shows off its wares in hosting a major international football tournament for the first time.

City travel to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup they won last season.

“We miss just one trophy to finish the circle and win all the titles City can have,” said Guardiola, who has already won the competition three times during his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream.”

Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City are strong favorites to lift more silverware.

Not since Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012 have the Champions League winners failed to lift the Club World Cup.

No matter who emerges victorious from the final on Dec. 23, there will be a new name on the trophy.

Fluminense are South America’s representatives after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time last month.

However, the major threat to City could come from the rise of Saudi as a sporting hotbed.

Al-Ittihad have only qualified due to their status as champions of the host nation but boast a wealth of previous Club World Cup winners in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Benzema became the first player to ever score in four Club World Cups as Al-Ittihad swept aside Auckland City 3-0 in the first round on Wednesday.

Next up they face against African champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the quarter-finals.

The winner of the other quarterfinal between Mexico’s Club Leon and Urawa Red Diamonds will meet City when they enter the competition at the last four

Benzema, Kante and Fabinho were just some of the star names who have recently swapped top European clubs for the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

That was just the beginning of an offensive to turn the country into a football powerhouse.

Saudi Arbia is set to host the 2034 World Cup and looks almost certain to also be awarded future versions of a revamped Club World Cup.

This will be the final edition of the current format before it expands to a 32-team tournament every four years from 2025.

The US will host the first expanded Club World Cup as it prepares for to welcome the World Cup the following year.

However, Saudi Arabia is then expected to step in to add to its growing portfolio of major sporting events that includes a Formula One Grand Prix, major boxing bouts, tennis and golf events.

The Kingdom is also lining up a bid for the Olympic Games.

A string of other sporting interests include Premier League club Newcastle United and LIV Golf.

A huge investment in sport is designed to promote Saudi Arabia, diversify its economy and promote tourism.

Newcastle’s Champions League dreams over but Howe vows lessons learned

Newcastle’s Champions League dreams over but Howe vows lessons learned
Updated 14 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Newcastle’s Champions League dreams over but Howe vows lessons learned

Newcastle’s Champions League dreams over but Howe vows lessons learned
  • Coach looking forward and will not pass blame or make excuses
  • Focus now on Premier League and using setback as motivation
Updated 14 December 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: “It’s not beyond our wildest dreams, because we did have wild dreams.” Famous words, spoken by the erudite, late, great Sir Bobby Robson. He knew Newcastle United like no other — and, in many ways, his words rang true on a disappointing night for the Magpies.

Fan group Wor Flags revealed an amazing pre-match display, reliving the former Magpies’ manager’s quote. And the 11 players on the park did just that — they dreamed big, aimed their shot for the stars, but fell sadly short in the cruelest of fashions.

With just 31 minutes left, and with Paris Saint-Germain level at Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle were second in the group and heading to the last 16 knockout rounds. With just five left, they were fourth and out of Europe altogether, after Joelinton’s opener was cancelled out by second half strikes from AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze.

They could have taken third, a spot in the Europa League, but pushing for a late winner, which would have seen them through in the Champions League, they rolled the dice: They allowed sub Chukwueze the freedom of the Leazes End to finish the Magpies’ European dream, for this season, at least.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I thought there were some really good bits, we were dominant at times, but probably needed the second goal. We didn’t defend the two goals well enough.

“It was very much end to end. Both teams were desperate to win. We wanted to win the game and we were trying to head for the Champions League so we had to be brave.

Out of Europe before Christmas was not in the script for Howe and company, although they have often fought through this season with the odds stacked against them.

Tough draws and injuries, as well as a shocker of a refereeing call at PSG has seen their progression chances go up in smoke. Howe, though, is in no mood to pass blame or make excuses. Instead, the head coach wants to make sure Newcastle are in the hat for the group stage next season.

On the handball decision against Paris St-Germain and its impact, Howe said: “I think it would be foolish of me to look back and start bringing up old stuff. We had the opportunity tonight to do what we had to do and we didn’t take it. We couldn’t have tried harder, I don’t think we left anything on the pitch.

“(We have learned) so much. The value of the squad first and foremost, that’s what’s exposed us, the fact we haven’t had the ability to utilize the squad we’ve created. We’ve gone into games very limited in what we can do and that hasn’t helped us.

“You always have to use disappointment — the setbacks — as motivation and fuel for your fire to make sure you continue to achieve.

“We’ll go back to the Premier League and try and do as much as we can to be consistent and stay up there.”

Last night was not their night. This year is not their year. Lessons will be learned, experiences hardened. The Champions League will be revisited. Newcastle will dream again. And, eventually, those dreams will come true.

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
Follow

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16
Updated 14 December 2023
AP

 

GENEVA: Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé were left holding a ticket to the Champions League knockout round Wednesday after a tense finish to the tightest group saw Newcastle let its chance slip.
Porto also earned its place in the round of 16 draw on Monday with a 5-3 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, which needed to win to advance.
PSG’s 1-1 draw at Group F winner Borussia Dortmund — earned by 17-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery’s 56th-minute leveler — was enough to secure second place because Newcastle lost 2-1 at home to AC Milan.
“We are still alive,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose unseeded team can now be drawn to face Manchester City, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. “No team will hope to play us in the next round.”
Newcastle was in the box seat kicking off the second half with a one-goal lead but ended in last place without even the consolation prize of entering the second-tier Europa League as a third-place finisher.
That reward flipped to Milan when it took the lead in the 84th as substitute Samuel Chukwueze raced clear to score one minute after coming on from the bench. Milan had leveled in the 59th on United States playmaker Christian Pulisic’s goal.
Newcastle joined Manchester United in losing at home — United on Tuesday — to finish bottom of a group and give England its weakest round of 16 challenge for 11 years: just defending champion Man City and Arsenal are in the draw Monday.
“We are absolutely devastated not to go through,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.
The 16-team lineup was completed by Porto, which finished runner-up in Group H to Barcelona though the Spanish champion lost 3-2 at Royal Antwerp.
Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Lazio ensured it would finish top of Group E and be seeded in Monday’s draw. Lazio had already advanced before the final round of games. Last-place Celtic got a stoppage-time goal to beat Feyenoord 2-1.
Man City sent out a team of few regular starters — including former ball boy Micah Hamilton who scored on his debut — to win 3-2 at Red Star Belgrade and ensure the defending champion completed a six-win program atop Group G.
In the other group game that also did not affect the final standings, Leipzig beat Young Boys 2-1.
ROUND OF 16 DRAW
The draw at UEFA headquarters on Monday includes eight former champions who have combined to win 33 of the 67 titles since the European Cup started in 1955.
Group winners (seeded): Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona.
Runners-up (unseeded): Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Porto.
In the round of 16, teams cannot play an opponent from their own country or a team they already faced in the group stage. Draws later in the season for the quarterfinals and semifinals are open with no seeding or country protection.
EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Third-place teams in Champions League groups keep playing in February in the knockout playoffs for the second-tier Europa League, which also are drawn Monday.
Playoffs qualifiers: Galatasaray, Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Young Boys, Shakhtar Donetsk.
Those teams will be unseeded, playing the home leg first, against runner-up teams in the Europa League groups. Those runners-up include Sporting Lisbon, and could add Roma and Brighton after Thursday’s games.
Winners of the Europa League playoffs advance to the round of 16 to face group winners like Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, current leaders of the Premier League and Bundesliga, respectively.
LAST-EVER GROUP STAGE
The Champions League said farewell Wednesday to the traditional round-robin groups of four teams playing each other home and away.
Last year, UEFA approved a new and expanded 36-team format under pressure from clubs who want more guaranteed games, a varied program with more higher-quality opponents and more money.
Each team in the 2024-25 Champions League will play eight games instead of six, against eight different opponents, in a single standings to rank them.
The top eight teams in January 2025 will advance to a 16-team knockout phase in a seeded draw like a tennis tournament bracket. Teams placed 9 through 24 in the standings will be paired in two-leg playoffs to fill the round of 16 bracket.
 

 

AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 but both teams are eliminated from the Champions League

AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 but both teams are eliminated from the Champions League
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
Follow

AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 but both teams are eliminated from the Champions League

AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 but both teams are eliminated from the Champions League
  • Milan joined PSG on eight points after the six group games, but finished behind the French team courtesy of an inferior head-to-head record
  • With PSG drawing 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund, a win for Newcastle would have qualified the English team for the knockout stage
Updated 14 December 2023
AP

NEWCASTLE, England: AC Milan and Newcastle were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday after the Italian team’s 2-1 win at St. James’ Park that ensured Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé qualified for the round of 16 instead.
Milan at least claimed the consolation prize of dropping into the Europa League playoff round after Samuel Chukwueze’s 84th-minute winner lifted last season’s Champions League semifinalist above Newcastle into third place in Group F.
Milan joined PSG on eight points after the six group games, but finished behind the French team courtesy of an inferior head-to-head record.
“It’s a massive accomplishment,” said Christian Pulisic, who equalized for Milan in the 59th minute to become the first US international to score for three different teams in the Champions League, after Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.
“We have a chance to win a great competition. Of course we wanted to continue in the Champions League but we look forward to competing in the Europa League.”
Newcastle’s first Champions League campaign in 20 years — and its first under Saudi ownership — ended in disappointment as it finished bottom of a tough group and out of Europe altogether, just like Manchester United on Tuesday.
It’s a big blow to the northeast club with its new-found status as a potential disruptor for the established elite. Expect Newcastle, which has the richest owners in club soccer following its 2021 takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, to be a force in European soccer for years to come, but it won’t be this season.
“We are absolutely devastated not to go through,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.
“I couldn’t be prouder of what they have given me, physically and mentally. I do think we left everything on the pitch and we can’t have any regrets. Of course, we will learn from it and try to absorb everything we need to take into the Premier League.”
With PSG drawing 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund, a win for Newcastle would have qualified the English team for the knockout stage.
And it looked on when Joelinton gave the hosts the lead with a rasping drive in the 33rd minute.
Pulisic equalized after Olivier Giroud’s brilliant pass across the edge of the six-yard box, putting him on eight Champions League goals — twice as many as any other American. DaMarcus Beasley and Weston McKennie have scored four each.
After Rafael Leao struck a shot against the post, Chukwueze — on as a substitute for just 68 seconds — grabbed the winning goal on the break with a curling finish.
“We’re disappointed to have ended our run in the Champions League,” Milan coach Stefan Pioli said. “We knew the group was tough but I believe we deserved more — we should have taken our chances in the other games.”
Milan is a seven-time European champion and also has won the now-defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup, in 1968 and ‘73. The club has never won the Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup.
Newcastle will rue the moment Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan flung himself to his left and tipped a goalbound shot from Bruno Guimaraes onto the crossbar when the score was 1-1.
The hosts started running out of ideas and energy, with Howe have selected the same defense and midfield for the sixth game in a row in all competitions amid an injury crisis.
“The value of the squad first and foremost, that’s what’s exposed us — the fact we haven’t had the ability to utilize the squad we’ve created,” said Howe, who was leading a team in a Champions League campaign for the first time. “We’ve gone into games very limited in what we can do and that hasn’t helped us.”
With only two Premier League teams — Manchester City and Arsenal — advancing to Monday’s draw, it’s the weakest round-of-16 challenge for 11 years by a country widely considered to have the strongest top flight in European soccer.
 

